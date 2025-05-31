Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/30

UPDATED: 5/30/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for all future games are in Arizona time.

Hamilton running back Jacob Brown received his fourth overall offer, and third from an FBS school, on Wednesday from UTEP. He is 5-11, 205 pounds, and rushed for 980 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Huskies. Brown was named First Team All-6A Premier Region and is talented not only running the ball, but also catching it (25 receptions last season), and blocking for his teammates. Last month, he went on an unofficial visit to New Mexico. Prior to his junior year, Brown played at Saguaro. UTEP will play in five nationally-televised games this season, three of them Conference USA games. The first of those is the opener on Aug. 30 at Utah State (4:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network). The Miners (3-9 last season) have never defeated USU (0-3 all-time).

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/24):

Liberty cornerback Eli Ruterman received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Basha safety Kaden Williams received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Trey Peck received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha defensive tackle EJ Washington received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Pinnacle offensive guard Tanner Peltier received offers from Hampden-Sydney (Va.), Fort Lewis, Southern Virginia, and Peru State (Neb.).

ALA-Queen Creek center Mackey Jensen received an offer from Southern Virginia.

Highland cornerback Anthony Martin received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Brophy defensive tackle Joshua Finch-Logan received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Marana Hayden Utley received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Centennial quarterback Kainan Manna received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. received an offer from Dartmouth (N.H.).

Desert Vista running back Kyler Drunansky received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Ironwood quarterback KhaVontae Paul received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Basha running back/defensive back Mason Lewis received an offer from Cal.

Queen Creek linebacker RJ Jackson received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Grambling State (La.).

Chandler linebacker Jordan Taylor received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Dillon Aspiras received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).

Higley linebacker Andrew Hines received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Casteel offensive guard Bryce Greer received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Montana State.

Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Middle Tennessee.

La Joya wide receiver Jayden Quick received offers from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.) and Peru State.

ALA-Ironwood offensive tackle Gage Barrett received an offer from Central College (Iowa).

Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received an offer from Peru State.

Salpointe offensive guard Tharran Koran received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Salpointe linebacker Bryan Melton received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Tucson cornerback Ollie Simmers received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Queen Creek offensive tackle Isiah Forney received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Perry defensive tackle Ricky Stewart received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received an offer from McPherson.

Cienega wide receiver Jaden Rodgers received an offer from Idaho State.

Perry wide receiver Max Wendelschafer received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Centennial safety Brandon Nicholson received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Salpointe offensive guard Sabina Moreno received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.