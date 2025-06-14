Jacob Seliga's Girls Section 7 Day 1 Takeaways

Friday tipped off the annual Section 7 basketball tournament. This year’s edition is the third girls weekend in the history of the event and the field of 144 teams is largest in the history of the event. Arizona Athletic Grounds on the border of Mesa and Queen Creek is the host of the event this year and on all 16 courts, elite girls basketball was played and below are some of my takeaways from day one of the event. Come chat with me about the event in our subscribers-only Blue Chips Forum

Games Watched

Advertisement

O’Connor vs Moreno Valley (CA) Millennium vs Oak Park (CA) Canyon View vs Cherokee Trail (CO) Liberty vs Thousand Oaks (CA) Desert Edge vs Arizona College Prep Horizon vs Sunrise Mountain Xavier Prep vs Hobbs (NM) Gilbert vs Etiwanda (CA) Kellis vs Lynwood (CA) Notre Dame Prep vs Owyhee (ID) Ironwood Ridge vs St Mary’s Mountain Pointe vs Deer Valley

1. Arizona is closing the gap

In previous years of the event, Arizona has really struggled against quality out of state teams in particular against teams from California. Across the last two years, Arizona has finished with a sub .500 winning percentage against out of state teams in Section 7.

On Friday, the state of Arizona went 27-27 against out of state teams highlighted by Perry who advanced to the semifinals of the top bracket after defeating Democracy Prep (NV) and Mira Costa (CA).



2. The open division race could be the best it has ever been

Perry, Millennium, Valley Vista, Gilbert, O’Connor all made strong cases for why their teams have a chance to win it all on Friday. In the top bracket of the event, Perry advanced to the semifinals as for the second year in a row an Arizona team in the top bracket will advance to the second day of the event. The team that did that last year was Millennium who eventually won the open title. The Tigers this year lost a close one to Oak Park (CA) before pulling out a win over Sage Hill (CA). Valley Vista rolled through two out of state opponents in Rancho Christian (CA) and West (UT). O’Connor put a running clock on Hamilton and Gilbert knocked off Carondelet (CA). If each of those teams play to their potential, the open division race will be exciting until the very end.

3. Elite guard play reigns supreme

The story of every game was whether or not the better guard was on your side. If you had the better guard play, you likely walked away with a victory. Arizona showcased its elite guard play with incoming freshmen such as Kolbi Brooks and Jaiyana Bogan-Jacobs. Lily McCraken was huge for Notre Dame Prep in their victory over Owyhee (ID) as was Shanielle Mallory-Frias in Kellis victory over Lynwood (CA)

Jaila Flowers, Canyon View

Jaila Flowers (PC: JJ Digos- @jdigosphoto)

The top contender to win 5A conference player of the year showed why on Friday morning. Jaila Flowers dominated Cherokee Trail in the first half drawing six fouls and using her force to bully the Jaguars opponent. Flowers had a first half double-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds, and forced four turnovers. On both ends of the court her impact was felt as she looked to initiate the offense in a new role that put her on perimeter more rather that just the post.

T’maea Eteuati, Millennium

T’maea Eteuati (PC: JJ Digos- @jdigosphoto)

From the moment Eteuati arrived in Arizona from Davis (UT) at the beginning of the Summer, her impact has been huge for the Tigers. On Friday, it felt as if the offense flowed with a pace that has only gotten better the more she plays with her new teammates. Against Oak Park (CA), she showcased her all around game as she had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. She followed it up with a 27 point explosion against Sage Hill (CA) in the following game.

Paisy Perkins, Horizon

Paisy Perkins (PC: JJ Digos- @jdigosphoto) (Photo by JJ Digos (@JDigosPhoto))

Perkins is one of my favorite players to watch in the AIA and if you took a few minutes to watch her play you’d see why. A high-motor, physical post presence that deters even the best offensive post players from going in and trying to score on her. In the second half against Sunrise Mountain, Perkins pulled in seven rebounds, blocked four shots, and forced a steal as well. Her impact was felt as the Mustangs could not get inside and were forced to play uncomfortable on the perimeter against her.