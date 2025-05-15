Published May 15, 2025
Spring Ball Interview: Casteel HC/OL Duo Joe Bushman and Bryce Greer
circle avatar
Adam Beadle  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff Writer
Twitter
@therealbeadle

Casteel has a new sheriff in town in Joe Bushman, and the Colts are taking the spring session to try and gel as a team so they can improve upon last year's 6-6 record- and do so with the team theme "Pound the Rock."

One of the keys to this season will be the ability of 6-3, 295 lb OL Bryce Greer and company to set their agenda against a brand new region that features Desert Vista, Corona del Sol, Queen Creek and ALA-Queen Creek.

Join us in the Subscribers-only TeamAZV Forum as we discuss some of the things we're looking forward to from Casteel this season, and check out the interviews with Head Coach Joe Bushman and OL Bryce Greer below.

Casteel Head Coach Joe Bushman

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

2026 Casteel OL Bryce Greer

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram