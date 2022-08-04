Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 8/3
Campo Verde defensive lineman Hughes receives Knox offer
UPDATED: 8/3/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Two players hauled in offers from Knox College last Friday. Getting them were Matthew Tran and Isaac Anderson. Tran is a 5-10, 200-pound linebacker at Arizona College Prep. He had 45 tackles last season for the Knights. Tran posts some big numbers in a couple areas. He squatted 415 pounds last February in the weight room and he carries a 4.6 GPA in the classroom. Anderson is a 5-9, 190-pound safety at Williams Field. He also tallied a total of 45 tackles in his junior year. Anderson strives to be great on the field with his range and closing ability while persevering academically with a 4.16 GPA. Knox is looking to play a full 10 games after one of last year's contests was cancelled. It begins for the Prairie Fire on Sept. 3 at home against Westminster College (Mo.). Knox, located outside of Peoria in the state of Illinois, finishes with the Bronze Turkey Bowl game against Monmouth College (Ill.). That rivalry is the 13th oldest in the nation and dates back to 1888. That matchup will be played on Nov. 12 at the Knosher Bowl on Knox's campus. Knox went 3-6 last season and plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).
Another Arizona player was offered last Saturday as Jose Rivera earned an offer from Knox. Rivera is a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver at Cesar Chavez. He led the Champions in receiving yards last season with 419 yards and averaged 20 yards per reception. Cesar Chavez recently held its team camp up in Prescott. In the classroom, Rivera had a 4.6 GPA prior to last semester and actually increased it a peg to a 4.7.
On Tuesday, Clayton Hughes earned an offer from Knox. Hughes is a 5-11. 205-pound defensive tackle at Campo Verde. He had 28 tackles along with 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Coyotes last season. Hughes has been getting stronger for this coming season. He has a max bench of 340 and a squat of 520. Last month, Hughes competed in camps at Fort Lewis (Colo.), St. Thomas (Minn.), and Southwest Minnesota State.
Clarke University became the second offer for Sean Madrid last Friday. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is a linebacker at Salpointe Cathollic in Tucson. In limited action for the Lancers last seaon, he had two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. Madrid is excited to get more chances in his senior year. He is a physical athlete while also being a 3.8 GPA student. Madrid recently competed in a camp at Southwest Minnesota State. Clarke welcomed in 44 players in its most recent signing class with three of those from Arizona. The Pride will kick off its season on the road on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Evangel (Mo.). Clarke, located in Iowa, is a member of the Heart of America Conference (NAIA) and is looking to rebound after a 1-10 season in 2021.
Last Saturday, Madrid added an offer from Dakota Wesleyan. DWU added 35 players in the last recruiting cycle. The Tigers play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and went 4-7 last year. The school is located in South Dakota. DWU starts with an in-state rivalry game at Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 25. DSU won last year's game in a defensive struggle, 6-0 to claim victory for the fifth straight time in the series.
Concordia College in Minnesota extended an offer to Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin last Friday. The 6-4, 285-pound lineman announced it through Twitter following what he called "great conversation" with defensive coordinator Kyle Bakken. Chandler is opening its season in San Diego and will be one of the teams in the Honor Bowl. The Wolves will play the hosts, Cathedral Catholic, on Sept. 2. Chandler is ranked No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps. Cathedral Catholic won the CIF Division I-AA State championship last year and went 12-2. In the semifinals, the Dons defeated Orange Lutheran, 71-62. In each of the last two years, Concordia has celebrated its Senior Day in the snow. The final home game for the Cobbers this year is Nov. 5 against Hamline, so the white stuff could be in the forecast again. Concordia (4-6 in 2021) plays in the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and begins the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Valley City State (N. Dak.).
The University of Puget Sound made another offer in Arizona this week. Sean Mathews pocketed it from the Loggers. Mathews is a 5-10, 190-pound linebacker/running back at Thunderbird. He had 46 tackles, three sacks, and three fumble recoveries for the Titans. On offense, Mathews had 297 yards and scored eight touchdowns (six of them in the last four weeks). Last spring, he batted .280 and stole seven bases for the THS baseball team. In between the sports, Mathews finds time to maintain a 4.0 GPA. Puget Sound scored 30 touchdowns last season. The Loggers offense averaged 338 yards per game. But the defense left a little to be desired during a 1-9 season. Puget Sound plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III) and begins its season on Sept. 3 at Lewis & Clark in Portland. UPS is located in Tacoma, about 35 miles south of Seattle. Mathews added an offer from Knox on Tuesday.
Eleven of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 (for now) have now offered Caleb Lomu. Oregon became the most recent one, doing so last Saturday. Lomu is a 6-5, 265-pound offensive tackle at Highland. He has committed to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January. Although the West Coast schools have made offers, Lomu was scheduled to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan last Sunday for the Barbecue at the Big House. Thus far, Lomu has taken three of his five allowed official visits (to Arizona, Utah, and Cal). New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning opens his first preseason camp with the Ducks this Friday. Oregon starts its season with a trip to Atlanta to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 3. ABC will have the national broadcast at 12:30 p.m. The Ducks won the last edition of the Pac-12 North Division in 2021 and played in the Alamo Bowl last December.
Lomu tacked on another offer Sunday with one from Florida. The Gators are ready to rock the Swamp as they've announced that all student season tickets have sold out for this year. The Billy Napier era will begin on Sept. 3 when UF hosts Pac-12 champion Utah at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ESPN will have the national telecast at 4 p.m. Future home dates for Florida include Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina. In 2021, the Gators finished 6-7 and played in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
Another of Arizona's rising stars received a Power Five offer last Saturday as Ja'Kobi Lane received an offer from Texas A&M. It's his second from the SEC. Lane, a 6-5, 175-pound wide receiver at Red Mountain, led the Lions last season with 76 catches for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Elite 11 is a national competition to rate the top high school quarterbacks. But, you need guys to catch those passes and that's where Lane stepped in last month. He ended up being named the tournament MVP at wide receiver during the 7-on-7 play. Texas A&M has three quarterbacks, which have all been on campus since January, battling for the starting position. This will be head coach Jimbo Fisher's fifth season with the Aggies. Texas A&M will open at home in College Station on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston. The SEC Network will have the game bright and early at 9 a.m. The Aggies finished 8-4 last season and were selected for the Gator Bowl, but did not participate. Later in the evening, Lane also obtained an offer from Oregon.
On Monday, it was USC making the offer to Lane. The Trojans, under new head coach Lincoln Riley, will open its slate on Sept. 3 at home in the Coliseum against Rice. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 1971. Riley is looking for a quick rebuild for SC, which went 4-8 a year ago. That was the fewest wins for the Trojans in a season since 1991.
Saguaro senior Dionte Lamaide collected his first offer last Friday from Idaho. The 6-6, 245-pound defensive end is no longer a secret with this news out. He has been training with Derek Kennard's lineman academy. Lamaide started his high school career at Hamilton and played in just five games for the Sabercats last year, recovering a fumble in a shutout over Gilbert. Idaho starts its season with a trip just 10 miles west in the Battle of the Palouse against Washington State. The game on Sept. 3 and will be shown on the Pac-12 Network at 6:30 p.m. The Vandals play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and were tabbed to finish 8th in the 12-team league in the preseason coaches' poll.
Ottawa University in Surprise won its second Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title last season. The Spirit are looking in all areas of the state for players. That includes the far southeast corner of the state in Cochise County. Issac Villalobos of Tombstone HS received his first offer from OUAZ last Saturday. Villalobos is a 6-6, 255-pound defensive tackle and played in six games for the Yellow Jackets last year. With that size, he certainly has the potential at the next level. All nine of Ottawa's scheduled games this season are conference affairs. That begins on the road Sept. 3 in Arkansas against Lyon. Last year, the Spirit won that matchup at home, 76-10. The Spirit finished 8-2 last season and played in the NAIA playoffs for the second time. They were ranked No. 11 in the final poll of the season.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (7/29):
O'Connor defensive end Jett Roufus received offers from Arizona Christian and Knox.
Cienega wide receiver Gavin Peterson received his first offer from Calumet (Ind.).
Williams Field offensive tackle James Lujan Jr. received an offer from Knox.
Williams Field wide receiver Briton Stanton received an offer from Knox.
Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Clarke.
Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received his first offer from Dordt (Iowa).
Arizona College Prep running back Biruk Stephens received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).
Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from Beloit.
Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Knox.
Carl Hayden defensive end Moses Everett received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Horizon linebacker Hudson Muller received an offer from Knox.
Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Knox.
Sabino running back David Cordova II received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
St. Mary's offensive tackle Ignacio Marquez received an offer from Knox.
Campo Verde kicker Jase Hudson received an offer from Crown.
Saguaro long snapper Shea Freibaum received an offer from Oregon.
Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Clarke.
Paradise Honors kicker Mark Johnson received his first offer from Puget Sound.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Geneva, Puget Sound
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, Oregon, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Knox, Rose-Hulman
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, South Dakota School of Mines, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Knox, Luther
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, St. Norbert
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Presbyterian, Presentation
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas A&M, USC, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Dakota Wesleyan, Presentation
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): Southern Utah
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Clarke, Hastings, Knox
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Luther
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier
Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Liberty defensive end My'Keil Gardner commits to Oregon Ducks
UPDATED: 8/3/22
Whether it's the Nike facilities in Eugene, the personality of the coaches, the long-term success of the program, or all those uniform combinations, Arizona players continue to become part of the flock of Ducks signing with Oregon.
On Wednesday, My'Keil Gardner became the latest to announce his plans for attending college at Oregon. The Liberty defensive end selected the Ducks over 20 other offers, including Michigan, Texas, and USC.
Arizona Varsity's Jacob Seliga and Cody Cameron interviewed Gardner and broke down his film.
The 6-2, 285-pound lineman had a breakthrough junior season with 86 tackles (24 TFL) and 10 sacks. He also helped Liberty advance in the 2021 Open Division playoffs with 4.5 sacks in a win over Basha.
Gardner received his offer from the Ducks in January and took an unofficial visit in March. He took all five of his official visits in May and June with Oregon being the last of the five on June 24. His other officials were to Cal, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas.
There are four players on the current Oregon roster that played high school ball in Arizona. They are: Ty Thompson (Mesquite), Brandon Buckner (Chandler), Kyler Kasper (Williams Field), and Bram Walden (Saguaro).
At the recent Pac-12 Media Day, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said there will be a competition for the starting quarterback job between Thompson and two other contenders (Jay Butterfield and Bo Nix) leading up to the Ducks' season opener at Georgia on Sept. 3. The Ducks won the Pac-12 North in the final year of division play in 2021 and finished 10-4 after their Alamo Bowl game against Oklahoma. The Georgia game will be on ABC at 12:30 p.m. on that first full college football Saturday. Oregon misses Arizona State this year, but travels to Tucson on Oct. 8 to face Arizona.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha