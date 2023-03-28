"Five Questions" is a series here on Arizona Varsity geared to help our readers get to know some of the most integral and impactful personalities in and around sports in Arizona. Today's subject: Justin Spears does a little bit of everything in Tucson. He writes stories and produces digital content for the Arizona Daily Star, co-hosts the Wildcaster podcast, and co-hosts Tucson's ESPN radio affiliate from 7-9am every weekday. Whenever our paths have crossed I've always been impressed with Spears' enthusiasm and curiosity- the two traits that create and sustain the best multimedia journalists in the business. I have tremendous respect for Spears and his work, and am exceedingly pleased that he participated in our Five Questions series:

Justin Spears with Lakers/NBA legend Jerry West

I don't know very many other members of the Arizona prep sports media syndicate that played Arizona High School football as well. For people that don't know your origin story, what was your student athlete experience like, and when did you decide sports journalism was going to be your path?

"I played Little League baseball, and youth basketball — and was pretty damn good actually — but football won me over. It was love at first sight, when I watched my older brother, Josh, play the sport and I knew then as a 7-year-old that football was going to have a major influence on my life. So, I played Pop Warner with the Tucson Eagles and then eventually the Vail Vikings, before my career at Cienega High School. Growing up in Vail, playing football for Cienega under head coach Nemer Hassey was a HUGE deal. I don't know how, but I made the varsity team as a sophomore in 2010 and had the luxury of playing with a plethora of high-level football players, but most importantly high-character men. We were one win way from a state championship (damn those Chaparral teams under Charlie Ragle), but no other Cienega team has gotten that far in the postseason, so we wear that with pride. Once I realized you can't play Division I football as a 5-8 (on a good day) offensive lineman, I realized telling stories about the game is my niche in life."

I look up to you as one of the more multi-talented people in our field. Guys that can hold it down on the radio, and write the hell out of a feature story are rare- and I put you up there with guys like Vince Marotta and Dan Bickley in that regard. Which mode do you prefer, and why?

"It depends. I love writing human-interest feature stories, albeit a good story takes a little bit of time. I'm not one to rush any story. Once the final product is out and people, including the subject, really enjoy my work, that's an undefeated feeling. But man, I love when that red light comes on and I get to be myself on the radio and podcast. You know the saying, 'Let your hair down?' That's how I feel whenever we do a show — and Dan Bickley is the literal definition of that nowadays. I'm original and what you hear is the person I am. I love it."

Nobody's perfect. Please explain the origin of your Lakers fandom.

"My parents got married during the Showtime era in 1987, so Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are staples in my family. We moved to Tucson from Huntington Beach, California in 1997 when I was just a toddler. So when people ask me where I'm from, I'm a Tucsonan through and through, but my roots are in SoCal. Plus, my first memories of basketball was the Kobe and Shaq dynasty. It was easy to gravitate towards the purple and gold. Over the years, Kobe became a hero of mine and I emulated his work ethic that's coined "Mamba Mentality." Still carry that mindset to this day. I know I'm not the most talented writer or podcaster, but I'm passionate and you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who works harder than me."

One of the things you post on social media that always draws my attention are memories of your father. As someone who has lost a parent, I'm super drawn to those types of expressions of gratitude. What lessons did you take from him that you feel you employ most often?

"Kinda what I just said about Kobe and hard work. My father woke up at 3:30 a.m. six days per week and worked 10 hours each day. Yet, he never missed any of my practices or games on Friday nights, and he was always present in my life. I'll work one 10-12-hour day and I'm just spent, I don't know how he mustered up the energy to be so involved in our lives. My father grew up in Carson, California, never went to college and was a drug addict in the years up until I was born. For him to sacrifice so much for our family when he nearly lost it all, I'm forever indebted to him. It's why I wear his gold pendant necklace around my neck every day. He taught me how to tie my shoes, he taught me how important the bank shot was in basketball, he rented a pad so I could learn how to tackle in the backyard, he taught me how to shave, work hard and always stand up for what is right. I'm seldom late to events, because punctuality went a long way in my family. All of these little details that I've been taught growing up, now that I'm older makes me appreciate my mom and dad even more. "

A lot of people in your position would be looking for reasons to level up and leave high school coverage behind, but you seem to really enjoy it. What are some of your favorite things about covering preps in Southern Arizona?

"Seeing so many people from different backgrounds come together for one sport is bliss. But my all-time favorite element to covering high school football is witnessing the growth of the young men and women who will become leaders in this country. I'll never forget watching Bijan Robinson as a chubby-cheeked freshman and now years later he's preparing to become a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Having a minimal role with these athletes while they're here shaping the next chapter of their lives is a big reason why I do what I do. "

