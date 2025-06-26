Alumni Update: Adonis Arms Checks in with Gregg Rosenberg

It is truly amazing to see someone who was barely a major factor in the AIA at Desert Vista, to now becoming a player who will get to most likely play overseas or play in the G League. (He also played for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League.)
At Desert Vista, he was smaller but long, quick and twitchy. He had an impressive first step but with his lack of size and insane bounce (which came later), it was harder for him to finish in traffic over size. He was also a fairly streaky perimeter shooter but definitely more then capable. Flash forward to Mesa CC and he grew and was steadily growing and getting more athletic. Then goes to D2 Northwest Nazarene and the ascension continued as he was the GNAC player of the year.
He then takes his talents to D1 at Winthrop and averaged over 10 points per game, and finally going to the Big-12 at Texas Tech and averages almost 10 points with over 4 rebounds and almost 3 assists and 1 steal. Arms finally showed his all-around version of himself at probably close to 6-6. I want to say he was barely 6-0 at Desert Vista!
It is easily one of my favorite transformations out there- along with the recent Jalen Williams story of growing his game and height.
To go through what he went through, is an incredible testament of his drive to succeed through adversity.
Gregg Rosenberg: How did the experience playing at Desert Vista prepare you for the next level?
Adonis Arms: My time at Desert Vista wasn't the best, but that shaped me for college (because I had to) deal with uncomfortable situations while having the laser focus to continue to work for my dream.
GR: You had one of the most amazing stories of any basketball player in Arizona High School history- you went from Junior College, to a D2, to a low-major, to a high-major, and then played in the NBA- Can you tell me a little about how you were able to pull that off?
AA: I believe in God. He is the reason for my success and continued elevation in basketball because all things through Him it’s possible. Each stop had its challenges and rewards for me to learn but the main goal was and still is the same. Hard work, perseverance, and belief in myself at every level has been another reason for my continued success.
GR: How has Michael Contreras helped guide your basketball journey over the years?
AA: Mike has been in my corner since MCC being that person I can lean on when it gets tough, and being able to hear tough criticism that has helped shaped who I am as a person and basketball player. He is a very important person in my life and I couldn’t have made it this far without him. (He's) my guy for life.
Update:
It looks like he will be with the Houston Rockets in the NBA Summer League and possibly earn a two-way contract with them.
The AZV staff wishes him the best of luck!