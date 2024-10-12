Gridiron Weekly (Week 7): Liberty 32 Pinnacle 29

Liberty senior quarterback Hayden Fletcher about to fire a pass in the LIons' Homecoming win. A recent Northern Arizona commit, he threw for 345 yards and 3 TDs.

Fletcher leads Lions back with dramatic Homecoming win

WEEKLY BLOG: 10/11/24 The Liberty Lions found themselves in a situation they hadn't seen over the last season and a half. A tight game against an Arizona opponent. Prior to Friday's Homecoming tilt against Pinnacle, Liberty had won 16 consecutive games against in-state competition, including the 2023 Open title. Not only did all of those wins come by double digits, the average margin of victory for the Lions was a whopping 35 points per game. In a game that featured great offensive plays in the first half and tight defense in the second, Liberty trailed entering the fourth quarter, but battled back, and hung on for a 32-29 victory in a 6A Northeast Valley Region game. "It means we've got to get better," Liberty head coach Colin Thomas said. "Credit goes to them - they've got a great staff and Wyatt Horton is an amazing player. We can't have one great win and rest on it. We've got a long way to go." Both offenses came out on fire, matching one another touchdown for touchdown. The Lions scoring less than two minutes in on a pass from Hayden Fletcher to Esteban Demby-Lamas that went for 54 yards. Pinnacle came right back with a trick play as Horton lined up to punt near midfield, but instead slung it to junior Tyson Muniz, who ran it in for a score. A pass from Fletcher to Kamden Segall (in his first game after transferring from Saguaro) for 40 yards set up a strike to Braxton Huynh in the corner of the end zone for Liberty was then matched by Horton faking a handoff, rolling right, and hitting Jace Pina on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line. And all of that was just in the first quarter!

Pinnacle senior quarterback Wyatt Horton looks for a receiver. The Idaho State commit threw for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

They continued going blow for blow, both with fast-paced, no-huddle offenses. Fletcher had his third touchdown pass of the half as he connected with running back Dominic Lombardo. Horton completed a 26-yard pass to Pina on fourth-and-12 to set up a short run. Unfortunately, the ball popped out before crossing the goal line, but it was landed on by junior offensive guard Tanner Peltier in the end zone. At halftime, the only difference on the scoreboard was a blocked extra point as the Lions led 21-20. The Pioneers were fearless and full of confidence. It was a clean half with no turnovers and only 15 penalty yards on each side. Liberty rolled up 287 yards of offense with Pinnacle at 192. Pinnacle was hanging with the champs. And the Pioneers never went away.



Dominic Lombardo gets a lift from teammate Caden Branston after running for a touchdown in the first half.

The defenses stood taller in the second half. Each team exchanged punts in the third quarter before Pinnacle climbed on top for the first time. The Pioneers drove 75 yards with the last 23 of them coming on a run up the middle from Xavier Valdivia. He burst through a hole and went untouched for a score. The extra point was missed and that would loom large as the lead was just five points at 26-21. Pinnacle (4-3, 1-1 Northeast Valley Region) got the ball back as the defense stopped Liberty a yard short on fourth-and-10 from the Pioneer 34. However, the Lion defense forced a three-and-out and got the ball back as the game entered the fourth quarter. Fletcher put together a seven-play, 57-yard drive that culminated with a short run by Lombardo. With the game at 27-26, the Lions wisely opted to go for two and make it a field goal-lead. They were successful as Fletcher connected with Segall. Fletcher went over 300 yards passing during the drive and finished up 28-of-42 passing for 345 yards and three touchdowns. "We always say it's a war every week," Fletcher said. "We love these close battles. It shows our leadership qualities, our toughness, and everything we preach."



Liberty receiver Kamden Segall picks up some yards after the catch in a second-half scoring drive for the Lions. It was Segall's first action after transferring from Saguaro.

Starting at their own 20, the Pioneers came right back and got inside the red zone. A 34-yard field goal attempt from Ryan Orzol was good and the score was tied with just over five minutes remaining. It was time for a game-winning drive and Liberty (5-1, 2-0) put one together. They converted on fourth-and-one (Lombardo a 2-yard run) from their own 44-yard line and benefited from a pass interference penalty to cross midfield. On fourth-and-four from the Pinnacle 32-yard line, a pass from Fletcher to Huynh kept the drive alive and put the Lions in point-blank range.



"We had an isolation play and they wanted to play man against us," Fletcher said. "I trust Braxton, put the ball out there, and he goes out and makes the play." Huynh said the route he was running on that play was his choice. "It was an option," Huynh said. "I just do anything to get open. We're big on handling adversity. Bigtime players make plays." The Lions reached the 4-yard line on the Huynh catch, but couldn't punch it into the end zone. With just under a minute to go, Karston Dombrovski made it 5-for-5 on field goals this season, with this one being the most pressure packed, and converted it from 20 yards out. But it wasn't over yet. Pinnacle had one last gasp starting from its own 29-yard line with no timeouts left. Horton was on the run and completed a pass to Pina, who took it down to the 20-yard line. But, a sideline interference penalty was called moving the ball back to the 35. Referees were keeping the coaches informed as to how much time was left after each play as the scoreboard clock malfunctioned and was not used in the second half. What looked to be the last play of the game was a long pass that fell incomplete, however there was a pass interference penalty on the Lions. With an untimed down from the 20-yard line, Pinnacle made a late switch to opt to attempt a field goal and ran out of time on the play clock (which was also not working). That backed the Pioneers up to the 25-yard line. Following a Liberty timeout, Pinnacle decided against the field goal and rested its fate on the arm of its quarterback. Horton's throw was over the back of the end zone and fell to the grass ending the upset attempt in the instant classic of a game. "We might have kicked the field goal there," Pinnacle head coach Dana Zupke said. "We were right on that edge. I always like my chances when 15 (Horton) has got the ball at the end of the game." Still, despite the setback, it was a heroic performance from the visitors, who came in decisive underdogs "I'm so proud of my kids," Zupke said. "We knew we had to win this game tonight to get to the Open. It showed me a lot. I know I've got a roomful of believers the way that they showed up tonight and battled. We literally ran out of time." Pinnacle will have its bye next week and resume play on Oct. 25 at O'Connor (2-4, 1-0). Liberty had to overcome two offensive linemen leaving the field with injuries in the second half. "Our players made plays," Thomas said. "Braxton made the catch. We ran the ball well enough. Ultimately, our kicker had to kick the ball and did a good job and gave us the lead. Our defense had to step up and they did. I was really proud of them." It was a packed house at Liberty and the home side had all settled into their seats a good 45 minutes before game time. Huynh said he could feel the energy from the crowd both on the sidelines and in the game. "The crowd is always amazing," Huynh said. "The energy gets us hyped." Liberty will likely need to bring some of that energy with themselves next Friday as it will be a bus ride down to Tucson to face Salpointe (4-1) in the Lions' last non-region game. That work will begin on Monday.



Lions 32, Pioneers 29 Pinnacle 13 7 6 3

29 Liberty 14 7 0 11 32

First Quarter:

Lib - Esteban Demby-Lamas 54 yard pass from Hayden Fletcher (Karston Dombrovski kick), 10:47 Pinn - Tyson Muniz 53 yard pass from Wyatt Horton (kick blocked), 9:12 Lib - Braxton Huynh 8 yard pass from Fletcher (Dombrovski kick), 6:06 Pinn - Jace Pina 3 yard pass from Horton (Ryan Orzol kick), 1:34 Second Quarter: Lib - Dominic Lombardo 7 yard pass from Fletcher (Dombrovski kick), 8:33 Pinn - Tanner Peltier fumble recovery in end zone (Orzol kick), 6:30 Third Quarter: Pinn - Xavier Valdivia 23 yard run (kick failed), 4:40 Fourth Quarter: Lib - Lombardo 3 yard run (Kamden Segall pass from Fletcher), 10:00 Pinn - Orzol 34 yard FG, 5:28 Lib - Dombrovski 20 yard FG, 0:58

