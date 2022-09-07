News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-07 23:52:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 9/7

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Centennial OL Anthony Chacon offered by Wisconsin-Oshkosh

UPDATED: 9/7/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

The season began last Friday for the 4A through 6A schools and Chandler started its pursuit of another Open Divison bid with a 63-7 win in San Diego at Cathedral Catholic. One of the offensive linemen helping open up holes for the Wolves is Zarius Wells, who received an offer from Colorado Mesa on Saturday. The 6-6, 290-pounder can play tackle and guard. In Chandler's win of Cathedral, new quarterback Dylan Raiola was 16-of-19 for 277 yards (3 TD passes) and the run game had 161 yards and produced five touchdowns. Colorado Mesa won its 10th straight season opener last Saturday with a 37-14 win over William Jewell (Mo.). It was the first victory for new head coach Miles Kochevar. This week brings an early bye for the Mavericks (1-0), who resume on Sept. 17 at home against South Dakota School of Mines (1-0). That will be the first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) game for CMU.

Another lineman collecting an offer was Anthony Chacon, who got it from Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Monday. The 6-1, 285-pound center plays at Centennial. Chacon worked hard in the weight room this offseason and is in the 1,100-pound club, led by his 495-pound squat. He trains at TBA and also carries an unweighted GPA of 3.50. Chacon is one of the senior captains on this year's Coyote team and represented his school at the Peoria District's Media Day in August. Wisconsin-Oshkosh (1-0) is ranked No. 19 in Division III and started out the year with a 52-13 win at home over East Texas Baptist last Saturday. The Titans (who moved up to No. 17) play up this week, traveling to Division II member Northern Michigan (0-1).

Keeping it in the trenches, but moving to the other side of the line, Clayton Hughes earned an offer from Ripon College last Friday. Hughes is a 5-11, 205-pound defensive tackle and end at Campo Verde. He had three tackles, including one for a loss in the Coyotes' 18-0 victory in California against Chavez (CA) last week, which was part of the Moorpark Classic. It was the fourth season-opening shutout in Campo Verde's 12 seasons. Ripon (1-0) started its schedule last week with a 13-10 win over St. Norbert (Wisc.). This is the 32nd and final season for head coach Ron Ernst and he notched his 185th career victory. A 10-10 tie was broken with less than two minutes remaining on a 36-yard field goal by Erik Flores, a Gila Ridge alum. This week, the Red Hawks will be at home in Wisconsin again as they will host Knox (1-0) from Illinois.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Taylor (Ind.).
Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Valley Christian quarterback Hunter Heeringa received his first offer from Northwestern College (Iowa).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Chandler OT Zarius Wells
Chandler OT Zarius Wells
Campo Verde DT Clayton Hughes (Photo Courtesy of Clayton Hughes)
Campo Verde DT Clayton Hughes (Photo Courtesy of Clayton Hughes)

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Lawrence, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Puget Sound

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther

Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian

Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), Utah Tech

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Knox, Rose-Hulman

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Knox, Luther

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Willamette

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Dakota Wesleyan, Presentation

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Clarke, Hastings, Knox

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Lake Forest

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada

Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier

Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Rocky Mountain

A'mauri Washington, four-star defensive lineman, commits to Oregon

UPDATED: 9/7/22

There wasn't much to be surprised about following a second half that saw Chandler expand on its 27-7 halftime lead to defeat host Cathedral Catholic in the Honor Bowl in San Diego by a 63-7 count.

But, before the Wolves left the field, defensive tackle A'mauri Washington stripped off his white road uniform jersey to reveal a University of Oregon shirt and that's how the 6-5, 295-pound lineman announced his commitment last Friday night.

Washington is a four-star rated prospect by Rivals who narrowed down his list of 25 offers down to a final four of Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He began his senior year with five tackles and two sacks and a forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Kennedy Urlacher. Washington took official visits to Oklahoma and LSU in June. He visited the campus in Eugene and plans to return there for an official visit during the season.

Oregon now has 18 verbal commitments for the Class of '23. Three of those are standout defensive performers from Arizona. Washington joins Cole Martin (CB - Basha) and My'Keil Gardner (DL - Liberty) in that group.

The Ducks (0-1) are looking to put their defeat to Georgia last Saturday behind them as they prepare for their home opener in Autzen Stadium against Eastern Washington (1-0). The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 5:30 p.m. Autzen holds 54,000 fans and Oregon has benefitted from 16 straight seasons of sellouts.

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}