Friday Film Session- Mica Mountain 2026 DB Riley Carson

ArizonaVarsity's Friday Film Session takes a look at football players from around the state that we believe might be under the recruiting radar. Today's subject was a three-way star and state champion who put up one of the greatest all-in statistical seasons in Southern Arizona in a very long time.
Mica Mountain's Riley Carson averaged 41 yards per punt, hit 15 extra points, collected six interceptions on defense and took two of them to the house, and averaged an insane 24-yards per reception on offense.
And Lake Forest College took notice:
Riley Carson returns this year a as defending state champion, so let's get into his film and see what makes him a weapon in all three phases of the game:
Riley Carson 2024 Season Highlights
Carson’s highlights are unlike any that I’ve reviewed in the way they’re cut up. TD catch. Punt that travels 59 yards in the air. TFL. TD catch. Big hit. Pick 6. 30-yard punt return. This kid really does do a little bit of everything.
But since he likely projects to be a safety, I’ll focus on his DB highlights.
-At the 20-second mark we see back-to-back plays that show Carson's eyes are on the QB- you can't break on the ball like that without an ability to clock your man, and the QB simultaneously... unless you're a film hound. Either way- encouraging stuff.
-If you watch one play on Riley Carson's film, make it the one at 52-seconds. Check out the pre-snap read, and the split-second decision to break on the ball instead of blowing up the receiver. Another huge piece of evidence that this kid has serious football IQ.
-At 2:23 we get another set of back-to-back plays that scream "AWARENESS!" First, on a screen pass that turns into a cartoonishly far fumble, Carson is able to turn 180 degrees and track/recover a fumble 15 yards behind him before players that were already running in that direction get there. On the next play, he picks off a duck of a pass and returns it 99-yards, readjusting to use a block to get his first clear window, and breaking the last two potential tackles by using the offensive players' momentum against them.
-Carson's value as a safety can be seen at 3:16, tracking the QB's short hop throw without ever losing sight of his coverage assignment... and of course he's able to make a play on the ball.
-4:00, state championship vs ACP- another great pre-snap read where he shifts position to become the last line of defense to make a touchdown saving tackle. He includes another goal-line stop at 4:15 that's worth watching.
Final thoughts:
What I like: This is an intelligent football player. My favorite kind. And he has the physical skillset to back it up. Forget 4A, his instincts make him a coveted player at any level of Arizona High School football, and Coach Catanzaro at Lake Forest was smart to jump on him early.
What I'd like to see more of: I'm not saying he should leave his ball tracking and YAC ability as a receiver, as well as his leg strength on kickoff, out of his highlights... but in my eyes, his best potential to use his skillset at the next level is at DB. I think Carson should drop a highlight that is DB plays only. As his senior year progresses, he should make sure to include plenty of action in run support as well.
High End Comp: Gleson Sprewell
