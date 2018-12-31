Rosenberg Report: Holiday games-Scouts take
This week I attended the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mesa Mountain View HS and the McClintock Shootout at McClintock HS. The VMBC had 16 schools which had 4 out of state teams from UT, NYC, ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news