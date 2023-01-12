This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Black Hills State offered a pair of players on Thursday. Wrangler Guilliams and Matt Spurlin each received them from the Yellow Jackets. Guilliams is a 6-5, 280-pound defensive tackle at Florence. He totaled 81 tackles to lead the Gophers. He added three sacks as well. That led to his being named the 3A Central Region Defensive Player of the Year. Spurlin is a 6-1, 255-pound offensive guard at Willow Canyon. He helped lead the Wildcats to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Willow Canyon averaged just under 30 points and 200 rushing yards per game. Black Hills State averaged 170 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked No. 2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). The Yellow Jackets finished 7-4 and had their first winning season since 2016.

Connor Lopez was a three-year starter at Poston Butte. The 6-5, 215-pound tight end gained an offer on Thursday from Southwest Minnesota State. Lopez had his most productive year in 2022 with 34 catches for 540 yards and six touchdowns. He also started on the defensive side of the ball in his senior year (outside linebacker) and made 58 tackles for the Broncos. He was an Ed Doherty medallion recipient after his game at Coconino last season (6 catches, 190 yards, 3 TDs, 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble). Southwest Minnesota State finished last season at 4-7. Carter Dicker, a Perry alum, is one of five SMSU players that earned a spot on the All-District Academic Team. In his two years there, Dicker has kicked eight field goals and averaged 38.7 yards over 101 punts. The Mustangs are in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/12/23

Like a coaching staff made up of guys with Arizona roots such as head coach Kenny Dillingham, Shaun Aguano, and Jason Mohns, Corona del Sol kicker Carston Kieffer declared "I'm Home" as he announced his commitment to Arizona State.

Kieffer, who was named by the National Football Foundation as its Luis Zendejas Kicker of the Year, was selected First Team All-6A Central Region. He converted all 43 of his extra points last season along with four field goals (long of 45). Kieffer handled kickoffs and had 37 touchbacks in 55 attempts.

He earned his offer from ASU back in October on the same day the Sun Devils defeated Washington in Tempe.

Former Chaparral and Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle was tabbed by Dillingham to be an assistant coach and special teams coordinator. He has spent a decade coaching special teams in the Pac-12 at Arizona and Cal. Arizona State finished 3-9 last season. The Sun Devils were just 2-7 in Pac-12 play.





Casteel running back Brennen Hills gave a verbal commitment on Friday to Nebraska Wesleyan. He received his offer from the Prairie Wolves following a visit to Lincoln last June.

"What led me to choose this school was the community along with the program and seeing myself improve and get better with my craft," Hills said in a text message. "That, along with getting a degree that will carry out with me for the rest of my life."

Hills missed some time in the middle of the season with an injury and played in just five games for the Colts last season. He had a long gain of 21 yards in the opener at Mountain Ridge. Hills selected NWU over 10 other offers he received.

Nebraska Wesleyan concluded the 2022 season with a record of 1-9. The Prairie Wolves lost all eight of their games in the American Rivers Conference (Div. III).





Hastings College has been recruiting the entire state of Arizona and it's shown. Flagstaff wide receiver Jake Weidinger became the fourth Arizona HS senior to commit to the Broncos on Saturday. He is also the third from outside the Phoenix area.

The 6-3, 200-pounder led the Eagles in touchdowns with nine while adding 501 yards in 28 receptions. He is a three-sport athlete that has also played basketball and hockey.

Weidinger received his offer from Hastings in November. He is an excellent student with a 3.8 GPA.

"I just like the academic side of the school a lot," Weidinger said of Hastings in a text message. "Their style of play really fits well with who I am as a player."

Hastings, located in Nebraska, had its first winning season since 2014 last fall. The Broncos went 7-4 and are members of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA).





Arizona Christian added two more in-state commitments to its 2023 class on Saturday. Shannon Coulter and Charles Ennis Jr. will be staying in town to play for the Firestorm.

Coulter is a 5-10, 150-pound wide receiver at Saguaro. He has been through a couple of injuries the past two years with the Sabercats after transferring from Mountain Ridge. Those include an injury to his back and both ankles. Being able to continue playing football at ACU gives him a second chance.

"They showed that they geniunely care about their athletes and they will do everything in their power to make sure they have a great relationship with them," Coulter said about Arizona Christian in a text message. "Another key factor is how big they are on Christianity and the brotherhood that they have. I'm definitely looking forward to starting the next chapter of my athletic and academic career."

Ennis is a 5-8, 195-pound running back at Chandler. Arizona Christian could provide him with more opportunities to carry the ball as well. In three years on varsity, Ennis had just 54 carries. He came up big in the Wolves' Open Division playoff game against Centennial with two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in a come-from-behind 47-27 victory.





Last season, Kaden Wagner was named to the First Team All-3A West Region. The defensive tackle committed to Western New Mexico on Thursday.

Wagner, 6-4 and 280 pounds, had 60 tackles and led Chino Valley in sacks with 4.5 along with four forced fumbles. He saw a little time on varsity as a freshman and then started the next three seasons. Wagner also played some offense and caught nine passes for 123 yards last year with a pair of touchdowns.

A beast in the weight room, he can deadlift 500 pounds.

Western New Mexico had its first winning season since 1993. The Mustangs defeated Eastern New Mexico in the annual Green Chile Bowl to finish at 6-5. WNMU competes in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).