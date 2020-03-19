Gridiron Arizona's 2021 Recruiting Update: 3/19
Walden, Saguaro offensive tackle, receives Cal Bears offer
UPDATED: 3/19/20
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 300 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing. That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I.
Queen Creek has a few juniors with some offers and one of those is Isaia Glass. The 6-5, 240-pound offensive tackle received an offer from Hawaii on Wednesday. Glass now has 13 offers and he just took an unofficial visit to Oregon State last weekend. He is a multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball and competes in the throwing events on the track team. A couple weeks ago, Glass placed third in the discus at the Saunders Montague Desert Classic, hosted by QCHS, with a throw of 146'. The Bulldogs finished 9-4 last season and reached the 6A semifinals. Hawaii had 15 players recognized by the Mountain West with All-Conference Academic Honors. One of those, Ilm Manning, is an Apollo alum. Manning, a sophomore left tackle, not only makes the grades, he has started in all 29 games for the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii is scheduled to open the 2020 season in Tucson on Aug. 29 against Arizona.
One of the most recruited players in the state, Bram Walden, continues to pile up offers with the latest coming from Cal on Thursday. The 6-5, 275-pound offensive tackle at Saguaro now has an even 30 offers. Last week, Walden committed to play in the All-American Bowl next January in San Antonio. Earlier this month, he went on an unofficial visit to USC. Walden helped the Sabercats go 11-2 and reach the finals in the first Open Division tournament. Saguaro averaged 46.6 points and 242 rushing yards per game. Cal was able to conduct four of its spring practices before those were put on hold last week due to coronavirus concerns. The Bears will host seven games at Memorial Stadium this season starting on Sept. 5 against TCU. Like Hawaii, Cal will open its season on Aug. 29 as it is scheduled to play in the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against UNLV. In 2019, Cal finished the season with a three-game winning streak, and an 8-5 record, after overwhelming Illinois in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 16-18. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2021 OFFERS
Rashon Adams - Centennial (WR): South Dakota State
Hunter Barth - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, California, Duke, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington State, Yale
Cade Berger - Perry (WR): Northern Arizona
Austin Bilski - Verrado (LS): Willamette
Zeke Branham - Skyline (SS): Montana State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Yale
Trey Brown - Arcadia (DE): Colorado State, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Brandon Buckner - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Denzel Burke - Saguaro (CB/WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, LSU, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Zion Burns - Poston Butte (RB): Austin Peay State, Nevada
Darrion Dalton - Saguaro (DT): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Brock Dieu - Casteel (OT): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn, Princeton, San Jose State, Yale
Damarcus Ellis-Dennard - Brophy (LB): New Mexico State
Anthony Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): Air Force, Army, Brown, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Penn, Princeton, UNLV, Yale
Logan Gingg - Verrado (RB): Bucknell, Cornell, Lehigh, Yale
Isaia Glass - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington State
Will Haskell - Ironwood (QB): Akron, Duke, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jack Howell - Hamilton (FS): Colorado State, South Dakota State
Krew Jackson - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, BYU, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UNLV, Virginia, Washington State, Yale
Mikey Keene - Chandler (QB): Middle Tennessee, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Zachary Lewis - Hamilton (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Daxon Lindholm - Centennial (RB): Army
Ben Lisk - Paradise Valley (LS): Pacific
Alani Ma'afu - Saguaro (DE): Memphis, Montana State, New Mexico, Washington State
Andrew Mason - Perry (OT): Northern Arizona
Jaxon McBride - Casteel (OG): Northern Arizona, UAB
TJ McRae - Centennial (C): Memphis
Caiden Miles - Centennial (OT): Northern Arizona, UNLV
Jonah Miller - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Kai Millner - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona, Syracuse, Washington State
Isaiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): BYU, Northern Arizona, Yale
Steven Ortiz Jr. - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, California, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, San Diego State, Syracuse, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, William & Mary
Andrew Patterson - Desert Edge (WR): Montana State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Western New Mexico
George Ramirez - Red Mountain (SS): Northern Arizona
Trey Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Duke, Fresno State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Jalen Richmond - Chandler (WR): Northern Arizona
Stevie Rocker - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona, BYU, California, Nevada
Eli Sanders - Chandler (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Brady Shough - Hamilton (WR): Northern Arizona
Dante Smith - Desert Ridge (OG): New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Quintin Somerville - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon State, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State
Ty Thompson - Mesquite (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Duke, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Wisconsin
Jeremiah Tyler - Chandler (DT): Army, New Mexico
Bram Walden - Saguaro (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Memphis, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Isaiah Webb - Cienega (LB): Western New Mexico
Xander Werner - Saguaro (TE): Army, Bucknell, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jared Williams - Chaparral (RB): Northern Arizona
Ashton Yurkiw - Sunnyslope (WR): Arizona Christian
Thompson, 4-star Mesquite QB, commits to Oregon Ducks
UPDATED: 3/16/20
The Oregon Ducks will have a quarterback battle this summer as Justin Herbert is sure to go in the first round of the NFL Draft in April. One of those in the mix, Tyler Shough, hails from Arizona (Hamilton alum). On Monday, another Arizona product announced his intention to go to Eugene.
Mesquite signal caller Ty Thompson, regarded as one of the top prospects in the state regardless of position, became the first junior in Arizona to make his college selection.
The 6-4, 205-pounder led Mesquite to an 11-3 record and the 4A Conference championship last December. Thompson had the most passing yards in the state (4,074) and also rushed for 562 yards. He accounted for 51 touchdowns (45 passing).
Thompson had a total of 20 offers with seven from the Pac-12. Among the schools he chose Oregon over were Wisconsin, LSU, Utah, and Miami. He received his offer from the Ducks in early February. Thompson just went on an unofficial visit to UO last week and caught Herbert's Pro Day in front of scouts from practically every NFL team.
He is the sixth commitment to Oregon's 2021 class, and the only quarterback.
Oregon took part in its second week of spring practice last week. Last year, the Ducks went 12-2 and won the Rose Bowl with a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin. Oregon is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 at home in Autzen Stadium against North Dakota State. The lone trip to Arizona will be on Halloween in Tucson against Arizona.
CLASS OF 2021 COMMITMENTS
OREGON DUCKS
Ty Thompson (QB) - Mesquite