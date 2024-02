This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 7. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Basha punter Nikalas Theisler received an offer from Western New Mexico. Marana Mountain View long snapper Bryan Youn received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Millennium defensive end Louie Ramirez received offers from Pacific (Ore.) and Waldorf (Iowa). Notre Dame safety Aaron Ramos received his first offer from Manchester (Ind.). Gilbert linebacker Dominic Hernandez received his first offer from Ottawa. Marcos de Niza center Austin Betonti received an offer from Ottawa. Mountain Pointe center Elijah Hernandez received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Millennium defensive tackle Damari Collier received an offer from Montana State-Northern. Millennium offensive guard Francis Jones received an offer from Montana State-Northern.

Salpointe receiver Armani Sheriff collected his seventh offer on Saturday. It came from New Mexico Highlands from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Sheriff played on both sides of the ball as a cornerback also. He studies the game and is a hard worker. On defense, he made 26 tackles and intercepted two passes. As a receiver, he caught passes in seven games for the Lancers. Sheriff also saw action on special teams and was named to the Second Team All-6A Central Region as a kickoff returner. New Mexico Highlands finished last season with an overall record of 2-9. The Cowboys play their home games in Las Vegas, located an hour east of Santa Fe.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 2/3/24

Williams Field wide receiver Joshua Sandru announced his commitment to Northern Colorado on Saturday. The 6-5, 200-pounder received his offer from the Bears earlier this week after a visit to the campus in Greeley. He led the Black Hawks in receiving touchdowns with eight and had 459 yards. During his visit, he found everyone friendly.

"The most important part of it for me was the relationships that all of the coaches have built up with me up there," Sandru said in a text message. "They were all very welcoming and showed nothing but great hospitality to my family and me and I could tell that they truly cared deeply."



Northern Colorado (0-11) is heading into its second season under head coach Ed Lamb. Lamb recently announced a restructuring of the coaching staff. About a half dozen coaches will be shifting their duties for the coming season. The Bears are in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and will host Northern Arizona on Nov. 16.





On Saturday, Millennium offensive tackle Gavin Batchelor made public his commitment to Sioux Falls in South Dakota. The Cougars were the sixth of eight schools to offer the 6-4, 270-pound lineman, doing so a couple weeks ago. He narrowed that list down with the USF coaches providing the difference.



"There was something about the coaching staff and the players," Batchelor said in a text message. "They made it fell like home and I really think the coaching staff is going to make me a better man after college."



Last season, Batchelor made Second Team All-5A Desert West Region. He helped the Tigers return the 5A quarterfinals for the second straight year.



Sioux Falls (3-8 in 2023) will open the '24 season on the road in Minnesota at St. Thomas. That game will be played during the first weekend of the year (Aug. 29-Sept. 1). It's a step up in class as USF is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II) and St. Thomas is in the FCS.







Brophy wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez committed to George Fox University. The 5-8, 160-pounder went on a trip to the Northwest earlier this month and visited GFU, Willamette, and Whitworth. He saw a good fit in how the Bruins utilize their offense.



"George Fox has an amazing culture and philosophy around their program," Rodriguez said in a text message. "Offensively, I felt that their scheme fit me really well, especially with how they use their receivers in the pass and run games. Their campus is also extremely beautiful and a lot of their athletic facilities are new and state of the art! I am also looking to study sports marketing and George Fox has a huge connection with Nike."

Rodriguez carries a 4.05 weighted GPA, and that helped him garner a total of 26 offers from Divsion III and NAIA programs.



George Fox (4-6) is located in the Portland metropolitan area., about 25 miles southwest of Portland. The Bruins play in the Northwest Conference (Div. III) and finished the year strong, winning three of their last four.





Simpson College has its second Arizona commit in this class with Aidan Valles being the latest. The 6-foot, 200-pound Campo Verde linebacker committed on Saturday. He played on the Coyotes' varsity team for two seasons. Simpson is a private Methodist college in Iowa and Valles' Christian beliefs played a role in choosing the Storm.

"It was the vision they had for me there and how they believed in me," Valles said in a text message. "The Lord guided me there through prayer."



Simpson (3-7) plays in the American Rivers Confernce (Div. III). Storm linebacker CJ Hangartner (a Cienega alum) made the Second Team All-Region 5 in Division III in his sophomore year. He registered 60 tackles with 40 of them solo.





Finally, Perry defensive end Chris Kalu committed to Western New Mexico. The 6-4, 240-pound lineman is the latest Arizona player to climb on the WNMU boat (we're up to 14 now). Kalu had five sacks as the Pumas went 8-4 posting their highest win total since 2018.

Kalu received his offer from the Mustangs in December following a Zoom call.

Western New Mexico (2-8 in 2023) plays in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).