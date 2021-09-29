Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/29

UPDATED: 9/29/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Mountain Ridge is seeking its first winning season since 2010. The Mountain Lions brought plenty of talent back on offense, including tackle Kaden Hicks, who picked up an offer from Morehead State last Thursday. The Mountain Lions are on their way to that plus-.500 season as they're now 3-1 after a win at North last Friday. MRHS has been bolstered by a powerful offense that is averaging 45 points and 425 yards per game. This was the second Division I offer for the 6-4, 270-pound lineman. Hicks had some key blocks in the win over North and is getting better each week. Morehead State has completed its non-conference schedule at 1-2 and begins Pioneer Football League (FCS) play this Saturday against their closest opponent in the conference, Dayton. The Eagles had last weekend off following a 59-35 shootout loss to Austin Peay (Tenn.) on Sept. 18. Morehead State, located in Kentucky, has won its last four home games.

Brophy evened its record to 2-2 with a victory over Notre Dame (20-7) in the second annual Holy Bowl last Friday. The Broncos put it up 38 times with quarterback Elijah Warner and he completed 24 of them for 226 yards and a touchdown. The 6-1, 195-pound signal caller received an offer from Northern Colorado on Tuesday. After being injured in the first game of his junior year, Warner is back and has thrown for 952 yards and has 10 TD passes. For the season, he is completing 67 percent of his throws. Northern Colorado is coming off a 17-10 overtime win over Northern Arizona to begin Big Sky Conference (FCS) play. This week, the Bears head to Bozeman to take on No. 11 Montana State. UNC his seeking its first win at MSU in 18 years.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Queen Creek long snapper Mack Taylor received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Sunrise Mountain tight end Johnny Hart received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Highland tight end Jace Patton received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Walden Grove offensive tackle Michael Cromer received offers from Bethany College (Kans.) and Wisconsin-River Falls.

River Valley athlete Rivelino Pacheco received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Chaparral linebacker CJ Eastwood received his first offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Notre Dame defensive tackle/offensive guard Duke Frye received an offer from Rose-Hulman.

Benson cornerback Jimmy Lerblance received his first offers from Crown (Minn.) and Rose-Hulman.

Casa Grande wide receiver Anthony Flores received his first offer from Rose-Hulman.

Greenway safety Kevin Johanson received his first offer from Grinnell (Iowa).

Benson quarterback Brok Determan received an offer from Crown.

Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received offers from Culver-Stockton (Mo.), Montana State-Northern, and Crown.

Peoria cornerback Jeremiah Gossett received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Estrella Foothills kicker Diego Alvarez received his first offer from St. Francis (Ill.).

ALA-Queen Creek quarterback Logan Hubler received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

River Valley linebacker Ryan Matteson received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.