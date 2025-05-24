Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/23

UPDATED: 5/23/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. hauled in his 10th Division I offer last Saturday when he got one from San Diego State. This is the third Mountain West offer for the 6-5, 225-pound athlete. Last season, he made 27 tackles and had three sacks for the Phoenix. Webb also intercepted a pass and forced two fumbles. He received the offer from the Aztecs after a spring practice with his team and a workout with SDSU assistant coach Roy Manning. College coaches are making the drive out to Tonopah Valley (50 miles west of Phoenix) to see the budding 2A star. Next weekend, he is planning his first official visit to Boise State. San Diego State kicks off its season at home in Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Stony Brook (N.Y.). The Aztecs will host Boise State in conference play on Nov. 15. SDSU is looking to rebound after a 3-9 season in 2024.

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/17):

Veritas Prep defensive end Will Barrett received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Westwood safety Dallin Hansen received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.)

Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner received offers from Boise State, Minnesota, and UNLV.

Higley defensive tackle Jack Marquez received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Red Mountain cornerback Tyreke Cornett received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Central College (Iowa).

Pinnacle offensive guard Tanner Peltier received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Red Mountain offensive tackle Yos Aunese received an offer from Lake Forest.

Basha tight end Zach Lucero received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Williams Field running back Courshawn Hill received his first offer from Hampton (Va.).

Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Saguaro cornerback Choyce Price received an offer from Central College (Iowa).

Red Mountain offensive tackle Cole Beaty received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Red Mountain safety Chayton Gennicks received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).

Tempe safety Zihyon Walter’s received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Campo Verde wide receiver Carter Haygood received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Basha defensive end To’omalatai Tuitele received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Liberty wide receiver Trey Youngker received his first offers from Central College (Iowa) and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial defensive end Jace Langley received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Mountain wide receiver Musse DeGuzman received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Perry defensive end Sean Camping received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Canyon View tight end Treydon Baker received an offer from Lake Forest.

ALA-Ironwood offensive tackle Gage Barrett received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Brophy quarterback Rylan Umphrey received an offer from Hampton.

Canyon View linebacker Jackson McCarthy received offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Canyon View wide receiver Brandon Catalan received offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Valley Vista defensive end Jordan Jamison received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mountain Ridge cornerback Havish Chirumamilla received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Arizona College Prep offensive guard Logan Wendelschafer received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows safety Kalen Conley received his first offers from Lake Forest.

Saguaro defensive end Brayden Strom received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Marana running back Darian DeWitt received his first offer from Lake Forest.

North linebacker Mason Wiedhoff received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Mesa Mountain View linebacker Cannon Raban received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Gila Ridge wide receiver Gabriel Cota received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Basha defensive back/running back Mason Lewis received an offer from Vanderbilt.

Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John received an offer from Hawaii.

Shadow Mountain defensive tackle Keegan Kerr received his first offers from Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, and Langston (Okla.).

Paradise Honors offensive tackle Jayden Marquez received an offer from Lake Forest.

Canyon View cornerback Brady Grizzell received an offer from Lake Forest.

Millennium cornerback Kris Gleason received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Millennium offensive guard Zachary Phillips received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from North Park (Ill.).

Canyon View safety Connor Shields received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial center Bryce Poullard received his first offers from Lake Forest.

Williams Field offensive guard Omar Kaba received an offer from Hawaii.

Centennial center Ethan Carbajal received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Queen Creek defensive end Derek Worden received an offer from Washington State.

Shadow Ridge defensive end Grant Jordan received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Camp Verde center Gavin Athey received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Cactus Shadows center Payton Wales received an offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from Portland State.

Poston Butte defensive end Hunter Decker received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Higley safety Brock Bascom received an offer from Lake Forest.

Benjamin Franklin safety Ty Sather received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Shadow Ridge slotback Michael Cruz received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Highland center Conner Main received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

ALA-Queen Creek center Mackay Jensen received his first offers from Lake Forest.

Hamilton cornerback Kingston Spivey received an offer from Colorado Mesa.

Camelback defensive tackle Sifita Kakau received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Desert Christian quarterback Cooper Payne received his first offer from Lake Forest.

San Tan Charter safety/wide receiver Brody Prassas received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Flagstaff quarterback Chase Brown received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Buena linebacker Cooper Kraus received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Red Mountain linebacker Jameson Wade received an offer from Portland State.

Marana Mountain View linebacker Jason Pogue received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Casa Grande running back Cameron Armstrong received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Camelback safety Cezaire Yates received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows cornerback Ryker Krank received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Dillon Aspiras received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Buena linebacker TJ Walker received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Malone received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Cactus wide receiver JuJu Moncivaiz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Saguaro cornerback Kydel Stone received an offer from San Jose State.

Tucson cornerback Kenzy Couch received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Liberty running back Esteban Demby-Lamas received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Ironwood offensive tackle Christian Mejia received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Westwood linebacker Dax Clark received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Pinnacle quarterback Drew Varsano received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Buena center Tyler Gjerde received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received an offer from Lake Forest.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Ryder Stovall received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mountain Ridge center Wyatt Tollefson received his first offers from Lake from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Perry center Tanyon Erdman received an offer from Lake Forest.

Corona del Sol quarterback Trae Walker received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Eastern Washington.

Marana quarterback Colten Meyer received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Highland offensive guard Jake Inglis received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Desert Edge linebacker Antonio Para received an offer from Portland State.

Mesquite running back Parker Kaczmarek received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Perry wide receiver Max Wendelschafer received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

ALA-Queen Creek offensive tackle Braden Chick received an offer from Army.

Cactus Shadows tight end Carter Boggs received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Salpointe offensive guard Tharran Koran received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Lake Forest.

Salpointe cornerback Axel Martinez received his first offers from Lake Forest and Sioux Falls.

Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

Marana linebacker Hayden Utley received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Valley Vista quarterback Damir Ilicic received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Salpointe offensive guard Cruz Huerta received his first offers from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Mica Mountain linebacker Broden Schmidt received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Walden Grove defensive end Steven Valdez received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers received an offer from Utah Tech.

Mesa Mountain View safety Brody Andersen received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Mica Mountain defensive end Sergio Raygada received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Talan Arnett received an offer from Fort Lewis

La Joya wide receiver Jayden Quick received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.