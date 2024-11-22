Published Nov 22, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 11/22/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@codytcameron

Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

Advertisement

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

78-40

68%

2.

JJ Digos

77-42

66%

3.

Chris Eaton

74-43

63%

4.

Eric Newman

69-49

58%

T5.

Cody Cameron

68-50

57%

6.

Ralph Amsden

64-56

53%

10. 2A State Playoffs: (Sat) #12 Scottsdale Christian +7.5 @ #1 San Tan Charter

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

San Tan Charter -7.5

Zach Alvira

San Tan Charter -7.5

JJ Digos

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

Eric Newman

San Tan Charter -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Scottsdale Christian +7.5

9. 3A State Playoffs: (Sat) #3 Thatcher +12.5 @ #2 ALA West Foothills

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Thatcher +12.5

Zach Alvira

Thatcher +12.5

JJ Digos

Thatcher +12.5

Gridiron Arizona

Thatcher +12.5

Eric Newman

ALA West Foothille -12.5

Ralph Amsden

ALA West Foothills -12.5

8.  4A State Playoffs: #6 Prescott +9.5 @ #3 Snowflake

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Prescott +9.5

Zach Alvira

Prescott +9.5

JJ Digos

Prescott +9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Snowflake -9.5

Eric Newman

Snowflake -9.5

Ralph Amsden

Snowflake -9.5

7. 4A State Playoffs: #5 Thunderbird +15.5 @ #3 Mica Mountain

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Thunderbird +15.5

Zach Alvira

Mica Mountain -15.5

JJ Digos

Mica Mountain -15.5

Gridiron Arizona

Mica Mountain -15.5

Eric Newman

Mica Mountain -15.5

Ralph Amsden

Thunderbird +15.5

6. 5A State Playoffs: #12 Kellis +4.5 @ #4 Cactus

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Cactus -4.5

Zach Alvira

Cactus -4.5

JJ Digos

Cactus -4.5

Gridiron Arizona

Kellis +4.5

Eric Newman

Cactus -4.5

Ralph Amsden

Kellis +4.5

5. 6A State Playoffs: #5 Salpointe Catholic +7.5 @ #4 Mountain View 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mountain View -7.5

Zach Alvira

Salpointe Catholic +7.5

JJ Digos

Mountain View -7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Salpointe Catholic +7.5

Eric Newman

Mountain View -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Mountain View -7.5

4.Open State Playoffs: #8 Hamilton @ #1 Marana - Straight Pick'em

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Hamilton

Zach Alvira

Hamilton

JJ Digos

Hamilton

Gridiron Arizona

Hamilton

Eric Newman

Hamilton

Ralph Amsden

Hamilton

3. Open State Playoffs: #5 Higley @ #4 Liberty - Straight Pick'em 

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Liberty

Zach Alvira

Liberty

JJ Digos

Liberty

Gridiron Arizona

Attending

Eric Newman

Liberty

Ralph Amsden

Liberty

2. Open State Playoffs: #6 Desert Mountain @ #3 ALA Queen Creek - Straight Pick'em

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

ALA Queen Creek

Zach Alvira

ALA Queen Creek

JJ Digos

ALA Queen Creek

Gridiron Arizona

ALA-Queen Creek

Eric Newman

Enoch Watson

Ralph Amsden

ALA Queen Creek

1. Open State Playoffs #7 Horizon @ #2 Basha - Straight Pick'em

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Basha

Zach Alvira

Basha

JJ Digos

Basha

Gridiron Arizona

Basha

Eric Newman

Basha

Ralph Amsden

Basha

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram