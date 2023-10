UPDATED: 10/4/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Chandler has started the season at 6-0. Mateo Rodriguez plays offensive tackle for a Wolves offense that has scored 255 points this year (42.5 ppg). Over the weekend, he received Division I offers from Army and Southern Utah. It's a balanced offense at Chandler as the team is averaging 366.5 yards per game with QB Blake Heffron and RB Ca'lil Valentine. Rodriguez (6-5, 285) is preparing for one of the biggest matchups in the country this week when the Wolves host Centennial (also 6-0). Army (2-2) is coming off its bye week. The Black Knights are back at home in West Point and will battle Boston College (2-3) this Saturday. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game in the early time slot at 9 a.m. Army ranks 14th in the country in rushing yards per game (209.5).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (9/28):

Liberty offensive guard Kaden Haeckel received an offer from Colgate (N.Y.).

O'Connor offensive tackle TJ Millsap received an offer from Western Colorado.

Mica Mountain cornerback Xavior Johnson received an offer from Western Colorado.

Boulder Creek defensive tackle Dax Monestime received offers from Western Colorado and Southwest Minnesota State.

O'Connor defensive tackle Trace Teague received offers from Western Colorado and Southwest Minnesota State.

Hamilton running back Avery Knight received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

ALA-Gilbert North running back McKay Beardall received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Brophy wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez received an offer from Monmouth College (Ill.).

Cactus linebacker Raymond Jones received offers from Concordia College (Minn.) and Crown (Minn.).

Horizon safety Tanner Noot received his first offer from Bethel Univ. (Minn.).

O'Connor cornerback Cole Davies received an offer from Rose-Hulman (Ind.).

Marana linebacker Markus Gonzales received his first offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Arizona College Prep cornerback Jared Chumley received an offer from Simpson.

Arizona College Prep running back Kaleb Heyer received an offer from Simpson.

Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley received an offer from Simpson.

Willow Canyon offensive tackle Austin Bouffard received his first offer from Beloit (Wisc.).

Buckeye quarterback Zachary Bennett received his first offer from Beloit.

Cactus linebacker Kadin Huisinga received an offer from Crown.

Mica Mountain wide receiver Jack Bradley received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Liberty defensive end Kruse Redding received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Nogales defensive end Giovanni Lopez received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.