Published Dec 11, 2024
The FINAL 2024 Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25
circle avatar
Ralph Amsden  •  ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@ralphamsden

Welcome to the FINAL 2024 Arizona Varsity / AALL Insurance Power 25.

Advertisement
The FINAL 2024 Arizona Varsity AALL Power 25
First Out: Yuma Catholic (11-2)
RankTeamMovementWeek 1 Rank

1

Liberty (12-1)

n/a

1

2

Basha (11-2)

-1

2

3

ALA Queen Creek (10-2)

n/a

6

4

Hamilton (10-2)

n/a

3

5

Marana (10-1)

+1

16

6

Centennial (7-7)

+13

4

7

Mesa Mountain View (12-2)

-2

Unranked

8

Brophy (10-3)

-1

9

9

Queen Creek (10-3)

-1

22

10

Desert Edge (10-4)

+4

11

11

Pinnacle (8-4)

-2

Unranked

12

Salpointe Catholic (8-3)

-1

23

13

Higley (7-4)

-2

8

14

Desert Mountain (8-3)

-2

24

15

Horizon (8-3)

-2

15

16

Cactus (10-4)

-1

26

17

ALA Gilbert North (9-4)

-1

20

18

Highland (7-4)

-1

5

19

Red Mountain (7-4)

-1

12

20

Verrado (9-3)

n/a

Unranked

21

Mica Mountain (14-0)

+1

Unranked

22

Perry (6-6)

-1

13

23

Chandler (5-6)

n/a

7

24

Arizona College Prep (12-2)

n/a

Unranked

25

Snowflake (12-1)

n/a

Unranked

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram