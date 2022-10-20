UPDATED: 10/19/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Receiving his first Division I offers this week was Cade Alisa. The offensive tackle from Poston Butte got them from Arizona State and San Diego. Alisa is 6-6, 305 pounds, and serves up pancake blocks. Poston Butte (4-2) lost a lot of seniors from last year's team that made the 4A championship game, but is determined to make another run in 2022. A big part of that is the offense, which is averaging 29 points and almost 250 rushing yards per game. Alisa took a trip to the University of San Diego and got his offer last Saturday. After a conversation with interim ASU head coach Shaun Aguano, he collected a big local offer on Tuesday. Arizona State returns to action this week following its bye. The Sun Devils (2-4) will be at Stanford (2-4) in Northern California. The Pac-12 Network will have the television broadcast at 1 p.m. on Saturday. ASU has lost its last three in Palo Alto and last won at the Farm in 2007. San Diego improved to 3-3 with a Homecoming win over Presbyterian (S. Car.) last Saturday. The Toreros are members of the Pioneer Football League (FCS) and are idle this week. USD resumes play on Oct. 29 at St. Thomas (Minn.) and is 2-1 in conference play.



Another O-Lineman getting that Division I attention is Mason Chorak. The 6-6, 265-pound offensive tackle collected an offer from Idaho last Thursday. Chorak moved to Arizona during his junior year from Mercer Island HS in Washington. Saguaro's six games thus far have included games against three of the top 50 schools in the nation. The Sabercats have four games left to make a run and try to return to the Open Division and defend their title. Chorak can play either left or right tackle. Idaho scored a big road victory at Montana last week and is ranked for the first time since the Spring 2021 season. The Vandals (4-2) are No. 24 in the FCS Coaches Poll following a 30-23 win over the previously-third ranked Grizzlies. UI welcomes Portland State (2-4) to the Kibbie Dome this Saturday. Idaho is 3-0 in Big Sky Conference (FCS) games.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Lake Havasu running back Isaac Stopke received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Chandler offensive tackle Zarius Wells received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Basha offensive tackle Dylan Post received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Gustavus Adolphus (Minn.).

Highland safety Jace Nead received an offer from Knox (Ill.).

Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth received offers from Westminster (Pa.) and Arizona Christian.

Sabino running back David Cordova II received an offer from Cornell College (Iowa).

Marana Mountain View running back Ethan Chamberlain received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

St. Mary's offensive tackle Philip Maschue received an offer from Ottawa.

St. Mary's offensive tackle Ignacio Marquez received an offer from Ottawa.

St. Mary's tight end Andrue Cannon received an offer from Ottawa.

Central linebacker Aaron Francis received an offer from Ottawa.

Central wide receiver Quintin Conley received his first offer from Ottawa.

Corona del Sol linebacker Tristan Shafer received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Salpointe kicker Travis Rich received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Willow Canyon offensive guard Matt Spurlin received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Hamilton safety Michael Shinkle received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry offensive guard Marc O'Bannon received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Shadow Ridge offensive guard Logan Getejanc received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Brophy running back David Lopez received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Boulder Creek center Gage Maras received offers from Arizona Christian and Keiser (Fla.).

Saguaro linebacker Derek Calderon received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Saguaro wide receiver Shannon Coulter received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Cienega wide receiver Keron Watson received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Pusch Ridge linebacker Jack Butler received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from St. Andrews (N. Car.).

Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich received an offer from Dordt (Iowa).

Valley Christian wide receiver Adam Bradford received his first offer from Dordt.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.