Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 12/5

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Brophy kicker Lye gets offer from Northern Arizona

UPDATED: 12/5/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

An in-state Division I school has entered the recruiting radar for Marcus Lye as Northern Arizona became his third FCS offer on Sunday. The kicker and punter at Brophy Prep got to finish his HS career with his longest field goal in the 6A quarterfinals at Red Mountain (53 yards). Lye grades out as a 4.5-star at both kicker and punter from Kohl's Kicking. This season, he booted 12 field goals and averaged 37.6 yards per punt. Lye also made sure teams had to go the length of the field as he put 43 of his 56 kickoffs through the end zone. He carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Northern Arizona must replace punter DJ Arnson, a Basha grad. Arnson set the program records for games played with 49 and punting yards with 11,041. The Lumberjacks finished 5-6 this season.

Here's the rest of the offers since Monday:

Sierra Linda cornerback Xavier Quintanilla received an offer from Valley City State (N. Dak.).
Desert Edge cornerback Breshaun Brown received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Avila (Mo.).
Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received offers from Hastings (Neb.) and Tabor (Kans.).
Cactus wide receiver Chris Thomas Jr. received offers from Black Hills State and John Carroll (Ohio).
Notre Dame defensive tackle/offensive guard Duke Frye received an offer from Morningside (Iowa).
ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Logan Hubler received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received offers from Dakota State (S. Dak.) and Carthage (Wisc.).
Marana Mountain View safety/slotback Deven Sanchez received an offer from Hastings.
Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received an offer from Upper Iowa.
Hamilton wide receiver Dwayne Quentin Ross received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Yuma Catholic linebacker Dezmend Esquivel received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Cactus Shadows linebacker Jacob Steward received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Greenway offensive guard Zach Bauer received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Notre Dame quarterback Braden Wells received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Higley linebacker Carson Allen received an offer from Black Hills State.
Highland defensive end Tautua Pauga received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Dakota State.
Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst received an offer from Wooster.
Pusch Ridge quarterback Hayden Hallett received an offer from Anderson (Ind.).
Willow Canyon running back Vincent Calbone received offers from Simpson and Kansas Wesleyan.
Mountain Ridge long snapper Tyler Wigglesworth received an offer from Arizona Christian.
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Northern State (S. Dak.).
Liberty tight end Darin Barrows received his first offers from Simpson and Hastings.
Pinnacle linebacker Cole Franklin received an offer from Carnegie Mellon (Pa.).
Willow Canyon athlete Xereque Parham received an offer from Valley City State.
Coolidge offensive tackle Denzel Glass received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Sierra Linda offensive guard Louis Cheno Jr. received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Moon Valley quarterback Micah Southwick received his first offer Norwich (Vt.).
Deer Valley center Damien Marquez received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Estrella Foothills offensive tackle Max Amicarelli received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
Desert Edge wide receiver Richard Kulik received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Cienega defensive end Nolan Baker received an offer from Tabor.
Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
South Mountain safety Mel McLaurin received his first offer from Wilkes (Pa.).
Valley Vista wide receiver Xayden Campos received his first offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Cienega linebacker Patrick Fleming received his first offer from Grinnell (Iowa).
Salpointe safety Cruz Rushing received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Cienega wide receiver CJ Hangartner received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Salpointe wide receiver Antonio Martinez received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Lake Havasu slotback Cody Pellaton received an offer from Jamestown.
Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).
Sierra Linda offensive guard Fabian Pina received an offer from Black Hills State.
Walden Grove offensive tackle Justin Shehow received an offer from Dean (Mass.).
O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Benedictine College (Kans.).
Catalina linebacker Kyler Manning received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Trivium Prep center Caleb Hamilton received an offer from Tabor.
Salpointe running back Anthony Wilhite received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Seton Catholic wide receiver Nick DiPuccio received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Ripon.
O'Connor offensive tackle Aiden Simonton received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Peoria tight end Jake Price received his first offer from Jamestown.
Cibola offensive tackle Elijah Villasenor received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Empire running back/linebacker received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Cactus safety Joseph Lagafuaina received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Minn.).
Brophy wide receiver Max Ware received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
Brophy tight end Michael Quartermain received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Flowing Wells safety Carlos Quintero received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Buena linebacker Ivory McFadden received his first offer from Wooster.
Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Morehead State (Ky.).
Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Jack Plote received an offer from Wooster.
Cactus running back Oliver Walker received his first offer from Willamette.
Chandler cornerback Alfred Smith received an offer from Texas Tech.
Horizon defensive tackle Daniel Santiago received an offer from New Hampshire.
Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Lake Forest.
Campo Verde offensive tackle Andrew Hinojos received an offer from Simpson.
Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar received an offer from Lake Forest.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ripon

Michael Aguirre - Salpointe (WR): Presentation

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Greenville, Hastings, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Tabor

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)

Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound, Southwestern (Kans.)

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Upper Iowa, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): Morgan State

Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Clarke, Tabor

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Darin Barrows - Liberty (TE): Hastings, Simpson

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Sam Benjamin - Ironwood Ridge (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Willamette

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State

Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State

Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny

Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt

Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEVADA, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Xayden Campos - Valley Vista (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.)

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Whittier, Willamette

Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Louis Cheno Jr. - Sierra Linda (OG): Ottawa (Kans.)

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, San Diego

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Southern Virginia

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Cook - Miami (RB): LUTHER

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Muskingum, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown, Simpson

Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark

CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Brendon Enriquez - Morenci (SS): Luther

Dezmend Esquivel - Yuma Catholic (LB): Culver-Stockton, Midway, Wooster

Ben Evans - Marana (OT): St. Olaf

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Patrick Fleming - Cienega (LB): Grinnell

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State, Rice, Weber State

Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Buena Vista, Rose-Hulman

Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin

Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Ottawa (Kans.)

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): Cornell Coll. (Iowa)

Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Morningside, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary

Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Fitchburg State, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Lyon

Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Northern Michigan, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Willamette

Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Syracuse

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Anderson, Clarke, Gustavus Adolphus, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown, Simpson, Tabor

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Midway, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

CJ Hangartner - Cienega (WR): Clarke

Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista

Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster

Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon, Wooster

Mason Hill - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, TULANE, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): Buena Vista, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wooster

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Grinnell, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Valparaiso

Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southwestern (Kans.)

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark

Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), Whittier

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Lambert - Empire (RB/LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista

Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): Ottawa (Kans.)

CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Hastings

Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Presbyterian

Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Buena Vista, Crown, Lawrence Tech, Ottawa (Kans.)

Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ripon

Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): Ottawa, St. Norbert

Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Muskingum

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Ivory McFadden - Buena (LB): Wooster

Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mel McLaurin - South Mountain (FS): Wilkes

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther

Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN

Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis

Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State

Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, John Carroll, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Carthage, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hendrix

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther

Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke

Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana Tech, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Tautua Pauga - Highland (DE): Black Hills State

Cody Pellaton - Lake Havasu (SB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Simpson

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Black Hills State, Mayville State, Southwest Baptist

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Jake Price - Peoria (TE): Jamestown

Michael Quartermain - Brophy (TE): Willamette

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State

Carlos Quintero - Flowing Wells (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Willamette

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa (Kans.)

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Ottawa

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, New Hampshire, San Diego State, Yale

Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): DRAKE

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Dean, Muskingum, Rockford

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Texas Tech, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego

Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Northern Arizona

Micah Southwick - Moon Valley (QB): Norwich

Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

William Stemler - Buena (LB): MidAmerica Nazarene

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Luther, Nichols, Ottawa, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Stevens - Highland (OG): Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary

Jacob Steward - Cactus Shadows (LB): Arizona Christian

Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.)

Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, Georgetown

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, NEVADA, Southern Utah, Utah State

Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette

Myller Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Alabama A&M, Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Black Hills State, John Carroll, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State

Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.)

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark

Elijah Villasenor - Cibola (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Oliver Walker - Cactus (RB): Willamette

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Muskingum, Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern State, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Tyler Wigglesworth - Mountain Ridge (LS): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Anthony Wilhite - Salpointe (RB): Ottawa

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan

Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke

Mountain Pointe athlete Boyd commits to Nevada

UPDATED: 12/5/21

Following his sophomore year, Amier Boyd transferred from South Mountain to Mountain Pointe as a quarterback. While at MPHS, he's learned new positions including receiver and defensive back.

Boyd took to Twitter on Saturday to make his commitment announcement to Nevada.

"I love the coaches there," Boyd said in a text message. "He always believed in me and what I could do. Also, he never gave up on me and stayed in touch while also staying truthful about everything he said! Lastly, they brought me in as family when I went on a visit up there."

Boyd is being recruited by the Wolf Pack as a cornerback. On defense last season, he had 57 tackles for the Pride with two forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions. One of the picks, against Brophy, went for a touchdown in a 26-23 victory.

Nevada has accepted an inviation to the Quick Lane Bowl, where it will face Western Michigan (7-5). This is the fourth straight bowl for the Wolf Pack (8-4). Quarterback Carson Strong set a new single-season record with 36 touchdowns for Nevada, which produced its highest number of regular-season wins since 2010. The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 27 and will kickoff at 9 a.m. (ESPN).


Hamilton finished with an undefeated regular-season record. Wide receiver Christian Anaya was named the 6A Premier Region Player of the Year. The 6-1, 175-pound athlete committed to Montana State last Monday.

He received his offer from MSU after competing in a camp last June. Anaya also visited Bozeman for the Bobcats' win over Idaho State in October.

"They believed in me early and did a great job of letting my family and I know I was their guy," Anaya said in a text message. "I love the winning tradition and the school's commitment to the football program. You can feel the energy about the program from everyone I came in contact with. Game day atmosphere was great (19,297 in attendance) and their new facilities are a game changer."

Anaya set the new single-season receptions record for Hamilton with 87 catches which he turned into 978 yards and 17 touchdowns (19 total). He also returned punts and brought one back to the house against Higley.

Montana State played a game Saturday with 30-mph wind gusts in the Second Round of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats (10-2) rushed for 387 yards in a 26-7 win over Tennessee-Martin. Next week, MSU will travel to Huntsville, Texas to take on top seed and defending champ Sam Houston State (11-0) in the quarterfinals.


The first Arizona HS player to throw for 7,000 yards in his career and rush for 3,000 announced his commitment on Thursday. Casa Grande dual-threat Angel Flores will be heading up the mountain to Northern Arizona.

It was back in December of 2020 that Flores received his offer from the Lumberjacks. Among his other offers were a trio of Big Sky Conference schools Eastern Washington, Portland State, and Weber State. He said he chose NAU because of the coaches.

"They are not just great coaches, but great people in general," Flores said in a text message. "I can really feel they will shape me into the man I want to be one day and help me reach my full potential. Also, the future is looking bright having a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing with most of them Arizona guys! Being able to represent my state is a big deal!"

The high school career of Flores (6-2, 205) has one more game and it's the 4A championship game this Friday afternoon. A four-year starter for the Cougars, he had 25 touchdown passes against just four interceptions prior to last Friday's game against Mesquite. On the ground, he's already gone over 1,000 yards with a dozen TDs.

One of the Arizona guys Flores will get to play with his Glendale alum Kevin Daniels. The NAU freshman running back was named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week twice this year. The most recent was the final game of the season when he had 280 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in a 45-21 win at Cal Poly. It was the sixth-highest single game total in Lumberjack history.


In three seasons at Miami High School in Gila County, Justin Cook rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. A hard worker, Cook committed to Luther College in Iowa on Thursday.

The work that Luther's coaches put in during the recruiting process paid off in getting the services of the 6-foot, 180-pounder that averaged 8.8 yards per carry in 2021.

"As the season ended, there were a lot of coaches that were interested and in touch with me," Cook said in a text message. "A lot of the coaches over at Luther made a greater effort to keep in touch with me and make me feel welcomed. I believe I can grow a lot as a player under their guidance. I'm very excited and honored."

This season, Cook shared carries with four other players and a mobile quarterback. In 49 attempts, he rushed for 432 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

Luther, a Division III school in the American Rivers Conference, is in the process of hiring a new football coach. The Norse (0-10) fell on tough times in 2021 and Caleb Padilla will not return after seven years at the school (four as head coach). Assistant coaches are currently leading the football program.

Hamilton WR Christian Anaya
Hamilton WR Christian Anaya
Casa Grande QB Angel Flores (Photo by Ralph Amsden)
Casa Grande QB Angel Flores (Photo by Ralph Amsden)
Miami RB Justin Cook (Photo Courtesy of Justin Cook)
Miami RB Justin Cook (Photo Courtesy of Justin Cook)

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel

BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES

Brok Determan (QB) - Benson

BYU COUGARS

Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

IDAHO VANDALS

Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

LUTHER NORSE

Justin Cook (RB) - Miami

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
Malaki Ta'ase (DE) - Mesa Mountain View

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro

