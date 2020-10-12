ArizonaVarsity - Q&A: Building a Program: Catalina Foothills's Doug D'Amore

In this series from Gregg Rosenberg, we'll take a look at how some of the state's prep basketball coaches philosophies around building a program. To discuss prep hoops and more with Gregg and the rest of our community, subscribe to our premium Blue Chips Forum. The fifth coach in the 'Building a Program' series: Catalina Foothills's Doug D'Amore.

Pictured is Coach D'Amore kneeling down as his former players celebrate.

When did you start in the game of basketball?

'I began playing basketball from as early as I can remember. We grew up playing with our neighborhood friends in YMCA basketball and my dad as the coach. Like most of us growing up in the 80’s and 90’s, we played multiple sports and our parents were the volunteer coaches.'

Who started you on this path of becoming a coach?

'My father and mother. They were a great compliment of focus and passion, my father loved the game of basketball and my mother is very quiet and humble person who made sure academics and respect were paramount.'

Have you taken some principles or guidelines from some former coaches that you use today?

'Every time you step on the floor as a player or coach lessons/habits are being learned, both positive and negative. Personally, every coach has imprinted on me in that regard, and I believe my personal philosophy has developed over time to contain various aspects of those small experiences. At the end of the day, love the game and have fun.'

Is there a phrase or statement that you consistently repeat over and over again to your players during the season?

'Effort and Attitude, I know, very original. The primary aspects of E&A are developed and reiterated over and over as young players enter into our program and applied to the finer details of everything we do: academics, weight room, representing our community, preparing for practice, eating healthy etc. Our foundation relies on the larger idea of controlling the controllables. As teenagers, they are transforming into young adults and exploring the concept of independence. Our role is to guide them and offer them insight and re-direction when needed, but not to drag or force them along. Independent thought and communication is encouraged, but all actions both selfishly and unselfishly, most be mindful of the ‘team.’

What is your coaching style?

'I am not sure…I guess, Adaptable.'



Is there an assisstant coach on your staff or an outsider that you ever reach out to when the going gets tough?

'I have a large circle of people I trust and value their insight. Sounds subjective, but my wife is one of the best coaches I have observed (beach volleyball.) She has a ton of insight regarding communication, body language and teamwork that is presented organically through her coaching…plus she checks me when my ego gets in the way of decisions. My mother was a longtime principal and understands school dynamics. I have multiple basketball influences, current college coaches, friends who still play professionally and coaches from when I was a young player. And lastly, past parents and players. In the end, the more input I can receive, the more apt I am to make decisions that will reflect the best interest of our program or the individual.'

Is their that one player or group of players that you are proud of how incredible he/they developed from their freshmen year to senior year?

'Impossible…each and every player, whether they have been a varsity starter or stopped playing as a junior have provided moments that make me proud. Our focus is never singular, sometimes, in fact most of the time, basketball has nothing to do with the pride I have for them as individuals.'

Favorite memory in your career so far?

'Again, impossible…every team has amazing accomplishments, but none stand above the others. I will say the accomplishment I am most proud of is the consistent drive our players have to be great students. We have never had a team with a GPA less then 3.6.'

There are many new young head coaches starting out their careers. Is their one piece of advice you can share with them on how to build a program?

'Be honest and build relationships with every player…be humble and have fun. The most difficult aspect of a HS coach is time management. Check in with each player, maybe not every day, but be mindful that they all have a story to tell and sometimes you just need to ask.'

Do you have a middle school feeder program?

'No, I want our players to come to Catalina Foothills because they know academically and athletically they are going to be challenged every day.'

Do you have an off-season program you utilize?

'For the most part, our program stays together year around. First, if you play another sport, we respect that season and ask for that to be the focus during that sport’s season. During our basketball off-season we condition and drill a couple times a week. Our top 8-10 varsity players stay together and compete in club events throughout the off-season, but our primary focus is to develop as an individual, the off season is the time to be selfish.'



How many wins have you earned so far at Catalina Foothills?

'No clue'

If we do end up having a HS season, how do the Falcons look for the upcoming season in 5A?

'Not sure, we return most of our team from last year, but haven’t been able to do anything together for a long time. I do know the players have been training hard on their own and in small groups. I don’t know much about 5A teams in Phoenix, but I know we are excited for the challenge.'

Rosenberg's take: Coach D'Amore has a very talented and mostly senior team trying to win it all this year. They very well may go undefeated in Tucson and then will be challenged by the Phoenix teams. They are moving up from 4A to 5A, so it will be many firsts for the school seeing different teams, but I think they are equipped to handling it. Coach D'Amore gives them some freedom and he has built deep trust with knowing the players for years. By the time they are seniors in his program, they self motivate themselves and are smart academically and on the court knowing what's right and wrong and it usually translates on the court with pure teamwork. And that leads to many wins for one of the top programs in Tucson.