2024 Mountain Pointe Christian Clark saw his recruitment explode over the past few weeks, with University of Arizona extending an offer just after the first of the year, and 20+ schools following suit afterward, including Alabama, Georgia, USC, Florida State and more.
"I never claim to be the best when it comes to evaluating high school players or judging where they may end up at the next level. But when I first saw Christian Clark play at Desert Vista as a sophomore, he reminded me a lot of Devon Grubbs, whom he took over for due to injury. I had a feeling he would be special. He didn’t have the speed he does now but he had a solid frame for a sophomore. Of course, over the course of the last two years he’s only gotten bigger, stronger and faster, which is one of the reasons he has blown up as of late in his recruitment."
"He’s an every down back. He’s elusive enough to avoid tacklers but has power to run through them as well. He can catch and block, making him a coach’s dream at the next level. And now he’s being mentored by former NFL running back Marcel Shipp at Mountain Pointe. He also comes from a great family with great parents who keep him humble and have preached high character in both him and Jaden, who is at Arizona. When it’s all said and done, Christian will be able to choose from any school in the country to go to. He’s already pretty close. And for good reason. "
Chilly on Christian Clark
"Mountain Pointe's stacked RB room kept Clark from looking pretty on MaxPreps, but it only takes a few carries to see his talent. He has a good combination of size and skills to be an every down back, and can also impose his will on any given play. He runs with good vision and has burst, and can be very effective in the pass game, even as a slot."
"I think what has made Christian Clark’s recruitment blow up is the fact that his rushing style is that of a player that is college ready in high school. Most high school rushers go east-west to avoid tacklers. Christian is a north-south runner with physicality who isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder and run through somebody if they attempt to get in his way. His speed coupled with his strong 200-pound frame makes him athletically gifted player who could be a Doak Walker award finalist in college."