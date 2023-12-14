This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22 (this Wednesday!). Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

A pair of North Valley players collected offers from Drake University. Receiving them from the Bulldogs were O'Connor punter and kicker Jordan Westrich and Pinnacle safety/linebacker Spencer Halvorson . Westrich booted 38 extra points this season along with a 39-yard field goal. Halvorson (6-2, 195) had 60 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Pioneers. Drake, located in Des Moines, won the Pioneer Football League championship and played in the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs went 8-4 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the PFL.

With the championship games and the end of the season, the Recruiting Page fell a little behind. This is the first update since Thanksgiving.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/14/23

Since the Thanksgiving holiday, we've had 11 seniors commit to colleges! Let's take a brief run through of those.



Casteel safety Gerayas Grimes announced his commitment on Wednesday to Fresno State. The 5-11, 170-pound secondary player is a dual-sport athlete who clocked a 10.89 in the 100-meters at last year's State meet. In his third year as a starter on the football field, Grimes had 74 tackles, intercepted two passes, and forced three fumbles. In his varsity career with the Colts, he picked off eight passes.

Fresno State (8-4) will be playing this Saturday as the college bowl season kicks off. The Bulldogs will be in Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl (3:45 p.m. on ESPN) against New Mexico State (10-4). FSU will be led by Tim Skipper, who is acting as head coach for this one as Jeff Tedford announced he would be temporarily stepping away for medical reasons.



Another 3-year starter from the Chandler District that committed to an FBS school is Jack Bleier. The Basha linebacker will be going to Central Michigan, where his teammate, Jordan Howard, has also committed to.

"The moment they offered me, they continually showed they really wanted me," Bleier said in a text message. "Even with my injury, (defensive coordinator) Coach (Robb) Akey said I had a home at CMU if I still wanted it.

Bleier's senior season was cut short after seven games with a knee injury. He had surgery in October and said he expects to be at 100 percent late next summer. He is already ahead of expectations as he walked into the ballroom at the Ed Doherty Award luncheon last weekend without a brace or crutches. He was on his way to another 100-tackle season as he had 67. In his varsity career with the Bears, Bleier (6-1, 225) registered 14 sacks.



Central Michigan (5-7 in 2023) plays in the Mid-American Conference, which will be establishing a new scheduling model next season. The East and West divisions will disappear and the top two schools will meet in Detroit for the conference championship. Over a three-year cycle, each team will face the other 11 opponents twice while protecting geographic rivalries.



A few days after winning the Open championship, Liberty wide receiver Ryan Jezioro announced his commitment to Idaho. The Vandals were the first Division I school to offer the 6-4, 190-pound pass catcher back in August.

"I went to a camp over the summer and it went really well," Jezioro said in a text message. "I like the coaching staff and the direction the program is heading."

Jezioro caught two touchdown passes in Liberty's 33-21 victory over Centennial earlier this month. For the season, he had 386 receiving yards and seven TD catches, averaging more than 21 yards per reception.

It was an historic season for Idaho, which just ended last weekend in the FCS quarterfinals. The trip that far was the Vandals' first since 1993 and the 9-4 record produced the most wins for the team since 2016. Of the eight teams in the quarters, UI had the youngest team.



After a full season at Chaparral, Tytus Gomez has committed to Drake University in Iowa. Gomez, a 5-8, 155-pound receiver, began his high school career at Kellis before transferring to CHS after his sophomore season.

"It was a mix of them being good academically and their recent success in making the FCS playoffs," Gomez said in a text message. "I also liked their facilities and think I can make a big impact there."

Gomez had 26 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Firebirds this season. He received his offer from the Bulldogs back in June after competing in their camp.

Drake (8-4) won its first Pioneer Football League championship since 2012 this year. The Bulldogs went 8-0 in league play and take an 11-game conference winning streak into the '24 season. Drake reversed its mark of 3-8 in 2022 to 8-3 in the regular season this year.



Noah Trigueros finished his senior season at Notre Dame Prep as the school's No. 2 all-time passer. He will be suiting up next in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller made his college decision on Wednesday.

"I would say the atmosphere around the program is amazing," Trigueros said in a text message. "I really felt at home with the players and getting to be around them on my visit (in November). The coaches are amazing as well and I really feel like they can help me develop as a young man and a player!"

In two seasons as the starter for the Saints, Trigueros threw 58 touchdown passes. He finished his HS career with 5,649 passing yards. This year, he completed 68 percent of his throws.

Dartmouth finished in a three-way tie for the Ivy League title this year at 5-2. The Big Green were 6-4 overall and this was at least a share of three championships in the past four seasons.





Benjamin Franklin offensive tackle Jake Alexander is heading up to Cedar City this weekend for his official visit at Southern Utah. The 6-6, 265-pound lineman committed to the Thunderbirds on Nov. 29. He is planning to go on a church mission after graduating high school and then joining the team at SUU in 2026.

"I loved the coaching staff there and was super impressed with their facilities and team atmosphere," Alexander said in a text message. "I was very impressed with their Pre-Med program numbers as well."

This season, Alexander was a First Team All-3A Metro East Region selection and also made Second Team All-3A Conference. The Chargers rebounded from a 1-9 season to finish 7-4.

Southern Utah has an exciting year coming up. The Thunderbirds will open on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a game at Utah. They will follow that up with a second straight FBS opponent in UTEP at the Sun Bowl. Southern Utah (6-5 in 2023) will play in the newly created United Athletic Conference, which is a merger of the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conferences. It is a part of the FCS and SUU begins league play on Sept. 28 with a game at Austin Peay State in Tennessee.



Legend Bernard led Hamilton this season in receptions and touchdown catches. The 6-foot, 175-pound WR announced his commitment on Tuesday of this week to Georgetown. He will be signing his National Letter of Intent at a ceremony in Hamilton's auditorium next Wednesday.

"What influenced my decision was the official visit I took," Bernard said in a text message. "As soon as I got there, I already felt like a part of the family and felt like I already fit in with the program and the players that were there. I also like the education they could provide for me and how they can set me up to be successful beyond football. After the visit, it was clear what decision I needed to make."

Bernard caught 63 passes for 865 yards and 11 touchdown for the Huskies this year. He was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region.

Centennial alum Rashon Adams Jr. made the Second Team All-Patriot League team during his junior year at Georgetown in '23. The cornerback had three interceptions. Georgetown finished 5-6 last season and 3-3 in the Patriot League (FCS). The Hoyas play their home games at Cooper Field in Washington D.C.



It was shortly before his team's 2A championship game began that Scottsdale Christian quarterback Jack Atkinson announced his commitment to Washington University St. Louis. He said that school beat out Johns Hopkins.

"The moment I stepped on campus at WashU it felt like home," Atkinson said in a text message. "The campus is beautiful, the dorms are the best in the country, the coaching staff is top notch, and the kids are great people. The internships and job opportunities will help set me up for life. Excited to be at such a great school and continue playing football!"

Atkinson went on to throw five touchdown passes as SCA defeated Pima, 41-22 on Nov. 25. For the season, he passed for 2,956 yards and 43 touchdowns. Atkinson was the 2A Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Washington University went 7-3 in 2023. The Bears play in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III).



Also committing since Thanksgiving were:

Hamilton wide receiver Jack Lewis to Lake Forest (Ill.).

Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly to Ave Maria (Fla.).

Perry quarterback Daniel Rustin to Arizona Christian.

