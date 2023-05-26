Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 5/25
New Mexico State offers Williams Field RB Dylan Lee
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.
Williams Field running back Dylan Lee hauled in his eighth Division I offer on Thursday when he got one from Iowa State. The 6-1, 200-pounder led all of 6A in rushing with 1,582 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. A total of 518 of those came in Week 2 against Chaparral to establish a new single-game 6A record. The number 500 doesn't just pertain to his yardage on the field. Lee recently squatted that number of pounds to finish a workout. Iowa State held its spring football game last month. In a modified-scoring offense vs. defense format, the offense came out on top 54-35. Chandler alum Eli Sanders had a rushing touchdown in the game. The Cyclones (4-8 last season) begin on Sept. 2 at home against Northern Iowa.
New Mexico State came to the state looking for offensive linemen and offered a pair from Apollo as Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado each received them from the Aggies on Thursday. Watkins is a 6-3, 290-pound guard. He made First Team All-5A Northwest Region and tallied over 40 pancake blocks. This is his eighth Division I offer. In March, he went to Arizona State to check out a spring practice. Lado is 6-6, 270 pounds, and plays tackle. The offer from NMSU is his fifth from a Division I school. Lado visited Colorado State in April. New Mexico State, previously an Independent, is joining Conference USA for the upcoming season. Other new members are Jacksonville State, Liberty, and Sam Houston. Those four will join Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and Western Kentucky. The Aggies begin their season on Aug. 26 at home in Las Cruces against Massachusetts. NMSU went 7-6 last season and defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. Anderson added an offer from Weber State on Wednesday.
Basha will enter the 2023 season as the defending Open Division champion. One of its tight ends, Javery Mayberry, collected an offer from Idaho on Thursday. The 6-5, 230-pounder transferred to BHS from Eastmark before his junior season. After sitting the first part of the year, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns. Last month, he went to Junior Day at Oregon State. Idaho went 7-4 during the regular season and made the FCS Playoffs. The Vandals begin 2023 with a three-game road trip starting on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas) and continuing the next two weeks to Nevada and Cal. The Vandals' home opener won't be until Sept. 23, when they begin Big Sky Conference play against Sacramento State.
Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday:
Liberty offensive tackle Ryan Wolfer received an offer from Weber State (Utah).
ALA-Queen Creek safety Nate LaDuke received an offer from Weber State.
Campo Verde offensive tackle Connor Cameron received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Northwest Christian defensive tackle Walker Wisely received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS
Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho
Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale
Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell
Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown
Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Jamestown
Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona
Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State
Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa
Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell
Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, North Dakota
Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa
Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State
Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy
Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force
Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Jamestown, Puget Sound
Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Puget Sound
Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington State
Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell
Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington
James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler
Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Northern Arizona
Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Jamestown
Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown
Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona
Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State
Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls
Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV
Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale
Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest
Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian
Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy
Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Northern Arizona
Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE
Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings
Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian
Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Grinnell, Hastings, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound
Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota
Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian
Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona
Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa
Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): San Diego
Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Idaho
Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona
Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest
Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State
Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Lake Forest
Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan
Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa
Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State
Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest
Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings
Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force
Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Lake Forest
Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky
Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Utah State
Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington
Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest
Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon State, UTEP
Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State
Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell
Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa
Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian
Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian
Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona
Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown
Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Jamestown
Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Utah State
Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Weber State
Dylan Laflamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Lake Forest
Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, California, Colorado State, Oregon State
Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona
Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV
Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Ottawa
Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State
Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State
Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota
Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin
Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest
Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings
Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY
Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Lake Forest
Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV
WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown
Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa
Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg
Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia
Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Arizona, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State
Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Lake Forest
Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): North Dakota
Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona
Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest
Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV
Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Valparaiso
Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest
Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona
Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown
Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown
Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa
Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest
Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown
Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian
Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona
Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown
Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona
Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Cade Price - Basha (OT): Lewis & Clark
Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State
Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany
Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, GEORGIA, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech
Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian
Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): New Mexico State, Weber State
Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Puget Sound
Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State
Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin
Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown
Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson
Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Jamestown
Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Lake Forest
Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, Idaho (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on)
Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona
Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington
Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart
Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian
Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State
Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon
JoJo Taylor - Chandler (FS): Jamestown
Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Yale
Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Ottawa
Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown
Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin
Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State
TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Lake Forest
Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy, North Dakota, Utah Tech
Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian
Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Utah State, Weber State
Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU
Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown
Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Minot State, Montana State-Northern
Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington
Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia
Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian
Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army
Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State
Future Falcon: Pinnacle defensive end Franklin commits to Air Force
Pinnacle's football team has sent many players to the college level over the years. The next wave will include defensive end Jack Franklin, who will be playing football and later serving, with the Air Force Academy.
Franklin (6-5, 220) announced his commitment on social media on Thursday. He had 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season for the Pioneers.
He received his offer from Air Force in February. His recruitment included a trip to Colorado Springs for Junior Day in March and a home visit from Major Anthony Wright, a defensive assistant, two weeks ago.
"The level of football they play at, and the high academics they offer, really convinced me to commit to the Air Force," Franklin said in a text message.
There is some history of the military in Franklin's family as two members on his dad's side served.
Pinnacle reached the 6A championship game for the first time last season. Franklin and his returning teammates will look to build off of that success for the 2023 season, which will kick off in Flagstaff on Aug. 25 with a game in the Skydome against Arbor View HS from Las Vegas.
Air Force finished 10-3 last season and finished second in the Mountain West Conference with a mark of 5-3. It was the third straight 10-win season for the Falcons, not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 year. AFA defeated Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl and also scored wins over rivals Navy and Army to claim the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the 21st time.
CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Dylan Raiola (QB) - Pinnacle
IDAHO VANDALS
Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge
MISSISSIPPI REBELS
Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel
OREGON DUCKS
Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope