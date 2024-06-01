UPDATED: 6/1/24

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.



Earning a new offer on Saturday was Nick Boschma. The Northwest Christian offensive tackle secured it from Western New Mexico. Boschma performed in front of coaches at a camp in the West Valley at Willow Canyon HS in Surprise on Friday. Boschma, who is 6-3 and 300 pounds, was a Second Team All-4A West Valley selection on the OL. He carries a 4.43 GPA in the classroom as well. Boschma also plays on the defensive line for the Crusaders. Western New Mexico was tapped into the state of Arizona last year. The Mustangs signed 25 players from Arizona, including DT Walker Wisely from Northwest Christian. They will try to help WNMU rebound from a 2-8 season. The Mustangs play in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

