Friday Film Session- Cactus Shadows 2026 TE/LB Alex Dafnis

ArizonaVarsity's Friday Film Session takes a look at football players from around the state that we believe might be under the recruiting radar. Today's subject helped Cactus Shadows' offense be one of the best in the state in 2024, and is someone everyone should expect to make a lot of noise in his senior campaign- 2026 TE Alex Dafnis.

Dafnis was Cactus Shadows' leading TD receiver last year, and went up against some of the toughest competition in 5A, scoring in games against Higley, Notre Dame Prep, and twice against ALA Gilbert North. He also had 75+ yards receiving in each of Cactus Shadows' games against Higley, ALA Gilbert North, Desert Edge and Horizon. Let's take a look at his film.

Alex Dafnis 2024 Season Highlights

Alex Dafnis' film opens with an over-the-shoulder TD catch that shows off his athleticism, followed by a 40+ yard run through traffic after taking a shovel pass from the wing position. It's smart for Dafnis to immediately show that he can 1) move to go and get the ball, and 2) be decisive with the ball in his hands. I really enjoyed the highlight at 1:09. Dafnis might not have created much separation on this route, but Donivan Dixon's ball placement gave Dafnis to make a play between two defenders, absorb the contact, and pick up the first down. A highlight like this shows that Dafnis is a playmaker. The other highlight that showed me a little something extra came on the play at 2:05- Dafnis should have been stopped at the 22-yard-line after the catch. He had a defender on his side and back! Not only does he break free, he gains four yards and it takes four defensive backs to pull him down! (The catch at the 4:00 mark also shows an extra 8-yard gain after being wrapped up) The catch at 2:30 might as well be at the front of his film. The type of over-the-shoulder grab that would make Randy Moss proud.

Final thoughts:

What I like: Alex Dafnis is clearly a multi-faceted H-Back who can line up all over the field, make contested catches, and accelerate through traffic when given the space. He's also out there using his size and strength at the second level. What a unique weapon for Cactus Shadows- I can't wait to see how they expand his responsibilities and usage this year. What I'd like to see more of: I'd like to see Dafnis take on a linebacker or two in these highlights. There is a downfield block at 3:23, but it's against a much smaller defensive back. High End Comp: Daniel Peabody- a big-play H-Back out of Ironwood Ridge who had a stellar high school career, and was committed to both San Jose State and New Mexico. I see a lot of similarities in their ability to do a little bit of everything, and capture yards after the catch.

