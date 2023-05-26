UPDATED: 5/25/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Williams Field running back Dylan Lee hauled in his eighth Division I offer on Thursday when he got one from Iowa State. The 6-1, 200-pounder led all of 6A in rushing with 1,582 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. A total of 518 of those came in Week 2 against Chaparral to establish a new single-game 6A record. The number 500 doesn't just pertain to his yardage on the field. Lee recently squatted that number of pounds to finish a workout. Iowa State held its spring football game last month. In a modified-scoring offense vs. defense format, the offense came out on top 54-35. Chandler alum Eli Sanders had a rushing touchdown in the game. The Cyclones (4-8 last season) begin on Sept. 2 at home against Northern Iowa.



New Mexico State came to the state looking for offensive linemen and offered a pair from Apollo as Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado each received them from the Aggies on Thursday. Watkins is a 6-3, 290-pound guard. He made First Team All-5A Northwest Region and tallied over 40 pancake blocks. This is his eighth Division I offer. In March, he went to Arizona State to check out a spring practice. Lado is 6-6, 270 pounds, and plays tackle. The offer from NMSU is his fifth from a Division I school. Lado visited Colorado State in April. New Mexico State, previously an Independent, is joining Conference USA for the upcoming season. Other new members are Jacksonville State, Liberty, and Sam Houston. Those four will join Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and Western Kentucky. The Aggies begin their season on Aug. 26 at home in Las Cruces against Massachusetts. NMSU went 7-6 last season and defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. Anderson added an offer from Weber State on Wednesday.

Basha will enter the 2023 season as the defending Open Division champion. One of its tight ends, Javery Mayberry, collected an offer from Idaho on Thursday. The 6-5, 230-pounder transferred to BHS from Eastmark before his junior season. After sitting the first part of the year, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns. Last month, he went to Junior Day at Oregon State. Idaho went 7-4 during the regular season and made the FCS Playoffs. The Vandals begin 2023 with a three-game road trip starting on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas) and continuing the next two weeks to Nevada and Cal. The Vandals' home opener won't be until Sept. 23, when they begin Big Sky Conference play against Sacramento State.



Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday:

Liberty offensive tackle Ryan Wolfer received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

ALA-Queen Creek safety Nate LaDuke received an offer from Weber State.

Campo Verde offensive tackle Connor Cameron received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).

Northwest Christian defensive tackle Walker Wisely received his first offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.