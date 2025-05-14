Seliga's Scouting Report: 2026 St Mary’s F Cameron Williams

This season, Williams led St Mary’s to a championship with one of the best single game performances of the 2024-25 season, scoring 30 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and collecting 3 blocks.

Standing at 6-foot-11 inches (with room to grow) Williams' height, coupled with a wingspan that currently is 7-foot-1 inches, makes him a coveted prospect.

Williams is not a nationally known recruit quite like some of the other prospects from the state of Arizona in the class, however his ceiling may be the highest of them all.

Williams also participated in the same Team USA mini camp attended by Cameron Holmes, Bruce Branch III, and Darius Wabbington earlier this year.

As of now, Williams holds 13 offers, including both Arizona and Arizona State- but also from traditional powerhouses Purdue and Virginia.

The first thing that stands out to anyone who observes Williams is his size. Standing at a hair shy of 7’0”, he has great size for both positions he translates to play at the next level with the wingspan to match.

What makes him so unique is the skill he displays as he can step out beyond the arc and knock down shots from three and in the mid range as well. His post game has progressed year over year in high school as he has a face-up game inside to go with his outside game.

Williams has some of the crispiest handles seen by a player his size and that skill comes from playing as a primary ball handler in youth ball before reaching high school.

Defensively he showcases an ability to guard both in the post and on the perimeter as his length allows him to guard almost any position on the court. His footwork is above average which prevents most players from being able to blow past him.

He is still growing and projects to be 7’1” by the time he finishes growing and is younger for the 2026 class which gives him time to gain the weight needed to fill into his body over time.

Williams to me is an elite prospect that shows the ability to finish top five in the recruiting cycle and oozes with the upside to be a top five pick in the NBA draft in the future.