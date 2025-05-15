Spring Ball Interview: Casteel HC/OL Duo Joe Bushman and Bryce Greer

Casteel has a new sheriff in town in Joe Bushman, and the Colts are taking the spring session to try and gel as a team so they can improve upon last year's 6-6 record- and do so with the team theme "Pound the Rock."

One of the keys to this season will be the ability of 6-3, 295 lb OL Bryce Greer and company to set their agenda against a brand new region that features Desert Vista, Corona del Sol, Queen Creek and ALA-Queen Creek.

Join us in the Subscribers-only TeamAZV Forum as we discuss some of the things we're looking forward to from Casteel this season, and check out the interviews with Head Coach Joe Bushman and OL Bryce Greer below.