Published Dec 11, 2024
Arizona Varsity High School Football FINAL 2024 2A-6A Rankings
The FINAL 2024 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Football Rankings!!!

Arizona Varsity 2024 FINAL 2A Rankings
First out: Willcox (7-4)- Preseason Rank #4
RankSchoolPreseason Ranking

1

Scottsdale Christian (10-4)

10

2

Pima (12 -2)

1

3

Tonopah Valley (12-1)

8

4

San Tan Charter (12-1)

2

5

Arizona Lutheran (8-4)

5

6

Santa Cruz (8-3)

3

7

Bisbee (10-2)

Unranked

8

Scottsdale Prep (10-2)

Unranked

9

Veritas Prep (8-4)

7

10

Phoenix Christian (9-2)

Unranked

Arizona Varsity 2024 FINAL 3A Rankings
First out: Payson (8-3)- Preseason Unranked
RankSchoolPreseason Ranking

1

Pusch Ridge (13-1)

6

2

ALA West Foothills (13-1)

3

3

Benjamin Franklin (11-2)

10

4

Thatcher (10-3)

2

5

Florence (10-2)

9

6

ALA Ironwood (9-3)

7

7

Round Valley (8-4)

Unranked

8

Paradise Honors (7-5)

Unranked

9

Mohave (8-3)

4

10

River Valley (9-2)

Unranked

Arizona Varsity 2024 FINAL 4A Rankings
First out: Vista Grande (7-4)- Preseason #9
RankSchoolPreseason Ranking

1

Mica Mountain (14-0)

1

2

Arizona College Prep (12-2)

3

3

Snowflake (12-1)

8

4

Yuma Catholic (11-2)

2

5

Thunderbird (10-2)

5

6

Prescott (10-2)

Unranked

7

Arcadia (10-2)

Unranked

8

Seton Catholic (8-3)

Unranked

9

Walden Grove (8-4)

Unranked

10

Northwest Christian (7-4)

4

Arizona Varsity 2024 FINAL 5A Rankings
First out: Tucson (9-3)- Preseason Unranked
RankSchoolPreseason Ranking

1

Marana (10-1)

10

2

Desert Edge (10-4)

2

3

Higley (7-4)

1

4

Desert Mountain (8-3)

6

5

Horizon (8-3)

5

6

Cactus (10-4)

8

7

ALA Gilbert North (9-4)

4

8

Verrado (10-3)

Unranked

9

Kellis (10-2)

Unranked

10

Campo Verde (8-4)

Unranked

Arizona Varsity 2024 FINAL 6A Rankings
First out: Highland (7-4)- Preseason #3
RankSchoolPreseason Ranking

1

Liberty (12-1)

1

2

Basha (11-2)

8

3

ALA Queen Creek (10-2)

7

4

Hamilton (10-2)

4

5

Centennial (7-7)

2

6

Mesa Mountain View (11-2)

Unranked

7

Brophy (10-3)

6

8

Queen Creek (10-3)

Unranked

9

Salpointe (8-3)

Unranked

10

Pinnacle (8-4)

Unranked

