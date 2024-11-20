Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 11/20

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign an agreement to attend an institution.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past 10 days (since 11/11):

Valparaiso will close its season out this week with a home game in Indiana against Davidson (N. Car.) this Saturday. The Beacons extended an offer to a player in Scottsdale last week. Jase Ashley received it from Valpo on Nov. 12. Ashley is a 6-1, 190-pound quarterback at Horizon. He led the Huskies to their first Open Division appearance since 2019. Ashley was a First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region selection after throwing for 1,819 yards and 20 touchdowns during the regular season. A dual threat, he also ran for 414 yards and 10 TDs. Valparaiso is a member of the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The Beacons have a record of 3-7.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 11/16/24

We have seven new commitments over the past 10 days, raising the total to 76 verbals from seniors in the state.



Corona del Sol wide receiver Domonick Ruiz committed to Idaho State on Nov. 11. The 5-10, 185-pounder was the 6A Central Region Player of the Year.



He received his offer from the Bengals a week earlier. Ruiz led the Aztecs with 46 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also scored TDs on both a punt return and a kickoff return this season.



“I really like the coaches up there and how they believe in me to make an impact for them on offense and special teams,” Ruiz said in a text message.





Mountain Pointe offensive linemen Devin Johnson and Jayden Berrios will remain teammates in college as they both announced their pledges to play for Wisconsin-River Falls on Nov. 12.

Johnson, 6-3 and 265 pounds, can play both tackle and guard. He committed to the Falcons after spending the weekend of Nov. 9-10 in Wisconsin.

“What led me to committing there was the family bond the whole team has,” Johnson said in a text message. “Everyone has respect for each other and the traditions they do with the community. Last of all, it is how they play with so much heart and the coaching staff there is really strong.”

Berrios, who is 6-3 and 285 pounds, can play on either side of the line. He was also a part of the group for the Pride known as ‘Dem Trench Life Boyz’.

“The coaches were extremely welcoming,” Berrios said in a text message. “They made the whole process easy and in talking to one of their players, (former teammate) Jaylen Johnson, he said that the way they run their offense is very similar to the one we have here. The facilities are incredible and along with Devin going there, I felt like it would be a great fit for me.”





Marana finished this year at 10-0 and will be the top seed in the Open Division tournament. In his second year as a starter, cornerback/wide receiver Dermain Linen Jr. had 27 tackles. On Nov. 11, the 6-1, 175-pound athlete committed to Jamestown University in North Dakota.

“(Head) Coach Brian (Mistro) has been on my tail for the last year and he shows me that he wants me,” Linen Jr. said in a text message. “The DB coach believes that I can go out and compete with these dudes, so I’m grateful for that! I went out for a game day visit and loved the culture and family. They took care of my dad and me and I couldn’t ask for anything else!”

Linen Jr. is also a track athlete with a top time of 11.40 in the 100 meters. He was named to the Second Team All-5A Southern Region for this football season.





Finally, the following players made commitments:

Centennial long snapper Paden Woody committed to Lake Forest (Ill.).

Centennial offensive tackle Luke Farley committed to Lake Forest.

Cactus offensive tackle Antonio Olguin committed to Southern Utah.