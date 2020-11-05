ArizonaVarsity - Q&A: Building a Program: Salpointe Catholic's Jim Reynolds

In this series from Gregg Rosenberg, we'll take a look at how some of the state's prep basketball coaches philosophies around building a program. To discuss prep hoops and more with Gregg and the rest of our community, subscribe to our premium Blue Chips Forum. The eleventh coach in the 'Building a Program' series: Salpointe Catholic's Jim Reynolds.

Pictured is the Salpointe Catholic staff with Coach Reynolds in the middle.

When did you start in the game of basketball?

'I first started playing in the 5th grade all the way back in 1965 in Cincinnati, Ohio. That was my first opportunity to play. After playing thru high school I played one season at Mt. Union College before transferring to Miami of Ohio where I did not play basketball. Instead I started helping out at my high school with scouting and assisting the freshman team. That would have been 1974-77. My first teaching position and head coaching position began in 1977 at Mt. Healthy High School for the 1977-78 school year.'

Who started you on this path of becoming a coach?

'I would guess you could say my parents and siblings since our family was heavily involved in sports. When I was 12 years-old I began to organize neighborhood games in all sports, including basketball, where I would be like a player coach. It has always felt comfortable to me to be a coach. I feel very fortunate that I have always wanted to be and never wavered from teaching and coaching.'

Have you taken some principles or guidelines from some former coaches that you use today?

'You bet I have! One of the biggest events in my basketball life was being cut from the 7th grade team. It really defined my determination to become a better player and coach which motivates me still today. Throughout my playing career I have learned from all of my coaches, opposing coaches as well as many players. Motion offense with passing emphasized over dribbling and tenacious man-to-man defense are the foundation for our teams.'

Is there a phrase or statement that you constantly repeat over and over again to your players during the season?

'Not sure I repeat things over and over again but I would stress to our players about passing the ball quickly and successfully on offense. I would also emphasize that winning the games that really matter are almost always decided with your execution in half-court offense and playing outstanding half-court defense.'

What is your style of coaching?

'That is a very open ended question. I would say that I am a player's coach. We want to always play hard, play together and play smart. I have a great deal of trust in my players and run very few set plays. If we pass the ball quickly, effectively use the dribble and be patient for a good shot to find us we will be difficult to defend. Every player, manager and coach matter! The players who work hard every day at practice despite not getting much playing time hold everyone accountable to their standard each day.'

Is there that one assistant coach on your staff or an outsider that you ever reach out to when the going gets tough?

'I have had many outstanding assistant coaches during my 40 years of coaching basketball. Two assistant coaches really stand out to me but for different reasons. Jon Unger in Cincinnati was a former player and assistant coach. We are so aligned in theory regarding philosophy and culture. That being said my current varsity assistant, Eric Castillo is absolutely outstanding in all aspects of basketball both on and off the court. Eric has been at Salpointe for 17 seasons and has worked as an assistant for 5-6 head coaches. Eric is the reason that Salpointe Basketball has been so successful during his time here.'

Is there that one player or group of players that you are proud of how incredible he/they developed from freshman to senior year?

Obviously very proud of the past three years of Salpointe teams. The players really grew into an outstanding team where the most important thing was being our best for that night. It is truly amazing what can happen when no one cares who gets the credit. My teams in Cincinnati, although not as successful, were almost always playing at or near their best.'

Favorite memory in your career so far?

'1. State Championship Salpointe Team in 2020. 2. Final Four Team in Ohio in 1998-99. 3. Regional Semi Finalist Team in Ohio in 1995-96.'

There are many new young head coaches starting out their careers. Is there one piece of advice you can share with them on how to build a program?

'Build a culture that has integrity, high character and is inclusive for all its members. Build it for the long term by not taking shortcuts for more immediate success.'

Do you have a feeder program that you are trying to use to push players to the Lancers?

We do not influence any middle school players to play at a specific middle school program. That would be a violation of AIA regulations. We have players try out for our freshman teams from all over Southern Arizona.'

Do you have an off-season program that you utilize?

'Our off season program in a non-pandemic year consists of starting in early to mid April with off season practices a couple times per week emphasizing the foundation drills of our program. These practices will last to the end of May when we have tryouts for our June competition summer teams. During June we practice three times per week with games over four weekends. It is during this time that we find out many things about our team's strengths and weaknesses especially against the best competition we can find. We find that our player's individual skills are really enhanced on their club teams and that our focus is to put those individual skills into a team first approach. We start back up after Labor Day with practices a couple times per week which lasts up until we begin the regular season. We will also play a couple of weekends in the fall. Throughout the off season we have some core players who are there most of the time as well as players who play multiple sports and will join us when their sports season is over.'

How many wins have you earned so far in your career?

'518 / 446 in Ohio / 72 in Arizona / 32 Varsity Seasons.'



If we do end up having a HS season, how do the Lancers look for the upcoming season in 4A?

'Despite being hit hard by graduation I believe our team will be very competitive in the 2020-21 season. Our returning players from the varsity benefited greatly from playing time off the bench and practicing against a state championship team daily. We will also add some very good players from our 16-2 JV team. The tradition at Salpointe is to compete for Region and State Championships and our team will do all we can to accomplish those goals.'

Rosenberg's take: Like Coach said they lost a lot of talent including one of the best ever players in their program in Harvard commit Evan Nelson. They may not have the big names like in the past but a good group of seniors and some younger kids improving quickly. I think they will get a bye in the 1st round (Top-8 seed) and their coaching staff will lean on their seniors and make another real run. They and Catalina Foothills have become the models of consistency in Tucson with fine coaching, team basketball, defense and smart players.