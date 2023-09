UPDATED: 9/27/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2023 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

All game times are listed in Arizona time (Mountain Standard Time).

Northern Arizona became the first school to offer wide receiver/safety prospect Tyton Slade on Tuesday. Slade released the news on his Twitter account, which followed a call from Director of Recruiting, Kyle Hofmann. The 6-2, 185-pound two-way player at ALA-Gilbert North, caught a touchdown on offense and had nine tackles on defense last Friday in a 42-20 victory at Skyline to boost the Eagles to a 4-1 record. Last year, Slade made First Team All-4A Conference at both defensive back and wide receiver. This season, he has nine touchdown receptions. For his varsity career, Slade has 11 interceptions. Central alum Eloi Kwete racked up four sacks in last week's upset victory for Northern Arizona over Montana last Saturday. This week, Kwete was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week. The Lumberjacks topped the Grizzlies, 28-14 to begin Big Sky play at 1-0. NAU (1-3) has a challenge on the road this week as it heads to No. 9 Sacramento State (3-1) this Saturday night.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday (9/21):

Canyon View cornerback Elijah Gutierrez received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Highland cornerback Terrence Martin received his first offer from Michigan Tech.

Perry defensive end Colten Swanson received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Minn.).

Northwest Christian quarterback Evan Tarasenko received an offer from Northwestern College (Iowa).

Hamilton offensive guard Diego Hurtado received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Chandler linebacker Nate Escandon received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Northwest Christian wide receiver Marshall Gillette received an offer from Bethel Univ. (Minn.).

Paradise Honors wide receiver Garrison Ast received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Chandler defensive end Noah McElveen received an offer from Puget Sound.

Arizona College Prep Josh Wan received an offer from Puget Sound.

Arizona College Prep long snapper Payne Downey received an offer from Puget Sound.

Lee Williams wide receiver Devin White received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Perry safety Zach Wolter received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Liberty linebacker Keaton Stam received an offer from Puget Sound.

Arizona College Prep cornerback Jared Chumley received an offer from Puget Sound.

Paradise Honors quarterback Gage Baker received an offer from Puget Sound.

Westwood wide receiver Antrell Harris received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Perry defensive end Chris Kalu received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Buena safety Adrian Bonilla received an offer from Albright (Pa.).

Morenci defensive end Donovan Vozza received an offer from Albright.

Valley Vista linebacker Nathan Beard received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Brophy wide receiver Nikolas Rodriguez received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 20-22. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.