Published Nov 20, 2024
Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/20
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Valparaiso offers Horizon quarterback Ashley

UPDATED: 11/20/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times listed are in Arizona time.

Valparaiso will close its season out this week with a home game in Indiana against Davidson (N. Car.) this Saturday. The Beacons extended an offer to a player in Scottsdale last week. Jase Ashley received it from Valpo on Nov. 12. Ashley is a 6-1, 190-pound quarterback at Horizon. He led the Huskies to their first Open Division appearance since 2019. Ashley was a First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region selection after throwing for 1,819 yards and 20 touchdowns during the regular season. A dual threat, he also ran for 414 yards and 10 TDs. Valparaiso is a member of the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Beacons have a record of 3-7.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past 10 days (since 11/11):

Red Mountain wide receiver Paxton Thorstad received his first offer from North Park (Ill.).

Heritage Academy Laveen defensive end La’Mario Claiborne received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Cactus Shadows offensive tackle Auryn Philipps received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Berean Academy running back/linebacker Logan Sealey received offers from Ripon (Wisc.) and Capital (Ohio).

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox received offers from Arizona Christian and Capital.

Shadow Ridge tight end Robert Perry IV received an offer from Dean (Mass.).

Scottsdale Christian offensive tackle Braydon Tatko received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Mountain Pointe defensive tackle Taiwan Huckaby received an offer from North Park.

ALA-Ironwood safety Marques Dorsey received an offer from North Park.

Tanque Verde cornerback Delon Harrison received offers from Capital and Wisconsin Lutheran.

Mica Mountain wide receiver Roy Garcia received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Central center Sebastian Guillen received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Catalina Foothills defensive end Chaz Bennett received an offer from Knox.

Mountain Pointe tight end JT Thomas received his first offer from North Park.

Horizon linebacker Beau Caliendo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

O’Connor defensive tackle Daunte Messina received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Tempe running back Antoine Poindexter received an offer from Hiram (Ohio).,

Mica Mountain center Michael Quiroz received an offer from Hastings.

Camelback defensive end Da’jieon Carter received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Kellis wide receiver Cayden Walkier received an offer from Dubuque (Iowa).

Ironwood offensive tackle Ethan McCluskey received an offer from Montana State-Northern.

Camelback offensive guard Semisi Kakau received an offer from Madonna (Mich.).

Saguaro center Michael Totah received offers from Crown (Minn.) and Knox (Ill.).

Red Mountain linebacker Jacob Redwing received an offer from William Woods (Mo.).

Mountain Pointe linebacker Joshua Corpuz received his first offers from Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, and Wabash (Ind.).

Red Mountain offensive tackle Jaxon Griffin received an offer from Fresno State.

Estrella Foothills long snapper Grant Wochner received an offer from North Park.

Tonopah Valley defensive tackle Jayden Kloth received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Cactus running back Tayejion Player received his first offer from Capital.

Snowflake kicker Sam Brown received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Lake Havasu linebacker Wyatt Tribolet received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Arizona College Prep defensive end Blake Barrington received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Mountain Pointe linebacker Troyhar Campbell received his first offer from Capital.

Dobson linebacker Tyler Paczesny received offers from Ripon, Lighthouse Christian (Fla.), Arizona Christian, and Anna Maria (Mass.).

Shadow Mountain kicker Charlie Parke received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Cesar Chavez cornerback Marcus Newman received an offer from Capital.

Cactus Shadows defensive end Cole Mayse received an offer from Gettysburg (Pa.).

Thunderbird wide receiver Logan Camps received his first offer from Capital.

Shadow Ridge linebacker Xander Rennie received an offer from Capital.

Paradise Honors running back Aiden Lee received an offer from Capital.

Skyline-Gilda River athlete Amear Hawkins received his first offer from Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).

Valley Vista wide receiver Jeramicheal Hernandez received an offer from Allegheny (Pa.).

Florence quarterback Logan Stenson received an offer from Knox.

Horizon defensive end Jayden Ridley received an offer from Western New Mexico.

ALA-Ironwood running back Ayden Williams received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Highland tight end Dominic Lauria received his first offer from Knox.

Trevor Browne linebacker Raevonta Hill received an offer from Manchester (Ind.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS

Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit, Wooster

Benedict Ahaneku Chucha - Maricopa (LB): Anna Maria, Bluefield

Kash Allen - Highland (RB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Ridge Allen - Benjamin Franklin (RB): Western New Mexico

Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis

Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State

Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Minnesota State-Moorhead, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Minot State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Tristan Bacon - Kellis (ATH): ARIZONA STATE, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State

Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis

Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Timmy Bancroft - Skyline (FS): Beloit, Black Hills State, Oberlin, Pacific

Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound

Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy

Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Carleton, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound

Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, IDAHO STATE, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, Wabash

Chaz Bennett - Catalina Foothills (DE): Knox, Lake Forest

Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis

Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Dash Blake - Basha (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nikko Boncore - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, UTAH STATE

Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Ethan Brennan - Horizon (DB): Ripon

Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Deriece Brown - Verrado (WR): IDAHO, Northern Arizona

Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Brown - Snowflake (K): Culver-Stockton

Von Brown - ALA-Gilbert North (OT): Black HIlls State

Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico

Nate Bryant - Mica Mountain (CB): Western Colorado

Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis

AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark

David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Braden Caldwell - Mountain Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific, Ripon

Beau Caliendo - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian

Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake

Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Western Colorado

Troyhar Campbell - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital

Logan Camps - Thunderbird (WR): Capital

Colby Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OT): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico

Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Robert Cash III - Walden Grove (RB): Beloit, Dean, Knox, North Park, Ohio Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Wisconsin Lutheran

Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Chirumbolo - Mountainside (OT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona

Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown

Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH

Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings

Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee, Western New Mexico

Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Karsten Cornell - Boulder Creek (RB): Oberlin, Rose-Hulman, Wisconsin-River Falls, WPI

Joshua Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (LB): Capital, Kansas Wesleyan, Wabash

Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona

Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash

Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Capital, Culver-Stockton

Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego, Valparaiso

Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest

Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State

Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, UTAH TECH

Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest

Owen Dalton - Liberty (CB): Western New Mexico

Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, OREGON STATE, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State, Wyoming

Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP

Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON

Brady Dilworth - Arizona College Prep (CB): Lawrence

Thomas Donkerbrook - Brophy (LS): Dartmouth

Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette

Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, ST. THOMAS, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona

Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash

Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash

Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash

David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis

Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Livingstone

Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania

Justin Fisher - Chaparral (FS): Bates, Carleton, Chicago

Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State

Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls, Utah Tech, Western New Mexico

Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western New Mexico

George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash

Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Ryker Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, Army

Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis

Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton

JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ngonkra Fuangunyi - Empire (RB): Minot State

Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific

Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette

Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Hastings, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis

Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Culver-Stockton, Wabash

Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Nelson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon

Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Capital, Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash

Alec Grant - Arizona College Prep (RB): Ripon

Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State

Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound

Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Sebastian Guillen - Central (C): Arizona Christian

Johann Gunderman - Prescott (WR/K): Buena Vista, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest

Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce

Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Taurean Hall - Centennial (DT): Culver-Stockton, Livingston

Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound

Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV

Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson

Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton

Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian

Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Allegheny, Beloit, Capital, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Knox, Oberlin, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wabash, Wisconsin Lutheran, Wooster

Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark

Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Judson, Lake Forest, Wabash

Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah

Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): LAKE FOREST

Amear Hawkins - Skyline-Gila River (ATH): Lewis-Clark State

Dylan Hayhurst - Goldwater (RB): Ripon

JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton

Bryce Herges - Desert Mountain (QB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mount Marty, Wooster

Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): MACALESTER

Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Central Methodist

Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah

Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Manchester, Wabash

Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark

Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State

Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): CLAREMONT MUDD SCRIPPS

Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest

Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): North Park, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Knox, Lewis & Clark, Pacific

Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash

Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD, Western New Mexico

Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Drake, Livingstone

Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest

Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Daniel Jafari - Chaparral (DT): Lincoln (Pa.)

Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest

Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona

Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Olivet Nazarene, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash

Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech

Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette

Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State

Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State

Semisi Kakau - Camelback (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Capital, Madonna

Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Wabash

Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest

Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP

Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette

Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Air Force, Georgetown, Marist, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, Valparaiso

Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Nevada, Western New Mexico

Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran

Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash

Dominic Lauria - Highland (TE): Knox

Nate Lauritzen - Perry (LB): Western New Mexico

Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Lee - Paradise Honors (RB): Capital, Wabash

Quentin Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (LB): Eureka

Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP, Western Illinois

Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO

Jayshon Liles - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): JAMESTOWN

Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania

Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest

Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone

Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash

George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis

Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest

George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island

John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sioux Falls

Simon Lopez - Red Mountain (QB): North Park, William Woods

Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls

Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State

Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale

James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico

Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Capital, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson

Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison

Cole Mayse - Cactus Shadows (DE): Fort Lewis, Gettysburg, Western New Mexico

Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific

Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton, Montana-State Northern

Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis

Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Michael - Brophy (OG): Black Hills State

Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso

Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV

Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash

Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie

Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton

Malakai Moala - Desert Edge (WR): Gettysburg

Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit, Culver-Stockton

Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington

Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown, Hiram, Olivet Nazarene

Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech

Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark

Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Capital, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash

Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State

Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Olivet Nazarene, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, Western New Mexico

Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark

Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston

Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest

Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest

Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lighthouse Christian, Oberlin, Ripon, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest

Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash

Charlie Parke - Shadow Mountain (K): Arizona Christian

Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash

Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Dean, Puget Sound, Rockford

Auryn Philipps - Cactus Shadows (OT): Western New Mexico

Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown

Adam Pierce - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Western New Mexico

Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian

Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Tayejion Player - Cactus (RB): Capital

Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis

Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Hiram, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Incarnate Word (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso

Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Allegheny, Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN

Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash

Isaac Price - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Western Colorado

Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Illinois, Western Michigan

Michael Quiroz - Mica Mountain (C): Beloit, Hastings, Knox, Lawrence, Westminster Coll. (Mo.)

Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark

Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark

Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell

Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines

Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, William Woods

Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific

Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash

Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash

Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Xander Rennie - Shadow Ridge (LB): Capital, Crown, Elizabeth City State

Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Duke, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Vanderbilt

Jayden Ridley - Horizon (DE): Utah State, Western New Mexico

Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Capital, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest

Avery Rodriguez - Kellis (SS): Beloit

Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON

Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP

Izak Rojas - Nogales (OT): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan

Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona

Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell

John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Rough - O'Connor (RB): Oberlin, Sterling

Domonick Ruiz - Corona del Sol (WR): IDAHO STATE

Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit

Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain

Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Bemidji State, Jamestown, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Western New Mexico

Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark

Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, North American, Tennessee State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Sealey - Berean Academy (RB/LB): Anna Maria, Capital, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), North Park, Ripon

Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit

Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Shively - Higley (DT): Idaho State

Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): IDAHO STATE, Southern Utah

Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette

Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest

Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State

Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest

Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Eastern New Mexico, Pacific, Simpson

Tyler Stanford - Desert Mountain (P/LB): MIT

Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Knox, Lake Forest

Memphis Steusser - Higley (FS): Montana State-Northern

Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico

Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State

Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego

Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis

Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell

Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner

Jackson Swink - Hamilton (K): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)

Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Macalester, Pacific, Puget Sound

Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Tennessee State

Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis

Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin

John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney

JT Thomas - Mountain Pointe (TE): North Park

Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington

Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific, Simpson

Paxton Thorstad - Red Mountain (WR): North Park

Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Thuyns - Willow Canyon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Merchant Marine, Ripon

Michael Tollefson - Mountain Pointe (QB): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, San Jose State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State

Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Wabash

Wyatt Tribolet - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lyon, Pacific

TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian

Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest

Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest

Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego

Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls

Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake

Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, Black Hills State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit, Dubuque, Montana State-Northern, Pacific, St. Norbert

Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Ward - WIllcox (RB): Wabash

Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State

Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech

Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona

Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP

Alexx Williams - Valley Vista (WR): Culver-Stockton

Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Puget Sound, Simpson

Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State

Grant Wochner - Estrella Foothills (LS): Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, North Park, Pacific, St. Norbert, Wooster

MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico

Paden Woody - Centennial (LS): LAKE FOREST

Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE

Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Beloit, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest

Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wabash

Noble Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (WR): Northern Arizona

Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash

Idaho State gets commitment from Corona del Sol receiver Ruiz

We have seven new commitments over the past 10 days, raising the total to 76 verbals from seniors in the state.

Corona del Sol wide receiver Domonick Ruiz committed to Idaho State on Nov. 11. The 5-10, 185-pounder was the 6A Central Region Player of the Year.

He received his offer from the Bengals a week earlier. Ruiz led the Aztecs with 46 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also scored TDs on both a punt return and a kickoff return this season.

“I really like the coaches up there and how they believe in me to make an impact for them on offense and special teams,” Ruiz said in a text message.


Mountain Pointe offensive linemen Devin Johnson and Jayden Berrios will remain teammates in college as they both announced their pledges to play for Wisconsin-River Falls on Nov. 12.

Johnson, 6-3 and 265 pounds, can play both tackle and guard. He committed to the Falcons after spending the weekend of Nov. 9-10 in Wisconsin.

“What led me to committing there was the family bond the whole team has,” Johnson said in a text message. “Everyone has respect for each other and the traditions they do with the community. Last of all, it is how they play with so much heart and the coaching staff there is really strong.”

Berrios, who is 6-3 and 285 pounds, can play on either side of the line. He was also a part of the group for the Pride known as ‘Dem Trench Life Boyz’.

“The coaches were extremely welcoming,” Berrios said in a text message. “They made the whole process easy and in talking to one of their players, (former teammate) Jaylen Johnson, he said that the way they run their offense is very similar to the one we have here. The facilities are incredible and along with Devin going there, I felt like it would be a great fit for me.”


Marana finished this year at 10-0 and will be the top seed in the Open Division tournament. In his second year as a starter, cornerback/wide receiver Dermain Linen Jr. had 27 tackles. On Nov. 11, the 6-1, 175-pound athlete committed to Jamestown University in North Dakota.

“(Head) Coach Brian (Mistro) has been on my tail for the last year and he shows me that he wants me,” Linen Jr. said in a text message. “The DB coach believes that I can go out and compete with these dudes, so I’m grateful for that! I went out for a game day visit and loved the culture and family. They took care of my dad and me and I couldn’t ask for anything else!”

Linen Jr. is also a track athlete with a top time of 11.40 in the 100 meters. He was named to the Second Team All-5A Southern Region for this football season.


Finally, the following players made commitments:

Centennial long snapper Paden Woody committed to Lake Forest (Ill.).

Centennial offensive tackle Luke Farley committed to Lake Forest.

Cactus offensive tackle Antonio Olguin committed to Southern Utah.

CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley

Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton

Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe

Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Tristan Bacon (LB) - Kellis

Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter

Michael Tollefson (QB) - Mountain Pointe

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain

BROWN BEARS

Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland

CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS

Noah Hubbard (DT) - Brophy

Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

David Baba (LB) - Ironwood Ridge

Grant Dooling (CB) - Ironwood Ridge

Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame

Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty

Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon

CORNELL BIG RED

Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame

MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez

Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe

EASTERN WASHINGTON

David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge

FLORIDA GATORS

Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon

IDAHO VANDALS

Deriece Brown (WR) - Verrado

Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Elijah Beamon (WR) - Casteel

Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle

Domonick Ruiz (WR) - Corona del Sol

Tre’Shawn Shorty (CB) - Williams Field

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Dermain Linen Jr. (CB/WR) - Marana

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy

Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Luke Farley (OT) - Centennial

Charles Hawk (C) - Hamilton

Paden Woody (LS) - Centennial

Mattson Young (QB) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MACALESTER SCOTS

Matthew Hernandez (DT) - Brophy

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty

MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD DRAGONS

Dennis Ionica (WR) - O'Connor

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Samuel Garcia (OT) - Basha

JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty

Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain

Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler

Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland

Hayden Fletcher (QB) - Liberty

Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain

John-Alexander Lopez (DE) - Copper Canyon

Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale

Jaden Taylor (WR) - Northern Arizona

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy

OREGON DUCKS

Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Blue Dantzler (DE) - Basha

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Antonio Olguin (OT) - Cactus

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES

Dawson Dorward (WR) - Notre Dame

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge

UCLA BRUINS

Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek

UNLV REBELS

Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Nikko Boncore (WR) - Centennial

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic

Adrian Dahlene (LB) - Williams Field

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe

Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana

WESTERN ILLINOIS LEATHERNECKS

Morgan Quiri (WR) - Salpointe

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jayden Berrios (OT) - Mountain Pointe

Devin Johnson (OG) - Mountain Pointe