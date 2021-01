ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 12/31

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on February 3. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

San Tan Charter made the move to the AIA this year and the Roadrunners went 3-2 in league play. Their top receiver, Trae Baker , was selected to the First Team All-2A Salt Region. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete received an offer from Avila University on Thursday after having a huge season on both sides of the ball. Baker had 29 catches for 402 yards and seven touchdowns. Aside from receiver, Baker ran a kickoff back for a score (80 yards) and played safety as the STC roster numbered just 25 players. He was named to the Second Team in the region as a punt returner. Avila finished its fall season by posting back-to-back shutouts for the first time in school history while going 5-1. The Eagles compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA). The games will continue on March 27 with a home game in Kansas City against Ottawa (Kans.).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2020 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/29/20

In his time at Blue Ridge High School in Lakeside, PJ London rarely left the field. He played quarterback and safety while also handling the punting and place kicking duties.



The 6-3, 205-pound athlete won't be leaving the state for college either. On Monday, London announced his commitment to Northern Arizona.

"I love what they have going on up there," London said in a text message. "The coaches are great! It will be a great opportunity for me to play football and get a degree."



He was a four-year starter on varsity for the Yellow Jackets (three on defense). He completed 68 percent of his passes as a senior while leading BRHS to a 5-2 record and a spot in the 3A playoffs. Over his career, London passed for 5,785 yards and 37 touchdowns, rushed for 1,280 yards and 29 TDs, registered more than 200 tackles, intercepted 10 passes, pinned 22 punts inside the 20-yard line, and scored 95 points as a kicker.



London received his offer from NAU in late October. Among his strengths is the poise he shows in the pocket while waiting for a play to develop.

Northern Arizona began its 2021 recruiting class with the signing of 21 players earlier in December. A total of 13 of those are seniors at high schools from within the state. One of the 21 new signees, RJ Martinez, is a quarterback from Texas. The Lumberjacks will begin a six-game Big Sky Conference (FCS) spring schedule on Feb. 27 at home in Flagstaff against Montana. NAU finished 4-8 in 2019.



A versatile lineman for Perry was Ryan Severson, who can play all three positions. The 6-3, 280-pounder committed to Western New Mexico on Tuesday.

The Mustangs have recruited next door neighbor Arizona heavily the past couple years. Good relationships are one reason so many have made the trip east to Silver City.

"A big deciding factor was how close everyone in the program is," Severson said in a text message. "It seems like a family and I felt like part of the family even before I made a decision."

Severson received his offer from WNMU just over two weeks ago. He's been putting in work at VYDL Performance with former NFL lineman Adam Snyder.

Western New Mexico is looking for a bounceback year in 2021 starting this spring. The Mustangs (2-10 in 2019) will play four games starting on Feb. 27 at home against Texas-Permian Basin. WNMU competes in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II). New offensive coordinator Buddy Blevins is also a wide receivers coach and the recruiting coordinator.