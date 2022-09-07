UPDATED: 9/7/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

The season began last Friday for the 4A through 6A schools and Chandler started its pursuit of another Open Divison bid with a 63-7 win in San Diego at Cathedral Catholic. One of the offensive linemen helping open up holes for the Wolves is Zarius Wells, who received an offer from Colorado Mesa on Saturday. The 6-6, 290-pounder can play tackle and guard. In Chandler's win of Cathedral, new quarterback Dylan Raiola was 16-of-19 for 277 yards (3 TD passes) and the run game had 161 yards and produced five touchdowns. Colorado Mesa won its 10th straight season opener last Saturday with a 37-14 win over William Jewell (Mo.). It was the first victory for new head coach Miles Kochevar. This week brings an early bye for the Mavericks (1-0), who resume on Sept. 17 at home against South Dakota School of Mines (1-0). That will be the first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) game for CMU.

Another lineman collecting an offer was Anthony Chacon, who got it from Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Monday. The 6-1, 285-pound center plays at Centennial. Chacon worked hard in the weight room this offseason and is in the 1,100-pound club, led by his 495-pound squat. He trains at TBA and also carries an unweighted GPA of 3.50. Chacon is one of the senior captains on this year's Coyote team and represented his school at the Peoria District's Media Day in August. Wisconsin-Oshkosh (1-0) is ranked No. 19 in Division III and started out the year with a 52-13 win at home over East Texas Baptist last Saturday. The Titans (who moved up to No. 17) play up this week, traveling to Division II member Northern Michigan (0-1).

Keeping it in the trenches, but moving to the other side of the line, Clayton Hughes earned an offer from Ripon College last Friday. Hughes is a 5-11, 205-pound defensive tackle and end at Campo Verde. He had three tackles, including one for a loss in the Coyotes' 18-0 victory in California against Chavez (CA) last week, which was part of the Moorpark Classic. It was the fourth season-opening shutout in Campo Verde's 12 seasons. Ripon (1-0) started its schedule last week with a 13-10 win over St. Norbert (Wisc.). This is the 32nd and final season for head coach Ron Ernst and he notched his 185th career victory. A 10-10 tie was broken with less than two minutes remaining on a 36-yard field goal by Erik Flores, a Gila Ridge alum. This week, the Red Hawks will be at home in Wisconsin again as they will host Knox (1-0) from Illinois.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Taylor (Ind.).

Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Valley Christian quarterback Hunter Heeringa received his first offer from Northwestern College (Iowa).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.