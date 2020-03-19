UPDATED: 3/19/20

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 300 players from the Class of 2020 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Of course, everything in sports has been ground to a halt due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting is not immune to that. The NCAA instituted a dead period for in-person recruiting through at least April 15. Schools are not permitted to host any official or unofficial on-campus visits during that time. Coaches are allowed to contact prospective student-athletes through phone calls, text messages, and in writing. That is currently in effect for every sport in Division I.



Queen Creek has a few juniors with some offers and one of those is Isaia Glass. The 6-5, 240-pound offensive tackle received an offer from Hawaii on Wednesday. Glass now has 13 offers and he just took an unofficial visit to Oregon State last weekend. He is a multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball and competes in the throwing events on the track team. A couple weeks ago, Glass placed third in the discus at the Saunders Montague Desert Classic, hosted by QCHS, with a throw of 146'. The Bulldogs finished 9-4 last season and reached the 6A semifinals. Hawaii had 15 players recognized by the Mountain West with All-Conference Academic Honors. One of those, Ilm Manning, is an Apollo alum. Manning, a sophomore left tackle, not only makes the grades, he has started in all 29 games for the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii is scheduled to open the 2020 season in Tucson on Aug. 29 against Arizona.

One of the most recruited players in the state, Bram Walden, continues to pile up offers with the latest coming from Cal on Thursday. The 6-5, 275-pound offensive tackle at Saguaro now has an even 30 offers. Last week, Walden committed to play in the All-American Bowl next January in San Antonio. Earlier this month, he went on an unofficial visit to USC. Walden helped the Sabercats go 11-2 and reach the finals in the first Open Division tournament. Saguaro averaged 46.6 points and 242 rushing yards per game. Cal was able to conduct four of its spring practices before those were put on hold last week due to coronavirus concerns. The Bears will host seven games at Memorial Stadium this season starting on Sept. 5 against TCU. Like Hawaii, Cal will open its season on Aug. 29 as it is scheduled to play in the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against UNLV. In 2019, Cal finished the season with a three-game winning streak, and an 8-5 record, after overwhelming Illinois in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara.



