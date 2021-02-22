ArizonaVarsity - As the World Interns - Tucson Turf wins Battle Phoenix

In the second Battle tournament of the 7-on-7 football season, Phoenix played host to 23 teams from across the country including four teams from Arizona. With California and Nevada moving forward with spring football seasons, Battle Phoenix was one of the last tournaments in which teams from those states would compete. Tucson Turf finished 2-1 in pool play on Saturday and then came out swinging on day two, knocking off Bootleggers (Louisiana) on its way to the title. Led by Salpointe Catholic 2022 quarterback Treyson Bourguet, Tucson Turf knocked off LoPro (Hawaii) 25-17 in the championship game, defending their home turf. Bourguet has played well all spring and continued to impress this weekend. Currently holding offers from Columbia, Idaho and Vanderbilt, the former Arizona commit and Rivals 3-star quarterback looks to catch the attention of as many schools as possible this spring. With the dead period being extended, Bourguet may have to wait. However, 7-on-7 will drastically help his recruitment if he continues to play well.

Salpointe junior quarterback Treyson Bourguet throws a pass. (Andrew Morgan)

At wide receiver, Tucson Turf added Red Mountain 2023 wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. Lane consistently used his 6’5” frame and speed to make big plays, even coming down with an outstanding one-handed catch. Currently holding zero offers, Lane’s recruitment is sure to blow up this spring, especially after having such a productive weekend. Moving inside to slot receiver, Chandler 2022 talent Kyion Grayes made a huge impact, as always. Holding 16 offers, the Rivals 4-star wide receiver has mainly been talking to Ohio State and Oregon. Just in the past week, Grayes received offers from Nebraska and Tennessee. With a visit to Columbus planned for this upcoming weekend, Grayes is looking to take multiple self-guided visits this Spring and ultimately make his decision before the start of his senior year. “I have a good relationship with (Ohio State wide receivers coach) Brian Hartline and (head coach) Ryan Day,” said Grayes. When asked what he has planned for his visit to Ohio State, Grayes added, “It’s a whole new environment for me, so I just want to get a feel for the campus and the area.” “I really want to see the stadium,” he said. With the rise of receiving tight ends in the state of Arizona, Hamilton 2022 Michael Masunas cannot be forgotten. As another 6’5” receiving threat for Tucson Turf, Masunas holds seven offers including Florida State, Air Force and Army. From Chandler, 2022 CB Alfred Smith and 2022 CB Travis Roberts work together on the outside. The lack of a spring evaluation period means that their senior seasons will be crucial to their recruitment. Cornerbacks Cole Martin and Deshaun Buchanan, both 2023 prospects from Hamilton, have worked in the slot for Tucson Turf, adding to the high caliber of defense they have played in the past. Martin currently holds 21 offers, including USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, LSU and Texas. “Colorado is huge for me too,” said Martin, “USC as well. I’d love to go back home to (Los Angeles).” “I’m going to try to get out to California to visit when I can,” he said.

Hamilton sophomore Cole Martin played for Tucson turf at the Battle Phoenix tournament. (Andrew Morgan)