ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/7

 Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/7
Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/7

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Chadron State offers Liberty defensive back Pitts

UPDATED: 1/7/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Chadron State, a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, offered a pair of players on Thursday. Shane Pitts and Miles Molander each received them from the Eagles. Pitts is a 5-10, 190-pound safety at Liberty. He was a three-year starter for the Lions and a team captain. He made 83 tackles last season as LHS reached the Open Division semifinals. In addition to defense, Pitts was the team's kicker and converted 7 of his 8 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards against Pinnacle. Molander is a 6-3, 195-pound wide receiver at Queen Creek. He caught 12 passes for 258 yards and scored five touchdowns. Molander now holds five college offers. Chadron State has a new defensive coordinator as Clint Sasse was elevated from his spot as an assistant. He's a former player for the Eagles as both a linebacker and a special teamer. CSC played four games during the fall and went 2-2. Two other scheduled games were canceled. The Eagles may attempt a scrimmage before the end of the spring semester.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS

Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, GEORGETOWN, South Dakota State

Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier

Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Livingstone, Mayville State, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico, Whittier

Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, McPherson, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine

Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado

Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson

Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke

Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Aurora, Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster

Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, CARROLL, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton

Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Presentation

Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Jace Atkins - Lake Havasu (LB): Avila

AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Luther, Ohio Northern

Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, Dakota State, McPherson, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine

Sardar Azeez - Chaparral (OG): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (WR): Arizona Christian, Avila, Bethany (Kans.), Southwestern (Kans.)

Ethan Ball - San Tan Charter (C): La Verne, Lake Forest

Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Dickinson State, Peru State, Rocky Mountain

Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)

Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn

Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton

Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, McPherson, Southwestern, Whittier

William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin

Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Chardron State, Dakota State, Hamline, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian

Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, McPherson, Minnesota Morris, Pacific Lutheran, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster

Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier

Cade Berger - Perry (WR): AIR FORCE, Northern Arizona

Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Buena Vista, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette

Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso

Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus

Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke, La Verne

Cannon Booker - Highland (LB): Arizona Christian

Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON

Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Zeke Branham - Skyline (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, FRESNO STATE, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Washington (preferred walk-on), Yale

Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Austin Brenn - Perry (OG): Jamestown

Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, DRAKE, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa, Whittier

Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico

Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage

Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary

Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, Incarnate Word, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tarleton State

Dylan Brown - Cactus Shadows (DE): Mayville State, Ottawa

Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain

Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa

Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): COLORADO MESA, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell

Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State

Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA

Jayden Calderon - Marcos de Niza (RB): Luther

Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Dakota State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Chadron State, Clarke, Dakota State, Judson, Mayville State, Simpson, Sioux Falls

Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin

Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton

Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): North Park, Pacific

Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT

Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier

Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Cerullo - Desert Mountain (QB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Northern Michigan, Simpson

Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine

Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa

Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake

Giovanni Ciaccio - Marana Mountain View (QB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, PENNSYLVANIA, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale

Jaden Clark - Desert Vista (CB): Western New Mexico

Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso

John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound

Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier

Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine

Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)

Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines

Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian

David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Damen Cornett - Queen Creek (FB): OTTAWA

Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois

Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier

Quinton Crosby - Higley (LB): Buena Vista, Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation

Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine

Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV

Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound

Mason Davies - Saguaro (WR): Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, San Diego

Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Max Davis - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian

Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Defiance, Wooster

Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale

Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary

Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson

Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Dzugas - Higley (DT): Dakota State, Monmouth Coll (Ill.), Mount Marty, Southwest Minnesota State

Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Arizona Christian, Avila, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Trine

Amani El-Nawal - Mountain Pointe (DB): Avila

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn

Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Dakota State, Graceland, Jamestown

Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico

Alan Esquivel - Cibola (LB): Friends

Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier

Luis Felix - Trevor Browne (LB): Mayville State, Ottawa

Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): DRAKE, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn

Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound

John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE

Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls

Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Wayland Baptist, Whittier

Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster

Donavin Fontaine - O'Connor (RB): Friends, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, St. Olaf

Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland

Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale

Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Luther, Puget Sound, Simpson

Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls

Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson

Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Minot State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa

Darrell Fuertes - Trevor Browne (OG): Mayville State

Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson

Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson

Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colby Garvin - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Utah (preferred walk-on)

Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline

Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn

Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale

Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State

DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso

Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian

Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State

Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton

Collin Gordon - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Luther

Gavin Goulette - Gilbert (QB): Mayville State, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), St. Ambrose

Markiy Grasty - Higley (OG): Arizona Christian

James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale

Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier

Aydan Guenther - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Buena Vista

Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine

Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf

Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine

Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Hope, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls (preferred walk-on), Trine

Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY

Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan

Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke

Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE

Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): OTTAWA, Tabor

Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego

Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian

Brendan Heard - Peoria (RB): Mayville State

Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Hendrickson - Marana (DT): Ottawa

Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier

Angel Hernandez - Gilbert (DE): St. Francis

Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon

Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Skyler Higdon - Vista Grande (DT): Augustana Coll. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Dakota State, Hamline, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier

Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois

Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson

Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich

Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): AIR FORCE, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso

Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Jamestown, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson

Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State

August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf

Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN

Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Peru State, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International

Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest, Luther

Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale

Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon

James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso

Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary (Kans.), Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Kannon Jewell - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Luther

Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST

Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Ferrum, Whittier

Tanner Johnson - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan

Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier

Yufiel Jones - Sequoia Pathway (DE): Southwestern (Kans.)

Jace Judd - Combs (LB): Ottawa

Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern (Iowa), Presentation, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale

Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Jamestown, Ripon

Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson

Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine

Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton

Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.).

Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne

Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Kostoryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Scholastica

Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, MOREHEAD STATE, Nebraska Wesleyan

Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): ADAMS STATE, Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Maddox Lawien - Valley Vista (WR): Crown, La Verne

Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Allegheny, Ave Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier

Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Simpson

Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Elijah Lewis - Millennium (WR): Ottawa

Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon

Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf

Terrence Liddile - Kellis (CB): Dakota State, Peru State

Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY

Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO

Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Trine

Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Texas Wesleyan

Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson

PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline

Robert Lopez - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor

Stephen Louis - Higley (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico

Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB): Ottawa

Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State

Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): BUTLER, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf, Valparaiso

Fernando Macias - Trevor Browne (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa

Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf

Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale

Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, La Verne, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson

Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton

Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego

Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico

Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf

Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine, Western New Mexico

Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone

James Mcelhenny - Ironwood (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ironwood, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown

TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis

Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Meredith - Saguaro (RB): Ottawa

Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky

Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale

Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone

Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State

Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State

Miles Molander - Queen Creek (WR): Adams State, Chadron State, Dakota State, Doane, Ottawa

Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton

Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian

Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Dakota State, Jamestown, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Zion Morgan - Maricopa (WR): Graceland

Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Tabor

Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian

Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa

Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa

Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Defiance, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wooster

Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Friends, Saint Mary (Kans.)

Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier

Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, MINOT STATE, Simpson

Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine

Tevainui Neher - Chandler (OG): DRAKE, Georgetown, Lamar

Cooper Nemeth - Chaparral (WR): Whittier

Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern

Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline

Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, COLUMBIA, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso

Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)

Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale

Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard

Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)

Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF

Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico

Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Lake Forest, Mary, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State

Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (OG): South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine

Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine

Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary

Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Angelo Palacios - Coolidge (OG): Arizona Christian, Simpson

Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Hayden Parson - Marana Mountain View (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico

Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Chadron State (preferred walk-on), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Sacred Heart, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine

Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline, Western New Mexico

Ryan Peplinski - Horizon (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Southern Virginia

Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS/LB): MICHIGAN STATE, San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), Jamestown, MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Ottawa

Caden Petersen - Higley (WR): LAKE FOREST

Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Clarke, Judson, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Saint Mary (Kans.)

Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Zamir Pierce - Marana Mountain View (WR): Arizona Christian

Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Chadron State, Mary

Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Pobloske - Sabino (DE): Arizona Christian

Kyle Pointer - Casteel (LB): ABILENE CHRISTIAN, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier

Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier

Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Ottawa, Trine

Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline

George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn

Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, McPherson, Whittier

Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, MARY, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Junior Ramos - San Tan Charter (WR): Southwestern (Kans.)

Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS

Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE

Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata, Simpson

Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State

Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Ottawa, Whittier, Wooster

Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa

Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah

Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Buena Vista, Central (Iowa), Dakota State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego

Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa, Trine

JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona

Truitt Robinson - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton

Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada

Isaiah Roebuck - Marana (WR): Jamestown

Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah

Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Dickinson State, Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State

Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton, Luther

Howard Russell - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico

Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa

Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)

Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary

Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton

Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Simpson

Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane

Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary

Grant Sands - Perry (LS): Weber State

Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona

Xavier Saucedo - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho, COLORADO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Fresno State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State

Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Simpson, Whittier

Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan

CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier

Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Severson - Perry (OG): Dakota State, Jamestown, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, San Diego

Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier

Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson

Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest

Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier

Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Simmons - Basha (WR): Hamline

Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Texas, Utah, Western Michigan

Taylor Siren - Highland (FS): Dakota State, Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton

AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier

Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State

Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Seth Smith - Chandler (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson

Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg

Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State

Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Benedictine (Ill.), Carthage, Kansas Wesleyan, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, St. Ambrose, Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran

Justice Sosnicki - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Southwestern (Kans.)

Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, DePauw, Doane, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Ambrose, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin

Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone, Rocky Mountain

Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown, OTTAWA

Kaiden Stewart - Valley Vista (FS): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, La Verne, Rocky Mountain

Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine

Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson

Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Ottawa, Whittier

TyKayden Surrell - Mountain Pointe (SS): Avila

Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Redlands, Whittier

Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Sutton - Shadow Ridge (WR): Adams State

Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Marshall (preferred walk-on), Morehead State, Washburn

Davin Switzer - Williams Field (TE): Simpson

Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah

Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier

Caleb Taylor - Desert Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Ottawa

KJ Taylor - Chandler (WR): Concord, West Virginia (preferred walk-on)

Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah

Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline, McPherson, Simpson

Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn

Owen Thomas - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Whittier

Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson

Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin

Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)

Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson

Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf

Daniel Tripp - Valley Lutheran (OT): Avila, Western New Mexico

Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Clarke, New Mexico, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline

Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico

Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL

Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State

Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone

Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine

Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster

Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Abilene Christian (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier

Sherome Weatherspoon - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Graceland

Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND

Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE/QB): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah, Texas State

Dane White - Perry (QB): Jamestown

Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Buena Vista, Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf

Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego

Syre Wilkerson - Arcadia (WR): Oklahoma Panhandle State

Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah

Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa

Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico

Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)

Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine

Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH

Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier

Jaheim Wilson-Jones - Gila Ridge (CB/WR): McDaniel, Morgan State, NORTHERN COLORADO

Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International

Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Air Force, Akron, SAN DIEGO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet

Garrett Wojcik - Willow Canyon (FS): Juniata, Simpson, Willamette

Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor

Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): La Verne, Simpson

Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne

Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian

Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian

Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Mayville State

O'Connor cornerback MacDonald commits to Butler

UPDATED: 1/5/21

It was last month that Joseph MacDonald received his offer from Butler University. On Tuesday, the O'Connor cornerback verbally committed to the Bulldogs.

MacDonald made the announcement on his Twitter page, tweeting out "my family and I are officially committed to . . . Butler University #GODAWGS".

The 5-10, 185-pound defender had nine offers to play college football with two at the Division I level. He said the approach of the coaching staff led him to Butler.

"I truly loved their mindset and the way they hold their program," MacDonald said in a text message. "That mindset is what I'm used to and I feel comfortable."

MacDonald also has family nearby the Indianapolis-based school, which was important to him traveling so far away from Phoenix.

He had 40 tackles for the Eagles this season as SDOHS made the playoffs for the first time in five years and won a postseason game for the first time in a decade.

Away from the field, MacDonald just completed a service project where he collected more than 20 bags of clothes, shoes, blankets, and hygiene supplies to support homeless seniors downtown.

Butler plays in the Pioneer Football League, which recently announced a spring schedule for 2021. A six-week conference slate begins on March 13 when the Bulldogs host Morehead State (Ky.). Butler finished 3-9 in 2019.


A total of five players made the difficult decision to leave Colorado last summer and move to a state where it appeared the chances to compete and have a season would be greater. All of them went to Hamilton. One of them is Alexander Bruns, who will returning to his former state for college.

The 6-3, 285-pound offensive tackle committed to Colorado Mesa on Tuesday night.

A part of Tuck's Tanks, under the direction of offensive line coach Mark Tucker, that group paved the way for a rushing attack that took the Huskies all the way to the Open Division title game. The Huskies (8-2) averaged 253 yards on the ground and pounded out 338 in a quarterfinal win over Corona del Sol.

Aside of Bruns, Nicco Marchiol, Noah Schmidt, Grayson Stovall, and Jack Howell all made the move southwest to Arizona.

It was a COVID-shortened season for Colorado Mesa in 2020. The Mavericks had five games scheduled and were able to play in just three, going 2-1. CMU, located in Grand Junction, is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).

Anthony Ortiz credits the new staff at Mountain Pointe led by head coach Eric Lauer and offensive line coach Kenny Lacy for making him a better player. The offensive guard will be taking that with him to Southwest Minnesota State.

The 6-3, 270-pound lineman received his offer from the Mustangs back in April has visited the campus in Marshall and said a lot of factors made his decision to go there an easy one.

"You can tell the team and the coaches are a tight family and have that connection or bond," Ortiz said in a text message. "They are getting a lot of great athletes from all over the country and we can win championships and be dominant in the NSIC."

He played on the varsity team for the Pride in each of the last three years. Ortiz got to close his high school career with a win (for the first time) in the 'Tukee Bowl against Desert Vista (35-7).

While on his visit, Ortiz also looked into the education he will be receiving.

"The professors actually care about getting you the resources you need to be prepared to work straight out of college while using your degree," Ortiz said. "They have a great exercise science program to get me started in doing athletic training."

Southwest Minnesota State had eight football players make the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) All-Academic team this fall. That list included Efrain Segoviano, a senior offensive lineman from Tucson HS. Athletic competition for football, and other fall sports, was postponed last August. There is no word on if there will be games played in the spring. The Mustangs finished 3-8 in the 2019 season.


Another Chandler Wolves' player made his college commitment on Monday as Ali'i Kai Ormita announced his intent to attend Rocky Mountain College.

The 6-2, 280-pound offensive guard started for a Chandler team that won its fifth straight championship, and second in the Open Division, in 2020. Ormita is the 15th senior from that team to commit to a four-year school.

The Chandler offense wasn't just powerful last season (44.3 points per game), it was balanced. The Wolves averaged 225 rushing yards and 220 passing yards per contest.

Ormita received his offer from RMC in November. He selected the Battlin' Bears over offers from five other schools.

Rocky Mountain is in the Frontier Conference (NAIA), which postponed the football season for its schools last fall. The league is playing a seven-game spring schedule and the Battlin' Bears will begin on Feb. 27 at Southern Oregon. RMC is located in Billings, Montana and went 4-7 in 2019.

Chandler OG Ali'i Kai Ormita

CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS

Players that have signed are in BOLD


ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS

Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel

ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES

Avery Lambert (WR) - Horizon

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Cade Berger (WR) - Perry
Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler

BROWN BEARS

Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral

BUTLER BULLDOGS

Joseph MacDonald (CB) - O'Connor

BYU COUGARS

Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley

CARROLL PIONEERS

Joseph Armstrong (CB) - Walden Grove

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler

COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS

Alexander Bruns (OT) - Hamilton

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland (walk-on)
Noah Schmidt (RB) - Hamilton

COLUMBIA LIONS

Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Tony Brewer (FS) - Chandler
Sebastian Felix (SS) - Cienega
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler

DUKE BLUE DEVILS

Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Zeke Branham (LB) - Skyline (blue shirt)

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Rashon Adams (CB) - Centennial

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde

MARY MARAUDERS

Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Hank Pepper (LS/LB) - Chandler

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge

MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES

Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy

NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS

Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
PJ London (QB) - Blue Ridge
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Seth Smith (OT) - Chandler
Justin Thomas (OT) - Casteel
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Jaheim Wilson-Jones (CB/WR) - Gila Ridge

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Damen Cornett (FB) - Queen Creek
Jaylen Hawkins (RB) - Millennium
Jaden Stewart (LB) - Deer Valley

PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS

Jacob Cisneros (RB) - Boulder Creek

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Brock Mast (QB) - Liberty
Ali'i Kai Ormita (OG) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Ryan Wintermeyer (LS) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)

SIMPSON STORM

Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega (walk-on)
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Eric Lira (WR) - Mesquite
Anthony Ortiz (OG) - Mountain Pointe

ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS

Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge

ST. OLAF OLES

Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford

STANFORD CARDINAL

Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

TOLEDO ROCKETS

Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley

UCF KNIGHTS

Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler

UCLA BRUINS

Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro

UTAH UTES

Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Hunter Schlagel (DT) - Cienega
Ryan Severson (OG) - Perry
Isaiah Webb (LB) - Cienega

