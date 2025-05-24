Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/23

San Diego State offers Tonopah Valley defensive lineman Webb
UPDATED: 5/23/25
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. hauled in his 10th Division I offer last Saturday when he got one from San Diego State. This is the third Mountain West offer for the 6-5, 225-pound athlete. Last season, he made 27 tackles and had three sacks for the Phoenix. Webb also intercepted a pass and forced two fumbles. He received the offer from the Aztecs after a spring practice with his team and a workout with SDSU assistant coach Roy Manning. College coaches are making the drive out to Tonopah Valley (50 miles west of Phoenix) to see the budding 2A star. Next weekend, he is planning his first official visit to Boise State. San Diego State kicks off its season at home in Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Stony Brook (N.Y.). The Aztecs will host Boise State in conference play on Nov. 15. SDSU is looking to rebound after a 3-9 season in 2024.
Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/17):
Veritas Prep defensive end Will Barrett received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Westwood safety Dallin Hansen received his first offer from Pacific (Ore.)
Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner received offers from Boise State, Minnesota, and UNLV.
Higley defensive tackle Jack Marquez received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Red Mountain cornerback Tyreke Cornett received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Central College (Iowa).
Pinnacle offensive guard Tanner Peltier received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Red Mountain offensive tackle Yos Aunese received an offer from Lake Forest.
Basha tight end Zach Lucero received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Williams Field running back Courshawn Hill received his first offer from Hampton (Va.).
Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Saguaro cornerback Choyce Price received an offer from Central College (Iowa).
Red Mountain offensive tackle Cole Beaty received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Red Mountain safety Chayton Gennicks received his first offer from Central College (Iowa).
Tempe safety Zihyon Walter’s received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Campo Verde wide receiver Carter Haygood received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Basha defensive end To’omalatai Tuitele received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Liberty wide receiver Trey Youngker received his first offers from Central College (Iowa) and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Centennial defensive end Jace Langley received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Mountain wide receiver Musse DeGuzman received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Perry defensive end Sean Camping received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Canyon View tight end Treydon Baker received an offer from Lake Forest.
ALA-Ironwood offensive tackle Gage Barrett received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Brophy quarterback Rylan Umphrey received an offer from Hampton.
Canyon View linebacker Jackson McCarthy received offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Canyon View wide receiver Brandon Catalan received offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Valley Vista defensive end Jordan Jamison received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Mountain Ridge cornerback Havish Chirumamilla received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Arizona College Prep offensive guard Logan Wendelschafer received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).
Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Cactus Shadows safety Kalen Conley received his first offers from Lake Forest.
Saguaro defensive end Brayden Strom received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Marana running back Darian DeWitt received his first offer from Lake Forest.
North linebacker Mason Wiedhoff received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Mesa Mountain View linebacker Cannon Raban received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Gila Ridge wide receiver Gabriel Cota received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Basha defensive back/running back Mason Lewis received an offer from Vanderbilt.
Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John received an offer from Hawaii.
Shadow Mountain defensive tackle Keegan Kerr received his first offers from Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, and Langston (Okla.).
Paradise Honors offensive tackle Jayden Marquez received an offer from Lake Forest.
Canyon View cornerback Brady Grizzell received an offer from Lake Forest.
Millennium cornerback Kris Gleason received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Millennium offensive guard Zachary Phillips received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from North Park (Ill.).
Canyon View safety Connor Shields received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Centennial center Bryce Poullard received his first offers from Lake Forest.
Williams Field offensive guard Omar Kaba received an offer from Hawaii.
Centennial center Ethan Carbajal received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Queen Creek defensive end Derek Worden received an offer from Washington State.
Shadow Ridge defensive end Grant Jordan received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Camp Verde center Gavin Athey received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Cactus Shadows center Payton Wales received an offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from Portland State.
Poston Butte defensive end Hunter Decker received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Higley safety Brock Bascom received an offer from Lake Forest.
Benjamin Franklin safety Ty Sather received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Shadow Ridge slotback Michael Cruz received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Highland center Conner Main received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
ALA-Queen Creek center Mackay Jensen received his first offers from Lake Forest.
Hamilton cornerback Kingston Spivey received an offer from Colorado Mesa.
Camelback defensive tackle Sifita Kakau received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Desert Christian quarterback Cooper Payne received his first offer from Lake Forest.
San Tan Charter safety/wide receiver Brody Prassas received his first offers from Lake Forest and Wisconsin-River Falls.
Flagstaff quarterback Chase Brown received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Buena linebacker Cooper Kraus received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Red Mountain linebacker Jameson Wade received an offer from Portland State.
Marana Mountain View linebacker Jason Pogue received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Casa Grande running back Cameron Armstrong received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Camelback safety Cezaire Yates received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Cactus Shadows cornerback Ryker Krank received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Cactus Shadows wide receiver Dillon Aspiras received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Buena linebacker TJ Walker received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Malone received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Cactus wide receiver JuJu Moncivaiz received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Saguaro cornerback Kydel Stone received an offer from San Jose State.
Tucson cornerback Kenzy Couch received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Liberty running back Esteban Demby-Lamas received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Ironwood offensive tackle Christian Mejia received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Westwood linebacker Dax Clark received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Pinnacle quarterback Drew Varsano received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Buena center Tyler Gjerde received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received an offer from Lake Forest.
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Ryder Stovall received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Mountain Ridge center Wyatt Tollefson received his first offers from Lake from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Perry center Tanyon Erdman received an offer from Lake Forest.
Corona del Sol quarterback Trae Walker received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Eastern Washington.
Marana quarterback Colten Meyer received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Highland offensive guard Jake Inglis received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Desert Edge linebacker Antonio Para received an offer from Portland State.
Mesquite running back Parker Kaczmarek received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Perry wide receiver Max Wendelschafer received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
ALA-Queen Creek offensive tackle Braden Chick received an offer from Army.
Cactus Shadows tight end Carter Boggs received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Salpointe offensive guard Tharran Koran received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and Lake Forest.
Salpointe cornerback Axel Martinez received his first offers from Lake Forest and Sioux Falls.
Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Weber State (Utah).
Marana linebacker Hayden Utley received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Valley Vista quarterback Damir Ilicic received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Salpointe offensive guard Cruz Huerta received his first offers from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Mica Mountain linebacker Broden Schmidt received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Walden Grove defensive end Steven Valdez received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Basha cornerback Xavier Rivera-Rogers received an offer from Utah Tech.
Mesa Mountain View safety Brody Andersen received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Mica Mountain defensive end Sergio Raygada received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Mesa Mountain View wide receiver Talan Arnett received an offer from Fort Lewis
La Joya wide receiver Jayden Quick received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS
Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell
Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa
Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison
Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV
Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary
John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)
Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona
Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest
Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell
Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Western Illinois
Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State
Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP
Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona
Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest
Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings
Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State
Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia
Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico
Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest
Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV
Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest
Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest
Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, Northern Arizona
Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale
Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest
Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Northern Arizona
Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest
Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah
Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State
Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian
Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky
Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell
Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Minot State
Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP
Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): Air Force, Army
Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico
Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona
Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest
Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Wyoming
Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech
Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona
Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific
Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia
Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton
Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis
Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest
Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest
Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest
Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian
Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming
Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV
Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest
Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP
Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV
Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State
Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State
Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark
Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania
Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa (Kans.)
Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)
Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest
Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army
Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State
RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest
Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson
Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls
Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State
Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest
Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International
Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest
George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman
Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Lake Forest, North Park
JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State
Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Lake Forest
Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico
Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State
KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State
Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest
Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State
Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lewis & Clark
Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Phillips - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham
Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest
Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Lake Forest
Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest
Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa
Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Fort Lewis
Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell
Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis
John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain
Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, Hawaii, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State
Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest
Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, Stanford, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): North Dakota
Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington
Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah
Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State
Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho
Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake
Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV
Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest
Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force
DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army
Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Umphrey - Brophy (QB): Columbia, Hampton, Yale
Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis
Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State
Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska
Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest
Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): Northen Arizona
Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State
Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State
Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV
Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): Boise State, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State
Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Wiedhoff - North (LB): Lake Forest
Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP
Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Pennsylvania
Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest
Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls
Washington State lands Campo Verde recruit Jake Jones
UPDATED: 5/23/25
Thursday was the last day of exams for underclassmen at Campo Verde High School. It was on that final day of his junior year, that Jake Jones made his college announcement.
The 6-3, 285-pound defensive tackle made his decision known on Instagram Live. He will be attending Washington State. For Jones, it was the Cougar coaching staff that made the difference.
“I’ve always said in my decision, it would be determined by relationships and the people,” Jones said in a text message. “During my recruitment, (Defensive line) Coach (Jalon) Bibbs became like family to us. I can’t see myself playing and fighting for any other coaching staff.”
After receiving his offer from the Cougars in February, Jones went on an unofficial visit to the Pullman campus in March. He is looking forward to his official visit to Wazzu in June.
A starter for two seasons for the Coyotes, Jones had 34 tackles and nine tackles for a loss last season. He has posted 6.5 sacks in his varsity career at Campo.
Jones had 10 offers to choose from and also went on unofficial visits to New Mexico, Fresno State, Boise State, and Colorado State.
New Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers (hired in December) is a native of Chandler and played his high school football at Hamilton. Jones is the fourth commitment for this class for the Cougars, first on the D-Line, and first from Arizona.
It will be an Independent season for Washington State in 2025 as the PAC-12 still works to sort itself out for the future. The Cougars begin at home against Idaho on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. Five of the home games can be seen on the CW Network while the Apple Cup vs. Washington will be on CBS on Sept. 20. Oregon State (the other holdover from the PAC-12) will be on the schedule twice in November for a home-and-home. The Cougars finished 8-5 in 2024 and played in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty
BYU COUGARS
Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley
CLEMSON TIGERS
Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson
Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde