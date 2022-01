Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 1/24

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Morenci safety Brendon Enriquez received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.). Sequoia Pathway wide receiver Jeremiah Garcia received an offer from Crown (Minn.). Dobson offensive tackle Kyle Whitaker received an offer from Ottawa. Glendale offensive tackle Kevin Torres received an offer from Arizona Christian. Marana Mountain View cornerback David Parrin received an offer from Arizona Christian. Basha kicker/punter Trevor Miller received an offer from Dubuque (Iowa). Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.). River Valley linebacker Jeremy Julius received an offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).

After having his junior year cut short (only 2 games played for the Mountain Lions), Marana Mountain View running back Lloyd Johnson was excited for his senior year. The 5-9, 210-pounder rushed for 413 yards and had a pair of touchdowns. On Monday, he had more to be thrilled about as he received an offer from Greenville University in Illinois. Johnson finished his high school career in AT&T Stadium earlier this month in the Blue-Grey Game, a showcase with national high school seniors. Greenville made its first trip to the Division III playoffs in 2021. It was the second straight full-season for the Panthers to finish with an 8-3 record.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/24/22

The University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota has a nice recent history of recruiting Arizona's athletes. On Monday, the Marauders collected commitments from two more, both from the city of Chandler.

Valley Christian safety Treyten Horstman and Chandler running back Jeremiah Moore each announced their intentions to play for the Marauders.

Horstman is a 6-2, 185-pound safety. He recorded 36 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Trojans. Horstman, who plays the game with passion, is also versatile and played a little wide receiver, grabbing two touchdowns. He had a positive experience in his campus visit.

"The coaches are amazing," Horstman said in a text message. "They were so welcoming from the minute I got there. Also, the facilities were top-notch and I can't forget the cafeteria is (open) 24/7!"

Moore is a 5-10, 200-pound running back. In a crowded backfield that saw 11 different players have rushing attempts, he ran for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He first burst onto the scene while a sophomore at St. Mark's High School in Delaware when he rushed for 872 yards and 11 TDs. Moore moved to Arizona prior to his junior season. He visited Mary last weekend.

"I felt really at home when I visited," Moore said in a text message. "Everyone was so welcoming from the coaches to the rest of the team."

UMary led all of Division II in passing last season and one of the keys came from Arizona. Danny Kittner, a Higley alum, was a First Team All-D2 with 128 receptions for 1,723 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior year. As a team, the Marauders averaged 357 passing yards per game. Mary finished 4-7, which was the most wins in a season for the program since 2014.





Trevor Swan not only got ready for college by playing in the grueling 6A Premier Region, he made the Second Team at offensive line. The 6-5, 298-pound lineman made his commitment to Georgetown on Monday. He received an offer from the Hoyas in November and took his official visit to the nation's capital last week.



"It was mainly the great relationships that the coaches have with the players," Swan said in a text message. "The program they are running is something I truly want to be a part of."



Georgetown had 10 players sign in December during the early signing period. Just one of those was an offensive lineman. The Hoyas play in the Patriot League (FCS) and went 2-8 last season.



The ninth, and most recent, offer that Christian Makanoeich received was on Sunday from Millersville University. It was at the same time as his visit to the Southeastern Pennsylvania school. On Monday, Makanoeich acted on it and committed to the Marauders.

"The coaching staff definitely played a big role as they stayed loyal to me throughout my entire senior season," Makanoeich said in a text message. "The academics and facilities also played a big role."

Makanoeich converted 37-of-39 extra points in his second year as O'Connor's kicker. He only got to attempt four field goals, but made good on three of them. Makanoeich also put 11 of his 17 kickoffs into the end zone.

Millersville is highly regarded and was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top-10 public university in the North.

The Marauders are in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (Div. II). Millersville finished 2-9 last season.



Here's the rest of the commitments from Monday:

Desert Edge tight end Matthew Willis committed to Southwest Minnesota State.

Desert Edge wide receiver Fabian Lopez committed to Carroll University (Wisc.).