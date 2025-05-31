Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 5/30

UTEP offers Hamilton RB Brown
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Hamilton running back Jacob Brown received his fourth overall offer, and third from an FBS school, on Wednesday from UTEP. He is 5-11, 205 pounds, and rushed for 980 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Huskies. Brown was named First Team All-6A Premier Region and is talented not only running the ball, but also catching it (25 receptions last season), and blocking for his teammates. Last month, he went on an unofficial visit to New Mexico. Prior to his junior year, Brown played at Saguaro. UTEP will play in five nationally-televised games this season, three of them Conference USA games. The first of those is the opener on Aug. 30 at Utah State (4:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network). The Miners (3-9 last season) have never defeated USU (0-3 all-time).
Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (5/24):
Liberty cornerback Eli Ruterman received his first offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Basha safety Kaden Williams received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Cactus Shadows wide receiver Trey Peck received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Basha defensive tackle EJ Washington received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Pinnacle offensive guard Tanner Peltier received offers from Hampden-Sydney (Va.), Fort Lewis, Southern Virginia, and Peru State (Neb.).
ALA-Queen Creek center Mackey Jensen received an offer from Southern Virginia.
Highland cornerback Anthony Martin received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Brophy defensive tackle Joshua Finch-Logan received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Marana Hayden Utley received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Centennial quarterback Kainan Manna received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Tonopah Valley defensive end Corey Webb Jr. received an offer from Dartmouth (N.H.).
Desert Vista running back Kyler Drunansky received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Ironwood quarterback KhaVontae Paul received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Basha running back/defensive back Mason Lewis received an offer from Cal.
Queen Creek linebacker RJ Jackson received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Grambling State (La.).
Chandler linebacker Jordan Taylor received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Cactus Shadows wide receiver Dillon Aspiras received an offer from McPherson (Kans.).
Higley linebacker Andrew Hines received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Casteel offensive guard Bryce Greer received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Liberty linebacker Cannon Garday received an offer from Montana State.
Basha cornerback Trey Knox received an offer from Middle Tennessee.
La Joya wide receiver Jayden Quick received offers from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.) and Peru State.
ALA-Ironwood offensive tackle Gage Barrett received an offer from Central College (Iowa).
Pinnacle offensive guard Michael Laufenburger received an offer from Peru State.
Salpointe offensive guard Tharran Koran received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Salpointe linebacker Bryan Melton received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Tucson cornerback Ollie Simmers received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Red Mountain quarterback Dominic Carmigiano received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Queen Creek offensive tackle Isiah Forney received an offer from Western New Mexico.
Perry defensive tackle Ricky Stewart received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received an offer from McPherson.
Cienega wide receiver Jaden Rodgers received an offer from Idaho State.
Perry wide receiver Max Wendelschafer received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
Cactus Shadows offensive guard Riley Baughman received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Centennial safety Brandon Nicholson received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
Salpointe offensive guard Sabina Moreno received his first offer from Western New Mexico.
CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS
Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell
Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa
Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison
Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV
Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary
John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)
Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona
Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest
Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell
Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois
Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State
Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP
Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona
Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest
Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings
Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State
Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia
Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico
Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest
Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV
Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest
Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst
Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale
Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest
Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, Northern Arizona
Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest
Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah
Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis
Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State
Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian
Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky
Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell
Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP
Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): Air Force, Army
Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico
Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona
Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest
Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Wyoming
Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech
Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific
Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia
Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings
Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton
Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis
Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest
Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest
RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis
Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia
Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian
Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming
Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV, UTEP
Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest
Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP
Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV
Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Wayne State
Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State
Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark
Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls
Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet
Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania
Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Ottawa (Kans.)
Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)
Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest
Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): AIR FORCE, Army
Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State
RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Lake Forest
Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest
Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson
Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Fort Lewis
Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls
Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State
Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Lake Forest, Peru State
Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International
Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico
Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet
Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest
George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman
Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, North Park
JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico
Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State
Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Nicholson - Centennial (SS): Western New Mexico
Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico
William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Lake Forest
Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State
KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest
Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State
Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham
Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest
Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico
Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest
Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst
Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State
Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell
Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis
John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain
Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP
Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State
AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State
Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis
Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest
Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico
Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, North Dakota
Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington
Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Weber State
Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah
Paz St John - Liberty (DT): Boise State, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State
Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho
Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake
Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico
Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV
Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest
Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force
DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army
Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis
Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis
Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State
Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska
Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP
Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest
Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State
Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis
Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV
Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State
Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest
Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP
Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP
Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls
Basha QB Brodie Vehrs commits to Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
On Tuesday, the second quarterback from a talented 2026 class went off the board as Brodie Vehrs made his college decision.
The 6-foot, 195-pound signal caller for Basha will be staying in-state and play for Northern Arizona. It was the staff and the culture that made the difference for Vehrs.
“Relationships!,” Vehrs said about the main reason he committed to NAU in a text message. “It stood out how much they cared about my family and the effort they put into me as a person.”
After receiving his offer from the Lumberjacks in February, Vehrs went on an unofficial visit to the Flagstaff campus in March. It was an Arizona HS alum on the NAU coaching staff - Tim Roschman - that helped make the difference. Arizona guys recruiting Arizona guys.
Arizona Varsity’s Adam Beadle interviewed Vehrs and documented his commitment here.
A starter for the first time for the Bears, following in the footsteps of Demond Williams Jr., Vehrs threw for 2,915 yards and had 27 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. He completed 72 percent of his passes.
In addition to the stats, Vehrs led Basha to the Open Division championship game last season. His sophomore year (2023), he got reps on the JV team and went undefeated (8-0) averaging 35 points per game.
NAU was the first Division I school to offer Vehrs. He is the first in-state player to commit to the Lumberjacks (and third overall).
In the Hero Sports preseason media poll, Northern Arizona is ranked No. 19. The Lumberjacks went 8-5 in 2024 and posted their highest win total in 12 years. NAU went undefeated at home (5-0) for just the third time in program history and made the FCS Playoffs. This season kicks off with a game in Tempe against Arizona State on Aug. 30.
CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Colton Lauffer (SS) - O’Connor
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley
BYU COUGARS
Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley
CLEMSON TIGERS
Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton
IDAHO VANDALS
Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson
Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek
Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton
STANFORD CARDINAL
Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde