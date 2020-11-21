ArizonaVarsity - Commitment Analysis: Gavin Broscious commits to Michigan State University

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his third year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Gavin Broscious, one of the state of Arizona's top Class of 2022 prospects, has decided on a future college home. The Desert Edge 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive guard took to Twitter to announce his verbal commitment to Michigan State University.

"(Michigan State) showed me a home away from home like no other," Broscious told ArizonaVarsity in our exclusive interview. "It's been good with them. Every time we talked it was always something good. They just fit me."

Broscious chose the Spartans over many other major Power 5 programs that included Nebraska, Minnesota, Utah, Cal as well as both in-state PAC-12 schools Arizona State and Arizona.

Broscious said that one of the major factors that played a big role in picking Michigan State was the strong relationship that was created with Spartans' offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. "Coach Kap is probably the smartest offensive line coach that I've ever talked to," said Broscious. "He knows what he's doing. He knows what he wants his (offensive) linemen to be and he knows how to make them successful. He's probably one of the most knowledgable o-line coaches that I've ever spoken to. Coach Kap really knows what he wants with that program. He knows what that goal is and he's going to get that goal no matter what it takes."

Another deciding factor was the great education that Michigan State will provide. "Just getting the education, that was the most important thing for me," said Broscious. "The BIG 10 Conference definitely knows what they're doing with offensive linemen, but also (Michigan State's) education out there is amazing."



Broscious knows he has a long way to go before the 2022 class can sign their national letter of intent, but he said he had no hesitation with this early decision. "As soon as I got the (Michigan State) offer I was thinking 'I think I've found my home," said Broscious. "It was kind of an instant feeling of feeling good about it. This felt like the perfect time to (commitment). I had no hesitation with it."

Film Breakdown + Evaluation

From Rivals Analyst and former D1 Linebacker Alec Simpson: Twitter @alecsimpson5 "Broscious is an imposing presence on the offensive front checking in at every bit of 6-5 300 pounds," said Simpson. "He’s an absolute mauler in the interior who’s athletic enough to play either guard or tackle at the next level. Broscious does a great job of keeping his pad level even, using violent hands, along with quick feet to finish off opposing defensive lineman. He also does a nice job of staying square on his opposition while blocking to open up running lanes for his backfield. Broscious is certainly one of the top offensive lineman out west and a sure power five guy." "At 0:11 seconds on his highlight film, Broscious is a pulling guard from the left side and absolutely imposes his will on an opposing defensive end to open up the lane for his RB for a huge gain. That athleticism along with his violent presence are just a few reasons he’s a power five recruit. Expect Broscious to see a ranking boost after his full junior season film is released. His violent approach to his game will translate really well to the BIG 10 Conference."

My Take: I met Gavin Broscious and his pops, Steven, when Broscious was a young incoming Desert Edge freshman at a Summer 2018 West Valley Big Man's Challenge showcase at Desert Edge High School. I've really enjoyed watching Broscious' physicality, toughness, and overall skillset as an offensive linemen progress throughout the years. Broscious has spent the last two off-seasons working on a quicker first step off the snap of the football with a violent punch off the line. Diving into his mid-season junior tape, Broscious shows tremendous progress for both of these traits. Broscious has always loved the interior trenches, never shying away from playing with a nasty streak on the gridiron. But the thing that Broscious has improved on tremendously in his game is his ability to stay low off the snap and keep an athletic base throughout the play. He rarely lunges and misses a defensive linemen in his pass protection, and he consistently is getting inside the defenders chest plate on running plays. I absolute love the back-side pull plays at the 7-second mark and the 22-second mark of his film. This shows how athletic Broscious really is as well as his ability to bury defenders into the dirt going full speed. The best thing about Broscious' game is that I don't even think he's even close to hitting his full potential. We're still talking about a 16-year old here. Skies really the limit for this young man, Michigan State is getting an absolute baller!

.@Adryan_Lara7 with all day to throw finds @JihadMarks for a big gain. Watch @BrosciousGavin just unload on a DL right before the pass here pic.twitter.com/3lolPyOc0j — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 7, 2019

Great clear out block from @BrosciousGavin here, makes space for @DEdgeFootball Junior RB @JeryllMcintosh who punches it in from 3 yards out. Desert Edge 12 Cactus 0 @CaliBloodLine81 pic.twitter.com/LH4e4RINpb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 18, 2020