Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 8/3

UPDATED: 8/3/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Two players hauled in offers from Knox College last Friday. Getting them were Matthew Tran and Isaac Anderson. Tran is a 5-10, 200-pound linebacker at Arizona College Prep. He had 45 tackles last season for the Knights. Tran posts some big numbers in a couple areas. He squatted 415 pounds last February in the weight room and he carries a 4.6 GPA in the classroom. Anderson is a 5-9, 190-pound safety at Williams Field. He also tallied a total of 45 tackles in his junior year. Anderson strives to be great on the field with his range and closing ability while persevering academically with a 4.16 GPA. Knox is looking to play a full 10 games after one of last year's contests was cancelled. It begins for the Prairie Fire on Sept. 3 at home against Westminster College (Mo.). Knox, located outside of Peoria in the state of Illinois, finishes with the Bronze Turkey Bowl game against Monmouth College (Ill.). That rivalry is the 13th oldest in the nation and dates back to 1888. That matchup will be played on Nov. 12 at the Knosher Bowl on Knox's campus. Knox went 3-6 last season and plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Another Arizona player was offered last Saturday as Jose Rivera earned an offer from Knox. Rivera is a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver at Cesar Chavez. He led the Champions in receiving yards last season with 419 yards and averaged 20 yards per reception. Cesar Chavez recently held its team camp up in Prescott. In the classroom, Rivera had a 4.6 GPA prior to last semester and actually increased it a peg to a 4.7.

On Tuesday, Clayton Hughes earned an offer from Knox. Hughes is a 5-11. 205-pound defensive tackle at Campo Verde. He had 28 tackles along with 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Coyotes last season. Hughes has been getting stronger for this coming season. He has a max bench of 340 and a squat of 520. Last month, Hughes competed in camps at Fort Lewis (Colo.), St. Thomas (Minn.), and Southwest Minnesota State.



Clarke University became the second offer for Sean Madrid last Friday. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is a linebacker at Salpointe Cathollic in Tucson. In limited action for the Lancers last seaon, he had two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. Madrid is excited to get more chances in his senior year. He is a physical athlete while also being a 3.8 GPA student. Madrid recently competed in a camp at Southwest Minnesota State. Clarke welcomed in 44 players in its most recent signing class with three of those from Arizona. The Pride will kick off its season on the road on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Evangel (Mo.). Clarke, located in Iowa, is a member of the Heart of America Conference (NAIA) and is looking to rebound after a 1-10 season in 2021.

Last Saturday, Madrid added an offer from Dakota Wesleyan. DWU added 35 players in the last recruiting cycle. The Tigers play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and went 4-7 last year. The school is located in South Dakota. DWU starts with an in-state rivalry game at Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 25. DSU won last year's game in a defensive struggle, 6-0 to claim victory for the fifth straight time in the series.



Concordia College in Minnesota extended an offer to Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin last Friday. The 6-4, 285-pound lineman announced it through Twitter following what he called "great conversation" with defensive coordinator Kyle Bakken. Chandler is opening its season in San Diego and will be one of the teams in the Honor Bowl. The Wolves will play the hosts, Cathedral Catholic, on Sept. 2. Chandler is ranked No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps. Cathedral Catholic won the CIF Division I-AA State championship last year and went 12-2. In the semifinals, the Dons defeated Orange Lutheran, 71-62. In each of the last two years, Concordia has celebrated its Senior Day in the snow. The final home game for the Cobbers this year is Nov. 5 against Hamline, so the white stuff could be in the forecast again. Concordia (4-6 in 2021) plays in the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and begins the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Valley City State (N. Dak.).

The University of Puget Sound made another offer in Arizona this week. Sean Mathews pocketed it from the Loggers. Mathews is a 5-10, 190-pound linebacker/running back at Thunderbird. He had 46 tackles, three sacks, and three fumble recoveries for the Titans. On offense, Mathews had 297 yards and scored eight touchdowns (six of them in the last four weeks). Last spring, he batted .280 and stole seven bases for the THS baseball team. In between the sports, Mathews finds time to maintain a 4.0 GPA. Puget Sound scored 30 touchdowns last season. The Loggers offense averaged 338 yards per game. But the defense left a little to be desired during a 1-9 season. Puget Sound plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III) and begins its season on Sept. 3 at Lewis & Clark in Portland. UPS is located in Tacoma, about 35 miles south of Seattle. Mathews added an offer from Knox on Tuesday.



Eleven of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 (for now) have now offered Caleb Lomu. Oregon became the most recent one, doing so last Saturday. Lomu is a 6-5, 265-pound offensive tackle at Highland. He has committed to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January. Although the West Coast schools have made offers, Lomu was scheduled to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan last Sunday for the Barbecue at the Big House. Thus far, Lomu has taken three of his five allowed official visits (to Arizona, Utah, and Cal). New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning opens his first preseason camp with the Ducks this Friday. Oregon starts its season with a trip to Atlanta to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 3. ABC will have the national broadcast at 12:30 p.m. The Ducks won the last edition of the Pac-12 North Division in 2021 and played in the Alamo Bowl last December.

Lomu tacked on another offer Sunday with one from Florida. The Gators are ready to rock the Swamp as they've announced that all student season tickets have sold out for this year. The Billy Napier era will begin on Sept. 3 when UF hosts Pac-12 champion Utah at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. ESPN will have the national telecast at 4 p.m. Future home dates for Florida include Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina. In 2021, the Gators finished 6-7 and played in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.



Another of Arizona's rising stars received a Power Five offer last Saturday as Ja'Kobi Lane received an offer from Texas A&M. It's his second from the SEC. Lane, a 6-5, 175-pound wide receiver at Red Mountain, led the Lions last season with 76 catches for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Elite 11 is a national competition to rate the top high school quarterbacks. But, you need guys to catch those passes and that's where Lane stepped in last month. He ended up being named the tournament MVP at wide receiver during the 7-on-7 play. Texas A&M has three quarterbacks, which have all been on campus since January, battling for the starting position. This will be head coach Jimbo Fisher's fifth season with the Aggies. Texas A&M will open at home in College Station on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston. The SEC Network will have the game bright and early at 9 a.m. The Aggies finished 8-4 last season and were selected for the Gator Bowl, but did not participate. Later in the evening, Lane also obtained an offer from Oregon.

On Monday, it was USC making the offer to Lane. The Trojans, under new head coach Lincoln Riley, will open its slate on Sept. 3 at home in the Coliseum against Rice. It will be the first meeting between the teams since 1971. Riley is looking for a quick rebuild for SC, which went 4-8 a year ago. That was the fewest wins for the Trojans in a season since 1991.



Saguaro senior Dionte Lamaide collected his first offer last Friday from Idaho. The 6-6, 245-pound defensive end is no longer a secret with this news out. He has been training with Derek Kennard's lineman academy. Lamaide started his high school career at Hamilton and played in just five games for the Sabercats last year, recovering a fumble in a shutout over Gilbert. Idaho starts its season with a trip just 10 miles west in the Battle of the Palouse against Washington State. The game on Sept. 3 and will be shown on the Pac-12 Network at 6:30 p.m. The Vandals play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and were tabbed to finish 8th in the 12-team league in the preseason coaches' poll.

Ottawa University in Surprise won its second Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title last season. The Spirit are looking in all areas of the state for players. That includes the far southeast corner of the state in Cochise County. Issac Villalobos of Tombstone HS received his first offer from OUAZ last Saturday. Villalobos is a 6-6, 255-pound defensive tackle and played in six games for the Yellow Jackets last year. With that size, he certainly has the potential at the next level. All nine of Ottawa's scheduled games this season are conference affairs. That begins on the road Sept. 3 in Arkansas against Lyon. Last year, the Spirit won that matchup at home, 76-10. The Spirit finished 8-2 last season and played in the NAIA playoffs for the second time. They were ranked No. 11 in the final poll of the season.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (7/29):

O'Connor defensive end Jett Roufus received offers from Arizona Christian and Knox.

Cienega wide receiver Gavin Peterson received his first offer from Calumet (Ind.).

Williams Field offensive tackle James Lujan Jr. received an offer from Knox.

Williams Field wide receiver Briton Stanton received an offer from Knox.

Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Clarke.

Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received his first offer from Dordt (Iowa).

Arizona College Prep running back Biruk Stephens received an offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from Beloit.

Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Knox.

Carl Hayden defensive end Moses Everett received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Horizon linebacker Hudson Muller received an offer from Knox.

Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Knox.

Sabino running back David Cordova II received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

St. Mary's offensive tackle Ignacio Marquez received an offer from Knox.

Campo Verde kicker Jase Hudson received an offer from Crown.

Saguaro long snapper Shea Freibaum received an offer from Oregon.

Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Clarke.

Paradise Honors kicker Mark Johnson received his first offer from Puget Sound.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.