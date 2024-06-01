Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 6/1
Northwest Christian's Nick Boschma picks up offer from W. New Mexico
UPDATED: 6/1/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 430 players from the Class of 2024 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
May 30th marked the beginning of a Quiet Period. During this time it is permissible to make in-person recruiting visits only at the college campus. It is a time where official visits occur and one where schools host camps, where coaches can evaluate prospects. Recruiting contacts cannot be made in-person away from the college's campus. This period will last until June 23.
Earning a new offer on Saturday was Nick Boschma. The Northwest Christian offensive tackle secured it from Western New Mexico. Boschma performed in front of coaches at a camp in the West Valley at Willow Canyon HS in Surprise on Friday. Boschma, who is 6-3 and 300 pounds, was a Second Team All-4A West Valley selection on the OL. He carries a 4.43 GPA in the classroom as well. Boschma also plays on the defensive line for the Crusaders. Western New Mexico was tapped into the state of Arizona last year. The Mustangs signed 25 players from Arizona, including DT Walker Wisely from Northwest Christian. They will try to help WNMU rebound from a 2-8 season. The Mustangs play in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Fort Lewis
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, California, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Grinnell
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, Sul Ross State, Wabash
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Hastings, Rocky Mountain
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): San Diego State
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Minot State
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Western New Mexico
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (WR): San Diego State
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Idaho, Montana State
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, San Jose State, SMU, Utah State
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Fort Lewis, Minot State, Sioux Falls
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, Duke, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, Colorado State, San Diego State
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Western New Mexico
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (C): Crown, Lake Forest
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Sioux Falls
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): Texas A&M-Commerce
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, Rocky Mountain
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Denison, Lake Forest
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): Army, Cornell, New Mexico State, Southern Utah
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Western New Mexico
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Wabash
Dennis Ionica - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Crown
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Lake Forest
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State
Zion Lancaster - Tolleson (DE): Lake Erie, Marshall, Wayne State
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, Portland State
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Sioux Falls
Justus Maddox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico State, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Sioux Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Idaho
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (LB): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, Kansas State, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, Colorado State, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Wabash
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Lake Forest, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Brown
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Hastings, Lake Forest
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho, Kent State, San Diego State
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Lake Forest
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Diesel Taylor - Perry (QB): Black Hills State
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Greg Toler Jr. - Highland (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Florida Memorial, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Sul Ross State
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Rocky Mountain
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Wisconsin secures commitment from Brophy offensive tackle Powell
Four-star offensive tackle recruit Logan Powell made the first of three scheduled visits this weekend and decided that was all he needed to see to make his college commitment.
The Brophy prospect announced he will be playing for Wisconsin on social media on Saturday afternoon.
The 6-5, 285-pound lineman holds 25 offers with Wisconsin coming in relatively early in the process. Powell received his offer from the Badgers in January of 2023 following his sophomore year. His other planned visits were to Alabama and Arizona later this month.
So far, three of the seven commitments in Arizona from the Class of '25 hail from Brophy Prep. Powell joins his O-Line teammate Anderson Kopp (Kansas) and secondary player Cree Thomas (Notre Dame). Powell is the third offensive lineman to commit to the Badgers for this class.
Wisconsin will be bookending its season with a pair of Friday games this fall. The Badgers open on Aug. 30 against Western Michigan. FS1 will have that game at 6 p.m. UW completes its regular season on Nov. 29 (the day after Thanksgiving) with a game in Madison against Minnesota. That one can be seen nationally on CBS at 10 a.m. where the teams will battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Wisconsin finished 7-6 last year and played in the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa on New Year's Day. Newcomers to the Big Ten schedule will be a game at USC (Sept. 28) and home against Oregon (Nov. 16).
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Dajon Hinton (ATH) - Hamilton
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy