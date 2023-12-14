Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 12/14
Drake offers O'Connor kicker Westrich
UPDATED: 12/14/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
With the championship games and the end of the season, the Recruiting Page fell a little behind. This is the first update since Thanksgiving.
A pair of North Valley players collected offers from Drake University. Receiving them from the Bulldogs were O'Connor punter and kicker Jordan Westrich and Pinnacle safety/linebacker Spencer Halvorson. Westrich booted 38 extra points this season along with a 39-yard field goal. Halvorson (6-2, 195) had 60 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Pioneers. Drake, located in Des Moines, won the Pioneer Football League championship and played in the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs went 8-4 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the PFL.
Since the Thanksgiving holiday, we've had 249 seniors receive new offers!
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22 (this Wednesday!). Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Isaac Acedo - Desert Vista (RB): Arizona Christian
Connor Ackerley - Corona del Sol (QB): Western New Mexico
Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Cyrus Aguinaga - Casteel (K): Beloit, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, North American, Western New Mexico
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Abel Alarcon - Salpointe (WR): Simpson
Ethan Aldrich - ALA-West Foothills (OT): Culver-Stockton
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Jake Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Brown, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH
Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State
Elijah Alvarado - Estrella Foothills (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Luther
Maximas Amerine - Pusch Ridge (C): Lake Forest
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, BOISE STATE, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale
Giovanni Arenas - Catalina Foothills (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Johnny Arvallo - Desert Edge (WR): Western New Mexico
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Bethel, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wheaton
Khameron Athy - Central (RB): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Atkinson - Scottsdale Christian (QB): Johns Hopkins, WASHINGTON (MO.)
Daniel Avila - Centennial (QB): Anna Maria, Hastings, Knox, Lyon
Tom Al Baffro - O'Connor (OG): Anna Maria, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews, Waldorf
Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico
Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Weber State
Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Carthage, Mount Marty
Jaxson Banhie - Salpointe (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Brendan Barnes - Cortez (RB): Clarke
Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Western New Mexico
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryce Battle - Sahuaro (RB): Ottawa
Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit, Lewis & Clark
Nathan Bayus - O'Connor (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Montana Tech
Richie Bean - Gila Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton
Nathan Beard - Valley Vista (LB): Arizona Christian
McKay Beardall - ALA-Gilbert North (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Simpson
Zachary Bennett - Buckeye (QB): Arizona Christian, Beloit
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Fordham, GEORGETOWN, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Emiliano Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings, Ottawa
Austin Betonti - Marcos de Niza (C): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Ottawa (Kans.)
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Ethan Billings - Cienega (SS): Bethel, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Dean, Ottawa
Mariano Birdno - Flagstaff (DE/TE): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell
Jayden Bitton - Walden Grove (LB): Arizona Christian
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Manchester, Northwood, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Arizona Christian, Campbell, CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Trenton Blomquist - Yuma Catholic (DE): Ottawa
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines
Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest
Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Albright, Bethel, Carthage, Hastings, Luther, Ottawa
Landon Borders - Willow Canyon (WR): Crown, Culver-Stockton
Austin Bouffard - Willow Canyon (OT): Beloit
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, EASTERN WASHINGTON, Washington State
Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown
Blake Brasher - Maricopa (LB): Knox
Phillip Braxton - Cesar Chavez (SS): Navy, SAN DIEGO
Bodee Breed - Queen Creek (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State
Darius Brown - Vista Grande (SS): Arizona Christian, Avila, Rocky Mountain
Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), San Diego
Michael Bryant - Desert Edge (SS): Minot State
Tyson Buckley - Camp Verde (QB): Jamestown, Montana State-Northern
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Linfield, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Redlands, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert
Brandon Byrne - Brophy (DE): Amherst, Chicago, Fordham (preferred walk-on)
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Koeby Caldwell - Gila Ridge (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Tabor
Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan
Caden Callister - ALA-West Foothills (QB): Culver-Stockton
Julian Camacho - Skyline (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Julian Campos - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian
Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Bluffton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): CHICAGO, Claremont McKenna
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings
Jayden Cathey - Desert Ridge (OT): Adams State, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Chadron State, Sioux Falls, Western Colorado
JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Manchester, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands, Wisconsin-River Falls
Angel Chaydez - Vista Grande (DE): Wabash
Daylan Chichester - Skyline (CB): Arizona Christian, Northwood, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Luther, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Andrews
Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Jailen Clark - Sahuaro (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa (Kans.)
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Justin Clark - Canyon View (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, La Verne
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Avila, Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Coady - Casteel (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah
Jaylen Coleman - Mesquite (WR): Ottawa
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman
Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico
Boden Crane - Catalina Foothills (RB): Grove City, Lake Forest
Edward Currie - Basha (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Tate Curtis - Queen Creek (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian, Bethel, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Rose-Hulman, St. Andrews
Jordan Davis - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Fordham, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona
Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton
Drew Devine - Arizona College Prep (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), St. Andrews
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
Airam Diaz - Hamilton (DT): Ottawa (Kans.)
James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Drey'lan Dobbin - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian, Minot State
Payne Downey - Arizona College Prep (LS): Grove City, Knox, Macalester, Puget Sound
Brody Drank - Goldwater (QB): Arizona Christian
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska (preferred walk-on)
Anthony Dukes - Coolidge (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (S): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE
Alec Eckholm - Horizon (SS): Chadron State, Northwood
Ezra Edmond - Millennium (LB): Langston, St. Andrews
Joseph Eggers - Marana (WR): Ottawa
Jake Eiss - Casteel (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Wabash, Waldorf, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Adan Estrada - Marcos de Niza (OG): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Knox, Luther, Willamette
Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa
LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Manchester
Athan Ferber - Campo Verde (RB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Michael Fischer - Skyline (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Mount Union, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy
Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): BROWN
Micah Fonsica - Thunderbird (DT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Faulkner, Lewis & Clark, St. Andrews, Wayland Baptist
Trey Fox - Gila Ridge (OG): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), St. Andrews
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, FORDHAM, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Bridger French - Coconino (RB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jhayden Frye - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian
Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest
Gage Galbreath - Centennial (TE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Samario Garcia - Sunnysdie (RB): Ottawa
Braylon Gardner - Liberty (WR): Adams State, Fort Lewis, Northwood, Rocky Mountain, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Champ Gennicks - Red Mountain (LB): Jamestown, Western New Mexico
Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Simpson, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Andrews Univ. (N.C.)
Stewart Gibson - Desert Vista (FS): Arizona Christian
James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis
David Gillespie - Sunnyslope (LB): Lake Forest
Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Ja'Coby Gilmore - Central (WR): Willamette
Jaden Gilstrap - Hamilton (LB): Black Hills State, Fort Hays State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gunner Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE, Western New Mexico
Markus Gonzales - Marana (LB): Ottawa, Simpson
Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands
Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Pacific Lutheran, Puget Sound, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Julian Gregory - Desert Edge (FS): Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Grigsby - Sahuaro (WR): Ottawa
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, FRESNO STATE, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Elijah Gutierrez - Canyon View (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Lewis & Clark
Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Colgate, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Brayden Hall - Buena (LB): Hastings
Daxen Hall - Higley (RB): Northern Arizona
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Drake, Fort Lewis, Idaho
Giordan Hanks - Westwood (QB): Fort Lewis, Idaho (preferred walk-on)
LaJai Hardwick - Basha (RB): Ottawa
Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Kyle Harper - Casteel (LS): Arizona Christian, Carthage
Antrell Harris - Westwood (WR): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa
Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain
Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Saint Anselm, Wis
consin-River Falls
Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls
Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest
Daunte Henderson Jr. - Mesquite (WR): Lewis & Clark
Anthony Hernandez - Valley Vista (LB): Rocky Mountain
Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Simpson, St. Norbert
Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Makhyri Hinkle - Cesar Chavez (FS): Avila
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian
Dane Howard - Queen Creek (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa
Joshua Hubbard - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian
Mason Hughes - Pinnacle (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kadin Huisinga - Cactus (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Manchester, Ottawa
Christian Hunter - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State
Diego Hurtado - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Kansas Wesleyan
Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lawrence, Mayville State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Fairmont State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kamron Jackson - Tempe (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethel, Wisconsin-River Falls
Stacy Jacobs - Valley Vista (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Pacific (Ore.), Rocky Mountain
Aaron Jacobsen - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona Christian
Zackariah Jamil - O'Connor (LB): Knox, St. Andrews
Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings, Ottawa, Saint Anselm, Western New Mexico
Quincy Jenkins - Canyon View (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Eddie Jetton - Brophy (K): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis, IDAHO, Northern Arizona
Antonio Jimenez - Kellis (FS): Clarke
Jaxon John - Pima (WR): Carthage, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Sammy Johns - Desert Ridge (SS): Adams State, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Lake Forest
Demetrice Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Bethel
Jordan Johnson - Coolidge (TE): Arizona Christian
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Simon-Peter Johnson - Buena (WR): Bethel, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, MidAmerica Nazarene, Ottawa, Ripon
Titus Johnson - Millennium (QB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Western Colorado
Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARMY, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Kent State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky
Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, ST. THOMAS (MINN.), Western New Mexico
Raymond Jones - Cactus (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Knox, Manchester
Ricardo Juarez - Buckeye (QB): Crown
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Jamichael Keeton - Tempe (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound
Malachi Keller - Tombstone (WR): Bethel, Ottawa
Michael Keller - Perry (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
James Kelley - Casa Grande (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel
Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, AVE MARIA, Beloit, Bethel, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound
James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP
Nick Kennedy - Lee Williams (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Southern Utah
Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell, LAKE FOREST
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Bethel, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Manchester, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Killingsworth - Salpointe (CB): Penn, Princeton
Cooper King - Pinnacle (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, St. Andrews
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Mount Union, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian, CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State
Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Ottawa
Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Jackson Lazenby - Boulder Creek (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Simpson
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State
Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Anna Maria, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Massachusetts Maritime, Simpson, St. Andrews
Taitafe Leifi - Tolleson (OT): Arizona Christian
Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): LAKE FOREST, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Luke Liborio - Notre Dame (K): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Puget Sound, WPI
Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Macalester, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Wooster
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Ripon, Rocky Mountain
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Abram Lopez - Queen Creek (OG): Culver-Stockton
Giovanni Lopez - Nogales (DE): Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews
Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tali Maafu - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethel, Crown, Fort Lewis, Oakland City, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Jay Martin - Highland (RB): Ottawa
Terrence Martin - Highland (CB): Michigan Tech
Anthony Martinez - Sunnyside (FS): Ottawa
Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Army, Minot State, North Dakota, San Diego, Utah Tech
Paco Mason - Gilbert (LS): Ottawa
Brogen Mathis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Jamestown
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson, Western New Mexico
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sacramento State
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Hastings, Western New Mexico
Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Isaiah McKay - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG/C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Ripon, Rocky Mountain
Max McVicker - Yuma Catholic (OT): Ottawa
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brian Mikel - Saguaro (DT): Jackson State (preferred walk-on), Wisconsin-River Falls
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Beloit, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Waynesburg
Thomon Milligan - Cesar Chavez (RB): Dakota Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Millner - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico
Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian
Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown
Diego Morales - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Western New Mexico
Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, Luther, North Dakota
Boston Morris - ALA-Gilbert North (SS): Sioux Falls
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia
Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern
Kolton Muntz - Desert Mountain (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest
Bubba Mustain - Pusch Ridge (QB): Hastings
Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Nebraska-Kearney, Southeast Missouri State, UNLV, Western New Mexico
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Aaden Nguyen - Centennial (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Sioux Falls, Valparaiso
Tanner Noot - Horizon (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Univ. (Minn.)
Christian Nunnally - Saguaro (DE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Minot State, Rocky Mountain
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Western New Mexico
Isaiah Packer - Desert Vista (DT): Crown
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Isiah Palmer - Desert Ridge (RB): Ottawa
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown, Manchester
Jermaine Patterson - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Anna Maria, Hastings, Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown
TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Massachusetts Maritime, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Rocky Mountain, Southern Utah, Wisconsin-River Falls
McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin
Noah Petrauschke - Lee Williams (QB): Mount Union
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon
Asipeli Poulivaati II - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian
Jason Powell - Berean Academy (WR): Bethel
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Jack Preston - Sunnyslope (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Knox, Lake Forest, Minot State, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Puget Sound
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Alex Prine - Horizon (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Lake Forest,
Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Kruse Redding - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Emmett Rhodes - Higley (OT): Johns Hopkins
Maddox Rich - Ironwood (LB): Lake Forest
Mac Richards - Pinnacle (WR): Drake
Rudy Rios - Amphitheater (WR): Beloit, Hastings, Lake Forest, Ripon
Eric Rivera - Millennium (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), New Mexico Highlands, Wisconsin-River Falls
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico
Ramzee Robles - Casa Grande (OT): Wisconsin Lutheran
Wylie Rocheleau - Casteel (TE): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Puget Sound
Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian, St. Andrews
Jacob Rodriguez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, Weber State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Mich.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Southern Virginia, St. Andrews Univ. (N.C.), Western New Mexico, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Willamette
Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Winona State
Tony Romano - Valley Vista (LB): Rocky Mountain
Andrew Romero - Trevor Browne (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Kansas Wesleyan
Alex Ryan - Shadow Ridge (DT): Crown, Simpson
Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Leonard Junior Saint-Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit
Coleman Samples - Eastmark (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico
Kylan Sanders - Westwood (CB): Culver-Stockton
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Borregos Monterrey, Eastern New Mexico, Lewis & Clark, Northwest Missouri State, Ottawa, UDLAP (Mex.), Western New Mexico
Rixon Saragosa - Gila Ridge (LB): Wooster
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Isaiah Savoie - Red Mountain (RB): Concordian Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Western New Mexico
Hudson Schambach (K): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis
Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Knox, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wayland Baptist, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Coen Scott - Buckeye (DE): Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Derrick Scott - Casa Grande (FS): Bethel, Wisconsin-River Falls
Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Missouri Valley, Ripon, Simpson
Salim Sesma - Coolidge (FS): Arizona Christian
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson
Deacon Shea - Notre Dame (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Ottawa, Ripon
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman
John Sing - Sunnyslope (RB): Bethel
Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Anna Maria, Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Ottawa, Simpson
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU, Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Tyton Slade - ALA-Gilbert North (WR/FS): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Caleb Smith - Hamilton (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gabriel Smith - Walden Grove (QB): Hastings
Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain
Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Wabash
Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): Houston, Indiana
Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, SOUTHERN UTAH
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Kaden Spencer - Sunrise Mountain (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, San Diego
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Rocky Mountain, Sacred Heart
Nicholas Stoyanovich - Hamilton (K/P): Hastings, Northwood
Brendan Suhy - Canyon View (FS): Arizona Christian
Quintin Sullivan - Peoria (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews, Willamette
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Drake, Mount Union, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Western Colorado
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Missouri Western, Sioux Falls, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zane Tallman - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Avila, Fort Lewis
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
Cole Tappin - Desert Mountain (C): Culver-Stockton
Evan Tarasenko - Northwest Christian (QB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Pacific (Ore.)
JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Taylor - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona Christian
Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado
Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Lavell Thomas - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown
Tremarion Thomas - Cesar Chavez (DT): Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash
Colton Tidwell - Snowflake (TE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Talan Tinsley - Queen Creek (K): Knox, Lawrence, Western New Mexico
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, DARTMOUTH, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale
Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian, Drake, Ottawa
Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown
Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Rocky Mountain
Timothy Tynan - Basha (K): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Aidan Valles - Campo Verde (LB): Luther, Simpson
TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech
Mike Vasquez - Sunnyside (K): Ottawa
Jacob Viola - Coolidge (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Albright, Arizona Christian, Bethel, Hastings, Minot State
Ariyon Wade - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian
Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico
Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Micah Warren - Chandler (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Weber - Cienega (QB): Ottawa, Simpson
Jacob Weichelt - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Crown, Jamestown, Ripon
Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark
James Weston - Millennium (K): Framingham State, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Jordan Westrich - O'Connor (K): Drake, Fordham
Devin White - Lee Williams (WR): Puget Sound
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, WASHINGTON
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jayden Williams - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): College of Idaho, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE
Brody Willis - Desert Edge (FS): George Fox, Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian
Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada, Puget Sound
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (TE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, Weber State
Zach Wolter - Perry (FS): Puget Sound, Rome City
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Mount Union, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Woods - Thunderbird (RB): Lewis & Clark
Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Knox
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE
Connor Wright - Cienega (C): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Luther, Ottawa, St. Andrews
Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Prayer Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (LB): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Casteel's Gerayas Grimes commits to Fresno State
UPDATED: 12/14/23
Since the Thanksgiving holiday, we've had 11 seniors commit to colleges! Let's take a brief run through of those.
Casteel safety Gerayas Grimes announced his commitment on Wednesday to Fresno State. The 5-11, 170-pound secondary player is a dual-sport athlete who clocked a 10.89 in the 100-meters at last year's State meet. In his third year as a starter on the football field, Grimes had 74 tackles, intercepted two passes, and forced three fumbles. In his varsity career with the Colts, he picked off eight passes.
Fresno State (8-4) will be playing this Saturday as the college bowl season kicks off. The Bulldogs will be in Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl (3:45 p.m. on ESPN) against New Mexico State (10-4). FSU will be led by Tim Skipper, who is acting as head coach for this one as Jeff Tedford announced he would be temporarily stepping away for medical reasons.
Another 3-year starter from the Chandler District that committed to an FBS school is Jack Bleier. The Basha linebacker will be going to Central Michigan, where his teammate, Jordan Howard, has also committed to.
"The moment they offered me, they continually showed they really wanted me," Bleier said in a text message. "Even with my injury, (defensive coordinator) Coach (Robb) Akey said I had a home at CMU if I still wanted it.
Bleier's senior season was cut short after seven games with a knee injury. He had surgery in October and said he expects to be at 100 percent late next summer. He is already ahead of expectations as he walked into the ballroom at the Ed Doherty Award luncheon last weekend without a brace or crutches. He was on his way to another 100-tackle season as he had 67. In his varsity career with the Bears, Bleier (6-1, 225) registered 14 sacks.
Central Michigan (5-7 in 2023) plays in the Mid-American Conference, which will be establishing a new scheduling model next season. The East and West divisions will disappear and the top two schools will meet in Detroit for the conference championship. Over a three-year cycle, each team will face the other 11 opponents twice while protecting geographic rivalries.
A few days after winning the Open championship, Liberty wide receiver Ryan Jezioro announced his commitment to Idaho. The Vandals were the first Division I school to offer the 6-4, 190-pound pass catcher back in August.
"I went to a camp over the summer and it went really well," Jezioro said in a text message. "I like the coaching staff and the direction the program is heading."
Jezioro caught two touchdown passes in Liberty's 33-21 victory over Centennial earlier this month. For the season, he had 386 receiving yards and seven TD catches, averaging more than 21 yards per reception.
It was an historic season for Idaho, which just ended last weekend in the FCS quarterfinals. The trip that far was the Vandals' first since 1993 and the 9-4 record produced the most wins for the team since 2016. Of the eight teams in the quarters, UI had the youngest team.
After a full season at Chaparral, Tytus Gomez has committed to Drake University in Iowa. Gomez, a 5-8, 155-pound receiver, began his high school career at Kellis before transferring to CHS after his sophomore season.
"It was a mix of them being good academically and their recent success in making the FCS playoffs," Gomez said in a text message. "I also liked their facilities and think I can make a big impact there."
Gomez had 26 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Firebirds this season. He received his offer from the Bulldogs back in June after competing in their camp.
Drake (8-4) won its first Pioneer Football League championship since 2012 this year. The Bulldogs went 8-0 in league play and take an 11-game conference winning streak into the '24 season. Drake reversed its mark of 3-8 in 2022 to 8-3 in the regular season this year.
Noah Trigueros finished his senior season at Notre Dame Prep as the school's No. 2 all-time passer. He will be suiting up next in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller made his college decision on Wednesday.
"I would say the atmosphere around the program is amazing," Trigueros said in a text message. "I really felt at home with the players and getting to be around them on my visit (in November). The coaches are amazing as well and I really feel like they can help me develop as a young man and a player!"
In two seasons as the starter for the Saints, Trigueros threw 58 touchdown passes. He finished his HS career with 5,649 passing yards. This year, he completed 68 percent of his throws.
Dartmouth finished in a three-way tie for the Ivy League title this year at 5-2. The Big Green were 6-4 overall and this was at least a share of three championships in the past four seasons.
Benjamin Franklin offensive tackle Jake Alexander is heading up to Cedar City this weekend for his official visit at Southern Utah. The 6-6, 265-pound lineman committed to the Thunderbirds on Nov. 29. He is planning to go on a church mission after graduating high school and then joining the team at SUU in 2026.
"I loved the coaching staff there and was super impressed with their facilities and team atmosphere," Alexander said in a text message. "I was very impressed with their Pre-Med program numbers as well."
This season, Alexander was a First Team All-3A Metro East Region selection and also made Second Team All-3A Conference. The Chargers rebounded from a 1-9 season to finish 7-4.
Southern Utah has an exciting year coming up. The Thunderbirds will open on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a game at Utah. They will follow that up with a second straight FBS opponent in UTEP at the Sun Bowl. Southern Utah (6-5 in 2023) will play in the newly created United Athletic Conference, which is a merger of the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conferences. It is a part of the FCS and SUU begins league play on Sept. 28 with a game at Austin Peay State in Tennessee.
Legend Bernard led Hamilton this season in receptions and touchdown catches. The 6-foot, 175-pound WR announced his commitment on Tuesday of this week to Georgetown. He will be signing his National Letter of Intent at a ceremony in Hamilton's auditorium next Wednesday.
"What influenced my decision was the official visit I took," Bernard said in a text message. "As soon as I got there, I already felt like a part of the family and felt like I already fit in with the program and the players that were there. I also like the education they could provide for me and how they can set me up to be successful beyond football. After the visit, it was clear what decision I needed to make."
Bernard caught 63 passes for 865 yards and 11 touchdown for the Huskies this year. He was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region.
Centennial alum Rashon Adams Jr. made the Second Team All-Patriot League team during his junior year at Georgetown in '23. The cornerback had three interceptions. Georgetown finished 5-6 last season and 3-3 in the Patriot League (FCS). The Hoyas play their home games at Cooper Field in Washington D.C.
It was shortly before his team's 2A championship game began that Scottsdale Christian quarterback Jack Atkinson announced his commitment to Washington University St. Louis. He said that school beat out Johns Hopkins.
"The moment I stepped on campus at WashU it felt like home," Atkinson said in a text message. "The campus is beautiful, the dorms are the best in the country, the coaching staff is top notch, and the kids are great people. The internships and job opportunities will help set me up for life. Excited to be at such a great school and continue playing football!"
Atkinson went on to throw five touchdown passes as SCA defeated Pima, 41-22 on Nov. 25. For the season, he passed for 2,956 yards and 43 touchdowns. Atkinson was the 2A Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Washington University went 7-3 in 2023. The Bears play in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III).
Also committing since Thanksgiving were:
Hamilton wide receiver Jack Lewis to Lake Forest (Ill.).
Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly to Ave Maria (Fla.).
Perry quarterback Daniel Rustin to Arizona Christian.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Dylan Tapley (WR) - Desert Mountain
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
Daniel Rustin (QB) - Perry
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Navi Bruzon (QB) - Liberty (walk-on)
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Jaylen Jones (FS) - Hamilton
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave
AVE MARIA GYRENES
Simon Kelly (DT) - Casteel
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Kaden Anderson (TE) - Chandler
Gregory Bienvenue (OT) - Desert Ridge
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek
BROWN BEARS
Malcolm Flynn (P) - Corona del Sol
BYU COUGARS
Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Cannon Skidmore (LS) - Red Mountain
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Jack Bleier (LB) - Basha
Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha
CHICAGO MAROONS
Chaz Carson (OG) - Brophy
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral
DARTMOUTH BIG GREEN
Noah Trigueros (QB) - Notre Dame
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Tytus Gomez (WR) - Chaparral
EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES
Jaxon Branch (WR) - Chandler
FORDHAM RAMS
Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Gerayas Grimes (FS) - Casteel
FURMAN PALADINS
Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Legend Bernard (WR) - Hamilton
IDAHO VANDALS
Ryan Jezioro (WR) - Liberty
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI
Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton
IOWA HAWKEYES
Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Kaden Kern (CB) - Perry
Jack Lewis (WR) - Hamilton
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Dillon Hipp (TE) - Desert Mountain
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Jaelen Collins (CB) - Marana
Izzy Foz (CB/K) - Central
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek
Javery Mayberry (TE) - Basha
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Phillip Braxton (SS) - Cesar Chavez
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Ryan Wolfer (TE) - Liberty
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Jake Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin
Khameron Athy (RB) - Central
Krush Sowers (C) - Pinnacle
ST. THOMAS (MINN.) TOMMIES
Phillip Jones (QB) - Mesquite
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain
UNLV REBELS
Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro
UTAH UTES
Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Kenny Worthy III (CB) - Centennial
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Jack Atkinson (QB) - Scottsdale Christian
YALE BULLDOGS
Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy