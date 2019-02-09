Senior Signing Spotlight: Dayne Bobzien
Moon Valley all-around athlete to Minot State
This is No. 2 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 272) of players from within the state moving on to the next level.
SPOTLIGHT: 2/9/19
With only two non-Division I programs in the state, many Arizona athletes find themselves being recruited by Midwest schools in colder climates. Several of those universities are a part of the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Division II). One of those, Minot State, was successful in signing six from Arizona (five HS seniors plus one juco transfer).
Minot State is located in North Dakota, about an hour south of the Canadian border. As I type this on Friday night, it's 20-below there (actual temperature, not wind chill). Today, we take a look at one of the Beavers' newest recruits - Dayne Bobzien.
Bobzien is a 5-10, 170-pound athlete for Moon Valley. On offense, he played some slotback and had carries in four games. Bobzien was also a receiver, leading the Rockets with 37 catches for 453 yards and three touchdowns. He returned kickoffs in seven games and led the Legion of Moon in yardage with 238. But, that's not where Minot State recruited him.
It's at cornerback, where he made 55 tackles, deflected six passes, and intercepted six as well. Two of those were turned into pick-sixes. Bobzien was named First Team All-4A Skyline Region at wide receiver, defensive back, and kick returner. Last month, he was named to the 4A All-Arizona Varsity Second Team at cornerback. He competed at a camp on Minot State's campus the summer before his senior year.
"My decision was based off of where I would fit in," Bobzien said in an e-mail interview. "I went up for a visit and felt really comfortable with the environment of Minot."
The Beavers even took it upon themselves to create a fun hashtag with the name of their newest recruit.
AZ ▶️ Minot— Minot State Football (@MSUBeaverFB) February 6, 2019
Twelfth signee of the day, Dayne Bobzien! @DayneBobzien #FeelTheRhythmFeelTheRhymeGetOnUpItIsBobzienTime #Bu1ldTheD9m pic.twitter.com/9AZXYqDbGN
Bobzien started out playing quarterback at the young age of six and was at that position until he got to Moon Valley for high school. He mostly played wide receiver, corner, and safety, with a little bit of middle linebacker mixed in.
Speaking to some older friends of his that had graduated, Bobzien said they thought he had a good chance of playing college ball. His versatility helped him get on the field at multiple spots.
"There were many instances when I had to move positions this year in games against other teams," Bobzien said. "I don't mind that at all because I knew that the team needed me in those spots to have a better chance at winning."
I want to score 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/kxsff0lVBi— Dayne (@DayneBobzien) October 9, 2018
As far as Bobzien's recruitment went, he checked out as many programs as he could. After applying and sending his film to several colleges, he found that some weren't the best fit for him.
In addition to all he has accomplished at Moon Valley already, there is another item he'd like to check off the list before track season concludes in May.
"The only thing that I want to do this year is to get first in districts in the 100-meter dash and beat my future teammate, Ali Mohamed," Bobzien said.
Mohamed, a running back at Apollo, also signed to Minot State this week. Last year, Bobzien competed in the 100-meters as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Off the field, Bobzien is active in student council, currently serving as the Student Body Vice President. He likes working hard to make his school a better and more exciting place while also engaging those students that don't find as much interest in school.
Another leadership role was as one of the Rockets' captains. It was there that he was in a position to help instill a culture change. While it was a trying season on the scoreboard (2-8), Moon Valley still did things to make the program a better place.
Like many other receivers and defensive backs, Bobzien liked to trash-talk opponents, get in their faces, and intimidate them. Moon Valley head coach Seth Millican thought otherwise and not only had to have his captains deliver the message, but live it as well.
"The biggest thing I have learned is that I have a chance to make an influence on my teammates, as well as my classmates," Bobzien said. "We had a bad culture at Moon Valley in the previous years. Coach Millican believed that I could change that, so I did."
Minot State finished the year on an eight-game losing streak and actually won fewer games than MVHS did in 2018 (1-10). However, in the lone win, the Beavers brought back a trophy. Minot State beat Mary (N. Dak.), 41-28 to retain the Battle of the Big Lake Trophy. It was the Beavers' fourth straight victory in the series. In the victory, the MSU defense forced five turnovers.
On the day that Bobzien committed to Minot State (Jan. 27), he told me that he really didn't care that the Beavers went 1-10. He said he believed his class shifted a culture at Moon Valley and he doesn't mind shifting another one.
In addition to playing for his new teammates in the Black & Red uniforms, Bobzien will be doing so for his family in Arizona as he looks to #BuildTheDam.
"I wouldn't be here without my supportive family, mainly my grandfather," Bobzien said. "He passed away in December of my junior year. I do everything I do now for him, the rest of my family, and hopefully, my future family."