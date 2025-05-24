Published May 24, 2025
Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/23
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

San Diego State offers Tonopah Valley defensive lineman Webb

UPDATED: 5/23/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. hauled in his 10th Division I offer last Saturday when he got one from San Diego State. This is the third Mountain West offer for the 6-5, 225-pound athlete. Last season, he made 27 tackles and had three sacks for the Phoenix. Webb also intercepted a pass and forced two fumbles. He received the offer from the Aztecs after a spring practice with his team and a workout with SDSU assistant coach Roy Manning. College coaches are making the drive out to Tonopah Valley (50 miles west of Phoenix) to see the budding 2A star. Next weekend, he is planning his first official visit to Boise State. San Diego State kicks off its season at home in Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Stony Brook (N.Y.). The Aztecs will host Boise State in conference play on Nov. 15. SDSU is looking to rebound after a 3-9 season in 2024.

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/17):

Veritas Prep defensive end Will Barrett received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Westwood safety Dallin Hansen received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.)

Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner received offers from Boise State, Minnesota, and UNLV.

Higley defensive tackle Jack Marquez received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Red Mountain cornerback Tyreke Cornett received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Central College (Iowa).

Pinnacle offensive guard Tanner Peltier received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Red Mountain offensive tackle Yos Aunese received an offer from Lake Forest.

Basha tight end Zach Lucero received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Williams Field running back Courshawn Hill received his first offer from Hampton (Va.).

Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Saguaro cornerback Choyce Price received an offer from Central College (Iowa).

Red Mountain offensive tackle Cole Beaty received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Red Mountain safety Chayton Gennicks received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).

Tempe safety Zihyon Walter’s received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Campo Verde wide receiver Carter Haygood received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Basha defensive end To’omalatai Tuitele received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Liberty wide receiver Trey Youngker received his first offers from Central College (Iowa) and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial defensive end Jace Langley received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Mountain wide receiver Musse DeGuzman received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Perry defensive end Sean Camping received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Canyon View tight end Treydon Baker received an offer from Lake Forest.

ALA-Ironwood offensive tackle Gage Barrett received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Brophy quarterback Rylan Umphrey received an offer from Hampton.

Canyon View linebacker Jackson McCarthy received offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Canyon View wide receiver Brandon Catalan received offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Valley Vista defensive end Jordan Jamison received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mountain Ridge cornerback Havish Chirumamilla received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Arizona College Prep offensive guard Logan Wendelschafer received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows safety Kalen Conley received his first offers from Lake Forest.

Saguaro defensive end Brayden Strom received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Marana running back Darian DeWitt received his first offer from Lake Forest.

North linebacker Mason Wiedhoff received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Mesa Mountain View linebacker Cannon Raban received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Gila Ridge wide receiver Gabriel Cota received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Basha defensive back/running back Mason Lewis received an offer from Vanderbilt.

Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John received an offer from Hawaii.

Shadow Mountain defensive tackle Keegan Kerr received his first offers from Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, and Langston (Okla.).

Paradise Honors offensive tackle Jayden Marquez received an offer from Lake Forest.

Canyon View cornerback Brady Grizzell received an offer from Lake Forest.

Millennium cornerback Kris Gleason received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Millennium offensive guard Zachary Phillips received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from North Park (Ill.).

Canyon View safety Connor Shields received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial center Bryce Poullard received his first offers from Lake Forest.

Williams Field offensive guard Omar Kaba received an offer from Hawaii.

Centennial center Ethan Carbajal received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Queen Creek defensive end Derek Worden received an offer from Washington State.

Shadow Ridge defensive end Grant Jordan received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Camp Verde center Gavin Athey received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Cactus Shadows center Payton Wales received an offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from Portland State.

Poston Butte defensive end Hunter Decker received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Higley safety Brock Bascom received an offer from Lake Forest.

Benjamin Franklin safety Ty Sather received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Shadow Ridge slotback Michael Cruz received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Highland center Conner Main received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

ALA-Queen Creek center Mackay Jensen received his first offers from Lake Forest.

Hamilton cornerback Kingston Spivey received an offer from Colorado Mesa.

Camelback defensive tackle Sifita Kakau received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Desert Christian quarterback Cooper Payne received his first offer from Lake Forest.

San Tan Charter safety/wide receiver Brody Prassas received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Flagstaff quarterback Chase Brown received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Buena linebacker Cooper Kraus received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Red Mountain linebacker Jameson Wade received an offer from Portland State.

Marana Mountain View linebacker Jason Pogue received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Casa Grande running back Cameron Armstrong received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Camelback safety Cezaire Yates received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows cornerback Ryker Krank received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Dillon Aspiras received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Buena linebacker TJ Walker received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Malone received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus wide receiver JuJu Moncivaiz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Saguaro cornerback Kydel Stone received an offer from San Jose State.

Tucson cornerback Kenzy Couch received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Liberty running back Esteban Demby-Lamas received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Ironwood offensive tackle Christian Mejia received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Westwood linebacker Dax Clark received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Pinnacle quarterback Drew Varsano received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Buena center Tyler Gjerde received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received an offer from Lake Forest.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Ryder Stovall received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mountain Ridge center Wyatt Tollefson received his first offers from Lake from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Perry center Tanyon Erdman received an offer from Lake Forest.

Corona del Sol quarterback Trae Walker received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Eastern Washington.

Marana quarterback Colten Meyer received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Highland offensive guard Jake Inglis received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Edge linebacker Antonio Para received an offer from Portland State.

Mesquite running back Parker Kaczmarek received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Perry wide receiver Max Wendelschafer received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

ALA-Queen Creek offensive tackle Braden Chick received an offer from Army.

Cactus Shadows tight end Carter Boggs received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Salpointe offensive guard Tharran Koran received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Lake Forest.

Salpointe cornerback Axel Martinez received his first offers from Lake Forest and Sioux Falls.

Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

Marana linebacker Hayden Utley received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Valley Vista quarterback Damir Ilicic received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Salpointe offensive guard Cruz Huerta received his first offers from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Mica Mountain linebacker Broden Schmidt received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Walden Grove defensive end Steven Valdez received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers received an offer from Utah Tech.

Mesa Mountain View safety Brody Andersen received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Mica Mountain defensive end Sergio Raygada received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Talan Arnett received an offer from Fort Lewis

La Joya wide receiver Jayden Quick received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS

Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell

Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa

Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison

Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV

Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary

John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)

Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona

Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest

Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Sioux Falls

Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell

Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Western Illinois

Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State

Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP

Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona

Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona

Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa

Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest

Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings

Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State

Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia

Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico

Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest

Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV

Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest

Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest

Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, Northern Arizona

Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale

Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest

Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Northern Arizona

Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho

Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest

Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah

Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State

Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian

Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky

Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell

Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Minot State

Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP

Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): Air Force, Army

Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico

Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona

Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest

Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Wyoming

Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech

Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona

Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)

Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific

Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia

Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton

Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis

Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest

Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest

Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest

Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian

Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming

Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV

Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest

Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP

Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV

Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State

Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State

Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark

Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania

Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa (Kans.)

Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)

Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest

Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army

Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State

Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State

RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest

Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson

Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls

Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State

Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest

Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International

Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest

George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman

Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Lake Forest, North Park

JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State

Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Lake Forest

Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico

Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State

KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State

Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest

Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State

Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lewis & Clark

Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Phillips - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham

Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest

Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Lake Forest

Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest

Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa

Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Fort Lewis

Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell

Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis

John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain

Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, Hawaii, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State

Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest

Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, Stanford, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): North Dakota

Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington

Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah

Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State

Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho

Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake

Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV

Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest

Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force

DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army

Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rylan Umphrey - Brophy (QB): Columbia, Hampton, Yale

Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis

Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State

Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska

Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest

Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): Northen Arizona

Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State

Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State

Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV

Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): Boise State, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Wiedhoff - North (LB): Lake Forest

Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP

Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Pennsylvania

Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest

Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Washington State lands Campo Verde recruit Jake Jones

UPDATED: 5/23/25

Thursday was the last day of exams for underclassmen at Campo Verde High School. It was on that final day of his junior year, that Jake Jones made his college announcement.

The 6-3, 285-pound defensive tackle made his decision known on Instagram Live. He will be attending Washington State. For Jones, it was the Cougar coaching staff that made the difference.

“I’ve always said in my decision, it would be determined by relationships and the people,” Jones said in a text message. “During my recruitment, (Defensive line) Coach (Jalon) Bibbs became like family to us. I can’t see myself playing and fighting for any other coaching staff.”

After receiving his offer from the Cougars in February, Jones went on an unofficial visit to the Pullman campus in March. He is looking forward to his official visit to Wazzu in June.

A starter for two seasons for the Coyotes, Jones had 34 tackles and nine tackles for a loss last season. He has posted 6.5 sacks in his varsity career at Campo.

Jones had 10 offers to choose from and also went on unofficial visits to New Mexico, Fresno State, Boise State, and Colorado State.

New Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers (hired in December) is a native of Chandler and played his high school football at Hamilton. Jones is the fourth commitment for this class for the Cougars, first on the D-Line, and first from Arizona.

It will be an Independent season for Washington State in 2025 as the PAC-12 still works to sort itself out for the future. The Cougars begin at home against Idaho on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Five of the home games can be seen on the CW Network while the Apple Cup vs. Washington will be on CBS on Sept. 20. Oregon State (the other holdover from the PAC-12) will be on the schedule twice in November for a home-and-home. The Cougars finished 8-5 in 2024 and played in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty

BYU COUGARS

Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley

CLEMSON TIGERS

Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson

Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde