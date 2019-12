UPDATED: 12/29/19

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Cactus quarterback Conner Cordts, a 6-2, 190-pound signal caller, celebrated his 18th birthday Sunday with a Division II offer from the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets. He was a two-year starter for the Cobras and really enjoyed a breakthrough senior year as a dual threat. Cordts accounted for 42 TDs for CHS, which went 10-3 and advanced to the 4A semifinals. A total of 26 of those came via the pass. He had three 100-yard games rushing and ended up with 841 yards (and 16 TDs). In the classroom, Cordts has a 4.0 GPA. Earlier this month, Black Hills State announced a new head coach. Alum Joshua Breske comes back to the Yellow Jackets after spending the last three years at Lindenwood as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. BHSU finished the year with a 3-8 overall record and 2-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5. That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.