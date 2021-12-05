Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 12/5

UPDATED: 12/5/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

An in-state Division I school has entered the recruiting radar for Marcus Lye as Northern Arizona became his third FCS offer on Sunday. The kicker and punter at Brophy Prep got to finish his HS career with his longest field goal in the 6A quarterfinals at Red Mountain (53 yards). Lye grades out as a 4.5-star at both kicker and punter from Kohl's Kicking. This season, he booted 12 field goals and averaged 37.6 yards per punt. Lye also made sure teams had to go the length of the field as he put 43 of his 56 kickoffs through the end zone. He carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Northern Arizona must replace punter DJ Arnson, a Basha grad. Arnson set the program records for games played with 49 and punting yards with 11,041. The Lumberjacks finished 5-6 this season.



Here's the rest of the offers since Monday:

Sierra Linda cornerback Xavier Quintanilla received an offer from Valley City State (N. Dak.).

Desert Edge cornerback Breshaun Brown received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Avila (Mo.).

Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received offers from Hastings (Neb.) and Tabor (Kans.).

Cactus wide receiver Chris Thomas Jr. received offers from Black Hills State and John Carroll (Ohio).

Notre Dame defensive tackle/offensive guard Duke Frye received an offer from Morningside (Iowa).

ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Logan Hubler received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received offers from Dakota State (S. Dak.) and Carthage (Wisc.).

Marana Mountain View safety/slotback Deven Sanchez received an offer from Hastings.

Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received an offer from Upper Iowa.

Hamilton wide receiver Dwayne Quentin Ross received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Yuma Catholic linebacker Dezmend Esquivel received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Cactus Shadows linebacker Jacob Steward received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Greenway offensive guard Zach Bauer received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).

Notre Dame quarterback Braden Wells received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Higley linebacker Carson Allen received an offer from Black Hills State.

Highland defensive end Tautua Pauga received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Dakota State.

Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst received an offer from Wooster.

Pusch Ridge quarterback Hayden Hallett received an offer from Anderson (Ind.).

Willow Canyon running back Vincent Calbone received offers from Simpson and Kansas Wesleyan.

Mountain Ridge long snapper Tyler Wigglesworth received an offer from Arizona Christian.

ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Northern State (S. Dak.).

Liberty tight end Darin Barrows received his first offers from Simpson and Hastings.

Pinnacle linebacker Cole Franklin received an offer from Carnegie Mellon (Pa.).

Willow Canyon athlete Xereque Parham received an offer from Valley City State.

Coolidge offensive tackle Denzel Glass received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Sierra Linda offensive guard Louis Cheno Jr. received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Moon Valley quarterback Micah Southwick received his first offer Norwich (Vt.).

Deer Valley center Damien Marquez received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Estrella Foothills offensive tackle Max Amicarelli received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).

Desert Edge wide receiver Richard Kulik received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

Cienega defensive end Nolan Baker received an offer from Tabor.

Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).

South Mountain safety Mel McLaurin received his first offer from Wilkes (Pa.).

Valley Vista wide receiver Xayden Campos received his first offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).

Cienega linebacker Patrick Fleming received his first offer from Grinnell (Iowa).

Salpointe safety Cruz Rushing received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Cienega wide receiver CJ Hangartner received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Salpointe wide receiver Antonio Martinez received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Lake Havasu slotback Cody Pellaton received an offer from Jamestown.

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).

Sierra Linda offensive guard Fabian Pina received an offer from Black Hills State.

Walden Grove offensive tackle Justin Shehow received an offer from Dean (Mass.).

O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Benedictine College (Kans.).

Catalina linebacker Kyler Manning received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Trivium Prep center Caleb Hamilton received an offer from Tabor.

Salpointe running back Anthony Wilhite received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).

Seton Catholic wide receiver Nick DiPuccio received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Ripon.

O'Connor offensive tackle Aiden Simonton received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Peoria tight end Jake Price received his first offer from Jamestown.

Cibola offensive tackle Elijah Villasenor received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Empire running back/linebacker received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Cactus safety Joseph Lagafuaina received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Minn.).

Brophy wide receiver Max Ware received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).

Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).

Brophy tight end Michael Quartermain received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).

Flowing Wells safety Carlos Quintero received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Buena linebacker Ivory McFadden received his first offer from Wooster.

Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Morehead State (Ky.).

Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Jack Plote received an offer from Wooster.

Cactus running back Oliver Walker received his first offer from Willamette.

Chandler cornerback Alfred Smith received an offer from Texas Tech.

Horizon defensive tackle Daniel Santiago received an offer from New Hampshire.

Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Lake Forest.

Campo Verde offensive tackle Andrew Hinojos received an offer from Simpson.

Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar received an offer from Lake Forest.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.