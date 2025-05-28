Opinion: Arizona, The New Basketball Powerhouse

For decades, the conversation surrounding "high school basketball powerhouses" has been reserved for places such as Chicago, New York, and California- all traditional places where future college stars and pro prospects would not be a rare commodity. In recent years however, another location has kicked down the once restricted door to earn its spot at the table of the powerhouses, the state of Arizona. For most basketball fans, Arizona is known as the home of the stars of yesteryear such as Richard Jefferson, Mike Bibby, and Sean Elliott.

Sean Elliot at Cholla High School (Photo by Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen)

But what many have failed to realize is the depth and quality of talent that has permeated both the college and professional ranks. Multiple high school programs such as Perry (Gilbert), Sunnyslope (Phoenix), O’Connor (Phoenix), Millennium (Goodyear), and Basha (Chandler) all have spent time as a top 50 program in national rankings in the past year, with Perry reaching as high as No. 2 prior to Hoophall West.

Section 7 has become the premier high school basketball summer event in the country- drawing top programs from as far away as Massachusetts and Florida to compete against Arizona’s best at State Farm Stadium and starting this year at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa. Hoophall West is arguably the top in-season event nationally every season, drawing multiple top 10 programs to face off against the elite of the elite in Arizona. The best want to come here and compete here because they know they’ll be challenged here more than anywhere else. That’s in part due to the top tier talent the state has from class to class currently. The 2025 class left its mark on the state of Arizona as over 30 prospects signed to Division 1 programs, 10 of whom were a four star or higher, and 9 that are heading to Power Five programs.

Leading the way for the 2025 class is McDonald’s All-American, Four time state champion, and USA basketball’s Male athlete of the year Koa Peat who finished ranked as a five star and is heading to the University of Arizona. Peat is the seventh five star recruit from Arizona since 2020 and is on pace to join an elite group of pro prospects from the state in recent years.

There’s currently 16 players from Arizona in the NBA, the majority of whom have joined the league from 2023 to present day. That list is headlined by Jalen Williams, who in his third year just made the All-NBA defensive second team and is the second player to be selected to an All-NBA team from Arizona joining Pueblo high school’s Fat Lever.

In coming years, the list of future pros is only expected to grow as Tru Washington finishes college, and Jeremiah Fears, a projected lottery pick enters the NBA draft this year. But the future is what makes this not just a blip on the radar but rather solidifies the path Arizona is on as one of the premier basketball hotbeds nationally.

And the 2028 class is just as loaded, but is headlined by the battle between Ja’Kyi Miles and Adan Diggs for the next three seasons as to who will be the top prespect.

Just four years ago, arguably the greatest high school player from Arizona, Moon Valley’s Richard Jefferson had proclaimed that the culture and game of basketball in the state of Arizona was “sh*t”. However, what Jefferson failed to realize was the culture shift that was taking place. This isn’t 1998 where Moon Valley facing off against Greenway was the only game in town worth going to with talent. In 2025, almost every gym in the state on any given night has at least one future college player on the court and the potential to be watching a pro or college legend is drastically higher.

For all the conversations about the top places in the country for basketball, and for who is truly the best. Arizona rightfully deserves its seat at the head of the table for its impact on the present and future of basketball in the country.