Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 12/14

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Drake offers O'Connor kicker Westrich

UPDATED: 12/14/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

With the championship games and the end of the season, the Recruiting Page fell a little behind. This is the first update since Thanksgiving.

A pair of North Valley players collected offers from Drake University. Receiving them from the Bulldogs were O'Connor punter and kicker Jordan Westrich and Pinnacle safety/linebacker Spencer Halvorson. Westrich booted 38 extra points this season along with a 39-yard field goal. Halvorson (6-2, 195) had 60 tackles and intercepted two passes for the Pioneers. Drake, located in Des Moines, won the Pioneer Football League championship and played in the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history. The Bulldogs went 8-4 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the PFL.

Since the Thanksgiving holiday, we've had 249 seniors receive new offers!

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22 (this Wednesday!). Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Pinnacle S Spencer Halvorson

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Isaac Acedo - Desert Vista (RB): Arizona Christian

Connor Ackerley - Corona del Sol (QB): Western New Mexico

Jeremiah Adams - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Cyrus Aguinaga - Casteel (K): Beloit, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, North American, Western New Mexico

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Abel Alarcon - Salpointe (WR): Simpson

Ethan Aldrich - ALA-West Foothills (OT): Culver-Stockton

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Jake Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Brown, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH

Hayden Allen - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State

Elijah Alvarado - Estrella Foothills (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Dylan Ambrosio - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Luther

Maximas Amerine - Pusch Ridge (C): Lake Forest

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, BOISE STATE, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale

Giovanni Arenas - Catalina Foothills (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Johnny Arvallo - Desert Edge (WR): Western New Mexico

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Bethel, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wheaton

Khameron Athy - Central (RB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Atkinson - Scottsdale Christian (QB): Johns Hopkins, WASHINGTON (MO.)

Daniel Avila - Centennial (QB): Anna Maria, Hastings, Knox, Lyon

Tom Al Baffro - O'Connor (OG): Anna Maria, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews, Waldorf

Jaxon Bailey - Eastmark (WR): Western New Mexico

Gage Baker - Paradise Honors (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Weber State

Mason Ball - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Carthage, Mount Marty

Jaxson Banhie - Salpointe (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian,Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Brendan Barnes - Cortez (RB): Clarke

Seth Barron - Red Mountain (DE): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Western New Mexico

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryce Battle - Sahuaro (RB): Ottawa

Dallas Baxter - Hamilton (LB): Beloit, Lewis & Clark

Nathan Bayus - O'Connor (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Montana Tech

Richie Bean - Gila Ridge (TE): Culver-Stockton

Nathan Beard - Valley Vista (LB): Arizona Christian

McKay Beardall - ALA-Gilbert North (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Macalester, Puget Sound, Simpson

Zachary Bennett - Buckeye (QB): Arizona Christian, Beloit

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Fordham, GEORGETOWN, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Emiliano Berthely - Douglas (RB): Hastings, Ottawa

Austin Betonti - Marcos de Niza (C): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Ottawa (Kans.)

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BOISE STATE, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Ethan Billings - Cienega (SS): Bethel, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Dean, Ottawa

Mariano Birdno - Flagstaff (DE/TE): Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell

Jayden Bitton - Walden Grove (LB): Arizona Christian

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Manchester, Northwood, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Arizona Christian, Campbell, CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Trenton Blomquist - Yuma Catholic (DE): Ottawa

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, North Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines

Trey Bohm - Canyon View (DE): Lake Forest

Adrian Bonilla - Buena (SS): Albright, Bethel, Carthage, Hastings, Luther, Ottawa

Landon Borders - Willow Canyon (WR): Crown, Culver-Stockton

Austin Bouffard - Willow Canyon (OT): Beloit

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, EASTERN WASHINGTON, Washington State

Randy Branton - Skyline (QB): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown

Blake Brasher - Maricopa (LB): Knox

Phillip Braxton - Cesar Chavez (SS): Navy, SAN DIEGO

Bodee Breed - Queen Creek (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Deven Broady - Sunnyslope (CB): Minot State

Darius Brown - Vista Grande (SS): Arizona Christian, Avila, Rocky Mountain

Kye Brown - Dysart (QB): Miles, Tuskegee

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), San Diego

Michael Bryant - Desert Edge (SS): Minot State

Tyson Buckley - Camp Verde (QB): Jamestown, Montana State-Northern

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Linfield, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Beloit, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Redlands, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert

Brandon Byrne - Brophy (DE): Amherst, Chicago, Fordham (preferred walk-on)

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Koeby Caldwell - Gila Ridge (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Tabor

Angel Calleros - Chandler (LB): Dakota Wesleyan

Caden Callister - ALA-West Foothills (QB): Culver-Stockton

Julian Camacho - Skyline (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Julian Campos - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian

Michael Carollo - Boulder Creek (LB): Bluffton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

Chaz Carson - Brophy (OG): CHICAGO, Claremont McKenna

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Michael Casillas - Morenci (RB): Hastings

Jayden Cathey - Desert Ridge (OT): Adams State, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Chadron State, Sioux Falls, Western Colorado

JD Cea - Mesquite (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Manchester, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jose Chavez - Corona del Sol (OG): New Mexico Highlands, Wisconsin-River Falls

Angel Chaydez - Vista Grande (DE): Wabash

Daylan Chichester - Skyline (CB): Arizona Christian, Northwood, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carleton, Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Luther, Oberlin, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Andrews

Jose Cisneros - Peoria (OT): Fort Lewis

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Jailen Clark - Sahuaro (RB): Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa (Kans.)

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Justin Clark - Canyon View (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, La Verne

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Avila, Arizona Christian, Linfield, Pacific, Washington, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Coady - Casteel (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler, Southern Utah

Jaylen Coleman - Mesquite (WR): Ottawa

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Arizona Christian, Bowling Green, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Oberlin, Western New Mexico

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Cameron Cooper - Chandler (LB): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Western New Mexico

Boden Crane - Catalina Foothills (RB): Grove City, Lake Forest

Edward Currie - Basha (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Tate Curtis - Queen Creek (FS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Davies - O'Connor (CB): Arizona Christian, Bethel, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Rose-Hulman, St. Andrews

Jordan Davis - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Fordham, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Samuel Delgado - Catalina Foothills (RB): Lake Forest, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Beau Devens - Canyon View (QB): Culver-Stockton

Drew Devine - Arizona College Prep (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), St. Andrews

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, MASSACHUSETTS, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

Airam Diaz - Hamilton (DT): Ottawa (Kans.)

James Diaz II - Tucson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Drey'lan Dobbin - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian, Minot State

Payne Downey - Arizona College Prep (LS): Grove City, Knox, Macalester, Puget Sound

Brody Drank - Goldwater (QB): Arizona Christian

Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska (preferred walk-on)

Anthony Dukes - Coolidge (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (S): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, YALE

Alec Eckholm - Horizon (SS): Chadron State, Northwood

Ezra Edmond - Millennium (LB): Langston, St. Andrews

Joseph Eggers - Marana (WR): Ottawa

Jake Eiss - Casteel (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Wabash, Waldorf, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Nate Escandon - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Adan Estrada - Marcos de Niza (OG): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Knox, Luther, Willamette

Kai Evans - Red Mountain (K/P): Ottawa

LJ Favela - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Manchester

Athan Ferber - Campo Verde (RB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Michael Fischer - Skyline (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Mount Union, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Malcolm Flynn - Corona del Sol (P): BROWN

Micah Fonsica - Thunderbird (DT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Faulkner, Lewis & Clark, St. Andrews, Wayland Baptist

Trey Fox - Gila Ridge (OG): Cornell Coll. (Iowa), St. Andrews

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Fort Lewis, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, FORDHAM, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Bridger French - Coconino (RB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jhayden Frye - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest

Gage Galbreath - Centennial (TE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Jonah Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Samario Garcia - Sunnysdie (RB): Ottawa

Braylon Gardner - Liberty (WR): Adams State, Fort Lewis, Northwood, Rocky Mountain, San Diego, Western New Mexico

Champ Gennicks - Red Mountain (LB): Jamestown, Western New Mexico

Jack Germaine - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Western New Mexico

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Simpson, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Carleton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Andrews Univ. (N.C.)

Stewart Gibson - Desert Vista (FS): Arizona Christian

James Giggey - Bradshaw Mountain (LB): ARIZONA STATE, Fort Lewis

David Gillespie - Sunnyslope (LB): Lake Forest

Marshall Gillette - Northwest Christian (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Ja'Coby Gilmore - Central (WR): Willamette

Jaden Gilstrap - Hamilton (LB): Black Hills State, Fort Hays State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gunner Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tytus Gomez - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE, Western New Mexico

Markus Gonzales - Marana (LB): Ottawa, Simpson

Orlando Gonzalez - Salpointe (LB): New Mexico Highlands

Braden Greene - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Pacific Lutheran, Puget Sound, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Julian Gregory - Desert Edge (FS): Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Grigsby - Sahuaro (WR): Ottawa

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Fordham, FRESNO STATE, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Elijah Gutierrez - Canyon View (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Lewis & Clark

Travis Gutierrez - Pinnacle (OT): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Southern Virginia, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Colgate, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Brayden Hall - Buena (LB): Hastings

Daxen Hall - Higley (RB): Northern Arizona

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Drake, Fort Lewis, Idaho

Giordan Hanks - Westwood (QB): Fort Lewis, Idaho (preferred walk-on)

LaJai Hardwick - Basha (RB): Ottawa

Ja'Roi Hardwick - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Kyle Harper - Casteel (LS): Arizona Christian, Carthage

Antrell Harris - Westwood (WR): Culver-Stockton, Ottawa

Darius Haskin - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain

Devin Hayward - Mica Mountain (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, New Mexico Highlands, Oberlin, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Saint Anselm, Wisconsin-River Falls

consin-River Falls

Jack Hayward - ALA-West Foothills (WR): Sioux Falls

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Daunte Henderson Jr. - Mesquite (WR): Lewis & Clark

Anthony Hernandez - Valley Vista (LB): Rocky Mountain

Kaleb Heyer - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Simpson, St. Norbert

Tyriq Heyward - Mesa (DE): Beloit

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Beloit, Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Makhyri Hinkle - Cesar Chavez (FS): Avila

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

I'Zion Holland - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona Christian

Dane Howard - Queen Creek (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Fresno State

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa

Joshua Hubbard - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian

Mason Hughes - Pinnacle (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kadin Huisinga - Cactus (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Manchester, Ottawa

Christian Hunter - Shadow Ridge (OT): Arizona Christian

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UTAH, Utah State, Washington State

Diego Hurtado - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Kansas Wesleyan

Carson Hutchings - Kellis (OT): Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lawrence, Mayville State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls

Duncan Igbokwe - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Fairmont State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kamron Jackson - Tempe (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethel, Wisconsin-River Falls

Stacy Jacobs - Valley Vista (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Pacific (Ore.), Rocky Mountain

Aaron Jacobsen - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona Christian

Zackariah Jamil - O'Connor (LB): Knox, St. Andrews

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings, Ottawa, Saint Anselm, Western New Mexico

Quincy Jenkins - Canyon View (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Eddie Jetton - Brophy (K): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Ryan Jezioro - Liberty (WR): Fort Lewis, IDAHO, Northern Arizona

Antonio Jimenez - Kellis (FS): Clarke

Jaxon John - Pima (WR): Carthage, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Sammy Johns - Desert Ridge (SS): Adams State, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown, Lake Forest

Demetrice Johnson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Bethel

Jordan Johnson - Coolidge (TE): Arizona Christian

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR/DB): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Simon-Peter Johnson - Buena (WR): Bethel, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, MidAmerica Nazarene, Ottawa, Ripon

Titus Johnson - Millennium (QB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Western Colorado

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Jones - Basha (DE): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Montana Tech, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaidus Jones - Desert Edge (LB): Arizona Christian

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARMY, Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Kent State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Phillip Jones - Mesquite (QB): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, ST. THOMAS (MINN.), Western New Mexico

Raymond Jones - Cactus (LB): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Knox, Manchester

Ricardo Juarez - Buckeye (QB): Crown

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), UTAH STATE

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Jamichael Keeton - Tempe (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound

Malachi Keller - Tombstone (WR): Bethel, Ottawa

Michael Keller - Perry (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

James Kelley - Casa Grande (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel

Simon Kelly - Casteel (DT): Arizona Christian, AVE MARIA, Beloit, Bethel, Culver-Stockton, Puget Sound

James Kendryna - Cienega (LB): Beloit, Simpson

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Illinois, IOWA, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Penn State, UTEP

Nick Kennedy - Lee Williams (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Amherst, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Minot State, Southern Utah

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell, LAKE FOREST

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Bethel, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Manchester, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Killingsworth - Salpointe (CB): Penn, Princeton

Cooper King - Pinnacle (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Mason Kintner - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, St. Andrews

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Mount Union, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Arizona Christian, CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Luke Kolsrud - Chandler (LB): Beloit

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Jordan Kunz - Saguaro (LB): Ottawa

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): ARIZONA, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Utah Tech, Weber State

Dylan LaFlamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Braiden Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Manchester, Ottawa

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, KANSAS, Oregon State, San Diego State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Jackson Lazenby - Boulder Creek (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Simpson

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, IOWA STATE, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah State

Jordan Lee - Perry (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Connar Lefevre - Arizona College Prep (WR): Anna Maria, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Massachusetts Maritime, Simpson, St. Andrews

Taitafe Leifi - Tolleson (OT): Arizona Christian

Braesen Leon - Marcos de Niza (QB): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Jack Lewis - Hamilton (WR): LAKE FOREST, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Luke Liborio - Notre Dame (K): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Puget Sound, WPI

Colin Lifshitz - Sunnyslope (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Macalester, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Wooster

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Ripon, Rocky Mountain

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Abram Lopez - Queen Creek (OG): Culver-Stockton

Giovanni Lopez - Nogales (DE): Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews

Dylan Lord - Hamilton (WR): Drake, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tali Maafu - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethel, Crown, Fort Lewis, Oakland City, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Madsen - Canyon del Oro (TE): Fort Lewis

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Arizona Christian, Idaho State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Jay Martin - Highland (RB): Ottawa

Terrence Martin - Highland (CB): Michigan Tech

Anthony Martinez - Sunnyside (FS): Ottawa

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Army, Minot State, North Dakota, San Diego, Utah Tech

Paco Mason - Gilbert (LS): Ottawa

Brogen Mathis - Mountain Ridge (LB): Jamestown

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Carson Mauterer - Red Mountain (LB): Simpson, Western New Mexico

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Sacramento State

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Jarren McClendon - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Hastings, Western New Mexico

Jiah McClure - Mesquite (DE): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Manchester, Ottawa

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Isaiah McKay - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG/C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Ripon, Rocky Mountain

Max McVicker - Yuma Catholic (OT): Ottawa

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brian Mikel - Saguaro (DT): Jackson State (preferred walk-on), Wisconsin-River Falls

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Beloit, Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Waynesburg

Thomon Milligan - Cesar Chavez (RB): Dakota Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Millner - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

TJ Millsap - O'Connor (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): ARIZONA, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado, Western New Mexico

Casen Moore - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian

Gunner Moore - Red Mountain (WR): Jamestown

Diego Morales - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Western New Mexico

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): Fort Lewis, Luther, North Dakota

Boston Morris - ALA-Gilbert North (SS): Sioux Falls

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Rocco Mortensen - Camelback (QB): Southern Virginia

Prince Mugisha - Tucson (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern

Kolton Muntz - Desert Mountain (OG): Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest

Bubba Mustain - Pusch Ridge (QB): Hastings

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Nebraska-Kearney, Southeast Missouri State, UNLV, Western New Mexico

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Aaden Nguyen - Centennial (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Sioux Falls, Valparaiso

Tanner Noot - Horizon (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Univ. (Minn.)

Christian Nunnally - Saguaro (DE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Minot State, Rocky Mountain

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, BOISE STATE, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Jacob Owens - Boulder Creek (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Western New Mexico

Isaiah Packer - Desert Vista (DT): Crown

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Isiah Palmer - Desert Ridge (RB): Ottawa

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown, Manchester

Jermaine Patterson - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Anna Maria, Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), ILLINOIS STATE, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

TJ Pennington - Basha (FS): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Massachusetts Maritime, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikale Perry - Millennium (OT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Rocky Mountain, Southern Utah, Wisconsin-River Falls

McKy Peters - Mesa (LB): Beloit, Lewis & Clark, Oberlin

Noah Petrauschke - Lee Williams (QB): Mount Union

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jacob Pitts - Higley (LB): Ripon

Asipeli Poulivaati II - Camelback (DE): Arizona Christian

Jason Powell - Berean Academy (WR): Bethel

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State

Jack Preston - Sunnyslope (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Knox, Lake Forest, Minot State, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines

Cade Price - Basha (OG): Beloit, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa, Puget Sound

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Alex Prine - Horizon (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Miles Pringle - Valley Vista (QB): Beloit, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Carter Pruitt - Arcadia (FS): Arizona Christian, Cal Lutheran, Lake Forest,

Puget Sound, Simpson, Western New Mexico

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Kruse Redding - Liberty (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Emmett Rhodes - Higley (OT): Johns Hopkins

Maddox Rich - Ironwood (LB): Lake Forest

Mac Richards - Pinnacle (WR): Drake

Rudy Rios - Amphitheater (WR): Beloit, Hastings, Lake Forest, Ripon

Eric Rivera - Millennium (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), New Mexico Highlands, Wisconsin-River Falls

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico

Ramzee Robles - Casa Grande (OT): Wisconsin Lutheran

Wylie Rocheleau - Casteel (TE): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Puget Sound

Eric Rodriguez - Mesquite (RB): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian, St. Andrews

Jacob Rodriguez - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Mich.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, George Fox, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, Monmouth Coll. (Ill.), Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Southern Virginia, St. Andrews Univ. (N.C.), Western New Mexico, Westminster Coll. (Mo.), Willamette

Logan Rogers - Desert Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Winona State

Tony Romano - Valley Vista (LB): Rocky Mountain

Andrew Romero - Trevor Browne (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Daniel Rustin - Perry (QB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Kansas Wesleyan

Alex Ryan - Shadow Ridge (DT): Crown, Simpson

Jaxon Ryan - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Leonard Junior Saint-Cyr - Mesa (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Jacob Samarripas - Peoria (LB): Beloit

Coleman Samples - Eastmark (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

DeMarcus Sanchez - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Western New Mexico

Kylan Sanders - Westwood (CB): Culver-Stockton

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Borregos Monterrey, Eastern New Mexico, Lewis & Clark, Northwest Missouri State, Ottawa, UDLAP (Mex.), Western New Mexico

Rixon Saragosa - Gila Ridge (LB): Wooster

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Isaiah Savoie - Red Mountain (RB): Concordian Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Western New Mexico

Hudson Schambach (K): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Michael Scheller - Apollo (WR): Fort Lewis

Trey Schoaf - Millennium (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Grinnell, Knox, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Olaf, Wayland Baptist, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Coen Scott - Buckeye (DE): Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Kansas Wesleyan, Knox, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Derrick Scott - Casa Grande (FS): Bethel, Wisconsin-River Falls

Conner Secor - Horizon (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Missouri Valley, Ripon, Simpson

Salim Sesma - Coolidge (FS): Arizona Christian

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Adams State, Anderson

Deacon Shea - Notre Dame (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico

Armani Sheriff - Salpointe (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Ottawa, Ripon

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman

John Sing - Sunnyslope (RB): Bethel

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Anna Maria, Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), George Fox, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Ottawa, Simpson

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, BYU, Idaho, San Diego State, Washington (preferred walk-on)

Tyton Slade - ALA-Gilbert North (WR/FS): Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Caleb Smith - Hamilton (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gabriel Smith - Walden Grove (QB): Hastings

Trey Smith - Apollo (CB): Rocky Mountain

Maddox Snyder - Boulder Creek (OT): Beloit, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Wabash

Alan Soukup - Pinnacle (LS): Houston, Indiana

Krush Sowers - Pinnacle (C): Fort Lewis, SOUTHERN UTAH

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Kaden Spencer - Sunrise Mountain (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Keaton Stam - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, San Diego

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Rocky Mountain, Sacred Heart

Nicholas Stoyanovich - Hamilton (K/P): Hastings, Northwood

Brendan Suhy - Canyon View (FS): Arizona Christian

Quintin Sullivan - Peoria (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Culver-Stockton, St. Andrews, Willamette

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Drake, Mount Union, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josiah Switzer - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Western Colorado

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Hawaii, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Aiden Tabish - Casteel (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Missouri Western, Sioux Falls, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zane Tallman - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Avila, Fort Lewis

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

Cole Tappin - Desert Mountain (C): Culver-Stockton

Evan Tarasenko - Northwest Christian (QB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Pacific (Ore.)

JoJo Taylor III - Chandler (FS): Beloit, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Pacific, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nick Taylor - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona Christian

Trace Teague - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown, Southwest Minnesota State, Western Colorado

Isaiah Thomas - Paradise Honors (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Lavell Thomas - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown

Tremarion Thomas - Cesar Chavez (DT): Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash

Colton Tidwell - Snowflake (TE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Talan Tinsley - Queen Creek (K): Knox, Lawrence, Western New Mexico

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, DARTMOUTH, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Yale

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian, Drake, Ottawa

Andrew Trapp - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Arizona Christian

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Sa'Mar Turner - Centennial (FS): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Rocky Mountain

Timothy Tynan - Basha (K): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, ILLINOIS, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Aidan Valles - Campo Verde (LB): Luther, Simpson

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Beloit, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, FURMAN, Navy, North Dakota, UC Davis, Utah Tech

Mike Vasquez - Sunnyside (K): Ottawa

Jacob Viola - Coolidge (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Albright, Arizona Christian, Bethel, Hastings, Minot State

Ariyon Wade - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian

Kambrel Walker - Corona del Sol (FS): Western New Mexico

Josh Wan - Arizona College Prep (LB): Grinnell, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Micah Warren - Chandler (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): ARIZONA, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Noah Watson - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Evan Weber - Cienega (QB): Ottawa, Simpson

Jacob Weichelt - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Crown, Jamestown, Ripon

Colin Wesloski - Casteel (WR): Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark

James Weston - Millennium (K): Framingham State, Jamestown, Lake Forest

Jordan Westrich - O'Connor (K): Drake, Fordham

Devin White - Lee Williams (WR): Puget Sound

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Minot State, Montana State-Northern, Ottawa

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, WASHINGTON

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jayden Williams - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): College of Idaho, Fort Lewis, Rocky Mountain, Western New Mexico

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (LB): Air Force, ARMY, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Ramar Williams - Eastmark (DE): ARIZONA STATE

Brody Willis - Desert Edge (FS): George Fox, Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, TEXAS, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Nate Winfield - Camelback (WR): Arizona Christian

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Marek Wojno - Horizon (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sam Wolfenden - Cactus Shadows (LS): Nevada, Puget Sound

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (TE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, Weber State

Zach Wolter - Perry (FS): Puget Sound, Rome City

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army, Campbell, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Korey Woods - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Mount Union, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Woods - Thunderbird (RB): Lewis & Clark

Isaac Worley - Centennial (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Knox

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, WASHINGTON STATE

Connor Wright - Cienega (C): Anna Maria, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, La Verne, Luther, Ottawa, St. Andrews

Jeremiah Young - Chandler (DE): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Prayer Young-Blackgoat - Coconino (LB): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Andrew Zubey - Higley (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Casteel's Gerayas Grimes commits to Fresno State

UPDATED: 12/14/23

Since the Thanksgiving holiday, we've had 11 seniors commit to colleges! Let's take a brief run through of those.

Casteel safety Gerayas Grimes announced his commitment on Wednesday to Fresno State. The 5-11, 170-pound secondary player is a dual-sport athlete who clocked a 10.89 in the 100-meters at last year's State meet. In his third year as a starter on the football field, Grimes had 74 tackles, intercepted two passes, and forced three fumbles. In his varsity career with the Colts, he picked off eight passes.

Fresno State (8-4) will be playing this Saturday as the college bowl season kicks off. The Bulldogs will be in Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl (3:45 p.m. on ESPN) against New Mexico State (10-4). FSU will be led by Tim Skipper, who is acting as head coach for this one as Jeff Tedford announced he would be temporarily stepping away for medical reasons.


Another 3-year starter from the Chandler District that committed to an FBS school is Jack Bleier. The Basha linebacker will be going to Central Michigan, where his teammate, Jordan Howard, has also committed to.

"The moment they offered me, they continually showed they really wanted me," Bleier said in a text message. "Even with my injury, (defensive coordinator) Coach (Robb) Akey said I had a home at CMU if I still wanted it.

Bleier's senior season was cut short after seven games with a knee injury. He had surgery in October and said he expects to be at 100 percent late next summer. He is already ahead of expectations as he walked into the ballroom at the Ed Doherty Award luncheon last weekend without a brace or crutches. He was on his way to another 100-tackle season as he had 67. In his varsity career with the Bears, Bleier (6-1, 225) registered 14 sacks.

Central Michigan (5-7 in 2023) plays in the Mid-American Conference, which will be establishing a new scheduling model next season. The East and West divisions will disappear and the top two schools will meet in Detroit for the conference championship. Over a three-year cycle, each team will face the other 11 opponents twice while protecting geographic rivalries.


A few days after winning the Open championship, Liberty wide receiver Ryan Jezioro announced his commitment to Idaho. The Vandals were the first Division I school to offer the 6-4, 190-pound pass catcher back in August.

"I went to a camp over the summer and it went really well," Jezioro said in a text message. "I like the coaching staff and the direction the program is heading."

Jezioro caught two touchdown passes in Liberty's 33-21 victory over Centennial earlier this month. For the season, he had 386 receiving yards and seven TD catches, averaging more than 21 yards per reception.

It was an historic season for Idaho, which just ended last weekend in the FCS quarterfinals. The trip that far was the Vandals' first since 1993 and the 9-4 record produced the most wins for the team since 2016. Of the eight teams in the quarters, UI had the youngest team.


After a full season at Chaparral, Tytus Gomez has committed to Drake University in Iowa. Gomez, a 5-8, 155-pound receiver, began his high school career at Kellis before transferring to CHS after his sophomore season.

"It was a mix of them being good academically and their recent success in making the FCS playoffs," Gomez said in a text message. "I also liked their facilities and think I can make a big impact there."

Gomez had 26 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Firebirds this season. He received his offer from the Bulldogs back in June after competing in their camp.

Drake (8-4) won its first Pioneer Football League championship since 2012 this year. The Bulldogs went 8-0 in league play and take an 11-game conference winning streak into the '24 season. Drake reversed its mark of 3-8 in 2022 to 8-3 in the regular season this year.


Noah Trigueros finished his senior season at Notre Dame Prep as the school's No. 2 all-time passer. He will be suiting up next in the Ivy League at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller made his college decision on Wednesday.

"I would say the atmosphere around the program is amazing," Trigueros said in a text message. "I really felt at home with the players and getting to be around them on my visit (in November). The coaches are amazing as well and I really feel like they can help me develop as a young man and a player!"

In two seasons as the starter for the Saints, Trigueros threw 58 touchdown passes. He finished his HS career with 5,649 passing yards. This year, he completed 68 percent of his throws.

Dartmouth finished in a three-way tie for the Ivy League title this year at 5-2. The Big Green were 6-4 overall and this was at least a share of three championships in the past four seasons.


Benjamin Franklin offensive tackle Jake Alexander is heading up to Cedar City this weekend for his official visit at Southern Utah. The 6-6, 265-pound lineman committed to the Thunderbirds on Nov. 29. He is planning to go on a church mission after graduating high school and then joining the team at SUU in 2026.

"I loved the coaching staff there and was super impressed with their facilities and team atmosphere," Alexander said in a text message. "I was very impressed with their Pre-Med program numbers as well."

This season, Alexander was a First Team All-3A Metro East Region selection and also made Second Team All-3A Conference. The Chargers rebounded from a 1-9 season to finish 7-4.

Southern Utah has an exciting year coming up. The Thunderbirds will open on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a game at Utah. They will follow that up with a second straight FBS opponent in UTEP at the Sun Bowl. Southern Utah (6-5 in 2023) will play in the newly created United Athletic Conference, which is a merger of the Atlantic Sun and Western Athletic Conferences. It is a part of the FCS and SUU begins league play on Sept. 28 with a game at Austin Peay State in Tennessee.


Legend Bernard led Hamilton this season in receptions and touchdown catches. The 6-foot, 175-pound WR announced his commitment on Tuesday of this week to Georgetown. He will be signing his National Letter of Intent at a ceremony in Hamilton's auditorium next Wednesday.

"What influenced my decision was the official visit I took," Bernard said in a text message. "As soon as I got there, I already felt like a part of the family and felt like I already fit in with the program and the players that were there. I also like the education they could provide for me and how they can set me up to be successful beyond football. After the visit, it was clear what decision I needed to make."

Bernard caught 63 passes for 865 yards and 11 touchdown for the Huskies this year. He was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region.

Centennial alum Rashon Adams Jr. made the Second Team All-Patriot League team during his junior year at Georgetown in '23. The cornerback had three interceptions. Georgetown finished 5-6 last season and 3-3 in the Patriot League (FCS). The Hoyas play their home games at Cooper Field in Washington D.C.


It was shortly before his team's 2A championship game began that Scottsdale Christian quarterback Jack Atkinson announced his commitment to Washington University St. Louis. He said that school beat out Johns Hopkins.

"The moment I stepped on campus at WashU it felt like home," Atkinson said in a text message. "The campus is beautiful, the dorms are the best in the country, the coaching staff is top notch, and the kids are great people. The internships and job opportunities will help set me up for life. Excited to be at such a great school and continue playing football!"

Atkinson went on to throw five touchdown passes as SCA defeated Pima, 41-22 on Nov. 25. For the season, he passed for 2,956 yards and 43 touchdowns. Atkinson was the 2A Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Washington University went 7-3 in 2023. The Bears play in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III).


Also committing since Thanksgiving were:

Hamilton wide receiver Jack Lewis to Lake Forest (Ill.).
Casteel defensive tackle Simon Kelly to Ave Maria (Fla.).
Perry quarterback Daniel Rustin to Arizona Christian.

Basha LB Jack Bleier
Liberty WR Ryan Jezioro
Chaparral WR Tytus Gomez (Photo Courtesy of Tytus Gomez)
Notre Dame QB Noah Trigueros
Benjamin Franklin OT Jake Alexander (Photo Courtesy of Jake Alexander)
Hamilton WR Legend Bernard
Scottsdale Christian QB Jack Atkinson

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Matthew Lado (OT) - Apollo
Adam Mohammed (RB) - Apollo
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Dylan Tapley (WR) - Desert Mountain
Michael Watkins (OG) - Apollo
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Daniel Rustin (QB) - Perry

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Navi Bruzon (QB) - Liberty (walk-on)
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
James Giggey (LB/DE) - Bradshaw Mountain
Plas Johnson (WR/DB) - Chaparral
Ramar Williams (DE) - Eastmark

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Jaylen Jones (FS) - Hamilton
Jonathon Williams (LB) - Mohave

AVE MARIA GYRENES

Simon Kelly (DT) - Casteel

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Kaden Anderson (TE) - Chandler
Gregory Bienvenue (OT) - Desert Ridge
Eyitayo Omotinugbon (OT) - Queen Creek

BROWN BEARS

Malcolm Flynn (P) - Corona del Sol

BYU COUGARS

Tommy Prassas (FS) - Basha
Cannon Skidmore (LS) - Red Mountain
Enoch Watson (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Jack Bleier (LB) - Basha
Jordan Howard (DE) - Basha

CHICAGO MAROONS

Chaz Carson (OG) - Brophy

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Keegan Shank (DE) - Chaparral

DARTMOUTH BIG GREEN

Noah Trigueros (QB) - Notre Dame

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Tytus Gomez (WR) - Chaparral

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

Jaxon Branch (WR) - Chandler

FORDHAM RAMS

Jack Freeburg (WR) - Desert Mountain

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Gerayas Grimes (FS) - Casteel

FURMAN PALADINS

Santino Varvel (WR) - Canyon View

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Legend Bernard (WR) - Hamilton

IDAHO VANDALS

Ryan Jezioro (WR) - Liberty
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI

Ca'lil Valentine (RB) - Chandler

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

Beckham Pellant (QB) - Hamilton

IOWA HAWKEYES

Devan Kennedy (DE) - Brophy

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Dylan Lee (RB) - Williams Field

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
Jonathan Kamara (LB) - Desert Edge
Carter Lavrusky (OT) - Horizon
Deshawn Warner (DE) - Desert Edge

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Kaden Kern (CB) - Perry
Jack Lewis (WR) - Hamilton

MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN

Kezion Dia-Johnson (WR) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Dillon Hipp (TE) - Desert Mountain

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Jackson Barton (CB) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brady Bakke (OT) - Centennial
Jaelen Collins (CB) - Marana
Izzy Foz (CB/K) - Central
Jacob Harkins (OT) - Sunnyslope
Dylan LaFlamme (OT) - Queen Creek
Javery Mayberry (TE) - Basha

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Miles Lockhart (CB) - Basha

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope
Elijah Rushing (DE) - Salpointe

SAN DIEGO TOREROS

Phillip Braxton (SS) - Cesar Chavez

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Ryan Wolfer (TE) - Liberty

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Jake Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin
Khameron Athy (RB) - Central
Krush Sowers (C) - Pinnacle

ST. THOMAS (MINN.) TOMMIES

Phillip Jones (QB) - Mesquite

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Christian Clark (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Santana Wilson (CB) - Desert Mountain

UNLV REBELS

Nijrell Eason II (CB) - Higley
Amare Taase (OT) - Saguaro

UTAH UTES

Sammie Hunter (CB) - Chandler

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Camden Jury (OT) - Casteel

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Noah Carter (DE) - Centennial
Keona Wilhite (DE) - Salpointe

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Kenny Worthy III (CB) - Centennial

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Jack Atkinson (QB) - Scottsdale Christian

YALE BULLDOGS

Billy Eastep (S) - Brophy

