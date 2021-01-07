ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/7

Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/7
Chadron State offers Liberty defensive back Pitts
UPDATED: 1/7/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Chadron State, a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, offered a pair of players on Thursday. Shane Pitts and Miles Molander each received them from the Eagles. Pitts is a 5-10, 190-pound safety at Liberty. He was a three-year starter for the Lions and a team captain. He made 83 tackles last season as LHS reached the Open Division semifinals. In addition to defense, Pitts was the team's kicker and converted 7 of his 8 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards against Pinnacle. Molander is a 6-3, 195-pound wide receiver at Queen Creek. He caught 12 passes for 258 yards and scored five touchdowns. Molander now holds five college offers. Chadron State has a new defensive coordinator as Clint Sasse was elevated from his spot as an assistant. He's a former player for the Eagles as both a linebacker and a special teamer. CSC played four games during the fall and went 2-2. Two other scheduled games were canceled. The Eagles may attempt a scrimmage before the end of the spring semester.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Oscar Abundis Jr. - Centennial (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rashon Adams - Centennial (CB): Abilene Christian, GEORGETOWN, South Dakota State
Sebastian Adamski - Walden Grove (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), DRAKE, Lake Forest, Luther, Pacific, Southwestern, St. Olaf, Whittier
Jayden Ahboah - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Livingstone, Mayville State, MidAmerican Nazarene, Morgan State, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico, Whittier
Ammon Allen - Highland (FS): Air Force, Army, Eastern Michigan, Idaho, Morehead State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Adrian Alvarado - Walden Grove (K/P): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Luther, McPherson, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Otterbein, Saint John's (Minn.), Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine
Anthony Ament - Pinnacle (RB): OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado
Braxton Anderson - Williams Field (CB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Jamestown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson
Elijah Anderson - Sunrise Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brian Angeles - Trevor Browne (K/P): Clarke
Raife Anthony - Canyon del Oro (CB): Aurora, Hamline, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Wooster
Joseph Armstrong - Walden Grove (CB): Albright, CARROLL, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton
Tommy Arnold - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Presentation
Albin Arulanandu - Mountain Ridge (CB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Washington & Lee, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Jace Atkins - Lake Havasu (LB): Avila
AJ Auau - Agua Fria (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Luther, Ohio Northern
Dominic Avant - Buena (OT): Avila, Dakota State, McPherson, MidAmerica Nazarene, Tabor, Trine
Sardar Azeez - Chaparral (OG): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Carson Bachmann - Basha (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan
Trae Baker - San Tan Charter (WR): Arizona Christian, Avila, Bethany (Kans.), Southwestern (Kans.)
Ethan Ball - San Tan Charter (C): La Verne, Lake Forest
Damirion Barber - Sierra Linda (WR): Dickinson State, Peru State, Rocky Mountain
Heriberto Barnett - Nogales (CB): Beloit, Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Luther, Millikin, St. Norbert, Trinity International, Westminster (Mo.)
Andrell Barney - Basha (CB): Hawaii, Montana State-Northern, Nevada, Nebraska Wesleyan, NEW MEXICO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Washburn
Martin Barreras - Tucson (LB): Culver-Stockton
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Derek Bass - Basha (K): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, McPherson, Southwestern, Whittier
William Bastman - Brophy (DE): Bowdoin
Josh Baxter - Saguaro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Daniel Becerra - Tucson (WR): Chardron State, Dakota State, Hamline, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaquel Bell - Glendale (WR): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
John Beltran - Cibola (RB): Albright, Arizona Christian
Zach Bennett - Coconino (RB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, DePauw, Friends, Hiram, Luther, McPherson, Minnesota Morris, Pacific Lutheran, Simpson, St. Norbert, Whittier, Wooster
Isaac Benoit - Buena (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trinity International, Whittier
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): AIR FORCE, Northern Arizona
Alec Bernardo - Pinnacle (OG): Buena Vista, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Graceland, Heidelberg, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin, Ottawa, Ripon, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wheaton, Whittier, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Bilski - Verrado (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Saint John's (Minn.), Trine, Willamette
Zach Blackwood - Desert Edge (DE): NORTHERN ARIZONA, Valparaiso
Jackson Boersma - O'Connor (K): Gustavus Adolphus
Desmond Bohannon - North Canyon (FS): Carthage, Clarke, La Verne
Cannon Booker - Highland (LB): Arizona Christian
Alex Boyle - Centennial (LB): Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound, SIMPSON
Joseph Boyle - Arcadia (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Bubba Brandel - Lake Havasu (LB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Zeke Branham - Skyline (LB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Eastern Michigan, FRESNO STATE, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Lehigh, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon (preferred walk-on), Penn, Princeton, UC Davis, UNLV, Valparaiso, Washington (preferred walk-on), Yale
Adam Brauer - Sabino (DT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Austin Brenn - Perry (OG): Jamestown
Tony Brewer - Chandler (FS): Benedictine (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, DRAKE, St. Thomas (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Diamonte Bright - Desert Ridge (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), Mayville State, Ottawa, Whittier
Dom Brister - Centennial (CB): Eastern New Mexico
Jimmy Brooks - Poston Butte (WR): Carthage
Dalton Brown - Williams Field (DT): Mary
Derrick Brown - Queen Creek (OT): Idaho, Incarnate Word, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Tarleton State
Dylan Brown - Cactus Shadows (DE): Mayville State, Ottawa
Trey Brown - Arcadia (LB): Colorado State, Delaware State, DUKE, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Ron Bruce - Mountain View (CB): Rocky Mountain
Rocco Bruney - Glendale (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ottawa
Alexander Bruns - Hamilton (OT): COLORADO MESA, Erskine, Mary, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwest Minnesota State, William Jewell
Naz Bryant - Red Mountain (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Northern State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB/DB): Abilene Christian, Austin Peay State, NEVADA
Jayden Calderon - Marcos de Niza (RB): Luther
Caden Calloway - Campo Verde (RB): Dakota State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cayden Camacho - Basha (FS): Chadron State, Clarke, Dakota State, Judson, Mayville State, Simpson, Sioux Falls
Jackson Camarata - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Bates, Benedictine (Kans.), Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DePauw, Kenyon, La Verne, Oberlin
Mateo Campos - Marana (LB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton
Jacob Carpenter - Verrado (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Mayville State, Monmouth (Ill.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Carreon - Arcadia (OG): North Park, Pacific
Chandler Carter - Valley Christian (TE): Bethel (Tenn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hope, Jamestown, Mary, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Tennessee Tech, Trine, Wheaton, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Cassel - Ironwood Ridge (QB): ST. NORBERT
Victor Castellano - Red Mountain (OG): Whittier
Nathan Cender - Horizon (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Cerullo - Desert Mountain (QB): Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Jack Chappelle - Shadow Ridge (OT): Buena Vista, Colorado Mesa, Jamestown, Northern Michigan, Simpson
Mark Chavez - Arizona College Prep (QB): Hope, Lake Forest, Olivet, Simpson, St. Francis, St. Norbert, Trine
Peter Chawki - Horizon (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa
Dane Christensen - Casteel (QB): Drake
Giovanni Ciaccio - Marana Mountain View (QB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Cisneros - Boulder Creek (RB): Colorado School of Mines, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Northern Arizona, PENNSYLVANIA, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, West Virginia State, Yale
Jaden Clark - Desert Vista (CB): Western New Mexico
Chaz Clemons - Desert Edge (SS): Cornell, Navy, Valparaiso
John Coleman - Estrella Foothills (LB): Puget Sound
Blake Comstock - Mountain Ridge (K): Whittier
Jackson Condie - Desert Ridge (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Trine
Amaro Contreras - River Valley (CB): St. Francis (Ill.)
Dylan Cook - Ironwood Ridge (FS): Carroll, MOREHEAD STATE, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines
Bryce Cord - Sunrise Mountain (SS): Arizona Christian
David Cordero - Salpointe (RB): Hamline, Morehead State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Logan Corfield - Desert Edge (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Morehead State, San Diego, Southeast Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Damen Cornett - Queen Creek (FB): OTTAWA
Marzion Cosby - Centennial (WR): Eastern Illinois, Missouri State, Northeastern State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Roosevelt, Tennessee-Martin, Washburn, Western Illinois
Linwood Crawford - Cesar Chavez (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Jaden Crockett - Mountain Pointe (S): Hamline, Simpson, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Whittier
Quinton Crosby - Higley (LB): Buena Vista, Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation
Alex Culbertson - Walden Grove (WR): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine
Brody Curtner - Gilbert Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Fordham, Idaho, Lehigh, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV
Shane Davenport - Fountain Hills (QB): Ottawa, Puget Sound
Mason Davies - Saguaro (WR): Adams State, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, San Diego
Riley Davies - Cactus (LB): Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Max Davis - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian
Traivian Denetso - Cienega (CB): Defiance, Wooster
Connor DePrez - Hamilton (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Heidelberg, Idaho, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Joel Diaz - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Grand View, Johns Hopkins, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Olivet Nazarene, Rose-Hulman, St. Francis, St. Thomas (Minn.), Trinity International, Washington & Lee, Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, UC Davis, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE, Yale
Dom Digion - Casteel (WR): Mary
Tanner Dimond - Cactus Shadows (FS): Simpson
Bryan Dyson - Arizona College Prep (WR): Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Olivet, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), Trine, Trinity International, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hunter Dzugas - Higley (DT): Dakota State, Monmouth Coll (Ill.), Mount Marty, Southwest Minnesota State
Christian Earls - Basha (TE): Arizona Christian, Avila, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Trine
Amani El-Nawal - Mountain Pointe (DB): Avila
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): NEW MEXICO STATE, Northeastern State, Washburn
Colton Ellsworth - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Zayden Ennis - Centennial (OT): Dakota State, Graceland, Jamestown
Molimau Esene - Centennial (DT): Eastern New Mexico
Alan Esquivel - Cibola (LB): Friends
Nathan Eubank - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Connor Faust - Payson (DT): St. Ambrose, Whittier
Luis Felix - Trevor Browne (LB): Mayville State, Ottawa
Sebastian Felix - Cienega (SS): DRAKE, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Washburn
Seth Felts - O'Connor (QB): Puget Sound
John Ferlmann - Boulder Creek (LS): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE
Micah Ferrin - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Sioux Falls
Sebastian Fiery-Hardimon - Ironwood (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Olivet, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brit Fleming - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Flores - Cienega (SS): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Iowa Wesleyan, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Monmouth, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Francis (Ill.), St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International, Wayland Baptist, Whittier
Josiah Flores - Cienega (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Trine, Wooster
Donavin Fontaine - O'Connor (RB): Friends, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, St. Olaf
Jordan Forbes - Desert Ridge (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Steven Forester - Maricopa (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Ball State, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas State, Lehigh, Michigan State, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, South Dakota State, STANFORD, Tulane, UNLV, Yale
Xander Franquero - Desert Vista (FS): Allegheny, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Luther, Puget Sound, Simpson
Rogan Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, Wisconsin-River Falls
Scott French - Ironwood Ridge (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Oberlin, Simpson
Tanner-James Friend - Sahuarita (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikaele Fuamatu - Millennium (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Mary, Minot State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa
Darrell Fuertes - Trevor Browne (OG): Mayville State
Daniel Fulton - Chandler (LB): Albright, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Occidental, Simpson, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Gaines - O'Connor (WR): Simpson
Anthony Galvez - Sunnyside (WR): Simpson
Travis Gammage - South Mountain (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Max Garcia - Desert Edge (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bobby Gardea - Dysart (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colby Garvin - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Utah (preferred walk-on)
Joshua Gasca - Centennial (QB): Hamline
Aaron Gerle - Greenway (DT): Abilene Christian, Augustana, Harding, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Lehigh, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Southern Utah, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn
Kellen Gibson - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Bates, Carleton, Carnegie Mellon, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Johns Hopkins, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Macalester, Monmouth (Ill.), Montana Tech, Oberlin, Rochester, St. Francis, St. Olaf, Washington (Mo.), Whitworth, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Abilene Christian, Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, SAN DIEGO, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
DJ Gleash - Centennial (DE): Drake, Northern State, Valparaiso
Johvany Gomez - Apollo (TE): Arizona Christian
Tony Gomez Jr. - Valley Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Colorado School of Mines, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Gonzales - Saguaro (FS): New Mexico Highlands, Southwest Minnesota State
Andrew Gonzalez - Sunnyside (LB): Culver-Stockton
Collin Gordon - Marcos de Niza (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Luther
Gavin Goulette - Gilbert (QB): Mayville State, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), St. Ambrose
Markiy Grasty - Higley (OG): Arizona Christian
James Groff - O'Connor (WR): Yale
Gavin Guarino - Pinnacle (OT): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wesleyan, Whittier
Aydan Guenther - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Buena Vista
Capri Hamilton - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Hamline, Trine
Charles Hamm - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, St. Olaf
Anthony Hanger - Chandler (DT): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Ricky Hanlan IV - Nogales (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Trine
Andrew Hanzal - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Hope, Rocky Mountain, Sioux Falls (preferred walk-on), Trine
Jadon Hanzal - Valley Christian (QB): Hope, MARY
Jayden Harrington - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Simpson, SIOUX FALLS, Southwest Minnesota State, Trine, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaiah Harris - Saguaro (CB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan
Evan Harvey - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Clarke
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Fresno State, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE
Jaylen Hawkins - Millennium (RB): OTTAWA, Tabor
Zach Hay - Mountain Pointe (DE): San Diego
Mason Hays - Pinnacle (DE): Arizona Christian
Brendan Heard - Peoria (RB): Mayville State
Dax Heggie - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Heath Henderson - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Hendrickson - Marana (DT): Ottawa
Trey Hendrix - Peoria (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier
Angel Hernandez - Gilbert (DE): St. Francis
Justin Hernandez - Shadow Ridge (OT): Southern Oregon
Branson Heywood - Higley (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Skyler Higdon - Vista Grande (DT): Augustana Coll. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Dakota State, Hamline, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier
Sione Hingano - Chandler (OT): BYU, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State, Western Illinois
Myles Hobbs - Desert Edge (LB): Bowdoin, Carleton, Simpson
Anthony Hodges - Buena (OT): Carthage, Norwich
Liam Hoffmeyer - Cibola (TE): AIR FORCE, Fordham, Idaho, South Dakota State, Valparaiso
Desmon Holton - Casteel (WR): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Jamestown, Lakeland, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Simpson
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Ball State, COLORADO STATE, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Joseph Hoyt - Chandler (DT): Abilene Christian, South Dakota State, Southwest Minnesota State
August Hubbard - Trivium Prep (WR): Fort Lewis, St. Olaf
Nate Hull - Pinnacle (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hunt - Casteel (DE): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Andrew Husfelt - Cienega (C): Culver-Stockton, Eastern New Mexico, Morehead State, Simpson, WASHBURN
Cess Ibarra - Chandler (OT): Buena Vista, Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Lakeland, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, Peru State, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Trinity International
Jacob Irick - Marcos de Niza (LB): Lake Forest, Luther
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS STATE, Michigan State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Anton Jamero - Desert View (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ripon
James Jaquint - Notre Dame (SS): Benedictine (Kans.), SAN DIEGO, Valparaiso
Luis Jaramillo - Flagstaff (RB): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Joey Jensen - Combs (SS): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa, Saint Mary (Kans.), Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Kannon Jewell - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Luther
Christian Johnson - Greenway (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, LAKE FOREST
Elias Johnson - Tucson (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Isaak Johnson - Shadow Mountain (C): Ferrum, Whittier
Tanner Johnson - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan
Caleb Jones - Basha (RB): Whittier
Yufiel Jones - Sequoia Pathway (DE): Southwestern (Kans.)
Jace Judd - Combs (LB): Ottawa
Jonathan Justice - Lake Havasu (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Monmouth (Ill.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern (Iowa), Presentation, St. Francis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Columbia, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Hawaii, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, Tulane, UCF, Utah State, Western Kentucky, Yale
Ned Kennedy - Centennial (OG): Jamestown, Ripon
Brent Kenyon - Greenway (C): Simpson
Josiah Kidd - Desert Ridge (RB): Hope, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Kidney - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Trine
Clayton Kinkel - Arcadia (LB): Culver-Stockton
Christian Kirkman - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.).
Colby Kitson - Boulder Creek (LB): La Verne
Jayce Knutsen - Casteel (RB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Jake Kostoryz - Desert Ridge (TE): Buena Vista, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Scholastica
Garrick Krautz - Catalina Foothills (TE): Chadron State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, MOREHEAD STATE, Nebraska Wesleyan
Richard Kwete - Sunnyslope (DT): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Avery Lambert - Horizon (WR): ADAMS STATE, Benedictine (Kans.), Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson, Southern Nazarene, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maximus LaVoy - Notre Dame (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Maddox Lawien - Valley Vista (WR): Crown, La Verne
Jake LeBlanc - Pinnacle (C): Allegheny, Ave Maria, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Ottawa, Pacific, Sewanee, Simpson, Trine, Whittier
Sean Lehman - Notre Dame (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Leighty - Campo Verde (OG): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Jonah Leon - Yuma Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Deryk Leverage - Mountain Ridge (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Simpson
Gabe Levy - Cienega (RB): Black Hills State, Mary, Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Elijah Lewis - Millennium (WR): Ottawa
Michael Lewis - Florence (OT): Clarke, Ripon
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Army, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Mark Liano - Campo Verde (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Oberlin, St. Olaf
Terrence Liddile - Kellis (CB): Dakota State, Peru State
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): ARMY
Eric Lira - Mesquite (WR): St. Francis (Ill.), SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Benjamin Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Carleton, George Fox, Hamline, Pacific, TOLEDO
Colby Littleton - Queen Creek (LB): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Trine
Qwestin Litz - Cienega (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Texas Wesleyan
Gavin Lloyd - Poston Butte (QB): Hamline, Iowa Wesleyan, Simpson
PJ London - Blue Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Tanor Loosle - Mountain Ridge (SS): Hamline
Robert Lopez - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Tabor
Stephen Louis - Higley (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Evan Lovett - Pusch Ridge (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico
Angel Lydon - Trevor Browne (QB): Ottawa
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DT): Iowa State, Liberty, Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego State, Tulane, Washington State
Joseph MacDonald - O'Connor (CB): BUTLER, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Gustavus Adolphus, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Olaf, Valparaiso
Fernando Macias - Trevor Browne (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa
Eli Mackowski - Desert Mountain (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf
Zion Magalei - Chandler (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Brown, COLORADO, Kansas State, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State, Washburn, Yale
Wyatt Manning - Florence (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, La Verne, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Simpson
Mekhi Mannino-Faison - Ironwood (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Kaleb Markley - Sabino (SS): Culver-Stockton
Ezekiel Marshall - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego
Brock Mast - Liberty (QB): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Mayville State, Puget Sound, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian McCook - Hamilton (C): Eastern New Mexico
Sam McCracken - Notre Dame (LB): Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Simpson, St. Olaf
Brees McCraren - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty McDermott - Walden Grove (WR): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kalamazoo, Millikin, Otterbein, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Olaf, Trine, Western New Mexico
Cliffonte McDowell - Desert Edge (CB): Livingstone
James Mcelhenny - Ironwood (QB): Arizona Christian, Heidelberg, Ironwood, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carson McNutt - Shadow Ridge (DT): Jamestown
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Marcus McWilliams - Gilbert Christian (CB): St. Norbert. Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Meredith - Saguaro (RB): Ottawa
Bear Milacek - Boulder Creek (QB): NEW MEXICO, San Diego, Valparaiso, Western Kentucky
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Columbia, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV, Yale
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Marques Miller - Desert Edge (SS): Livingstone
Max Miller - Pinnacle (K): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, CALIFORNIA, Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, UCF, Washington State
Max Minor - Chaparral (WR): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State
Miles Molander - Queen Creek (WR): Adams State, Chadron State, Dakota State, Doane, Ottawa
Gabriel Monaco - O'Connor (DE): Culver-Stockton
Chris Montelongo - Cesar Chavez (LB): Arizona Christian
Cross Moojen - Centennial (DT): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Dakota State, Jamestown, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Jacob Moore - Boulder Creek (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Zion Morgan - Maricopa (WR): Graceland
Trae Moshier - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Tabor
Daveun Moton - Horizon (CB): Arizona Christian
Landon Mumford - Horizon (LB): Ottawa
Dimitry Muncy - Blue Ridge (OG): Mayville State, Ottawa
Dominic Murrieta - Sunnyside (SS): Defiance, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wooster
Caiden Myers - Williams Field (FB): Friends, Saint Mary (Kans.)
Luke Nash - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, Denison, Puget Sound, Whittier
Zeth Nastal - Mesa (LB): Culver-Stockton, MINOT STATE, Simpson
Isaiah Negron - Verrado (WR): Trine
Tevainui Neher - Chandler (OG): DRAKE, Georgetown, Lamar
Cooper Nemeth - Chaparral (WR): Whittier
Daivon Nelson - Marcos de Niza (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Nelson - Skyline (QB): Eastern New Mexico, George Fox, Montana State Northern
Moses Nelson - Cholla (RB): Hamline
Nicolas Nesbitt - Chandler (RB): Brown, Bucknell, COLUMBIA, Dartmouth, Lafayette, Morehead State, Penn, San Diego, Valparaiso
Myles Newble - Brophy (RB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, La Verne, Rochester, Saint John's (Minn.)
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (WR): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Boise State, BYU, Colorado State, Columbia, Fresno State, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Tulane, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Yale
Blake Nguyen - Brophy (WR): Brevard
Jared Nichols - Desert Ridge (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.)
Eduardo Ogaz - Safford (RB): ST. OLAF
Kollins Opoku-Appoh - Marana Mountain View (RB): Eastern New Mexico
Ali'i Kai Ormita - Chandler (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Lake Forest, Mary, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Kyler Orr - Chandler (LB): Abilene Christian, AIR FORCE, Idaho, Morehead State
Anthony Ortiz - Mountain Pointe (OG): South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Trine
Mikey Ortiz - Desert Edge (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson, Trine
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisiana, MINNESOTA, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Mason Osborn - Chaparral (OT): Montana Tech, Morgan State, NORTHERN STATE, Ohio Dominican, Sioux Falls, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Damien Owens - Notre Dame (WR): Abilene Christian, Idaho, NORTH DAKOTA, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Angelo Palacios - Coolidge (OG): Arizona Christian, Simpson
Caleb Parker - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Hayden Parson - Marana Mountain View (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Abilene Christian, Fordham, Gardner-Webb, Idaho, MONTANA STATE, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Valparaiso, Washburn, Weber State, Western New Mexico
Parker Pelletier - Salpointe (CB): Chadron State (preferred walk-on), Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Monmouth (Ill.), Norwich, Sewanee, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Peyton Pelletier - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Finlandia, Greenville, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Lake Forest, Millikin, Norwich, Olivet, Sacred Heart, Simpson, St. Norbert, Trine
Trent Pennington - Basha (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hamline, Western New Mexico
Ryan Peplinski - Horizon (SS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Southern Virginia
Hank Pepper - Chandler (LS/LB): MICHIGAN STATE, San Diego State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Ty Perry - Estrella Foothills (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), Jamestown, MidAmerica Nazarene, Oklahoma Panhandle State, Ottawa
Caden Petersen - Higley (WR): LAKE FOREST
Logan Petit - Gilbert (DE): Clarke, Judson, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ripon, Saint Mary (Kans.)
Mason Phillips - Casteel (LB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Connecticut (walk-on), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, St. Olaf, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Phillips - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Zamir Pierce - Marana Mountain View (WR): Arizona Christian
Shane Pitts - Liberty (FS): Chadron State, Mary
Jayloni Pizarro - Gilbert (RB): Bethany (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Pobloske - Sabino (DE): Arizona Christian
Kyle Pointer - Casteel (LB): ABILENE CHRISTIAN, Northern State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Preston - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Hamline, LAKE FOREST, Ohio Northern, Whittier
Ethan Price - Cactus (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Hamline, Oberlin, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier
Jadon Prince - Desert Ridge (RB): Hamline, Ottawa, Trine
Hunter Ramage - Mountain Ridge (DT): Hamline
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn
Jacob Ramirez - Desert View (RB): Culver-Stockton, Lyon, McPherson, Whittier
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Baldwin Wallace, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, MARY, North Park, Olivet, Simpson, St. Norbert, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Junior Ramos - San Tan Charter (WR): Southwestern (Kans.)
Chase Randall - Canyon del Oro (DE): SIOUX FALLS
Jackson Ray - Highland (P): COLORADO STATE
Daniel Redmond - Willow Canyon (WR): Allegheny, Juniata, Simpson
Jeremiah Reed - Westwood (SS): Peru State
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, UTAH, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Tyler Reynolds - Cactus Shadows (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Ottawa, Whittier, Wooster
Jordan Richardson - Moon Valley (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominik Richie - Combs (LB): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Abilene Christian, BOISE STATE, Eastern Michigan, Georgetown, Idaho, Missouri State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Rice, San Jose State, South Dakota State, Southern Utah
Nik Rieck - Higley (FS): Buena Vista, Central (Iowa), Dakota State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tage Rigby - Centennial (RB): Benedictine (Kans.), Bethel (Kans.), Central Washington, Hamline, San Diego
Cavan Riggs - Queen Creek (CB): Benedictine (Kans.), Saint Anselm, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Ritter - Chaparral (OG): Ottawa, Trine
JD Roberts - Notre Dame (LB/FB): NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona
Truitt Robinson - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Taryn Robles - Centennial (LB): Carleton, Culver-Stockton
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): ARIZONA, BYU, California, Nevada
Isaiah Roebuck - Marana (WR): Jamestown
Julian Rohan - Mountain Pointe (CB): UNLV, Utah
Justin Romo - Casa Grande (CB): Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan Ruiz - Sierra Linda (WR): Dickinson State, Ottawa, Peru State, Southwest Minnesota State
Enrique Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (C): Culver-Stockton, Luther
Howard Russell - Phoenix Christian (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico
Ethan Saldana - Desert Edge (OG): Ottawa
Andy Salome - Brophy (WR): Benedictine (Kans.)
Nickolas Samaniego - Marcos de Niza (OT): Mary
Alex Sanchez - Skyline (LB): Culver-Stockton
Devin Sanchez - Centennial (LB): Allegheny, Bethel (Kans.), Colorado Mesa (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Hamline, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tulane
Elijah Sanders - Ironwood (WR): Mary
Grant Sands - Perry (LS): Weber State
Mo Sarnowski - Hamilton (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Northern Arizona
Xavier Saucedo - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Kevin Sawitzke - Mountain Pointe (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Schlagel - Cienega (DT): Augustana, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State, Tarleton State, Washburn, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Noah Schmidt - Hamilton (RB): College of Idaho, COLORADO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Fresno State (preferred walk-on)
Jake Schmitt - Corona del Sol (LB): Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah. Weber State
Jack Schrieber - Desert Mountain (WR): Culver-Stockton, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Schwartz - Deer Valley (OG): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Schweigert - Notre Dame (QB): Hamline, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Simpson, Whittier
Micah Scott - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Nebraska Wesleyan
CJ Scrivner - Safford (RB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Sebastiani - Horizon (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Semien - Willow Canyon (DE): Whittier
Ethan Seppala - Canyon del Oro (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Nebraska Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Severson - Perry (OG): Dakota State, Jamestown, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Kyle Sfarcioc - Liberty (OT): Abilene Christian, Morehead State, San Diego
Brayden Shambaugh - Casteel (RB): Whittier
Dustin Sheeley - Canyon del Oro (LB): Simpson
Jaxson Sherwood - Casteel (LB): Lake Forest
Junior Shima - Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hamline, North Park, Puget Sound, Trine, Whittier
Brady Shough - Hamilton (ATH): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Dillon Silva - Cienega (LB): Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Corvel Simmons - Central (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Simmons - Basha (WR): Hamline
Dorian Singer - Pinnacle (WR/S): Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Illinois State, Iowa State, Montana State, North Dakota State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Texas, Utah, Western Michigan
Taylor Siren - Highland (FS): Dakota State, Ottawa, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Sisco - Mountain Ridge (OG): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Occidental, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wheaton
AJ Skaggs - Sabino (QB): Augustana, Sioux Falls, Whittier
Kenny Slade - Cienega (CB): Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (DT): Abilene Christian, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Sacramento State, South Dakota State, Tarleton State
Daylin Smith - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ripon, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Seth Smith - Chandler (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Thomas Smith - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Kalamazoo, Simpson
Elijah Sobas - Hamilton (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Heidelberg
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Idaho, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Colton Sopko - Paradise Honors (P): Benedictine (Ill.), Carthage, Kansas Wesleyan, Lyon, Nichols, Puget Sound, St. Ambrose, Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran
Justice Sosnicki - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Southwestern (Kans.)
Tyler Speece - Skyline (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, DePauw, Doane, George Fox, Hamline, Kalamazoo, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rhodes, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Ambrose, St. Olaf, Trine, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kai Spencer - Marana (LB): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Millikin
Cameron Steele - Desert Edge (LB): Livingstone, Rocky Mountain
Jaden Stewart - Deer Valley (LB): Crown, OTTAWA
Kaiden Stewart - Valley Vista (FS): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, La Verne, Rocky Mountain
Chris Stoica - Shadow Ridge (OG): Benedictine (Kans.), Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)., Culver-Stockton, Judson, Kalamazoo, Puget Sound, Sewanee, Trine
Kolton Stone - Florence (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Simpson
Ben Strawn - Northwest Christian (DE): Ottawa, Whittier
TyKayden Surrell - Mountain Pointe (SS): Avila
Garrett Sutliffe - Valley Vista (OG): Buena Vista, Hamline, Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Redlands, Whittier
Kayden Sutter - Higley (LB): Hamline, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Sutton - Shadow Ridge (WR): Adams State
Evan Svoboda - Red Mountain (QB): Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Marshall (preferred walk-on), Morehead State, Washburn
Davin Switzer - Williams Field (TE): Simpson
Ryan Swoger - Cienega (S): SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Eli Swope - Chandler (TE): Colorado School of Mines, SAN DIEGO, Southern Utah
Tyson Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR): Loras, Luther, Puget Sound, Whittier
Caleb Taylor - Desert Mountain (LB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Ottawa
KJ Taylor - Chandler (WR): Concord, West Virginia (preferred walk-on)
Myles Taylor - Williams Field (WR/DB): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Idaho, Navy, North Dakota, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Southern Utah
Jacob Thomas - Casa Grande (LB): Hamline, McPherson, Simpson
Justin Thomas - Casteel (OT): Abilene Christian, Air Force, Dartmouth, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southeast Missouri State, Washburn
Owen Thomas - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Whittier
Donovan Thomason - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Simpson
Luke Thompson - Sabino (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Alex Ticala - Cactus (OT): Benedictine (Kans.)
Derek Torres - Mountain Ridge (DE): Simpson
Fernando Torres - Salpointe (TE): St. Olaf
Daniel Tripp - Valley Lutheran (OT): Avila, Western New Mexico
Chris Trojan - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Clarke, New Mexico, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Olivet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Tsosie - Saguaro (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Gabe Tulo - Desert Ridge (CB): Hamline
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Air Force, Army, Ball State, Brown, Furman, Georgetown, Howard, Nevada, New Mexico
Marcellous Urias - Saguaro (OT): Mary, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Rene Urias Jr. - Nogales (LB): GRINNELL
Nico Vasko - Westview (QB): Mayville State
Isaiah Vega - Williams Field (OT): Livingstone
Andrew Vescova - Paradise Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Trine
Chris Villalobos - Campo Verde (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Christopher Walter - Florence (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Olivet, Wagner (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Tory Walters - Buena (RB): Benedictine, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Friends, Millikin, Monmouth (Ill.), Puget Sound, Whitworth, Wooster
Brannon Weatherby - Yuma Catholic (C): Abilene Christian (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Benedictine (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Whittier
Sherome Weatherspoon - Valley Christian (WR): Avila, Graceland
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Southwest Minnesota State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Matthew Weed - Deer Valley (WR): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hamline, PUGET SOUND
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE/QB): Air Force, Army, Bucknell, Fordham, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Southern Utah, Texas State
Dane White - Perry (QB): Jamestown
Jaden White - Cactus Shadows (QB): Buena Vista, Hamline, Puget Sound, St. Olaf
Jack Whitten - Chaparral (SS): BROWN, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Case Wiggins - Saguaro (OG): Saint Anselm, San Diego
Syre Wilkerson - Arcadia (WR): Oklahoma Panhandle State
Caleb Wilkins - North Canyon (QB): Benedictine (Kans.), La Verne, Ottawa, St. Francis, Trine, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
DJ Williams - Centennial (CB): Montana State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Minot State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa
Kentrell Williams Jr. - Chandler (SS): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Furman, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, Western New Mexico
Noah Williams - Dobson (LB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.)
Richie Williams - Arizona College Prep (RB): Hope, Kenyon, Lake Forest, Linfield, Livingstone, Olivet, Pacific, Saint John's, Simpson, St. Francis, Trine
Zereoue Williams - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Tennessee, UTAH
Ian Williamson - Notre Dame (RB): Whittier
Jaheim Wilson-Jones - Gila Ridge (CB/WR): McDaniel, Morgan State, NORTHERN COLORADO
Mason Winkelmann - Chandler (C): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Trinity International
Ryan Wintermeyer - Cactus Shadows (LS): Air Force, Akron, SAN DIEGO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Alex Witt - Hamilton (DE): Olivet
Garrett Wojcik - Willow Canyon (FS): Juniata, Simpson, Willamette
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten - Williams Field (DT): Benedictine (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Livingstone, Mary, San Diego, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Woodland - Greenway (K/P): Arizona Christian, Gustavus Adolphus, Mayville State, Tabor
Dominic Wright - Boulder Creek (RB): La Verne, Simpson
Jonah Wright - Peoria (OT): Black Hills State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zachary Young - Casteel (LB): La Verne
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Jesus Zayas - Glendale (OG): Arizona Christian
Wyatt Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Mayville State
O'Connor cornerback MacDonald commits to Butler
UPDATED: 1/5/21
It was last month that Joseph MacDonald received his offer from Butler University. On Tuesday, the O'Connor cornerback verbally committed to the Bulldogs.
MacDonald made the announcement on his Twitter page, tweeting out "my family and I are officially committed to . . . Butler University #GODAWGS".
The 5-10, 185-pound defender had nine offers to play college football with two at the Division I level. He said the approach of the coaching staff led him to Butler.
"I truly loved their mindset and the way they hold their program," MacDonald said in a text message. "That mindset is what I'm used to and I feel comfortable."
MacDonald also has family nearby the Indianapolis-based school, which was important to him traveling so far away from Phoenix.
He had 40 tackles for the Eagles this season as SDOHS made the playoffs for the first time in five years and won a postseason game for the first time in a decade.
Away from the field, MacDonald just completed a service project where he collected more than 20 bags of clothes, shoes, blankets, and hygiene supplies to support homeless seniors downtown.
Butler plays in the Pioneer Football League, which recently announced a spring schedule for 2021. A six-week conference slate begins on March 13 when the Bulldogs host Morehead State (Ky.). Butler finished 3-9 in 2019.
A total of five players made the difficult decision to leave Colorado last summer and move to a state where it appeared the chances to compete and have a season would be greater. All of them went to Hamilton. One of them is Alexander Bruns, who will returning to his former state for college.
The 6-3, 285-pound offensive tackle committed to Colorado Mesa on Tuesday night.
A part of Tuck's Tanks, under the direction of offensive line coach Mark Tucker, that group paved the way for a rushing attack that took the Huskies all the way to the Open Division title game. The Huskies (8-2) averaged 253 yards on the ground and pounded out 338 in a quarterfinal win over Corona del Sol.
Aside of Bruns, Nicco Marchiol, Noah Schmidt, Grayson Stovall, and Jack Howell all made the move southwest to Arizona.
It was a COVID-shortened season for Colorado Mesa in 2020. The Mavericks had five games scheduled and were able to play in just three, going 2-1. CMU, located in Grand Junction, is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).
Anthony Ortiz credits the new staff at Mountain Pointe led by head coach Eric Lauer and offensive line coach Kenny Lacy for making him a better player. The offensive guard will be taking that with him to Southwest Minnesota State.
The 6-3, 270-pound lineman received his offer from the Mustangs back in April has visited the campus in Marshall and said a lot of factors made his decision to go there an easy one.
"You can tell the team and the coaches are a tight family and have that connection or bond," Ortiz said in a text message. "They are getting a lot of great athletes from all over the country and we can win championships and be dominant in the NSIC."
He played on the varsity team for the Pride in each of the last three years. Ortiz got to close his high school career with a win (for the first time) in the 'Tukee Bowl against Desert Vista (35-7).
While on his visit, Ortiz also looked into the education he will be receiving.
"The professors actually care about getting you the resources you need to be prepared to work straight out of college while using your degree," Ortiz said. "They have a great exercise science program to get me started in doing athletic training."
Southwest Minnesota State had eight football players make the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) All-Academic team this fall. That list included Efrain Segoviano, a senior offensive lineman from Tucson HS. Athletic competition for football, and other fall sports, was postponed last August. There is no word on if there will be games played in the spring. The Mustangs finished 3-8 in the 2019 season.
Another Chandler Wolves' player made his college commitment on Monday as Ali'i Kai Ormita announced his intent to attend Rocky Mountain College.
The 6-2, 280-pound offensive guard started for a Chandler team that won its fifth straight championship, and second in the Open Division, in 2020. Ormita is the 15th senior from that team to commit to a four-year school.
The Chandler offense wasn't just powerful last season (44.3 points per game), it was balanced. The Wolves averaged 225 rushing yards and 220 passing yards per contest.
Ormita received his offer from RMC in November. He selected the Battlin' Bears over offers from five other schools.
Rocky Mountain is in the Frontier Conference (NAIA), which postponed the football season for its schools last fall. The league is playing a seven-game spring schedule and the Battlin' Bears will begin on Feb. 27 at Southern Oregon. RMC is located in Billings, Montana and went 4-7 in 2019.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
Players that have signed are in BOLD
ABILENE CHRISTIAN WILDCATS
Kyle Pointer (LB) - Casteel
ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES
Avery Lambert (WR) - Horizon
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Cade Berger (WR) - Perry
Liam Hoffmeyer (TE) - Cibola
Kyler Orr (LB) - Chandler
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Stevie Rocker (RB) - Canyon del Oro
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
John Ferlmann (LS) - Boulder Creek (walk-on)
Isaia Glass (OT) - Queen Creek
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Daxon Lindholm (RB) - Centennial
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Anthony Hanger (DT) - Chandler
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Jalen Richmond (WR) - Chandler
BROWN BEARS
Jack Whitten (SS) - Chaparral
BUTLER BULLDOGS
Joseph MacDonald (CB) - O'Connor
BYU COUGARS
Sione Hingano (OT) - Chandler
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Hunter Barth (FS) - Queen Creek
Kai Millner (QB) - Higley
CARROLL PIONEERS
Joseph Armstrong (CB) - Walden Grove
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Zion Magalei (DE) - Chandler
COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS
Alexander Bruns (OT) - Hamilton
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Jack Howell (FS) - Hamilton
Jackson Ray (P) - Highland (walk-on)
Noah Schmidt (RB) - Hamilton
COLUMBIA LIONS
Nicolas Nesbitt (RB) - Chandler
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Sebastian Adamski (LB) - Walden Grove
Tony Brewer (FS) - Chandler
Sebastian Felix (SS) - Cienega
Tevainui Neher (C) - Chandler
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Trey Brown (LB) - Arcadia
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Kentrell Williams Jr. (SS) - Chandler
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Zeke Branham (LB) - Skyline (blue shirt)
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Rashon Adams (CB) - Centennial
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Rene Urias Jr. (LB) - Nogales
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Krew Jackson (FS) - Queen Creek
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Christian Johnson (RB) - Greenway
Caden Petersen (WR) - Higley
Hayden Preston (OT) - Campo Verde
MARY MARAUDERS
Jadon Hanzal (QB) - Valley Christian
Jason Ramirez-Corpuz (CB) - Mountain Pointe
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Hank Pepper (LS/LB) - Chandler
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Steven Ortiz Jr. (CB) - Desert Edge
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Zeth Nastal (LB) - Mesa
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Aaron Gerle (DT) - Greenway
Andrew Patterson (WR) - Desert Edge
MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES
Dylan Cook (FS) - Ironwood Ridge
Garrick Krautz (TE) - Catalina Foothills
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Zion Burns (DB/RB) - Poston Butte
Zachary Lewis (CB) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Andrell Barney (CB) - Basha
Bear Milacek (QB) - Boulder Creek
JD Roberts (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Da Marcus Ellis-Dennard (LB) - Brophy
NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKS
Damien Owens (WR) - Notre Dame
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Zach Blackwood (DE) - Desert Edge
Marzion Cosby (WR) - Centennial
Richard Kwete (DT) - Sunnyslope
PJ London (QB) - Blue Ridge
Alani Ma'afu (DT) - Saguaro
Andrew Mason (OT) - Perry
Caiden Miles (OT) - Centennial
Jake Schmitt (LB) - Corona del Sol
Brady Shough (ATH) - Hamilton
Dante Smith (DT) - Desert Ridge
Seth Smith (OT) - Chandler
Justin Thomas (OT) - Casteel
Xander Werner (TE/QB) - Saguaro
DJ Williams (CB) - Centennial
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Jaheim Wilson-Jones (CB/WR) - Gila Ridge
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Mason Osborn (OT) - Chaparral
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Denzel Burke (CB/WR) - Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
Anthony Ament (RB) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Brandon Buckner (DE) - Chandler
Jonah Miller (OT) - Salpointe
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite
Bram Walden (OT) - Saguaro
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Damen Cornett (FB) - Queen Creek
Jaylen Hawkins (RB) - Millennium
Jaden Stewart (LB) - Deer Valley
PENNSYLVANIA QUAKERS
Jacob Cisneros (RB) - Boulder Creek
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Matthew Weed (WR/DB) - Deer Valley
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Brock Mast (QB) - Liberty
Ali'i Kai Ormita (OG) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Logan Gingg (RB) - Verrado
James Jaquint (SS) - Notre Dame
Eli Swope (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Darrion Dalton (DT) - Saguaro
Will Haskell (QB) - Ironwood
Ryan Wintermeyer (LS) - Cactus Shadows (walk-on)
SIMPSON STORM
Alex Boyle (LB) - Centennial
Alex Culbertson (WR) - Walden Grove
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jayden Harrington (CB) - Verrado
Chase Randall (DE) - Canyon del Oro
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Derrick Brown (OT) - Queen Creek
Jaden Crockett (S) - Mountain Pointe
Colby Littleton (LB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Ryan Swoger (S) - Cienega (walk-on)
Myles Taylor (WR) - Williams Field
Aaron Wolfcale-Holsten (DT) - Williams Field
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Jonah Wright (OT) - Peoria
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Eric Lira (WR) - Mesquite
Anthony Ortiz (OG) - Mountain Pointe
ST. NORBERT GREEN KNIGHTS
Chase Cassel (QB) - Ironwood Ridge
ST. OLAF OLES
Eduardo Ogaz (RB) - Safford
STANFORD CARDINAL
Anthony Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
TOLEDO ROCKETS
Benjamin Lisk (LS) - Paradise Valley
UCF KNIGHTS
Mikey Keene (QB) - Chandler
UCLA BRUINS
Isaiah Newcombe (WR) - Casteel
Quintin Somerville (DE) - Saguaro
UTAH UTES
Trey Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Zereoue Williams (OT) - Mountain Pointe
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Andrew Husfelt (C) - Cienega
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Brock Dieu (OT): Casteel
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Hunter Schlagel (DT) - Cienega
Ryan Severson (OG) - Perry
Isaiah Webb (LB) - Cienega