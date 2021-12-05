Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 12/5
Brophy kicker Lye gets offer from Northern Arizona
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
An in-state Division I school has entered the recruiting radar for Marcus Lye as Northern Arizona became his third FCS offer on Sunday. The kicker and punter at Brophy Prep got to finish his HS career with his longest field goal in the 6A quarterfinals at Red Mountain (53 yards). Lye grades out as a 4.5-star at both kicker and punter from Kohl's Kicking. This season, he booted 12 field goals and averaged 37.6 yards per punt. Lye also made sure teams had to go the length of the field as he put 43 of his 56 kickoffs through the end zone. He carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Northern Arizona must replace punter DJ Arnson, a Basha grad. Arnson set the program records for games played with 49 and punting yards with 11,041. The Lumberjacks finished 5-6 this season.
Here's the rest of the offers since Monday:
Sierra Linda cornerback Xavier Quintanilla received an offer from Valley City State (N. Dak.).
Desert Edge cornerback Breshaun Brown received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Basha safety Jordan Anderson received an offer from Avila (Mo.).
Florence linebacker Victor Aguirre received offers from Hastings (Neb.) and Tabor (Kans.).
Cactus wide receiver Chris Thomas Jr. received offers from Black Hills State and John Carroll (Ohio).
Notre Dame defensive tackle/offensive guard Duke Frye received an offer from Morningside (Iowa).
ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Logan Hubler received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Sunrise Mountain linebacker Andrew Ochoa received offers from Dakota State (S. Dak.) and Carthage (Wisc.).
Marana Mountain View safety/slotback Deven Sanchez received an offer from Hastings.
Casa Grande cornerback Dematris Azcueta received an offer from Upper Iowa.
Hamilton wide receiver Dwayne Quentin Ross received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Yuma Catholic linebacker Dezmend Esquivel received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Cactus Shadows linebacker Jacob Steward received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Greenway offensive guard Zach Bauer received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
Valley Vista center Jaden Lay received an offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Notre Dame quarterback Braden Wells received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Higley linebacker Carson Allen received an offer from Black Hills State.
Highland defensive end Tautua Pauga received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received an offer from Dakota State.
Red Mountain defensive tackle Jayden Hurst received an offer from Wooster.
Pusch Ridge quarterback Hayden Hallett received an offer from Anderson (Ind.).
Willow Canyon running back Vincent Calbone received offers from Simpson and Kansas Wesleyan.
Mountain Ridge long snapper Tyler Wigglesworth received an offer from Arizona Christian.
ALA-Queen Creek linebacker Brandon Wettstein received an offer from Northern State (S. Dak.).
Liberty tight end Darin Barrows received his first offers from Simpson and Hastings.
Pinnacle linebacker Cole Franklin received an offer from Carnegie Mellon (Pa.).
Willow Canyon athlete Xereque Parham received an offer from Valley City State.
Coolidge offensive tackle Denzel Glass received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Estrella Foothills defensive end Donell Danley received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Sierra Linda offensive guard Louis Cheno Jr. received his first offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Josiah Gardner received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Moon Valley quarterback Micah Southwick received his first offer Norwich (Vt.).
Deer Valley center Damien Marquez received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Estrella Foothills offensive tackle Max Amicarelli received an offer from Southwestern (Kans.).
Desert Edge wide receiver Richard Kulik received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Cienega defensive end Nolan Baker received an offer from Tabor.
Vista Grande linebacker Conor Sullivan received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
South Mountain safety Mel McLaurin received his first offer from Wilkes (Pa.).
Valley Vista wide receiver Xayden Campos received his first offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Cienega linebacker Patrick Fleming received his first offer from Grinnell (Iowa).
Salpointe safety Cruz Rushing received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Cienega wide receiver CJ Hangartner received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Salpointe wide receiver Antonio Martinez received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Lake Havasu slotback Cody Pellaton received an offer from Jamestown.
Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).
Sierra Linda offensive guard Fabian Pina received an offer from Black Hills State.
Walden Grove offensive tackle Justin Shehow received an offer from Dean (Mass.).
O'Connor defensive tackle Owen Faulkner received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Benedictine College (Kans.).
Catalina linebacker Kyler Manning received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Trivium Prep center Caleb Hamilton received an offer from Tabor.
Salpointe running back Anthony Wilhite received his first offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Seton Catholic wide receiver Nick DiPuccio received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Ripon.
O'Connor offensive tackle Aiden Simonton received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Peoria tight end Jake Price received his first offer from Jamestown.
Cibola offensive tackle Elijah Villasenor received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Empire running back/linebacker received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Cactus safety Joseph Lagafuaina received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Minn.).
Brophy wide receiver Max Ware received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
Brophy tight end Michael Quartermain received his first offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Flowing Wells safety Carlos Quintero received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
Buena linebacker Ivory McFadden received his first offer from Wooster.
Cienega defensive end Brody Kallman received an offer from Morehead State (Ky.).
Mountain Pointe offensive tackle Jack Plote received an offer from Wooster.
Cactus running back Oliver Walker received his first offer from Willamette.
Chandler cornerback Alfred Smith received an offer from Texas Tech.
Horizon defensive tackle Daniel Santiago received an offer from New Hampshire.
Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Lake Forest.
Campo Verde offensive tackle Andrew Hinojos received an offer from Simpson.
Saguaro offensive guard Raul Aguilar received an offer from Lake Forest.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ripon
Michael Aguirre - Salpointe (WR): Presentation
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Greenville, Hastings, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Tabor
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)
Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound, Southwestern (Kans.)
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, Upper Iowa, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): Morgan State
Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Clarke, Tabor
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Darin Barrows - Liberty (TE): Hastings, Simpson
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Minot State, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Sam Benjamin - Ironwood Ridge (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Willamette
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, Valley City State
Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State
Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny
Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt
Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEVADA, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Xayden Campos - Valley Vista (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.)
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Whittier, Willamette
Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Louis Cheno Jr. - Sierra Linda (OG): Ottawa (Kans.)
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, San Diego
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Southern Virginia
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Cook - Miami (RB): LUTHER
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Midway
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline, Muskingum, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest, St. Olaf
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown, Simpson
Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark
CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Rose-Hulman
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Brendon Enriquez - Morenci (SS): Luther
Dezmend Esquivel - Yuma Catholic (LB): Culver-Stockton, Midway, Wooster
Ben Evans - Marana (OT): St. Olaf
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Patrick Fleming - Cienega (LB): Grinnell
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State, Rice, Weber State
Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Buena Vista, Rose-Hulman
Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon, Oberlin
Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): Cornell Coll. (Iowa)
Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings
Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Morningside, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): Mary
Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Fitchburg State, Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Lyon
Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Northern Michigan, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Willamette
Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Syracuse
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Anderson, Clarke, Gustavus Adolphus, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Crown, Simpson, Tabor
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Crown, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Midway, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
CJ Hangartner - Cienega (WR): Clarke
Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista
Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Rose-Hulman, Wooster
Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon, Wooster
Mason Hill - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, TULANE, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): Buena Vista, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wooster
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Grinnell, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Drake, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Thomas, Valparaiso
Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, Southwestern (Kans.)
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark
Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), Whittier
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Lambert - Empire (RB/LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista
Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): Ottawa (Kans.)
CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Hastings
Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Presbyterian
Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Buena Vista, Crown, Lawrence Tech, Ottawa (Kans.)
Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ripon
Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): Ottawa, St. Norbert
Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Muskingum
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ivory McFadden - Buena (LB): Wooster
Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mel McLaurin - South Mountain (FS): Wilkes
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther
Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN
Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis
Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Morgan State
Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, John Carroll, Juniata, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Carthage, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hendrix
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther
Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Carthage, Clarke
Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Augustana (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana Tech, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Tautua Pauga - Highland (DE): Black Hills State
Cody Pellaton - Lake Havasu (SB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Simpson
Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Black Hills State, Mayville State, Southwest Baptist
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Saint Mary, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Jake Price - Peoria (TE): Jamestown
Michael Quartermain - Brophy (TE): Willamette
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State
Carlos Quintero - Flowing Wells (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Willamette
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ottawa (Kans.)
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): Rose-Hulman
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Ottawa
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Weber State
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, New Hampshire, San Diego State, Yale
Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): Hastings, New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): DRAKE
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Dean, Muskingum, Rockford
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Texas Tech, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego
Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Northern Arizona
Micah Southwick - Moon Valley (QB): Norwich
Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
William Stemler - Buena (LB): MidAmerica Nazarene
Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Luther, Nichols, Ottawa, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Stevens - Highland (OG): Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary
Jacob Steward - Cactus Shadows (LB): Arizona Christian
Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.)
Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, Georgetown
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, NEVADA, Southern Utah, Utah State
Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Kansas Wesleyan, Ottawa
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette
Myller Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Alabama A&M, Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Black Hills State, John Carroll, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State
Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Presentation
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.)
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark
Elijah Villasenor - Cibola (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Oliver Walker - Cactus (RB): Willamette
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside, Valparaiso
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Muskingum, Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern State, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Tyler Wigglesworth - Mountain Ridge (LS): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Anthony Wilhite - Salpointe (RB): Ottawa
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE
Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan
Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke
Mountain Pointe athlete Boyd commits to Nevada
Following his sophomore year, Amier Boyd transferred from South Mountain to Mountain Pointe as a quarterback. While at MPHS, he's learned new positions including receiver and defensive back.
Boyd took to Twitter on Saturday to make his commitment announcement to Nevada.
"I love the coaches there," Boyd said in a text message. "He always believed in me and what I could do. Also, he never gave up on me and stayed in touch while also staying truthful about everything he said! Lastly, they brought me in as family when I went on a visit up there."
Boyd is being recruited by the Wolf Pack as a cornerback. On defense last season, he had 57 tackles for the Pride with two forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions. One of the picks, against Brophy, went for a touchdown in a 26-23 victory.
Nevada has accepted an inviation to the Quick Lane Bowl, where it will face Western Michigan (7-5). This is the fourth straight bowl for the Wolf Pack (8-4). Quarterback Carson Strong set a new single-season record with 36 touchdowns for Nevada, which produced its highest number of regular-season wins since 2010. The game will take place at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 27 and will kickoff at 9 a.m. (ESPN).
Hamilton finished with an undefeated regular-season record. Wide receiver Christian Anaya was named the 6A Premier Region Player of the Year. The 6-1, 175-pound athlete committed to Montana State last Monday.
He received his offer from MSU after competing in a camp last June. Anaya also visited Bozeman for the Bobcats' win over Idaho State in October.
"They believed in me early and did a great job of letting my family and I know I was their guy," Anaya said in a text message. "I love the winning tradition and the school's commitment to the football program. You can feel the energy about the program from everyone I came in contact with. Game day atmosphere was great (19,297 in attendance) and their new facilities are a game changer."
Anaya set the new single-season receptions record for Hamilton with 87 catches which he turned into 978 yards and 17 touchdowns (19 total). He also returned punts and brought one back to the house against Higley.
Montana State played a game Saturday with 30-mph wind gusts in the Second Round of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats (10-2) rushed for 387 yards in a 26-7 win over Tennessee-Martin. Next week, MSU will travel to Huntsville, Texas to take on top seed and defending champ Sam Houston State (11-0) in the quarterfinals.
The first Arizona HS player to throw for 7,000 yards in his career and rush for 3,000 announced his commitment on Thursday. Casa Grande dual-threat Angel Flores will be heading up the mountain to Northern Arizona.
It was back in December of 2020 that Flores received his offer from the Lumberjacks. Among his other offers were a trio of Big Sky Conference schools Eastern Washington, Portland State, and Weber State. He said he chose NAU because of the coaches.
"They are not just great coaches, but great people in general," Flores said in a text message. "I can really feel they will shape me into the man I want to be one day and help me reach my full potential. Also, the future is looking bright having a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing with most of them Arizona guys! Being able to represent my state is a big deal!"
The high school career of Flores (6-2, 205) has one more game and it's the 4A championship game this Friday afternoon. A four-year starter for the Cougars, he had 25 touchdown passes against just four interceptions prior to last Friday's game against Mesquite. On the ground, he's already gone over 1,000 yards with a dozen TDs.
One of the Arizona guys Flores will get to play with his Glendale alum Kevin Daniels. The NAU freshman running back was named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week twice this year. The most recent was the final game of the season when he had 280 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries in a 45-21 win at Cal Poly. It was the sixth-highest single game total in Lumberjack history.
In three seasons at Miami High School in Gila County, Justin Cook rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. A hard worker, Cook committed to Luther College in Iowa on Thursday.
The work that Luther's coaches put in during the recruiting process paid off in getting the services of the 6-foot, 180-pounder that averaged 8.8 yards per carry in 2021.
"As the season ended, there were a lot of coaches that were interested and in touch with me," Cook said in a text message. "A lot of the coaches over at Luther made a greater effort to keep in touch with me and make me feel welcomed. I believe I can grow a lot as a player under their guidance. I'm very excited and honored."
This season, Cook shared carries with four other players and a mobile quarterback. In 49 attempts, he rushed for 432 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
Luther, a Division III school in the American Rivers Conference, is in the process of hiring a new football coach. The Norse (0-10) fell on tough times in 2021 and Caleb Padilla will not return after seven years at the school (four as head coach). Assistant coaches are currently leading the football program.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES
Brok Determan (QB) - Benson
BYU COUGARS
Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
LUTHER NORSE
Justin Cook (RB) - Miami
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
Malaki Ta'ase (DE) - Mesa Mountain View
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
TULANE GREEN WAVE
Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro