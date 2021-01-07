ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 1/7

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Chadron State, a Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, offered a pair of players on Thursday. Shane Pitts and Miles Molander each received them from the Eagles. Pitts is a 5-10, 190-pound safety at Liberty. He was a three-year starter for the Lions and a team captain. He made 83 tackles last season as LHS reached the Open Division semifinals. In addition to defense, Pitts was the team's kicker and converted 7 of his 8 field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards against Pinnacle. Molander is a 6-3, 195-pound wide receiver at Queen Creek. He caught 12 passes for 258 yards and scored five touchdowns. Molander now holds five college offers. Chadron State has a new defensive coordinator as Clint Sasse was elevated from his spot as an assistant. He's a former player for the Eagles as both a linebacker and a special teamer. CSC played four games during the fall and went 2-2. Two other scheduled games were canceled. The Eagles may attempt a scrimmage before the end of the spring semester.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/5/21

It was last month that Joseph MacDonald received his offer from Butler University. On Tuesday, the O'Connor cornerback verbally committed to the Bulldogs.

MacDonald made the announcement on his Twitter page, tweeting out "my family and I are officially committed to . . . Butler University #GODAWGS".

The 5-10, 185-pound defender had nine offers to play college football with two at the Division I level. He said the approach of the coaching staff led him to Butler.

"I truly loved their mindset and the way they hold their program," MacDonald said in a text message. "That mindset is what I'm used to and I feel comfortable."

MacDonald also has family nearby the Indianapolis-based school, which was important to him traveling so far away from Phoenix.

He had 40 tackles for the Eagles this season as SDOHS made the playoffs for the first time in five years and won a postseason game for the first time in a decade.

Away from the field, MacDonald just completed a service project where he collected more than 20 bags of clothes, shoes, blankets, and hygiene supplies to support homeless seniors downtown.



Butler plays in the Pioneer Football League, which recently announced a spring schedule for 2021. A six-week conference slate begins on March 13 when the Bulldogs host Morehead State (Ky.). Butler finished 3-9 in 2019.



A total of five players made the difficult decision to leave Colorado last summer and move to a state where it appeared the chances to compete and have a season would be greater. All of them went to Hamilton. One of them is Alexander Bruns, who will returning to his former state for college.

The 6-3, 285-pound offensive tackle committed to Colorado Mesa on Tuesday night.

A part of Tuck's Tanks, under the direction of offensive line coach Mark Tucker, that group paved the way for a rushing attack that took the Huskies all the way to the Open Division title game. The Huskies (8-2) averaged 253 yards on the ground and pounded out 338 in a quarterfinal win over Corona del Sol.

Aside of Bruns, Nicco Marchiol, Noah Schmidt, Grayson Stovall, and Jack Howell all made the move southwest to Arizona.

It was a COVID-shortened season for Colorado Mesa in 2020. The Mavericks had five games scheduled and were able to play in just three, going 2-1. CMU, located in Grand Junction, is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).





Anthony Ortiz credits the new staff at Mountain Pointe led by head coach Eric Lauer and offensive line coach Kenny Lacy for making him a better player. The offensive guard will be taking that with him to Southwest Minnesota State.



The 6-3, 270-pound lineman received his offer from the Mustangs back in April has visited the campus in Marshall and said a lot of factors made his decision to go there an easy one.



"You can tell the team and the coaches are a tight family and have that connection or bond," Ortiz said in a text message. "They are getting a lot of great athletes from all over the country and we can win championships and be dominant in the NSIC."



He played on the varsity team for the Pride in each of the last three years. Ortiz got to close his high school career with a win (for the first time) in the 'Tukee Bowl against Desert Vista (35-7).



While on his visit, Ortiz also looked into the education he will be receiving.

"The professors actually care about getting you the resources you need to be prepared to work straight out of college while using your degree," Ortiz said. "They have a great exercise science program to get me started in doing athletic training."



Southwest Minnesota State had eight football players make the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) All-Academic team this fall. That list included Efrain Segoviano, a senior offensive lineman from Tucson HS. Athletic competition for football, and other fall sports, was postponed last August. There is no word on if there will be games played in the spring. The Mustangs finished 3-8 in the 2019 season.



Another Chandler Wolves' player made his college commitment on Monday as Ali'i Kai Ormita announced his intent to attend Rocky Mountain College.

The 6-2, 280-pound offensive guard started for a Chandler team that won its fifth straight championship, and second in the Open Division, in 2020. Ormita is the 15th senior from that team to commit to a four-year school.

The Chandler offense wasn't just powerful last season (44.3 points per game), it was balanced. The Wolves averaged 225 rushing yards and 220 passing yards per contest.

Ormita received his offer from RMC in November. He selected the Battlin' Bears over offers from five other schools.

Rocky Mountain is in the Frontier Conference (NAIA), which postponed the football season for its schools last fall. The league is playing a seven-game spring schedule and the Battlin' Bears will begin on Feb. 27 at Southern Oregon. RMC is located in Billings, Montana and went 4-7 in 2019.

