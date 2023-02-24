2024 Mountain Pointe Christian Clark saw his recruitment explode over the past few weeks, with University of Arizona extending an offer just after the first of the year, and 20+ schools following suit afterward, including Alabama, Georgia, USC, Florida State and more.

Christian Clark has definitively been on Arizona Varsity's radar, even earning the 2022 6A Central Region Player of the Year Award, but to help readers understand exactly why Clark has garnered so much attention as of late, I asked other TeamAZV contributors to weigh in.

2024 Mountain Pointe ATH Christian Clark (Photo by Chilly)

Zach Alvira on Christian Clark

"I never claim to be the best when it comes to evaluating high school players or judging where they may end up at the next level. But when I first saw Christian Clark play at Desert Vista as a sophomore, he reminded me a lot of Devon Grubbs, whom he took over for due to injury. I had a feeling he would be special. He didn’t have the speed he does now but he had a solid frame for a sophomore. Of course, over the course of the last two years he’s only gotten bigger, stronger and faster, which is one of the reasons he has blown up as of late in his recruitment."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJjZWwgU2hpcHAgZnVlbGluZyBNb3VudGFpbiBQb2ludGXigJlz IHRhbGVudGVkIHN0YWJsZSBvZiBydW5uaW5nIGJhY2tzLiBTdG9yeSBmb3Ig PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BaHdhdHVrZWVGTj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWh3YXR1a2VlRk48L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhcnNpdHlYdHJhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBWYXJzaXR5WHRyYTwvYT4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by91N3pMQTV4RHFsIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vdTd6TEE1eERxbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZQRXN0MDRaTWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9mUEVzdDA0Wk1kPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFphY2ggQWx2aXJhIChAWmFj aEFsdmlyYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNoQWx2 aXJhL3N0YXR1cy8xNjIzNzIxNTc5NDkzNjAxMjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

"He’s an every down back. He’s elusive enough to avoid tacklers but has power to run through them as well. He can catch and block, making him a coach’s dream at the next level. And now he’s being mentored by former NFL running back Marcel Shipp at Mountain Pointe. He also comes from a great family with great parents who keep him humble and have preached high character in both him and Jaden, who is at Arizona. When it’s all said and done, Christian will be able to choose from any school in the country to go to. He’s already pretty close. And for good reason. "

Chilly on Christian Clark

"Mountain Pointe's stacked RB room kept Clark from looking pretty on MaxPreps, but it only takes a few carries to see his talent. He has a good combination of size and skills to be an every down back, and can also impose his will on any given play. He runs with good vision and has burst, and can be very effective in the pass game, even as a slot."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGhl U2lkZWxpbmVWbG9nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jVGhlU2lkZWxpbmVWbG9nPC9hPiA8YnI+TW91bnRhaW4gUG9pbnRlIFJC IENocmlzdGlhbiBDbGFyayBydW5zIGluIHRoaXMgMTAgeWQgVEQhITxicj48 YnI+8J+YmCDwn5iYIPCfmJggPGJyPjIxLTE0IE1QIGxlYWRzIERlc2VydCBW aXN0YSAxOjM1IDFRPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NUEhT X0ZCQm9vc3RlcnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1QSFNfRkJCb29z dGVyczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaHJpc3Rp YW42Y2xhcms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNocmlzdGlhbjZjbGFy azwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJ0bEpyMmxhT0oiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8ydGxKcjJsYU9KPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3QgQ2hp bGx5IChASlVTVENISUxMWSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc1Njc3MzU2MDA5NjcyNzA0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jacob Seliga on Christian Clark

"I think what has made Christian Clark’s recruitment blow up is the fact that his rushing style is that of a player that is college ready in high school. Most high school rushers go east-west to avoid tacklers. Christian is a north-south runner with physicality who isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder and run through somebody if they attempt to get in his way. His speed coupled with his strong 200-pound frame makes him athletically gifted player who could be a Doak Walker award finalist in college."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiBIYXMgTW91bnRhaW4gUG9p bnRlICAyMDI0IENocmlzdGlhbiBDbGFyayByYW5rZWQgdGhlICMyIEFsbC1y dW5uaW5nIGJhY2sgaW4gQW1lcmljYSEg8J+Sr/Cfj4EgTG92ZSB0byBzZWUg QVoga2lkcyBnZXQgdGhlIG5vdG9yaWV0eSB0aGV5IGRlc2VydmUhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9FVEM/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFVEM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Sb2xsUHIxZGU/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSb2xsUHIxZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hFbGF1ZXI1MT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hFbGF1ZXI1MTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFdoaXRfUHJpZGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoV2hpdF9QcmlkZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BYXJvbkZyYW5hP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBBYXJvbkZyYW5hPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L21mYXJyZWxsc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtZmFycmVs bHNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzQ1NFRqUGNmenIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80NTRUalBjZnpyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtl bm55IExhY3kgKEBrbGFjeTdzaXgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20va2xhY3k3c2l4L3N0YXR1cy8xNjI2MzIzODg0ODIyOTA4OTI4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Christian Clark Highlights

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram