Gridiron Arizona's 2024 Recruiting Update: 5/25

Photo Courtesy of Corey Cross
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

New Mexico State offers Williams Field RB Dylan Lee

UPDATED: 5/25/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

We are currently in the Spring Evaluation Period (through May 31). During this time, college coaches can watch high school athletes compete in person and visit their schools. This coincides with when high schools schedule spring practices and showcase events with multiple teams present.

Williams Field running back Dylan Lee hauled in his eighth Division I offer on Thursday when he got one from Iowa State. The 6-1, 200-pounder led all of 6A in rushing with 1,582 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. A total of 518 of those came in Week 2 against Chaparral to establish a new single-game 6A record. The number 500 doesn't just pertain to his yardage on the field. Lee recently squatted that number of pounds to finish a workout. Iowa State held its spring football game last month. In a modified-scoring offense vs. defense format, the offense came out on top 54-35. Chandler alum Eli Sanders had a rushing touchdown in the game. The Cyclones (4-8 last season) begin on Sept. 2 at home against Northern Iowa.

New Mexico State came to the state looking for offensive linemen and offered a pair from Apollo as Michael Watkins and Matthew Lado each received them from the Aggies on Thursday. Watkins is a 6-3, 290-pound guard. He made First Team All-5A Northwest Region and tallied over 40 pancake blocks. This is his eighth Division I offer. In March, he went to Arizona State to check out a spring practice. Lado is 6-6, 270 pounds, and plays tackle. The offer from NMSU is his fifth from a Division I school. Lado visited Colorado State in April. New Mexico State, previously an Independent, is joining Conference USA for the upcoming season. Other new members are Jacksonville State, Liberty, and Sam Houston. Those four will join Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and Western Kentucky. The Aggies begin their season on Aug. 26 at home in Las Cruces against Massachusetts. NMSU went 7-6 last season and defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. Anderson added an offer from Weber State on Wednesday.

Basha will enter the 2023 season as the defending Open Division champion. One of its tight ends, Javery Mayberry, collected an offer from Idaho on Thursday. The 6-5, 230-pounder transferred to BHS from Eastmark before his junior season. After sitting the first part of the year, Mayberry caught 16 passes for 141 yards and scored two touchdowns. Last month, he went to Junior Day at Oregon State. Idaho went 7-4 during the regular season and made the FCS Playoffs. The Vandals begin 2023 with a three-game road trip starting on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lamar (Texas) and continuing the next two weeks to Nevada and Cal. The Vandals' home opener won't be until Sept. 23, when they begin Big Sky Conference play against Sacramento State.

Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday:

Liberty offensive tackle Ryan Wolfer received an offer from Weber State (Utah).
ALA-Queen Creek safety Nate LaDuke received an offer from Weber State.
Campo Verde offensive tackle Connor Cameron received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Northwest Christian defensive tackle Walker Wisely received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period this December. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Basha TE Javery Mayberry

CLASS OF 2024 OFFERS

Donovan Aidoo - Higley (S): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Columbia, Harvard, Iowa State, Marshall, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Princeton, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Shaun Aletor - Desert Edge (DE): Idaho

Kaden Anderson - Chandler (TE): Air Force, Army, Boise State, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Georgetown, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State, Yale

Mason Arhin - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Garrison Ast - Paradise Honors (WR): Grinnell

Brady Bakke - Centennial (OT): Army, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Brock Barilla - Canyon View (DE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Jaden Barth - Perry (WR): Jamestown

Jackson Barton - O'Connor (CB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Gavin Batchelor - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Ethan Beasley - Casteel (LB): Jamestown

Legend Bernard - Hamilton (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Colorado State, Fordham, Massachusetts, Northern Arizona

Gregory Bienvenue - Desert Ridge (OT): Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa State, Oregon State

Bryce Black - Casteel (WR): Ottawa

Jordan Blake - Skyline (RB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jack Bleier - Basha (LB): Campbell

Breylon Blount - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest, Montana Tech, North Dakota

Jack Bradley - Mica Mountain (WR): Ottawa

Jaxon Branch - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State

Phillip Braxton - Centennial (SS): Navy

Navi Bruzon - Liberty (QB): Air Force

Jacob Buggie - Brophy (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Peyton Buschlen - Boulder Creek (TE): Jamestown, Puget Sound

Jake Busot - Arizona College Prep (WR): Carleton, Grinnell, Puget Sound

Mason Cade - Sabino (RB): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Connor Cameron - Campo Verde (OT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Noah Carter - Centennial (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State, Texas, Washington State

Jared Chumley - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell

Christian Clark - Mountain Pointe (RB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Joseph Clark IV - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Niko Clark - Chandler (CB): Washington

James Cobb - Desert Mountain (OT): Butler

Jaelen Collins - Marana (CB): Northern Arizona

Christian Compian - Chandler (SS): Jamestown

Alexander Cook - Skyline (SS): Hastings, Jamestown

Jaylen Dawson - Desert Edge (LB): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Bryson Dedmon - Basha (WR): Arizona, Central Michigan, Kansas, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Edwin Denis - Saguaro (DB): Northern Arizona

Kezion Dia-Johnson - Desert Edge (WR): Arizona, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, Washington State

Jaci Dickerson - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Dillon Dwiggins - Sunnyslope (WR): Sioux Falls

Nijrell Eason II - Higley (CB): Arizona, Colorado State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Louisville, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV

Billy Eastep - Brophy (CB): Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Washington State, Yale

Kennedy Ellsworth - Mica Mountain (C): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern

Dylan Escalante - Shadow Ridge (OT): Lake Forest

Jackson Finefrock - Hamilton (FS): Houston Christian

Kanyon Floyd - Horizon (P): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Navy

Ismail Foz - Central (CB/K): Northern Arizona

Jack Franklin - Pinnacle (DE): AIR FORCE

Jack Freeburg - Desert Mountain (WR): Army, Fordham, Georgetown, Lafayette, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech

Creon Fulgham - Chandler Prep (CB): Hastings

Nick Garcia - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian

Aundre Gibson - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, KANSAS, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Cayden Gibson - Arizona College Prep (DE): Arizona Christian, Carleton, Grinnell, Hastings, Minot State, Montana Tech, Puget Sound

Zuri Glenn - Corona del Sol (WR): North Dakota

Kingston Grigsby - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian

Gerayas Grimes - Casteel (FS): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona

Cameron Hackworth - Sabino (QB): Ottawa

Kaden Haeckel - Liberty (OG): San Diego

Spencer Halvorson - Pinnacle (SS): Idaho

Jacob Harkins - Sunnyslope (OT): Northern Arizona

Blake Heffron - Chandler (QB): Lake Forest

Lenoxx Hicks - Sierra Linda (DE): Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Morgan State

Deven Highsmith - Cesar Chavez (RB): Lake Forest

Dillon Hipp - Desert Mountain (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Mississippi, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Jordan Howard - Basha (DE): Central Michigan

Will Howell - Marana Mountain View (QB): Ottawa

Sammie Hunter - Chandler (CB): Bowling Green, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State

Josh Jackson - Florence (RB): Lake Forest

Damien Jenkins - Centennial (WR): Crown, Hastings

Plas Johnson - Chaparral (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Tyler Johnson - O'Connor (OT): Air Force

Xavior Johnson - Mica Mountain (CB): Lake Forest

Jaxson Jones - Yuma Catholic (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jaylen Jones - Hamilton (FS): Campbell, Columbia, Houston Christian, Indiana, Indiana State, Louisville, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Portland State, UNLV, Western Kentucky

Camden Jury - Casteel (OT): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Utah State

Chris Kalu - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kamara - Desert Edge (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Texas, UNLV, Utah State, Washington

Carson Keim - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest

Devan Kennedy - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Fordham, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon State, UTEP

Eli Kerby - Highland (RB): Arizona Christian, Minot State

Kaden Kern - Perry (CB): Carleton, Grinnell

Thadd Keschinger - Marana Mountain View (DE): Ottawa

Avery Knight - Hamilton (RB): Arizona Christian

Isaac Koerner - Queen Creek (OL): Arizona Christian

Carson Kolb - Horizon (LB): Northern Arizona

Jacob Kreuziger - Deer Valley (LB): Grinnell, Jamestown

Orion Kupu - Chandler (FS): Jamestown

Matthew Lado - Apollo (OT): Arizona, Colorado State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Utah State

Nate LaDuke - ALA-Queen Creek (FS): Arizona State, Weber State

Dylan Laflamme - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Arizona Christian, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Tate Lane - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Lake Forest

Carter Lavrusky - Horizon (OT): Arizona, California, Colorado State, Oregon State

Omar Lazcano - Saguaro (FS): Northern Arizona

Dylan Lee - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, Boise State, Bowling Green, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, UNLV

Johnny Blue Lizarraga - Desert Edge (OL): Ottawa

Miles Lockhart - Basha (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Central Michigan, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisvlle, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Luciano Madda - Chaparral (QB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Chansyn Mapa - Higley (CB): Idaho State

Trey Markham - Brophy (DE): Bowling Green, Idaho State

Roan Martinez - Desert Vista (WR): Minot State, North Dakota

Jaedon Matthews - Saguaro (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Wisconsin

Javery Mayberry - Basha (TE): Central Michigan, Connecticut, Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Torin Mayse - Cactus Shadows (WR): Lake Forest

Cole McCleve - Highland (LB): Hastings

Brady McDonough - Desert Mountain (QB): Arizona, Army, NAVY

Noah McElveen - Chandler (DE): Lake Forest

Markhi McKinnon - Desert Edge (RB): Air Force, IDAHO, Montana, Northern Arizona, UNLV

WestLee McLeod - Shadow Ridge (OG): Crown

Steven Mene-Bie - Marana Mountain View (RB): Ottawa

Greg Miller - Glendale (CB): Jamestown, Waynesburg

Luke Moga - Sunnyslope (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, OREGON, Oregon State, Purdue, Syracuse, TCU, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Virginia

Adam Mohammed - Apollo (RB): Arizona, Army, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Dax Monestime - Boulder Creek (DT): Lake Forest

Josh Morales - Paradise Honors (WR): North Dakota

Trey Morrison - Saguaro (LB): Northern Arizona

Kanein Neal - Florence (LB): Lake Forest

Zayden Neill - San Tan Charter (QB): Southeast Missouri State, UNLV

Jeremiah Newcombe - Casteel (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OKLAHOMA, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Dylan NolanCook - Horizon (OG): Valparaiso

Ivan Olivas - Centennial (OG): Lake Forest

Eyitayo Omotinugbon - Queen Creek (OT): Air Force, Boise State, Columbia, Cornell, Northern Arizona

Joziah Palaita - Skyline (DE): Jamestown

Randle Parker - Mountain Pointe (RB): Army, Idaho, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

David Parra - Skyline (OT): Jamestown

Anthony Peeples - Cesar Chavez (C): Hastings, Ottawa

Beckham Pellant - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Lake Forest

Esaias Penniman - Mountain Ridge (QB): Crown

Uriel Perez - Chaparral (DT): Arizona Christian

Brandon Phelps - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Colorado State, Michigan State, Northern Arizona

Maddox Pierce - Campo Verde (DE): Jamestown

Zues Pindernation - Millennium (RB): Arizona

Tommy Prassas - Basha (FS): Air Force, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Cade Price - Basha (OT): Lewis & Clark

Kendre Pride - Sierra Linda (RB): Morgan State

Reese Quiroz - Eastmark (OG): Albany

Dylan Raiola - Pinnacle (QB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, GEORGIA, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, San Diego State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Austin Rhodes - Willow Canyon (SS): Arizona Christian

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech

Gabriel Rodriguez - Peoria (DE): Arizona Christian

Mateo Rodriguez - Chandler (OT): New Mexico State, Weber State

Nikolas Rodriguez - Brophy (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Puget Sound

Mardale Rowe - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Marshall, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee State, Utah State, Washington State

Elijah Rushing - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Wisconsin

Alex Salome - Brophy (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Kharlo Sandez - Brophy (OG): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Alex Sargent - Skyline (DT): Jamestown

Keegan Shank - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Xavier Sharp - Basha (DE): Anderson

Naji Sherrod - Hamilton (LB): Bowling Green, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Gavin Silene - Campo Verde (LB): Jamestown

Karambir Singh - Arizona College Prep (OT): Lake Forest

Cannon Skidmore - Red Mountain (LS): Air Force, Idaho (preferred walk-on), Washington (preferred walk-on)

Justice Spann - Chandler (WR): Arizona

Jakobi Spence - Saguaro (CB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Washington

Leonard Junior St. Cyr - Mesa (RB): Lewis & Clark

Jamison Stamps - Basha (CB): Adams State, Sacred Heart

Colten Swanson - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian

Amare Taase - Saguaro (OT): Eastern Michigan, Northern Arizona, UNLV, Utah State

Dylan Tapley - Desert Mountain (WR/S): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Oregon

JoJo Taylor - Chandler (FS): Jamestown

Keyvon Thomas - Corona del Sol (CB): Colorado State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Noah Trigueros - Notre Dame (QB): Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Lafayette, Pennsylvania, Yale

Sean Tripp - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

Mekhi Toms - Desert Vista (CB): Ottawa

Jamar Trotter - Mesquite (DE): Adams State, Jamestown

Jeramiah Uriarte - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Kennedy Urlacher - Chandler (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, NOTRE DAME, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Stanford, TCU, UNLV, Washington, Wisconsin

Ca'lil Valentine - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Boston College, California, Central Florida, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State

TD Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (FS): Lake Forest

Santino Varvel - Canyon View (WR): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Navy, North Dakota, Utah Tech

Donovan Vozza - Morenci (DE): Arizona Christian

Deshawn Warner - Desert Edge (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Idaho State, Iowa State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Michael Watkins - Apollo (OG): Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Montana State, New Mexico State, Utah State, Weber State

Enoch Watson - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU

Elisha Wells - Perry (CB): Jamestown

Bo Wiedoff - North (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Minot State, Montana State-Northern

Keona Wilhite - Salpointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington

Demond Williams Jr. - Basha (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, MISSISSIPPI, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Purdue, TCU, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Jonathon Williams - Mohave (RB/LB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Santana Wilson - Desert Mountain (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, California, Connecticut, Idaho State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina State, Northern Iowa, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UNLV, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Walker Wisely - Northwest Christian (DT): Arizona Christian

Ryan Wolfer - Liberty (OT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Mercer, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Sa'Kylee Woodard - Canyon del Oro (OT): Arizona, Army

Kenny Worthy III - Centennial (CB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State

Future Falcon: Pinnacle defensive end Franklin commits to Air Force

UPDATED: 5/25/23

Pinnacle's football team has sent many players to the college level over the years. The next wave will include defensive end Jack Franklin, who will be playing football and later serving, with the Air Force Academy.

Franklin (6-5, 220) announced his commitment on social media on Thursday. He had 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season for the Pioneers.

He received his offer from Air Force in February. His recruitment included a trip to Colorado Springs for Junior Day in March and a home visit from Major Anthony Wright, a defensive assistant, two weeks ago.

"The level of football they play at, and the high academics they offer, really convinced me to commit to the Air Force," Franklin said in a text message.

There is some history of the military in Franklin's family as two members on his dad's side served.

Pinnacle reached the 6A championship game for the first time last season. Franklin and his returning teammates will look to build off of that success for the 2023 season, which will kick off in Flagstaff on Aug. 25 with a game in the Skydome against Arbor View HS from Las Vegas.

Air Force finished 10-3 last season and finished second in the Mountain West Conference with a mark of 5-3. It was the third straight 10-win season for the Falcons, not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 year. AFA defeated Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl and also scored wins over rivals Navy and Army to claim the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the 21st time.

CLASS OF 2024 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Jack Franklin (DE) - Pinnacle

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Phelps (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Kanyon Floyd (P) - Horizon
Dylan Tapley (WR/S) - Desert Mountain

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Dylan Raiola (QB) - Pinnacle

IDAHO VANDALS

Markhi McKinnon (RB) - Desert Edge

KANSAS JAYHAWKS

Aundre Gibson (CB) - Desert Edge

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Demond Williams Jr. (QB) - Basha

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Brady McDonough (QB) - Desert Mountain

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Kennedy Urlacher (FS) - Chandler

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Jeremiah Newcombe (CB) - Casteel

OREGON DUCKS

Jaxson Jones (DE) - Yuma Catholic
Luke Moga (QB) - Sunnyslope

