Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 8/3

Photo Courtesy of Clayton Hughes
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Campo Verde defensive lineman Hughes receives Knox offer

UPDATED: 8/3/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Two players hauled in offers from Knox College last Friday. Getting them were Matthew Tran and Isaac Anderson. Tran is a 5-10, 200-pound linebacker at Arizona College Prep. He had 45 tackles last season for the Knights. Tran posts some big numbers in a couple areas. He squatted 415 pounds last February in the weight room and he carries a 4.6 GPA in the classroom. Anderson is a 5-9, 190-pound safety at Williams Field. He also tallied a total of 45 tackles in his junior year. Anderson strives to be great on the field with his range and closing ability while persevering academically with a 4.16 GPA. Knox is looking to play a full 10 games after one of last year's contests was cancelled. It begins for the Prairie Fire on Sept. 3 at home against Westminster College (Mo.). Knox, located outside of Peoria in the state of Illinois, finishes with the Bronze Turkey Bowl game against Monmouth College (Ill.). That rivalry is the 13th oldest in the nation and dates back to 1888. That matchup will be played on Nov. 12 at the Knosher Bowl on Knox's campus. Knox went 3-6 last season and plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Another Arizona player was offered last Saturday as Jose Rivera earned an offer from Knox. Rivera is a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver at Cesar Chavez. He led the Champions in receiving yards last season with 419 yards and averaged 20 yards per reception. Cesar Chavez recently held its team camp up in Prescott. In the classroom, Rivera had a 4.6 GPA prior to last semester and actually increased it a peg to a 4.7.

On Tuesday, Clayton Hughes earned an offer from Knox. Hughes is a 5-11. 205-pound defensive tackle at Campo Verde. He had 28 tackles along with 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Coyotes last season. Hughes has been getting stronger for this coming season. He has a max bench of 340 and a squat of 520. Last month, Hughes competed in camps at Fort Lewis (Colo.), St. Thomas (Minn.), and Southwest Minnesota State.

Clarke University became the second offer for Sean Madrid last Friday. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is a linebacker at Salpointe Cathollic in Tucson. In limited action for the Lancers last seaon, he had two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. Madrid is excited to get more chances in his senior year. He is a physical athlete while also being a 3.8 GPA student. Madrid recently competed in a camp at Southwest Minnesota State. Clarke welcomed in 44 players in its most recent signing class with three of those from Arizona. The Pride will kick off its season on the road on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Evangel (Mo.). Clarke, located in Iowa, is a member of the Heart of America Conference (NAIA) and is looking to rebound after a 1-10 season in 2021.

Last Saturday, Madrid added an offer from Dakota Wesleyan. DWU added 35 players in the last recruiting cycle. The Tigers play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and went 4-7 last year. The school is located in South Dakota. DWU starts with an in-state rivalry game at Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 25. DSU won last year's game in a defensive struggle, 6-0 to claim victory for the fifth straight time in the series.

Concordia College in Minnesota extended an offer to Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin last Friday. The 6-4, 285-pound lineman announced it through Twitter following what he called "great conversation" with defensive coordinator Kyle Bakken. Chandler is opening its season in San Diego and will be one of the teams in the Honor Bowl. The Wolves will play the hosts, Cathedral Catholic, on Sept. 2. Chandler is ranked No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps. Cathedral Catholic won the CIF Division I-AA State championship last year and went 12-2. In the semifinals, the Dons defeated Orange Lutheran, 71-62. In each of the last two years, Concordia has celebrated its Senior Day in the snow. The final home game for the Cobbers this year is Nov. 5 against Hamline, so the white stuff could be in the forecast again. Concordia (4-6 in 2021) plays in the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and begins the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Valley City State (N. Dak.).

The University of Puget Sound made another offer in Arizona this week. Sean Mathews pocketed it from the Loggers. Mathews is a 5-10, 190-pound linebacker/running back at Thunderbird. He had 46 tackles, three sacks, and three fumble recoveries for the Titans. On offense, Mathews had 297 yards and scored eight touchdowns (six of them in the last four weeks). Last spring, he batted .280 and stole seven bases for the THS baseball team. In between the sports, Mathews finds time to maintain a 4.0 GPA. Puget Sound scored 30 touchdowns last season. The Loggers offense averaged 338 yards per game. But the defense left a little to be desired during a 1-9 season. Puget Sound plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III) and begins its season on Sept. 3 at Lewis & Clark in Portland. UPS is located in Tacoma, about 35 miles south of Seattle. Mathews added an offer from Knox on Tuesday.

Eleven of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 (for now) have now offered Caleb Lomu. Oregon became the most recent one, doing so last Saturday. Lomu is a 6-5, 265-pound offensive tackle at Highland. He has committed to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January. Although the West Coast schools have made offers, Lomu was scheduled to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan last Sunday for the Barbecue at the Big House. Thus far, Lomu has taken three of his five allowed official visits (to Arizona, Utah, and Cal). New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning opens his first preseason camp with the Ducks this Friday. Oregon starts its season with a trip to Atlanta to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 3. ABC will have the national broadcast at 12:30 p.m. The Ducks won the last edition of the Pac-12 North Division in 2021 and played in the Alamo Bowl last December.

Lomu tacked on another offer Sunday with one from Florida. The Gators are ready to rock the Swamp as they've announced that all student season tickets have sold out for this year. The Billy Napier era will begin on Sept. 3 when UF hosts Pac-12 champion Utah at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ESPN will have the national telecast at 4 p.m. Future home dates for Florida include Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina. In 2021, the Gators finished 6-7 and played in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

Another of Arizona's rising stars received a Power Five offer last Saturday as Ja'Kobi Lane received an offer from Texas A&M. It's his second from the SEC. Lane, a 6-5, 175-pound wide receiver at Red Mountain, led the Lions last season with 76 catches for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Elite 11 is a national competition to rate the top high school quarterbacks. But, you need guys to catch those passes and that's where Lane stepped in last month. He ended up being named the tournament MVP at wide receiver during the 7-on-7 play. Texas A&M has three quarterbacks, which have all been on campus since January, battling for the starting position. This will be head coach Jimbo Fisher's fifth season with the Aggies. Texas A&M will open at home in College Station on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston. The SEC Network will have the game bright and early at 9 a.m. The Aggies finished 8-4 last season and were selected for the Gator Bowl, but did not participate. Later in the evening, Lane also obtained an offer from Oregon.

On Monday, it was USC making the offer to Lane. The Trojans, under new head coach Lincoln Riley, will open its slate on Sept. 3 at home in the Coliseum against Rice. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 1971. Riley is looking for a quick rebuild for SC, which went 4-8 a year ago. That was the fewest wins for the Trojans in a season since 1991.

Saguaro senior Dionte Lamaide collected his first offer last Friday from Idaho. The 6-6, 245-pound defensive end is no longer a secret with this news out. He has been training with Derek Kennard's lineman academy. Lamaide started his high school career at Hamilton and played in just five games for the Sabercats last year, recovering a fumble in a shutout over Gilbert. Idaho starts its season with a trip just 10 miles west in the Battle of the Palouse against Washington State. The game on Sept. 3 and will be shown on the Pac-12 Network at 6:30 p.m. The Vandals play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and were tabbed to finish 8th in the 12-team league in the preseason coaches' poll.

Ottawa University in Surprise won its second Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title last season. The Spirit are looking in all areas of the state for players. That includes the far southeast corner of the state in Cochise County. Issac Villalobos of Tombstone HS received his first offer from OUAZ last Saturday. Villalobos is a 6-6, 255-pound defensive tackle and played in six games for the Yellow Jackets last year. With that size, he certainly has the potential at the next level. All nine of Ottawa's scheduled games this season are conference affairs. That begins on the road Sept. 3 in Arkansas against Lyon. Last year, the Spirit won that matchup at home, 76-10. The Spirit finished 8-2 last season and played in the NAIA playoffs for the second time. They were ranked No. 11 in the final poll of the season.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (7/29):

O'Connor defensive end Jett Roufus received offers from Arizona Christian and Knox.
Cienega wide receiver Gavin Peterson received his first offer from Calumet (Ind.).
Williams Field offensive tackle James Lujan Jr. received an offer from Knox.
Williams Field wide receiver Briton Stanton received an offer from Knox.
Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Clarke.
Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received his first offer from Dordt (Iowa).
Arizona College Prep running back Biruk Stephens received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).
Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from Beloit.
Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Knox.
Carl Hayden defensive end Moses Everett received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Horizon linebacker Hudson Muller received an offer from Knox.
Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Knox.
Sabino running back David Cordova II received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
St. Mary's offensive tackle Ignacio Marquez received an offer from Knox.
Campo Verde kicker Jase Hudson received an offer from Crown.
Saguaro long snapper Shea Freibaum received an offer from Oregon.
Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Clarke.
Paradise Honors kicker Mark Johnson received his first offer from Puget Sound.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson
Chandler OG Nicolas Martin
Chandler OG Nicolas Martin
Highland OT Caleb Lomu
Highland OT Caleb Lomu
Red Mountain WR Ja'Kobi Lane
Red Mountain WR Ja'Kobi Lane

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, Oregon, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Knox, Rose-Hulman

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, South Dakota School of Mines, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Knox, Luther

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, St. Norbert

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Presbyterian, Presentation

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Dakota Wesleyan, Presentation

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): Southern Utah

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Clarke, Hastings, Knox

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Luther

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier

Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Liberty defensive end My'Keil Gardner commits to Oregon Ducks

UPDATED: 8/3/22

Whether it's the Nike facilities in Eugene, the personality of the coaches, the long-term success of the program, or all those uniform combinations, Arizona players continue to become part of the flock of Ducks signing with Oregon.

On Wednesday, My'Keil Gardner became the latest to announce his plans for attending college at Oregon. The Liberty defensive end selected the Ducks over 20 other offers, including Michigan, Texas, and USC.

Arizona Varsity's Jacob Seliga and Cody Cameron interviewed Gardner and broke down his film.

The 6-2, 285-pound lineman had a breakthrough junior season with 86 tackles (24 TFL) and 10 sacks. He also helped Liberty advance in the 2021 Open Division playoffs with 4.5 sacks in a win over Basha.

Gardner received his offer from the Ducks in January and took an unofficial visit in March. He took all five of his official visits in May and June with Oregon being the last of the five on June 24. His other officials were to Cal, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas.

There are four players on the current Oregon roster that played high school ball in Arizona. They are: Ty Thompson (Mesquite), Brandon Buckner (Chandler), Kyler Kasper (Williams Field), and Bram Walden (Saguaro).

At the recent Pac-12 Media Day, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said there will be a competition for the starting quarterback job between Thompson and two other contenders (Jay Butterfield and Bo Nix) leading up to the Ducks' season opener at Georgia on Sept. 3. The Ducks won the Pac-12 North in the final year of division play in 2021 and finished 10-4 after their Alamo Bowl game against Oklahoma. The Georgia game will be on ABC at 12:30 p.m. on that first full college football Saturday. Oregon misses Arizona State this year, but travels to Tucson on Oct. 8 to face Arizona.

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

