Published Dec 2, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 12/2/24
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Rankings are back!!!

Arizona Varsity 2A Rankings (12/2/24)
First out: Willcox (7-4)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Scottsdale Christian (10-4)

+1

12

2

Pima (12 -2)

-1

3

3

Tonopah Valley (12-1)

n/a

2

4

San Tan Charter (12-1)

n/a

1

5

Arizona Lutheran (8-4)

n/a

7

6

Santa Cruz (8-3)

n/a

5

7

Bisbee (10-2)

n/a

6

8

Scottsdale Prep (10-2)

n/a

8

9

Veritas Prep (8-4)

n/a

13

10

Phoenix Christian (9-2)

n/a

4

Arizona Varsity 3A Rankings (12/2/24)
First out: Payson (8-3)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Pusch Ridge (13-1)

+1

4

2

ALA West Foothills (13-1)

-1

2

3

Benjamin Franklin (11-2)

n/a

1

4

Thatcher (10-3)

n/a

3

5

Florence (10-2)

n/a

6

6

ALA Ironwood (9-3)

n/a

8

7

Round Valley (8-4)

n/a

10

8

Paradise Honors (7-5)

n/a

12

9

Mohave (8-3)

n/a

5

10

River Valley (9-2)

n/a

7

Arizona Varsity 4A Rankings (12/2/24)
First out: Vista Grande (7-4)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Mica Mountain (13-0)

n/a

4

2

Arizona College Prep (12-1)

n/a

2

3

Yuma Catholic (11-2)

n/a

1

4

Snowflake (12-1)

n/a

3

5

Thunderbird (10-2)

n/a

5

6

Prescott (10-2)

n/a

6

7

Arcadia (10-2)

n/a

7

8

Seton Catholic (8-3)

n/a

10

9

Walden Grove (8-4)

n/a

9

10

Northwest Christian (7-4)

n/a

8

Arizona Varsity 5A Rankings (12/2/24)
First out: Tucson (9-3)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Marana (10-1)

n/a

Open #1

2

Higley (7-4)

+2

Open #5

3

Desert Mountain (8-3)

+2

Open #6

4

Horizon (8-3)

-2

Open #7

5

Desert Edge (9-4)

+2

7

6

Cactus (10-3)

+2

4

7

ALA Gilbert North (9-4)

-4

1

8

Verrado (10-3)

n/a

6

9

Kellis (10-2)

n/a

12

10

Campo Verde (8-4)

n/a

8

Arizona Varsity 6A Rankings (12/2/24)
First out: Highland (7-4)
RankSchoolMovementPlayoff Seeding

1

Liberty (11-1)

+1

Open #4

2

Basha (11-1)

-1

Open #2

3

ALA Queen Creek (10-2)

n/a

Open #3

4

Hamilton (10-2)

n/a

Open #8

5

Mesa Mountain View (11-1)

+2

4

6

Brophy (10-3)

-1

1

7

Centennial (6-7)

+2

14

8

Queen Creek (10-3)

-3

2

9

Salpointe (8-3)

-1

5

10

Pinnacle (8-4)

n/a

7

