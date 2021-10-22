C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 9): Week 7 Review, Ryan Ridenour Interview
The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss all of the week 7 action in Chandler-area football. ACP moved to 4-4 with a loss, can they make the playoffs? Chilly finally had a chance to get out and see Valley Christian- he gives his thoughts on the undefeated Trojans. Seton Catholic continues to struggle, the guys get into what's gone wrong with the Sentinels defense. Perry kept their game against Highland close, but fell nonetheless. Casteel moved to 3-3, and Brett got to take in that game in person. He interviews Colts Athletic Director Ryan Ridenour. Hamilton and Basha remiain undefeated, and the guys get into the reasons why.