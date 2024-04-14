WEEKLY BLOG: 4/14/24



As the name might suggest, Dinos Drossos has roots that go back to Greece. It's just a couple generations back as his grandparents are from Kefalonia. While the United States might have some parts of the country that seem old, they can't compare to Greece, which once boasted two of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World - the Statue of Zeus at Olympia and the Colossus of Rhodes.

Both of those statues were built a few hundred years BC and have long since been destroyed. While Drossos was born and raised in the Chicago area, he does have family back in the old country.

When looking at Drossos, the first thing that stands out are the arm muscles which seemingly look like they could have been chiseled by Ancient Greek sculptors. Instead, of course, they come from hard work.

Some of that work was away from the weight room and in liquor stores that his family owned in some of the rough areas of Chicago, where he helped out on weekends. Shortly after starting high school, his parents sold their store and moved to Tucson to buy a new one. And that's where this native of the Midwest with the Greek first name became a part of our community of Arizona high school football.

At 6-4 and 210 pounds, the Salpointe student is ranked among the best linebackers in the state. Several big-name colleges have been talking to him and should be stopping by when the spring evaluation period begins this week.



"When I came out to Arizona, I looked at Hamilton, Perry, and Salpointe," Drossos said in an e-mail interview. "My cousin, Travis Drossos, played football at Perry with the Purdy brothers. My father's old teammate at Purdue, (former Arizona head coach) Kevin Sumlin, had told him that his sons went to Salpointe and it was the best for sports and academics in Southern Arizona."

Another cousin of Drossos, Ryan Anderson, has signed to play baseball at the University of Arizona this fall giving him some more family close by.



"I really like Arizona weather and the people here are very nice," Drossos said. "Arizona reminds me a lot of Greece minus the water. We have family back in Greece on the island of Kefalonia."

Football wasn't the first sport for Drossos. He played travel club in both hockey and soccer. In Chicago, Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios and his cousins owned the ice rink near Drossos' house. It wasn't until Drossos got taller and asked his father if he could play football (in the eighth grade) that he'd get to show what he could do on that field. The next year, he played on the varsity team for Oswego HS.

Dinos comes from a very athletic family. In addition to his father playing football for Purdue, his mother was an All-State basketball player. His other brother, Aeden, stuck with hockey and is considered a prospect. His sister had offers out of high school to play soccer in college. In the weight room, Drossos lifts every day for at least two hours and also schedules some time for conditioning.



"I lift with my teammates at 6 a.m. and after school for 1-2 hours and an hour of cardio," Drossos said. "Two to three days a week, I get training from former Arizona player Nazar Bombata. Naz really trains us hard!"

Drossos is completely locked into football. All of the working out and training is for the long-term effects of playing on Friday nights and beyond.

"My favorite part of football is going one-on-one to compete," Drossos said. "I like history. Football is like armies lining up and the coaches are generals with the players soldiers. It's a chess match to see which one has the best strategists and the best players."

Along with Sumlin, Salpointe President Kay Sullivan was a big part of Drossos' decision to attend Salpointe Catholic. Last year was a breakthrough season for him as he had 72 tackles and registered eight sacks in his junior season. Drossos forced two fumbles, recovered a pair of fumbles, and intercepted two passes, taking one of them back to the house.