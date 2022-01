Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/19

UPDATED: 1/19/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

January is traditionally when Division II schools build their recruiting classes. On Wednesday, Lake Erie extended offers to O'Connor teammates Jordan Covington and Kolten Warner. Covington is a 5-11, 165-pound wide receiver. He led the Eagles in receiving with 48 catches for 754 yards and nine touchdowns. Warner is a 6-foot, 180-pound safety. He recorded 40 tackles and had a pick-six against La Joya. Lake Erie finished 5-6 last season, improving from a shortened 0-3 record in the 2020-21 campaign. The Storm return a lot of starters for this fall and are looking to surpass the .500 mark in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Lake Erie College is in Ohio, about 30 miles northeast of Cleveland.



Here's the rest of the offers for Wednesday:

Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Glendale running back Keyon Walker received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cienega wide receiver CJ Hangartner received offers from Nebraska Wesleyan and Ottawa.

Cienega linebacker/running back Ritchie McCormack received an offer from Ottawa.

Sabino safety Nezayah Stubblefield received an offer from Ottawa.

Cienega wide receiver Gunnar Hernandez received an offer from Ottawa.

Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Cienega wide receiver Brady Beltz received his first offer from Ottawa.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Centennnial linebacker Javari Hester received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Salpointe wide receiver Michael Aguirre received an offer from William Penn (Iowa).

Brophy wide receiver Carlos Dominguez received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Bryer Bennett received his first offer from Simpson.

Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Desert Edge quarterback Adryan Lara received an offer from Kansas State.

Mountain Pointe wide receiver Terryon Rowe received an offer from Ottawa.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Quintin Robinson received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Casa Grande Demetrius Garrett received an offer from Ottawa.

Mesa Mountain View safety John Stout received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Mountain Pointe offensive guard Jack Plote received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

ALA-Ironwood running back Ryan Hammer received an offer from Colgate (N.Y.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.