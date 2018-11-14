STAT BLOG: 11/13/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". We hit on all eight teams still alive in their quest for a Gold Ball. NOTE: This week, I kind of cheated and we have nine!



QUARTERBACK - Chubba Purdy (Perry)

The Pumas are steamrolling into the semis as its 6-2, 195-pound signal caller hit the 300-yard mark passing for the fifth time this season. Perry bookended 21-point quarters in a 49-20 win at Desert Vista. Purdy was an annoyance to the Thunder defense as he completed 75 percent of his passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 147 yards and two more scores. For the season, the junior has accounted for 54 TDs (34 passing, 20 rushing). He is also just 51 rushing yards from a 1,000-yard season. Purdy is averaging 256 yards passing this year and will try to get the Pumas back to the 6A title game.

Next Up: Perry (10-2) will travel to North Phoenix to take on Pinnacle (11-1) in a 6A semifinal game this Friday at North Canyon HS.

RUNNING BACK - DeCarlos Brooks (Chandler)

The Wolves are in the semifinals for the sixth straight year and the 5-11, 195-pound senior was a big reason why. In a home game against Mountain Pointe, Brooks had 30 carries for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-21 victory. He also caught a 40-yard TD pass from Jacob Conover to account for six of the seven scores for Chandler. Brooks now has 25 rushing touchdowns (28 overall) this season. He has scored in each of the last eight games for the two-time defending 6A champs, who roll into the semis with an 11-game winning streak. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron was at this game and breaks it all down here.

Next Up: Chandler (11-1) will travel down Arizona Avenue to take on Highland (11-1) in a 6A semifinal game this Friday at Hamilton HS.

WIDE RECEIVER - Marcus Libman (Pinnacle)

The Pioneers scored 17 first-quarter points and led wire-to-wire in a 41-20 win over Red Mountain last Friday. Leading receiver Libman (6-1, 175) had his most productive night of the season with 10 catches for 225 yards. Libman, who also plays basketball, went over the 1,000-yard mark for the year. More importantly, Pinnacle finally broke through into its first semifinal. In its 18 previous seasons, the Pioneers had been 0-6 in the quarterfinal round.

Next Up: Pinnacle (11-1) will take the short trip to North Canyon HS to play Perry (10-2) in a 6A semifinal game this Friday in North Phoenix.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Christian Foote (Williams Field) & Cooper Holman (Highland)



Foote (6-2, 185) mans one of the end positions on the Black Hawks' line. The senior tallied five tackles with four of them quarterback sacks in a 21-14 victory against Sunrise Mountain. Foote, who also ran the 100-meters and competed in the high jump last track season, has a sack in 10 straight games and his total for the year (22.5) leads the state and ranks No. 3 in the nation. Williams Field heads into the semis with an 11-game win streak.



Holman (6-4, 225) is a defensive end for the Hawks. According to Highland HC Brock Farrel, Holman was "disruptive and solid" against a great running attack at Liberty. Holman also had several QB hurries in a hard-fought 15-12 victory as Highland reached the semis for just the third time in school history. The Hawks are seeking their first trip to the state title game.



Next Up: Williams Field (11-1) will play Notre Dame (12-0) at Campo Verde HS in Gilbert in a 5A semifinal game this Friday. Highland (11-1) will play Chandler (11-1) at Hamilton HS in a 6A semifinal game this Friday.



LINEBACKER - Brock Locnikar (Notre Dame)

Locnikar had his 10th double-digit tackle game of the season in the Saints' win over Millennium, 14-0. Locnikar, a junior, had a team-high 10 tackles and one sack. Notre Dame remained undefeated shutting down a Tiger team that came in averaging almost 35 points per game. Millennium reached the red zone three times, but came away empty each time. Locnikar, who also wrestles, is a vicious hitter with great instincts. Arizona Varsity's Chilly took his Sideline Vlog out to Scottsdale last Friday and has the video recap here.

Next Up: Notre Dame (12-0) will play Williams Field (11-1) in a 5A semifinal game this Friday in Gilbert at Campo Verde HS.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Travis Calloway (Perry)

Calloway, a 5-11, 200-pound senior, had a team-high 17 tackles and recovered a fumble in the Pumas' road win at Desert Vista last Friday. He is now exactly at 100 tackles, which leads all PHS players. He is a two-year starter that is possibly one win away from a rematch against Chandler - the team that knocked the Pumas out one year ago.

Next Up: Perry (10-2) will face Pinnacle (11-1) in a 6A semifinal game this Friday at North Canyon HS in North Phoenix.

SPECIAL TEAMS - AJ Jackson (Centennial)

The senior, who also plays wide receiver, made a big play on special teams in the first quarter. His 43-yard punt return for a touchdown set the tone in a 55-7 win over Cienega in which the Coyotes would never look back. The runback was Jackson's fourth punt return touchdown of the season. He also scored a touchdown on a 29-yard reception from Jonathan Morris. For a recap of the Coyotes' win, you can read it here.

Next Up: Centennial (12-0) will play Higley (9-3) in a 5A semifinal game this Friday in Surprise at Willow Canyon HS.

TEAM - Higley

The Knights finished the regular season with a 51-14 loss to rival Williams Field, but have turned it around under the pressure of the playoffs. Last Friday, Higley gained revenge on Casteel (which defeated them 56-24 during the regular season), taking a 34-27 victory in dramatic fashion. Spencer Brasch, who accounted for 499 yards (447 passing), connected with sophomore Truitt Robinson on a 73-yard pass with just 28 seconds left to break a 27-27 tie and send the Knights into the semis. Last year, Higley battled Saguaro to overtime in the 4A semifinals, can it do the same with Centennial? It will take another big game from Brasch (who has eight 4 TD passing games this year). Against Casteel, Coleman Owen was the main receiver with 15 catches for 178 yards and a score. Jaxen Gibbons had two receptions (for 69 yards) and both went for touchdowns. Defensively, the Knights had 10 tackles for a loss with Jason Harris having three of them, plus a sack. Dalyn Enderle connected on a pair of field goals and is 8-of-9 this year.

Next Up: Higley (9-3) will travel to Willow Canyon HS to face Centennial (12-0) in a 5A semifinal this Friday.

