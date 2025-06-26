Alumni Update: Adonis Arms Checks in with Gregg Rosenberg

It is truly amazing to see someone who was barely a major factor in the AIA at Desert Vista, to now becoming a player who will get to most likely play overseas or play in the G League. (He also played for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League.)

At Desert Vista, he was smaller but long, quick and twitchy. He had an impressive first step but with his lack of size and insane bounce (which came later), it was harder for him to finish in traffic over size. He was also a fairly streaky perimeter shooter but definitely more then capable. Flash forward to Mesa CC and he grew and was steadily growing and getting more athletic. Then goes to D2 Northwest Nazarene and the ascension continued as he was the GNAC player of the year.

He then takes his talents to D1 at Winthrop and averaged over 10 points per game, and finally going to the Big-12 at Texas Tech and averages almost 10 points with over 4 rebounds and almost 3 assists and 1 steal. Arms finally showed his all-around version of himself at probably close to 6-6. I want to say he was barely 6-0 at Desert Vista!

It is easily one of my favorite transformations out there- along with the recent Jalen Williams story of growing his game and height.

To go through what he went through, is an incredible testament of his drive to succeed through adversity.

(Chat with Gregg in the subscriber-only Blue Chips forum)