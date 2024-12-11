The FINAL 2024 Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25
Welcome to the FINAL 2024 Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25.
Advertisement
The FINAL 2024 Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25
First Out: Yuma Catholic (11-2)
Welcome to the FINAL 2024 Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25.
The Coyotes will play in a championship game for the 13th time in 20 years
ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly picks of the top Arizona high school football games for the 2024 season.
The Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.
Arizona Varsity High School Football 2A-6A Rankings- 11/25/24
The defending champion Lions were pushed for a half, but seized momentum to advance to the semis
The Coyotes will play in a championship game for the 13th time in 20 years
ArizonaVarsity.com's weekly picks of the top Arizona high school football games for the 2024 season.
The Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25 from Ralph Amsden and Just Chilly.