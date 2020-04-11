Coyotes' Ragsdale moving from sidelines to AD

WEEKLY BLOG: 4/10/20 They were one of the feel-good stories from the 2019 season. The Campo Verde Coyotes. The school, located in Gilbert, just south of the 202 and off Val Vista Drive, didn't have the preseason look of a team that would make a run, didn't have a past track record of postseason success, and didn't have replenishment coming in the form of transfers from other schools. Campo Verde had three straight winning seasons in its portfolio as the team went through training camp last July in preparation for the upcoming campaign. The Coyotes were a team that had to replace a senior quarterback, a 1,000-yard rusher, its top two receivers, and a pair of defensive linemen that combined for 20 sacks. Plus, they played in the 5A San Tan Region, a league so good that all six of the schools made the playoffs in 2018. But CVHS tuned all of that out. The Coyotes listened to their coaching staff, led by Max Ragsdale, and came out of the gates on fire. In Week 2, Campo took the short trip to Mesquite, another member of the Gilbert District, and pounded the Wildcats, 64-6. Mesquite would go on to win the 4A Conference championship and quarterback Ty Thompson passed for 4,000 yards on the year, but on that night, it was all Coyotes as Caden Calloway rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns. The Coyotes were still riding the undefeated wave at 7-0 and were a contender for the first Open Division playoffs. Those San Tan teams are tough though, and Campo suffered three straight losses to finish out the regular season. After a first-round win over McClintock, Campo Verde avenged an earlier defeat to Higley, upending the Knights, 26-22. A week later, in the school's first semifinal appearance, the Coyotes went one step further after topping Notre Dame, 20-17. We didn't just make Campo Verde our Team of the Week once; there was no other option but to bestow the honor a second time. CVHS, which had an all-time playoff record of 1-5 prior to last November, advanced to Championship Weekend for the first time.



Notre Dame Prep is stopped on fourth down. Campo Verde is going to state for the first time in school history.



FINAL: Campo Verde 20, Notre Dame 17 #AZReplay pic.twitter.com/GZCJO1fxey — Danny Shapiro (@DannyShapiro13) November 23, 2019

The marvelous run finally ended in the 5A state championship with a 19-0 loss to Williams Field, a game the Coyotes played without Calloway. The 1,700-yard rusher, who had nine 100-yard games, suffered a knee injury early in the semifinal matchup. One constant over the 10 seasons of football at Campo Verde has been Ragsdale. The school was built in 2009 and played its first season as a freshman team. Varsity play as an independent would come the following year. Ragsdale was hired by Mark Cisterna, who was the Gilbert District AD at the time. Last week, Ragsdale made the tough decision to step down. He will become the school's athletic director as Renee Regoli announced that she will not be returning next school year. "When we started teaching and coaching 22 years ago, it was always a part of the plan," Ragsdale said in an e-mail interview. "This opportunity presented itself a bit earlier than we wanted, but we couldn't pass up the chance." In his decade at Campo Verde, Ragsdale compiled a record of 66-45 with seven winning seasons. It took until Game 4 in 2010 to get that elusive first varsity one, creating some stress among the staff. That win came against the Red Mountain juniors team. "The key was having a vision and a goal and setting those expectations early," Ragsdale said. "Preston Jones and Tim McBurney told me to coach them like varsity kids from day one and that's what we did." Ragsdale said there are many favorite parts about coaching kids. It ranges from their earliest days as young Coyotes all the way to when their out of school. "Watching kids develop and when they have that moment when they figure it out and seeing their faces is priceless," Ragsdale said. "It's also very rewarding when players come back five, eight, and 10 years later and say how much they appreciated the program and what we did for them." The shield the players carry out before taking the field on Friday nights reads Faith, Family, Football, and Brotherhood. While Ragsdale does have that bond with his football players, relationships with his non-football playing history students is also important to him as well. "To be able to teach some life lessons in my history classes like we did with our football program was awesome," Ragsdale said. "I would get more comments and make relationships much more from 'Ragsdale Time' than any lecture on Westward Expansion." Starting with the first season for Campo Verde as an AIA member in 2011, Ragsdale has always referred to his annual teams by number. Last year's version was Team 9. When asked for a memorable moment, he didn't want to have to choose between one from any of those years. He chose one that they all worked hard at. Ragsdale loves camp. "Football camp is my favorite memory every year," Ragsdale said. "To see players on Day 1 of camp and then compare them on Day 6 is just awesome! The growth, bonding, and improvement is my most memorable thing every year."



5:45am practice at camp in Prescott after a 1.5 mile cross country run. The third early morning practice of the week. #hardwork pic.twitter.com/4wBfC5rfbZ — Coach Fair (@TheHoss71) July 10, 2019

With the school building closed for the year, Ragsdale is making that transition to athletic director now, where he, of course, must find his successor. The job for the head coach posted on Wednesday. Ragsdale and CVHS principal Krista Cox would like to have the new hire completed before May 1. So, what type of person are they looking for? "A coach who shares in CV's vision and purpose," Ragsdale said. "We are a special school with special student-athletes. We preach multi-sport athletes and academics are also a priority." As far as the expectations on the program, it's what's written on that shield. "Keep improving and getting better every year while coaching the whole student-athlete mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually," Ragsdale said. One benefit the new coach will have is the return of Calloway for his senior season. On defense, the Coyotes bring back linebacker Mark Liano, who had 79 tackles and seven sacks. "The cupboard is full," Ragsdale said. "Those two along with many others should allow the head coach to come in without missing a beat."

After a nice return on the Higley kickoff, Caden Calloway sets up Campo on the Higley 20 #VXLive pic.twitter.com/UdRMMuXoDB — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 19, 2019

The San Tan Region is no more as Williams Field, Higley, and Casteel were all bumped up to 6A in the new realignment. If you think that will make things easier for Campo Verde (who is staying in 5A), you'd be wrong. Joining the Coyotes, Gilbert, and Maricopa in what is now called the 5A East Region is Horizon, Notre Dame, and Saguaro. Horizon played in the Open Division last year. Notre Dame's only regular-season loss was to Horizon (in double overtime), and Saguaro played in the Open Division championship.

Ragsdale loves the competition. "It's a blessing and a curse," Ragsdale said. "But, I truly believe playing a tough regular season schedule allows you to have success in the postseason." Success in the postseason. That's something Campo Verde has now. Team 10 will have a new leader on the sidelines, but many of them were on the team that people doubted a year ago. They'll also have an ally on campus with their previous coach.

