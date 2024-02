This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Hamilton offensive lineman Diego Hurtado received his fifth offer on Tuesday. It came from Saint John's of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). Hurtado is a 5-11, 260-pound offensive guard. He received the offer following a visit to the campus. He began his HS career at Tucson High before transferring to the Valley. Hurtado helped the Huskies average more than 42 points and make it back to the Open Division playoffs last season. Saint John's ended last season at 8-2 and ranked No. 19 by D3football.com. Despite the impressive record, and a tough schedule, the Johnnies missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 2/2/24

Since the last update on Monday, we've had a total of 22 new commitments. Let's take a look at a few seniors that have recently made their college choices.

Corona del Sol offensive guard Jose Chavez announced his commitment to Western New Mexico on Tuesday. The 6-3, 285-pound lineman received his offer from the Mustangs last week after a visit to the campus in Silver City. He is a three-sport athlete for the Aztecs, competing in wrestling and track & field. During his visit, he found everyone hospitable.

"The staff was all very nice and a good group of coaches that I feel I'm comfortable around and I could get along with them," Chavez said in a text message. "Also, the program was something I was familiar with and they do similar things I've done in high school."

Western New Mexico (2-8) continues to rebuild with Arizona players. The Mustangs now have 13 commitments from Arizona seniors.





On Tuesday, Casteel linebacker Ethan Beasley made public his commitment to Concordia College in Minnesota. The Cobbers were the third of 10 schools to offer the 5-10, 180-pounder, doing so back in June. He narrowed that list down to a final two with educaton providing the difference.

"It was a tough decision between Concordia and Jamestown (N. Dak.)," Beasley said in a text message. "I chose Concordia because there are more academic opportunities. At the end of the day, I am going to college to get a degree."

Last season, Beasley made 61 tackles, forced three fumbles, and had 6.5 sacks. It was his second year on varsity for the Colts.

Concordia (5-5 in 2023) had an Arizona alum garner All-American honors last season. Collin Thompson (Thatcher) tied the school record for tackles for a loss with 17.5 last season. That ranked in the top 25 for all of Division III.





Hamilton running back Gabriel Hernandez committed to Manchester University. The 5-6, 155-pound back received an offer from the Spartans last month. He noticed some similarities between the Indiana college and what he witnessed at Hamilton after coming over from San Tan Charter.

"It was the brotherhood and community that reminded me a lot like Hamilton football," Hernandez said in a text message. "I want to be part of that whole community. Also, the head coach is an outstanding person and treats his athletes very good."

Manchester (1-9) is located in northern Indiana, about 35 miles west of Fort Wayne. The Spartans are led by Vann Hunt, who just completed his first season with the program. Hunt played his HS football in Glendale at Apollo High School. Manchester is in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.





Elisha Wells will be continuing his academic and athletic careers at Crown College in Minnesota. The 5-8, 150-pound Perry cornerback committed on Tuesday. In his four years at PHS, he saw the varsity team improve each season from 0-6 in 2020 to 8-4 and a 6A quarterfinal appearance in 2023.



Crown (1-8) plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Confernce (Div. III).





Here's the rest of the commitments from Tuesday through Friday:

Casteel offensive tackle Aiden Tabish committed to Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Sunrise Mountain wide receiver Kaden Lunsford committed to Southwest Minnesota State.

ALA-Gilbert North safety Boston Morris committed to Michigan Tech.

Millennium offensive tackle Mikale Perry committed to Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Chandler quarterback Blake Heffron committed to Dubuque (Iowa).

Millennium quarterback Titus Johnson committed to Evangel (Mo.).

Millennium tight end Simeon Johnson committed to Evangel.

Sahuaro running back Jailen Clark committed to Eastern New Mexico.

Chandler linebacker Luke Kolsrud committed to Concordia Univ. (Neb.).

Desert Edge safety Brody Willis committed to Southwest Minnesota State.

Basha wide receiver Mason Arhin committed to Arizona State.

Skyline defensive end Joziah Palaita committed to Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Vista Grande center Gabe Barrera committed to Manchester.

Liberty defensive end Nicholas Zook committed to Lake Forest (Ill.).

Notre Dame kicker Luke Liborio committed to New Haven (Conn.).

Basha kicker Timothy Tynan committed to Western New Mexico.

Millennium offensive guard Sean Tripp committed to Sioux Falls.

Millennium cornerback Malakai Garrison committed to Arizona Christian