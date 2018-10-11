This past Friday I traveled to South Phoenix to watch two 5A metro region teams who coming into the game, were undefeated in region play. Trailing 20-0 mid-way through the 3rd quarter, the Fairfax Stampede offense erupted, outscoring the South Mountain Jaguars 33-6 in the final quarter and a half to play. The Stampede rushed for five 2nd half touchdowns, completing the historic comeback, coming away with the 33-26 road victory, moving to 5-3 on the season and remaining undefeated in region play.

Cody Cameron

Standout Players

2019 Fairfax QB Will Collins (6’0, 160)

Will Collins was the spark plug for the Stampede offense in the 2nd half. Collins lead his offensive troops to 5 scoring drives that featured Collins consistently making big play after big play. The dual-threat quarterback finished the night with 267 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on the ground. Collins showed great acceleration on a 68 yard quarterback run, showing off his blazing speed sprinting past the South Mountain defense for a long 4th quarter gain.

2019 Fairfax RB Anthodius Ashley (5’10, 185)

In case you missed Cody Cameron catching up with the state's most dangerous second-half RB of 2018 after last week's Fairfax win over South Mountain pic.twitter.com/ee7spdL9YG — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) October 11, 2018

Anthodius Ashley was the best football player on the field on Friday night. After being bottled up for most of the first half, Ashley gashed the South Mountain defense, rushing for four 2nd half touchdowns. With the game tied mid-way through the 4th quarter, Ashley took a hand-off up the B-gap, quick jump cut to the left completely juking out a defender, and out-sprinted the Jags’ defense for the game-winning 42-yard TD run. Ashley has tremendous speed and endurance; he’s a player who can carry the rock 25-30 times a game. Not only am I nominating Anthodius Ashley as having one of the best football names in the state, he’s also a pretty special running back in the class of 2019.

2019 South Mountain QB Russvel Perez (6’0, 195)

Russvel Perez had the Jaguars’ offense rolling. Perez threw two first half touchdown passes, one that included a beautiful play-action roll-out where Perez threw a dart with perfect accuracy to Caprice Fox for a touchdown.

2020 South Mountain RB K’Rashee Smith 5’10 160

K'Rashee Smith was a playmaker for the Jags’ offense in this game. Smith broke off numerous long runs throughout this game, bulldozing over defenders and stiff arming defensive players to the turf, picking up big yardage on the ground. Smith rushed for two 2nd half touchdowns, one that included a 49-yard touchdown run where Smith took a hand-off up the middle trucking past secondary players as he flew by.

2019 South Mountain WR Marvin Cotton (6’0, 165)

Marvin Cotton was Perez’ go-to target in this game. Cotton ran a beautiful route in the 1st quarter for a touchdown reception. On the play, Cotton cut hard to the outside getting separation from the defensive back, leading to an easy catch and pass for the score.

The Good

After starting the season 0-2, the Betty H. Fairfax Stampede have won their last 5 of 6 games and are on a 3 game winning streak. Their last two opponents have a combined record of 2-14. You can’t hand the Stampede the region title just yet, but after their big win against South Mountain, it looks like a smooth sail to the region championship.

The Bad

Blowing a 20 point lead at home is never a good thing. But the South Mountain Jaguars have plenty to be happy about. This is a South Mountain program that had struggled tremendously before Head Coach Mark Carter and his staff got there. This South Mountain program has gone 0-10 3 times since the 2011 season. They have not had a winning season since 2008. This South Mountain team is 4-4. Their next two opponents have a combined record of 4-12. This well-coached Jaguars’ team has the talent to become the first winning program in 10 years. Balls in their court, lets see what they can do.

The Ugly

Any defense who plays Fairfax will have an “ugly” time trying to stop Anthodius Ashley. In 8 games played, Ashley has rushed for 1596 yards averaging 7.4 ypc and 24 TDs. If you think he’s doing all of this against bad teams, then you’re wrong. Against undefeated Notre Dame Prep to open up the year, Ashley rushed for 171 yards and 3 TDs. Credit the Stampede offensive line, they have played tremendously well this season, but Anthodius Ashley is the real deal. I’m excited to see what his finishing stat line is, those will most definitely be some video game numbers.

Keep An Eye On

2019 Fairfax DE Terry Tate Jr. 6’0 200 Tate Jr. is just an overall great defensive football player with a non-stop motor. He harassed South Mountain’s QB all night long and wreaked havoc in the passing game. He’s quick, has fast hands, and is a strong defensive end with a nastiness that is perfect for an edge rusher to possess.

Quotable

“Our coaches at all times throughout the week before game day nobody what the outcome is we can only control what we do. We had to come out in the 2nd Half and control. Coaches always tell us ‘alignment, assignment, and execution.’ Therefore we just had to never give up and keep on pushing as a Stampede.” Fairfax QB Will Collins

“We have to study our film, have a good practice, come out and execute on Fridays.” Fairfax RB Anthodius Ashley on how this Stampede will team prepare for the rest of the season.





Postgame Interview with Fairfax QB @WillCollins07. Collins lead The Stampede to 5 scoring drives in the 2nd half. Collins rushed for a TD and broke free for a 74-yard run in the 4th Q. @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/2hT8p6PoXW — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 6, 2018

