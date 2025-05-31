Published May 31, 2025
Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/30
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

UTEP offers Hamilton RB Brown

UPDATED: 5/30/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all future games are in Arizona time.

Hamilton running back Jacob Brown received his fourth overall offer, and third from an FBS school, on Wednesday from UTEP. He is 5-11, 205 pounds, and rushed for 980 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Huskies. Brown was named First Team All-6A Premier Region and is talented not only running the ball, but also catching it (25 receptions last season), and blocking for his teammates. Last month, he went on an unofficial visit to New Mexico. Prior to his junior year, Brown played at Saguaro. UTEP will play in five nationally-televised games this season, three of them Conference USA games. The first of those is the opener on Aug. 30 at Utah State (4:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network). The Miners (3-9 last season) have never defeated USU (0-3 all-time).

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/24):

Liberty cornerback Eli Ruterman received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Basha safety Kaden Williams received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Trey Peck received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha defensive tackle EJ Washington received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Pinnacle offensive guard Tanner Peltier received offers from Hampden-Sydney (Va.), Fort Lewis, Southern Virginia, and Peru State (Neb.).

ALA-Queen Creek center Mackey Jensen received an offer from Southern Virginia.

Highland cornerback Anthony Martin received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Brophy defensive tackle Joshua Finch-Logan received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Marana Hayden Utley received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Centennial quarterback Kainan Manna received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. received an offer from Dartmouth (N.H.).

Desert Vista running back Kyler Drunansky received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Ironwood quarterback KhaVontae Paul received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha running back/defensive back Mason Lewis received an offer from Cal.

Queen Creek linebacker RJ Jackson received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Grambling State (La.).

Chandler linebacker Jordan Taylor received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Dillon Aspiras received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Higley linebacker Andrew Hines received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Casteel offensive guard Bryce Greer received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Montana State.

Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Middle Tennessee.

La Joya wide receiver Jayden Quick received offers from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.) and Peru State.

ALA-Ironwood offensive tackle Gage Barrett received an offer from Central College (Iowa).

Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received an offer from Peru State.

Salpointe offensive guard Tharran Koran received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Salpointe linebacker Bryan Melton received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Tucson cornerback Ollie Simmers received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Queen Creek offensive tackle Isiah Forney received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Perry defensive tackle Ricky Stewart received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received an offer from McPherson.

Cienega wide receiver Jaden Rodgers received an offer from Idaho State.

Perry wide receiver Max Wendelschafer received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Centennial safety Brandon Nicholson received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Salpointe offensive guard Sabina Moreno received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS

Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell

Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa

Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison

Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV

Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary

John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)

Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona

Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest

Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell

Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois

Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State

Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP

Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona

Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa

Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest

Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings

Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State

Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia

Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico

Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest

Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV

Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest

Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst

Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale

Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest

Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, Northern Arizona

Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho

Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest

Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah

Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis

Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State

Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian

Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky

Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell

Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State

Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP

Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): Air Force, Army

Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico

Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona

Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest

Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Wyoming

Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech

Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)

Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific

Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia

Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings

Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton

Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis

Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest

Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest

RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis

Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia

Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian

Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming

Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV, UTEP

Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest

Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP

Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV

Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State

Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State

Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark

Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls

Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet

Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania

Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Ottawa (Kans.)

Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)

Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest

Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army

Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State

Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State

RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Lake Forest

Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest

Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson

Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Fort Lewis

Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls

Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State

Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest, Peru State

Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International

Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico

Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet

Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest

George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman

Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, North Park

JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico

Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State

Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Nicholson - Centennial (SS): Western New Mexico

Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico

William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Lake Forest

Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State

KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest

Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State

Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham

Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest

Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico

Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest

Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst

Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State

Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell

Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis

John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain

Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP

Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State

AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State

Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis

Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest

Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico

Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, North Dakota

Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington

Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Weber State

Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah

Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State

Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho

Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake

Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico

Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV

Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest

Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force

DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army

Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis

Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis

Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State

Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska

Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP

Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest

Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State

Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Lake Forest

TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis

Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV

Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest

Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP

Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP

Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Basha QB Brodie Vehrs commits to Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

UPDATED: 5/30/25

On Tuesday, the second quarterback from a talented 2026 class went off the board as Brodie Vehrs made his college decision.

The 6-foot, 195-pound signal caller for Basha will be staying in-state and play for Northern Arizona. It was the staff and the culture that made the difference for Vehrs.

“Relationships!,” Vehrs said about the main reason he committed to NAU in a text message. “It stood out how much they cared about my family and the effort they put into me as a person.”

After receiving his offer from the Lumberjacks in February, Vehrs went on an unofficial visit to the Flagstaff campus in March. It was an Arizona HS alum on the NAU coaching staff - Tim Roschman - that helped make the difference. Arizona guys recruiting Arizona guys.

Arizona Varsity’s Adam Beadle interviewed Vehrs and documented his commitment here.

A starter for the first time for the Bears, following in the footsteps of Demond Williams Jr., Vehrs threw for 2,915 yards and had 27 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. He completed 72 percent of his passes.

In addition to the stats, Vehrs led Basha to the Open Division championship game last season. His sophomore year (2023), he got reps on the JV team and went undefeated (8-0) averaging 35 points per game.

NAU was the first Division I school to offer Vehrs. He is the first in-state player to commit to the Lumberjacks (and third overall).

In the Hero Sports preseason media poll, Northern Arizona is ranked No. 19. The Lumberjacks went 8-5 in 2024 and posted their highest win total in 12 years. NAU went undefeated at home (5-0) for just the third time in program history and made the FCS Playoffs. This season kicks off with a game in Tempe against Arizona State on Aug. 30.

CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley

BYU COUGARS

Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley

CLEMSON TIGERS

Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton

IDAHO VANDALS

Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson

Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek

Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton

STANFORD CARDINAL

Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde