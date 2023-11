UPDATED: 11/22/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Brown had its most wins since the 2015 season this year. The Bears extended an offer to a player in the East Valley this week. Jake Alexander received it from Brown on Tuesday. Alexander is a 6-6, 265-pound offensive tackle and nose guard at Benjamin Franklin. He was a First Team All-3A Metro East selection as an offensive lineman. It was a turnaround season for the Chargers as they improved from 1-9 last year (in 4A) to 7-4 and a playoff appearance in 2023. Alexander is not only a team captain, but also a wrestler who made it to state, and a student-athlete that carries a 4.40 GPA. Brown, located in Providence, is a member of the Ivy League. The Bears (5-5) finished fifth in the conference with a 3-4 record.



Salpointe wide receiver Armani Sheriff received an offer from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).

Gila Ridge linebacker Rixon Saragosa received his first offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Verrado wide receiver Joshua Hubbard received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver/safety Tyton Slade received an offer from Northern Colorado.

Casteel kicker Cyrus Aguinaga received an offer from Western New Mexico.

Queen Creek kicker Talan Tinsley received his first offer from Western New Mexico.

Sunnyslope offensive tackle Jack Preston received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Mica Mountain center Kennedy Ellsworth received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Hamilton running back Avery Knight recieved an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Chandler cornerback Niko Clark received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Desert Mountain center Cole Tappin received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.

Sabino running back Mason Cade received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mica Mountain wide receiver Jack Bradley received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mica Mountain cornerback Xavior Johnson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Mica Mountain wide receiver Devin Hayward received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Florence running back Josh Jackson received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Canyon View wide receiver Quincy Jenkins received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Horizon offensive guard Conner Secor received an offer from Missouri Valley.

Centennial safety Sa'Mar Turner received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Cesar Chavez defensive tackle Tremarion Thomas received his first offer from Knox (Ill.).

Arcadia safety Carter Pruitt received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Buena wide receiver Simon-Peter Johnson received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Casa Grande safety Derrick Scott received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Centennial quarterback Daniel Avila received an offer from Anna Maria (Mass.).

Centennial wide receiver Isaac Worley received an offer from Hastings.

Campo Verde offensive tackle Connor Cameron received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Berean Academy wide receiver Jason Powell received his first offer from Bethel (Kans.).

Canyon View quarterback Justin Clark received an offer from Knox.

Boulder Creek tight end Peyton Buschlen received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Casteel wide receiver Colin Wesloski recieved an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Arizona College Prep safety Drew Devine received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Snowflake tight end Colton Tidwell received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Campo Verde linebacker Aidan Valles received his first offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Boulder Creek safety Jackson Lazenby received his first offer from Simpson.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.