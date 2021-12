Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 12/18

UPDATED: 12/18/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Fresh off of a 5A Conference championship, Daniel Santiago is getting some more recruiting attention. The 6-2, 285-pound defensive tackle at Horizon, who goes by "Boobie", received an offer from the United States Naval Academy on Saturday. Santiago had 56 tackles and 5.5 sacks as the Huskies improved from a 3-3 season to 12-2 and a perfect playoff run. He came to Arizona for his junior year from New York State, considered going back, and then returned for another year at Horizon. It was Navy's defense that dominated in last week's 17-13 win over Army. The Black Knights were held to just 57 second-half yards and a season-low 232 in the annual game, which was held at the Meadowlands this year. The Midshipmen outscored Army 10-0 in the second half and finished 4-8 on the season.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.