Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2019 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Shadow Ridge offensive guard Isaiah Mercado received an offer from Colorado Mesa.

Greenway safety Adam Bunch received his first offer from Mary (N. Dak.).

Perry tight end Cade Veach received an offer from Dixie State (Utah).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 5 (Wednesday). That is the start of the next time period where letters of intent can be signed.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.