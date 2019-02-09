Moon Valley all-around athlete to Minot State

This is No. 2 in a month-long series of profiles of Arizona high school seniors that signed with four-year colleges. Here's the full list (currently totaling 272) of players from within the state moving on to the next level. SPOTLIGHT: 2/9/19 With only two non-Division I programs in the state, many Arizona athletes find themselves being recruited by Midwest schools in colder climates. Several of those universities are a part of the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Division II). One of those, Minot State, was successful in signing six from Arizona (five HS seniors plus one juco transfer). Minot State is located in North Dakota, about an hour south of the Canadian border. As I type this on Friday night, it's 20-below there (actual temperature, not wind chill). Today, we take a look at one of the Beavers' newest recruits - Dayne Bobzien. Bobzien is a 5-10, 170-pound athlete for Moon Valley. On offense, he played some slotback and had carries in four games. Bobzien was also a receiver, leading the Rockets with 37 catches for 453 yards and three touchdowns. He returned kickoffs in seven games and led the Legion of Moon in yardage with 238. But, that's not where Minot State recruited him. It's at cornerback, where he made 55 tackles, deflected six passes, and intercepted six as well. Two of those were turned into pick-sixes. Bobzien was named First Team All-4A Skyline Region at wide receiver, defensive back, and kick returner. Last month, he was named to the 4A All-Arizona Varsity Second Team at cornerback. He competed at a camp on Minot State's campus the summer before his senior year. "My decision was based off of where I would fit in," Bobzien said in an e-mail interview. "I went up for a visit and felt really comfortable with the environment of Minot." The Beavers even took it upon themselves to create a fun hashtag with the name of their newest recruit.

Bobzien started out playing quarterback at the young age of six and was at that position until he got to Moon Valley for high school. He mostly played wide receiver, corner, and safety, with a little bit of middle linebacker mixed in. Speaking to some older friends of his that had graduated, Bobzien said they thought he had a good chance of playing college ball. His versatility helped him get on the field at multiple spots. "There were many instances when I had to move positions this year in games against other teams," Bobzien said. "I don't mind that at all because I knew that the team needed me in those spots to have a better chance at winning."

I want to score 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kxsff0lVBi — Dayne (@DayneBobzien) October 9, 2018